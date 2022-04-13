Successfully reported this slideshow.

Apr. 13, 2022
IO-link Market size was valued at $5.3 billion in 2020 and it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 18.51% during the period 2021-2026, owing to high penetration of industry 4.0 across industries.

IO-link Market size was valued at $5.3 billion in 2020 and it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 18.51% during the period 2021-2026, owing to high penetration of industry 4.0 across industries.

IO-Link Market.pdf

  1. 1. IO-Link Market - Forecast 2021 - 2026 Market size, Industry outlook, Market Forecast, Demand Analysis, Market Share, Market Report 2021-2026 Contact: Venkat Reddy sales@industryarc.com (+1) 970-236-3677
  2. 2. • IO-link Market size was valued at $5.3 billion in 2020 and it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 18.51% during the period 2021- 2026, owing to high penetration of industry 4.0 across industries. • IO-link is a point-to-point serial communication protocol that includes an IO-Link master and one or several IO-Link devices. This system is highly being used for increasing the level of efficiency of industrial automated processes. Download PDF Brochure Contact: (+1)970-236-3677 Inquiry Before Buying Email:sales@industryarc.com
  3. 3. Key Takeaways • IO-Link Master held the major IO-link market share in 2020, due to high penetration of industrial 4.0 across industries and rapid industrialization. • Europe dominated the market in 2020, and is anticipated to witness significant growth during the forecast period 2021-2026, owing to early adoption of this technology and presence of major market players in this region. • Rapid adoption of automation and field bus independency of IO- link are the major growth drivers of this market. Download PDF Brochure Contact: (+1)970-236-3677 Inquiry Before Buying Email:sales@industryarc.com
  4. 4. By Distribution Channel- Segment Analysis By component, this market is segmented intoIO-Link Master and IO-Link Devices. IO-link master segment is further segmented intoPROFINET, EtherNet/IP, Modbus-TCP, EtherCAT, Multiprotocol and Others, and IO-Link Devices segmented into Sensor Nodes, Modules, Actuators, RFID Read Heads and others. IO-link master held major IO-link market share around 35.99% in 2020, owing to rapid industrialization, increasing penetration of automation and industry 4.0 across sectors. Download PDF Brochure Contact: (+1)970-236-3677 Inquiry Before Buying Email:sales@industryarc.com
  5. 5. IO-Link Market Industry Outlook • Siemens AG • Hans Turck GmbH & Co. KG • Balluff GmbH • Rockwell Automation • SICK AG • Omron Corporation • Pepperl+Fuchs SE • Schneider Electric • General Electric Download PDF Brochure Contact: (+1)970-236-3677 Inquiry Before Buying Email:sales@industryarc.com
  6. 6. IO-Link Market - Forecast 2021 - 2026 Learn More About the Report @ https://www.industryarc.com/Research/IO-Link-Market- Research-505485 Contact: (+1)970-236-3677 Inquiry Before Buying Email:sales@industryarc.com Download PDF Brochure
  7. 7. You CanCustomize the Report asPer YourNeed. Wehave included Some CustomizationOptions:  Company Profile  Analyst Briefing  Data Tables  Key Contacts  Free Customization Purchase Full Report @ https://www.industryarc.com/purchasereport.php?id=505485 Contact: (+1)970-236-3677 Inquiry Before Buying Email:sales@industryarc.com Download PDF Brochure
  8. 8. Download PDF Brochure For More Details Contact Venkat Reddy Contact: (+1)970-236-3677 Email: sales@industryarc.com Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/industryarc Inquiry Before Buying Email:sales@industryarc.com Contact: (+1)970-236-3677

