  1. 1. TOP 10 OPEN AIR VENUE IN MUMBAI FOR WEDDING The Indian weddings have become a huge event. People nowadays hire event planners to properly plan their weddings. The will of the couple to make their wedding occasion special has heavily benefited the event management companies in the town. The most important thing to consider before planning a wedding is the ‘venue.’ If you have a venue then, you can further look into the decor for the wedding. People have different choices when it comes to the wedding. Few like to get married with only their close ones at a temple while few like to celebrate the beginning of married life with all their friends and family members at luxurious venues. Some couples even opt for destination wedding and hire high end event managers. If it is your dream to have a fairy tale wedding at an open-air venue then, do have a look at the list below. Beachfront Terrace By Sun N Sand
  2. 2. Sun N Sand is one of the oldest beachfront properties that offers a great view, a great variety of cuisine and excellent service. The beautiful beachfront terrace can be set up amazingly for a day as well as nighttime weddings. The open space provided by the venue allows much scope for varied decor options for receptions, weddings, and birthday parties. A lot of time, the pool area is also used for the weddings. The venue offers a guest capacity of up to 1000 with comfortable and luxurious accommodation options on the site. Customers have often been stunned by the breathtaking beauty of Beachfront Terrace By Sun N Sand Renaissance Mumbai Convention Centre – Terrace
  3. 3. Are you looking for a fancy rooftop venue for your wedding that has a vast peaceful lake with twinkling city lights in the distance? Terrace of Renaissance Mumbai Convention Centre is the place. The Renaissance Mumbai Convention Centre spread over acres offers a 12,500 square-foot Executive Lounge. It is the largest of its kind in the country, featuring a sun deck terrace and a central bar on the banks of Lake Powai. Prior to your wedding, you can enjoy exquisite global cuisines at their restaurants or get pampered at the luxury spa. The venue is near from both Mumbai’s domestic and international airports. Wedding with a total guest count of 2000 can easily be accommodated at Renaissance Mumbai Convention Centre. Juhu Club Millennium
  4. 4. The Juhu Club Millenium is very well known for its unique Gothic architecture that exudes an aura of luxury and comfort and also for its luxurious venues. Juhu Club Millennium offers 3 large and beautiful scenic lawns with a guest capacity of up to 3000 apart from the large banquet halls. The venue caters both 50 -100 small guest count as well as 3000 large guest counts. Juhu Club Millennium is situated at the convenient and stylish location of Juhu and the venue provides assurance of finest cuisine and a 5-star experience to its guests. Exotica – The Tropical Retreat – Lawn
  5. 5. Exotica – The Tropical Retreat – Lawn is situated in the middle of the Yeoor Hills, Exotica, The Tropical Retreat at Thane. The venue is boasts of wide open spaces that blend in with nature. The banquet lawns at Exotica, The Tropical Retreat are perfect for any celebration. The restaurant welcomes its guest at any event with excellent culinary treats. The climate at Exotica is perfect for any event like a wedding, receptions and parties as it is situated 1300 feet above sea level and is so close to nature. Courtyard Marriott – Lawns
  6. 6. The spacious luxurious lawns with 5-star amenities are located and available right in the middle of the city. Shocked? Well, it’s true. Andheri being home to a stretch out landscaped garden area which is ideal for events such as weddings, receptions
  7. 7. and pre-wedding functions. The venue also offers spectacular indoor banquet halls and is known for its multiple amenities and cuisine. GCC – Lawns GCC completely defines convenience and luxury. The lush green lawns spread over 90,000 sq. ft. The restaurant caters different cuisines such as Indian, Continental, Chinese, Thai and more. It also offers a concept called “Residential Weddings” which has become very popular with NRIs. GCC provides comfortable and exquisite rooms with amenities make for an enjoyable stay at a very reasonable price. MCA – Wedding Lawns
  8. 8. Many luxurious and lavish weddings have taken place at MCA wedding Lawns Bandra. This open-air venue is a perfect destination for different social gatherings and corporate events as well. If you an event such wedding or corporate event with a limited guests list, there are two small but impressive halls- the Century and Hatrick hall, that will fulfil all the requirements and more. River Winds Resort Kalyan – Poolside Lawn
  9. 9. River Winds Resort Kalyan is an ideal destination that offers a welcome change from the hustle and bustle of the city life. It offers you and your guests a refreshing time at the wedding with open-air lawns and poolside options, highly recommended for the cuisine and excellent services and modern amenities. For your wedding guests to relax and enjoy, River Winds Resort offers plenty of entertainment avenues. Ramada Plaza Palm Grove – Rooftop – 1
  10. 10. Isn’t it the best to get married in front of the Arabian Sea that has spread out in all its glory in front of you? On your special occasion, enjoy the sea breeze and luxury of the rooftop at Ramada Plaza Palm Grove. Novotel – Poolside Venue
  11. 11. Plan a sunset wedding for spectacular pictures at the poolside lawn at Novotel, Juhu. you will receive the best services and amenities. There is a separate entry for all the baratis and luxurious accommodation for all the guest at the wedding. Enjoy the we dding and relax at Novotel and have the one of most unforgettable experience of your life.

