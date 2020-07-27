Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Yes Bank: The anatomy of crisis
Introduction The various fraud which have taken place in the banking sector in India indicate that there is a weakness in ...
On 5th March, 2020, the Government placed a moratorium on Yes Bank which though initially planned for 30 days was lifted o...
What exactly took place? Trouble had been building up at Yes Bank for several years. CEO, Mr. Rana Kapoor and the CFO over...
Improving central bank supervision As a regulator, the RBI is in charge of supervising banks. The Banking Regulation Act b...
to be continued…. This leads to information asymmetries which provide an incorrect picture of the sector and impede decisi...
The case for a specialised resolution mechanism A key lacuna in the current financial regulatory landscape is that it lack...
The buck stops with the banks While central bank is responsible for supervision, banks must be held accountable for their ...
Thank you Nikhil Priya (MCOM, University of Madras)
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Yes bank.ppt

13 views

Published on

Yes Bank Fraud

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Yes bank.ppt

  1. 1. Yes Bank: The anatomy of crisis
  2. 2. Introduction The various fraud which have taken place in the banking sector in India indicate that there is a weakness in banking supervision. The RBI needs to put in place robust systems that address poor risk culture and failures in controls and governance. The time is perhaps ripe for introduction of a dedicated resolution framework for swift resolution of troubled financial firms to avoid disruption to the financial system. The Yes Bank crisis is one of the latest incidents exposing fault lines in the financial sector.
  3. 3. On 5th March, 2020, the Government placed a moratorium on Yes Bank which though initially planned for 30 days was lifted on 18th March 2020. Withdrawals by depositors and creditors had been restricted to Rs. 50,000 (except in special circumstances where the limit is raised to Rs. 500,000). The RBI had superseded the bank’s board and appointed an administrator in charge of the bank.
  4. 4. What exactly took place? Trouble had been building up at Yes Bank for several years. CEO, Mr. Rana Kapoor and the CFO oversaw the massive underreporting of bad loans for FY (fiscal year) 2016: the bank initially reported bad loans of Rs.7.49 billion which was revealed to be Rs. 49.26 billion the next year. Mr Kapoor was denied an extension to continue post by RBI in 2018. Its loan book showed exposure to troubled firms like Dewan Housing Finance Corporation. The bank was lending beyond its means with credit deposit ratio at 106% as of September 2019. The NPAs had ballooned from 1.60% of its gross advances in September 2018 to 7.39% in September 2019. Over the past year, it has been steadily downgraded by several credit ratings agencies and unable to raise capital. The bank’s ability to meet regulatory norms on capital adequacy had been crucially impacted with rising bad assets. Market value had eroded substantially. The last few months alone saw a flight of deposits and several FIIs (foreign institutional investors) and mutual funds offload half their stakes in the bank. The RBI has also had its nominee on the board since early 2019.
  5. 5. Improving central bank supervision As a regulator, the RBI is in charge of supervising banks. The Banking Regulation Act bestows significant powers and discretion on the RBI in this regard. It can intervene in the operations of a bank to secure the interests of public and depositors. It decides what constitutes such interest. For instance, it can depute observers to watch board proceedings, remove managerial persons including CEOs and appoint their replacement. The string of frauds and failures unearthed in recent years in the banking sector, starting with the PNB (Punjab National Bank) scam and now the Yes Bank crisis, however indicate weaknesses in supervision. A key issue is that banks were allowed to hide their bad assets for several years. The non-recognition has implications in the form of inadequate provisioning by banks which is then reflected inaccurately in the pricing of borrowings. Matters concerning shareholding, voting rights, board appointments, management, and winding up are all subject to RBI’s policies.
  6. 6. to be continued…. This leads to information asymmetries which provide an incorrect picture of the sector and impede decision-making. These problems arising in banks point to the need for improving banks’ disclosure norms as well as RBI’s supervisory capacity. RBI needs to put in place robust systems that address poor risk culture and failures in controls and governance. It also needs to be accountable for any lapses in it’s supervision.
  7. 7. The case for a specialised resolution mechanism A key lacuna in the current financial regulatory landscape is that it lacks a specialised mechanism for prompt resolution of banks. RBI acts as a banking regulator and also has limited powers towards resolution of banks. However, there are inherent conflicts of interest in the role of a micro-prudential regulator and of a resolution authority. As a micro-prudential regulator of banks, RBI is concerned with reducing the chances of bank failures. This however conflicts with the objective of a resolution authority who must diagnose failure early and move quickly to resolve the firm. Delays can impose considerable costs in the form of destruction of wealth, hardship to depositors and other stakeholders, business discontinuity, and even systemic instability.
  8. 8. The buck stops with the banks While central bank is responsible for supervision, banks must be held accountable for their own governance. Strong governance is important to establish credibility, accountability, and to attract capital. In its report of May 2014, the RBI appointed Committee chaired by Dr. P.J. Nayak made several recommendations for strengthening governance at both public and private sector banks. The Committee’s observations concerning private banks on two counts – ownership constraints and management compensation – are relevant in the current context. Small shareholders tend to be less engaged in the firm’s affairs and accordingly, offer one less avenue to scrutinise and hold management accountable. Incentive structures for senior management link profitability with compensation, incentivising evergreening of loans, and in turn, affecting the quality of assets and reporting at the banks. The Committee recommended asset quality reviews to locate evergreening, stringent penalties, and diversification of boards to enhance independence and performance.
  9. 9. Thank you Nikhil Priya (MCOM, University of Madras)

×