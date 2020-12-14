Successfully reported this slideshow.
Year 9 debate information

Year 9 Alcohol and drug debate lesson 3

Published in: Health & Medicine
Year 9 debate information

  1. 1. Increase or decrease the legal drinking age? What do you think? The drinking age has been the topic of frequent public talk since it was Lowered to 18 in all states and territories in the 1970s. Opponents to raising the drinking age point to the fact that an 18-year-old person is legally an adult and therefore capable of making and taking responsibility for their own decisions. Meanwhile, those in favour of raising the minimum age cite public health concerns and a wide body of research suggesting that traffic accidents and other alcohol-related societal problems decrease when the drinking age is higher.
  2. 2. Debate Students examine different points of view related to alcohol in regard to increasing the legal age to buy alcohol from 18 to 21 Questions: What do you think: Rights as an adult: Raising the legal purchasing age undermines the freedom of people ordinarily regarded as adults (age 18) Drug use: Could it increase illicit drug use among young people due to drug substitution Government: Would government even pass such a policy? At 18 people can vote, removing the freedom to purchase alcohol would alienate youth voters Police: Would the policy be relevant? Do targeted strategies now reduce alcohol-related road trauma among probationary drivers (age 18)? Revenue: Bar owners rely on this age group as they are the ones who frequent bars most often Expensive: Price of a night out drinking is expensive Neuroscience: What does the science say about developing brains at this age Students will look at this topic from the point of view of: • The police • A parent • An 18-year-old • Publican of a Bar • Medical professional
  3. 3. Things to consider when gathering your information: Prepare to win • Research the topic and prepare logical arguments (use reliable resources) • Gather supporting evidence and examples for position taken. • Use statistics to back up your viewpoint • Look to other countries, what is their legal drinking age, are there any differences to the research you have found for Australia • Anticipate counter arguments and prepare rebuttals. Structure your argument For example: Assertion: Guns should be illegal. Reasoning: If guns are legal, criminals will be able to use them to kill people. Illustration: A recent shooting in the US - A man was killed and two adults and a sixteen- year-old were injured after a man entered a home and opened fire. Police believe the shooting was drug related (Oct, 2020) Who does what on the team Decide who is going to speak for you or are there a number of speakers? If so, decide the order Time management Fit your argument into the allotted time limit Confidence Act like you’re winning, even when you aren’t – the confidence with which you deliver your team’s argument can be enough to convince the judge even if your points are actually weaker. Structure of the Debate • 15 minutes to prepare argument • Up to 2 minutes to present argument each (take notes while other team is presenting) • Against increasing the age limit go first • For Increasing the age limit go next • 5 minutes to prepare a rebuttal (choose one group only to respond to) • Rebuttal is to be 30 seconds only and the team the rebuttal is directed to has 1 chance to respond
  4. 4. Roles • Group Leader • Speaker (can be 2 speakers) • Researcher • Scribe The Judge will be looking for • Exciting, Easy to hear • Relevant, factual • Shared work • Convincing argument The team displaying these elements will win the Mystery Prize!!! Examples where to find information https://www.police.qld.gov.au/initiatives/road-safety/drink-driving https://theconversation.com/strong-evidence-for-raising-drinking-age-but-little-support- 14556 https://www.thecabinsydney.com.au/blog/alcohol-addiction-treatment/australias-legal- drinking-age-18-or-21/ https://www.cdc.gov/alcohol/fact-sheets/minimum-legal-drinking-age.htm

