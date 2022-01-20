In rupee terms, bitcoin fell 1.15 per cent to Rs 33,58,793 and ethereum fell 1.32 per cent to Rs 2,50,145.1.



The global cryptocurrency market capitalization fell 1.89 percent to $1.97 trillion in the past 24 hours, while trading volume fell by 3.75 percent to $74.65 billion in the same period.



While decentralized finance (DeFi) accounted for 15.46 percent of total 24-hour crypto trading volume at $11.54 billion, stablecoins accounted for 78.54 percent of total volume at $58.63 billion. Bitcoin’s market dominance rose 0.23 percent to 40.21 percent and was trading at $41,865.69 this morning.



Cardano fell 10.8 per cent to Rs 107.74 and Alvahance ended 2.32 per cent lower at Rs 6,743.47. Polkadot fell 3.38 per cent to Rs 1,953.64 and Litecoin 2.41 per cent to Rs 11,049.99 in the last 24 hours. Tether fell 0.07 per cent to Rs 79.89.



