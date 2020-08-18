How to deal with denials in dme billing

Rejections and denials of claims in DME billing greatly impact reimbursements and cash inflows of a DME billing company, and it hits directly the revenue cycle management process. With CMS bringing in close investigations on DME services, the relevant companies are to restructure their business concerns and activities. This helps them in streamlining their processes and improving their revenue as well. But the foremost thing to think of would be why such denials/rejections happen for most DME billing services.