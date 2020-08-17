How to bill for wheel chairs, walkers, or crutches

Wheel chairs, walkers, and crutches relate to durable medical equipment (DME) billing category and require certain procedures to follow before and during billing. Most of the insurance providers may not cover DME supplies under any policy. Even Medicare covers only some equipment, which do not come under mobility, only on periodic circumstances. Yet, there are companies that provide coverage for DME supplies like Wheel chairs, Walkers, or Crutches but with following a stringent procedure. This article can help you with providing the piece of information you need to know for billing DME supplies.