Tb 1 analisis swot niken udanarti

TUGAS BESAR 1 ANALISIS SWOT PELAYANAN ADMINISTRASI, PEMBERIAN INFORMASI DAN PENANGANAN KELUHAN DI KANTOR CABANG BPJS KESEH...
ANALISIS SWOT PELAYANAN ADMINISTRASI, PEMBERIAN INFORMASI DAN PENANGANAN KELUHAN DI KANTOR CABANG BPJS KESEHATAN PADA MASA...
STRENGTH (Kekuatan) :  BPJS Kesehatan sudah menjalankan protokol kesehatan di berbagai fungsi layanan kepada peserta pada...
THREATS (Ancaman) :  Kantor cabang BPJS Kesehatan menjadi klaster baru penularan COVID 19.  Timbulnya keluhan dari peser...
 Melaksanakan Sosialisasi secara masif mengenai kanal layanan administrasi lain tanpa tatap muka kepada peserta dan calon...
  1. 1. TUGAS BESAR 1 ANALISIS SWOT PELAYANAN ADMINISTRASI, PEMBERIAN INFORMASI DAN PENANGANAN KELUHAN DI KANTOR CABANG BPJS KESEHATAN PADA MASA PANDEMI COVID 19 Nama Mahasiswi : Niken Udanarti Nim : 55119120143 Mata Kuliah : Strategic Management Dosen Pengampu : Prof. Dr. Ir. Hapzi Ali, MM, CMA FAKULTAS PASCA SARJANA JURUSAN MAGISTER MANAGEMENT UNIVERSITAS MERCU BUANA 2020
  2. 2. ANALISIS SWOT PELAYANAN ADMINISTRASI, PEMBERIAN INFORMASI DAN PENANGANAN KELUHAN DI KANTOR CABANG BPJS KESEHATAN PADA MASA PANDEMI COVID19 A. Latar Belakang : Pandemi virus Covid-19 merupakan sebuah disrupsi yang memberi dampak ke berbagai sektor, tidak hanya sektor kesehatan, namun juga mengancam krisis ekonomi global sehingga para pelaku usaha diharuskan membangun atau mengubah strategi bisnis yang tepat untuk dapat bertahan di tengah pandemi ini. Tidak terkecuali BPJS Kesehatan yang merupakan instansi pemerintah yang menyelanggarakan layanan publik yaitu Jaminan Kesehatan Nasional Kartu Indonesia Sehat (JKN-KIS) terkena dampak dari pandemi ini salah satunya di bidang pelayanan administrasi, pemberian informasi dan penanganan keluhan di Kantor Cabang. Dikarenakan hal tersebut, BPJS Kesehatan harus merubah strategi bisnis di bidang pelayanan administrasi, pemberian informasi dan penanganan keluhan peserta dan calon peserta melalui kanal-kanal pelayanan tanpa tatap muka sehingga pelayanan tersebut dapat terus dapat dijalankan. Hal ini untuk menghindari keluhan dari peserta dan calon peserta yang dapat menimbulkan citra yang buruk bagi BPJS Kesehatan karena peserta dan calon peserta tidak mendapatkan askes layanan di kantor cabang BPJS Kesehatan. B. Analisis SWOT Analisis SWOT adalah suatu bagian dari proses manajemen strategik perusahaan yang bertujuan untuk mengidentifikasi kekuatan dan kelemahan utama perusahaan. Kelemahan dan kekuatan utama tersebut dibandingkan dengan peluang dan ancaman ekstern sebagai suatu landasan untuk menghasilkan berbagai alternatif strategi. (Pearce dan Robinson). Manfaat analisis SWOT yaitu sebagai berikut : a. Perusahaan akan menjadi lebih memahami kekuatannya dan memberikan rekomendasi untuk meningkatkannya. b. Perusahaan akan dapat melihat suatu peluang dan dapat mempertahankan peluang. c. Perusahaan mengetahui suatu kelemahan serta mencari solusi untuk mengurangi kelemahan tersebut. d. Perusahaan mengetahui suatu potensi ancaman/tantangan serta mencari solusi untuk menghindari ancaman tersebut. Unsur – Unsur SWOT : a. kekuatan (strengths), b. kelemahan (weaknesses), c. peluang (opportunities), dan d. ancaman (threats)
  3. 3. STRENGTH (Kekuatan) :  BPJS Kesehatan sudah menjalankan protokol kesehatan di berbagai fungsi layanan kepada peserta pada setiap kantor cabang se Indonesia, seperti :  Wajib memakai masker ketika memasuki lingkungan kantor cabang.  Wajib mencuci tangan di tempat cuci tangan yang telah disediakan.  Wajib menggunakan Hand sanitizer.  Jarak antar peserta dibatasi minimal 1(satu) meter diruang tunggu.  Petugas dari mulai satpam dan frontliner memakai APD lengkap (sarung tangan,faceshied, masker, pembatas akrilik di loket pelayanan).  Status kondisi kesehatan pegawai BPJS Kesehatan selalu dipantau untuk memastikan keamanan pelayanan kepada peserta dan calon peserta.  BPJS Kesehatan memiliki berbagai kanal layanan tanpa tatap muka untuk pelayanan administrasi, pemberian informasi dan penanganan keluhan , seperti : a. Aplikasi Mobile JKN b. BPJS Kesehatan Call Center 1500400 c. CHIKA (Chat Assistant JKN) lewat WhatsApp (08118750400), Telegram (BPJSKes_bot) atau Facebook Massenger d. VIKA (Voice Interactive JKN) terhubung ke Call Center di 1500400 e. Pandawa (Pelayanan Administrasi melalui WhatsApp)  BPJS Kesehatan merupakan salah satu instansi pemerintahan yang memberikan pelayanan umum kepada masyarakat. WEAKNESS (Kelemahan) :  Jumlah petugas dan waktu layanan dibatasi untuk pelayanan tatap muka dampak dari aturan PSBB (Pembatasan Sosial Berskala Besar).  Belum semua peserta memiliki pengetahuan mengakses internet dan memiliki gawai/smartphone, khususnya peserta segmen PBI (Penerima Bantuan Iuran)/masyarakat tergolong miskin.  Terbatasnya jenis layanan di kanal layanan tanpa tatap muka seperti pendaftaran Autodebit Bank.  Kurangnya sosialisasi mengenai kanal layanan tanpa tatap muka oleh petugas BPJS Kesehatan OPPORTUNITIES (Peluang) :  Sosialisasi kepada peserta merupakan program rutin di BPJS Kesehatan  Sebagian besar penduduk Indonesia mengakses layanan internat dan memiliki gawai/smartphone  BPJS Kesehatan memiliki 127 Kantor Cabang dan tersebar diseluruh wilayah Indonesia.
  4. 4. THREATS (Ancaman) :  Kantor cabang BPJS Kesehatan menjadi klaster baru penularan COVID 19.  Timbulnya keluhan dari peserta dan calon peserta tidak dapat mengakses layanan tatap muka di kantor cabang disebabkan jumlah petugas dan waktu layanan dibatasi karena penerapan aturan PSBB (Pembatasan Sosial Berskala Besar).  Ancaman tuntutan hukum dari peserta karena peserta tidak mendapatkan layanan di fasilitas kesehatan dikarenakan tidak dapat mengakses pelayanan administrasi di kantor cabang. STRATEGI :  Strategi SO ( Kekuatan - Peluang) Menggunakan Strength (Kekuatan) untuk meraih keuntungan dari Opportunities (Peluang) yang ada :  Melakukan sosialisasi pada berbagai kanal informasi seperti televisi, radio, surat kabar maupun media sosial tentang kanal pelayanan administrasi, informasi dan keluhan secara tanpa tatap muka yang dapat di akses peserta dan calon peserta BPJS Kesehatan tanpa harus datang ke kantor cabang.  Bekerjasama dengan instansi pemerintah lainnya melakukan sosialisasi pentingnya melaksanakan protokol kesehatan pencegahan Covid 19 dan kanal layanan tanpa tatap muka BPJS Kesehatan..  Strategi WO (Kelemahan - Peluang) Memperkecil Weakness (Kelemahan) untuk meraih keuntungan dari Opportunities (Peluang) yang ada  BPJS Kesehatan membuka layanan baru yaitu layanan Drop Box untuk antisipasi terhadap layanan administrasi yang belum dapat diakses melalui tanpa tatap muka.  Meningkatkan pengetahuan peserta lebih masif melalui media sosial/ menggunakan jasa influencer mengenai kanal- kanal layanan tanpa tatap muka.  Strategi ST ( Kekuatan - Ancaman) Menggunakan Strength (Kekuatan) untuk menghindari treaths (Ancaman)  Melaksanakan protokol kesehatan dan membatasi jumlah peserta yang datang kekantor cabang (hanya peserta yang boleh masuk ke area kantor cabang) untuk pendamping di persilahkan menunggu diluar kantor cabang  Bekerjasama dengan instansi pemerintah lainnya mensosialisasikan layanan administrasi tanpa tatap muka.baik kepada peserta dan calon peserta juga ke fasilitas kesehatan yang melayani peserta.  Strategi WT ( Kelemahan – Ancaman) Memperkecil Weakness (Kelemahan) untuk menghindari treaths (Ancaman)
  5. 5.  Melaksanakan Sosialisasi secara masif mengenai kanal layanan administrasi lain tanpa tatap muka kepada peserta dan calon peserta juga ke fasilitas kesehatan yang melayani peserta.  Bekerjasama dengan Bank Padanan agar pendaftaran autodebit Bank dilakukan tanpa tatap muka.  Peserta yang belum bisa mengakses pelayanan melalui kanal tanpa tatap muka karena keterbatasan sarana (internet dan smartphone) bisa dilayani di kantor cabang. Sumber : 1. A.Pearce, John II, Richard B.Robinson, Jr. 2014. Manajemen strategi. Jakarta: Salemba Empat 2. Hapzi Ali, 2018. Modul Manajeen Strategic, UMB Jakarta 3. www.bpjs-kesehatan.go.id 4. https://idtesis.com/teori-lengkap-tentang-swot-analysis-menurut-para-ahli-dan-contoh-tesis-swot- analysis/ 5. https://www.kompasiana.com/santarosa/5a0d18839f91ce451f256da3/bpjs-kesehatan-resmi- luncurkan-aplikasi-mobile-jkn 6. https://www.antaranews.com/berita/1697958/layanan-digital-mobile-jkn-jadi-solusi-di-tengah- pandemi

