Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Loading in …3
×
1 of 6
Business
Jan. 12, 2022
19 views

0 Likes

Share

Download to read offline

Welding Torch and Wear Parts Market to Expand at a CAGR of ~4%

Download to read offline

Business
Jan. 12, 2022
19 views

Welding torch and wear parts market is experiencing exponential growth in the last couple of years, owing to rise in demand for passenger and commercial vehicles, Increase in disposable income and growing road connectivity are prime factors responsible for the rising demand for four wheeler and two wheeler vehicles

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Authentic: A Memoir by the Founder of Vans Louise Maclellan
(4/5)
Free
Believe IT: How to Go from Underestimated to Unstoppable Jamie Kern Lima
(4.5/5)
Free
How I Built This: The Unexpected Paths to Success from the World's Most Inspiring Entrepreneurs Guy Raz
(4.5/5)
Free
Driven: The Race to Create the Autonomous Car Alex Davies
(0/5)
Free
Made in China: A Prisoner, an SOS Letter, and the Hidden Cost of America's Cheap Goods Amelia Pang
(4/5)
Free
Ladies Get Paid: The Ultimate Guide to Breaking Barriers, Owning Your Worth, and Taking Command of Your Career Claire Wasserman
(5/5)
Free
Hot Seat: What I Learned Leading a Great American Company Jeff Immelt
(5/5)
Free
The Ministry of Common Sense: How to Eliminate Bureaucratic Red Tape, Bad Excuses, and Corporate BS Martin Lindstrom
(3.5/5)
Free
Blue-Collar Cash: Love Your Work, Secure Your Future, and Find Happiness for Life Ken Rusk
(0/5)
Free
The Catalyst: How to Change Anyone's Mind Jonah Berger
(4.5/5)
Free
Make Your Moment: The Savvy Woman’s Communication Playbook for Getting the Success You Want: The Savvy Woman’s Communication Playbook for Getting the Success You Want Dion Lim
(3.5/5)
Free
Ask for More: 10 Questions to Negotiate Anything Alexandra Carter
(4/5)
Free
Bezonomics: How Amazon Is Changing Our Lives and What the World's Best Companies Are Learning from It Brian Dumaine
(4.5/5)
Free
Your Turn: Careers, Kids, and Comebacks--A Working Mother's Guide Jennifer Gefsky
(0/5)
Free
How Innovation Works: And Why It Flourishes in Freedom Matt Ridley
(5/5)
Free
No Filter: The Inside Story of Instagram Sarah Frier
(4.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Big Vape: The Incendiary Rise of Juul Jamie Ducharme
(5/5)
Free
Twelve and a Half: Leveraging the Emotional Ingredients Necessary for Business Success Gary Vaynerchuk
(5/5)
Free
End of Bias, The: A Beginning: The Science and Practice of Overcoming Unconscious Bias Jessica Nordell
(3/5)
Free
Crypto Economy: How Blockchain, Cryptocurrency, and Token-Economy Are Disrupting the Financial World Aries Wang
(4.5/5)
Free
The Debt Trap: How Student Loans Became a National Catastrophe Josh Mitchell
(4.5/5)
Free
The One Week Marketing Plan: The Set It & Forget It Approach for Quickly Growing Your Business Mark Satterfield
(4.5/5)
Free
Where You Are Is Not Who You Are: A Memoir Ursula Burns
(4.5/5)
Free
Impact Players: How to Take the Lead, Play Bigger, and Multiply Your Impact Liz Wiseman
(5/5)
Free
Larger Than Yourself: Reimagine Industries, Lead with Purpose & Grow Ideas into Movements Thibault Manekin
(4.5/5)
Free
Liftoff: Elon Musk and the Desperate Early Days That Launched SpaceX Eric Berger
(5/5)
Free
Flex: Reinventing Work for a Smarter, Happier Life Annie Auerbach
(4.5/5)
Free
Everybody Has a Podcast (Except You): A How-To Guide from the First Family of Podcasting Justin McElroy
(5/5)
Free
Subtract: The Untapped Science of Less Leidy Klotz
(4/5)
Free
Just Work: How to Root Out Bias, Prejudice, and Bullying to Build a Kick-Ass Culture of Inclusivity Kimberly Scott
(3.5/5)
Free
Fulfillment: Winning and Losing in One-Click America Alec MacGillis
(4.5/5)
Free
Finance Secrets of Billion-Dollar Entrepreneurs: Venture Finance Without Venture Capital Dileep Rao
(4/5)
Free

  • Be the first to like this

Welding Torch and Wear Parts Market to Expand at a CAGR of ~4%

  1. 1. Welding Torch and Wear Parts Market COVID-19 Impact, Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis January 12, 2022 Request a sample to get extensive insights into the Welding Torch and Wear Parts Market Growth in Number of Vehicles: A Key Driver of Welding Torch and Wear Parts Market According to Transparency Market Research’s latest research report on the global welding torch and wear parts market for the historical period 2018–2019 and the forecast period 2020–2030, rising demand from the automotive industry is expected to boost the global welding torch and wear parts market during the forecast period • In terms of revenue, the global welding torch and wear parts market is projected to exceed value of US$ 7.4 Bn by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of ~4% during the forecast period • The welding torch and wear parts market is experiencing exponential growth in the last couple of years, owing to rise in demand for passenger and commercial vehicles. Increase in disposable income and growing road connectivity are prime factors responsible for the rising demand for four-wheeler and two-wheeler • Create PDF in your applications with the Pdfcrowd HTML to PDF API PDFCROWD
  2. 2. Expansion of Construction and Manufacturing Industries to Drive Welding Torch and Wear Parts Market vehicles. In the international automotive industry, in 2019, passenger car production experienced growth of 2.4% from the previous year. This is anticipated to boost the welding torch and wear parts market to a signiﬁcant extent. Additionally, as per the data published by International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers, total commercial vehicle production worldwide stood at 25 million units, of which, the U.S. accounted for a highest share of ~33% followed by China with 17% in 2019. Thus, the demand for welding torches and wear parts is anticipated to grow with the rising number of passenger and commercial vehicles worldwide, thereby leading to the expansion of the welding torch and wear parts market during the forecast period. • Construction and manufacturing industries are experiencing unprecedented growth. Rapid urbanization and industrialization in developing countries are factors leading to the growth of construction projects, which, in turn, is expected to fuel the expansion of the welding torch and wear parts market. • Welding torches used by skilled operators are usually designed according to pre- deﬁned mandates and a set of compliance rules to ensure that the joints are strong and immune to jostling and rust. Ranging from metal active gas to submerged arc to manual metal arc, various welding processes are used at construction sites • Create PDF in your applications with the Pdfcrowd HTML to PDF API PDFCROWD
  3. 3. To understand how our report can bring diﬀerence to your business strategy, Ask for a brochure Unskilled Labor: A Restraining Factor of Market Rising Prospects in Untapped Markets: An Opportunity for Market around the world to serve unique needs. All these factors are anticipated to boost the demand for welding torch and wear parts. One of the major issues hindering growth of the welding torch and wear parts market is the abundant unskilled labor. Problems can occur in the event of lack of proper welding training. Welders should have proper knowledge of reducing the welding current and arc length to avoid spatter, along with increasing the torch-to- plate angle. Welders should also ensure that welding torches have no leaks and make sure the torch to plate angle is the correct size to avoid porosity. Thus, lack of skills is anticipated to hamper the growth of the welding torch and wear parts market. • Moreover, the person performing the welding activity has to ensure that the welding torch and wear parts are in good condition. For this purpose, it is crucial that the technician has adequate knowledge of the process. The welder should be able to deal with changing welding positions. All these factors restrict the growth of the welding torch and wear parts market. • Create PDF in your applications with the Pdfcrowd HTML to PDF API PDFCROWD
  4. 4. Increase in Automation Levels and Compact Size of Welding Torches: A Key Trend in Market Growth in Number of New Product Launches: Another Key Trend in Welding Torch and Wear Parts Market The welding torch and wear parts market in North America and Europe is mature, due to high automation levels and stringent laws & regulations • Asia Paciﬁc, Middle East & Africa, and South America are experiencing robust growth in the demand for welding torches and wear parts, owing to increasing demand for passenger and commercial vehicles. Rise in disposable income and growth in construction and manufacturing as well as in sports are augmenting the welding torches and wear parts market. • Manufacturers are looking for continual upgrade of technology with increasing automation levels. They are focusing on ﬂexible machines, which are smaller in size with higher eﬃciency and productivity. Compact torches are extensively demanded in the commercial sector, and have the same features and advantages as the original torch; it ﬁts in approximately half the space with cost advantage. This is one of the key trends in the welding torch and wear parts market from the demand side. • Rising number of new product launches is another key trend in the welding torch and wear parts market from the demand side. The welding industry regularly • Create PDF in your applications with the Pdfcrowd HTML to PDF API PDFCROWD
  5. 5. Stuck in a neck-to-neck competition with other brands? Request a custom report on Welding Torch and Wear Parts Market Welding Torch and Wear Parts Market: Competition Landscape introduces new product lines with a short product-development cycle. Each new product cycle brings increased performance requirements and enhancements in product quality. At the same time, there is pressure for new products to be more aﬀordable, both in their initial production costs and in overall life-cycle costs. Detailed proﬁles of manufacturers in the welding torch and wear parts market have been provided in the report to evaluate their ﬁnancials, key product oﬀerings, recent developments, and strategies • Key players operating in the global welding torch and wear parts market includeAdor Welding Ltd • Colfax Corporation • ABICOR BINZEL • Harris Products Group • American Torch Tip • Panasonic Industry • Bernard, Dinse • Create PDF in your applications with the Pdfcrowd HTML to PDF API PDFCROWD
  6. 6. EWM AG • Fronius International GmbH • Migatronic A/S • Oximig • Parweld Ltd, Riconlas • SKS Welding Systems • Sumig • TBi Industries GmbH • Welding Engineers • The Lincoln Electric Company • Traﬁmet Group Spa • Uniarc • Tokin Corporation • Create PDF in your applications with the Pdfcrowd HTML to PDF API PDFCROWD

Welding torch and wear parts market is experiencing exponential growth in the last couple of years, owing to rise in demand for passenger and commercial vehicles, Increase in disposable income and growing road connectivity are prime factors responsible for the rising demand for four wheeler and two wheeler vehicles

Views

Total views

19

On Slideshare

0

From embeds

0

Number of embeds

0

Actions

Downloads

0

Shares

0

Comments

0

Likes

0

×