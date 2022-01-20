Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Loading in …3
×
1 of 4

Cryptocurrency Prices Today: Markets in the Red as Bitcoin, Ethereum Slightly Down

Jan. 20, 2022
0 likes 1 view

0

Share

Download to read offline

News & Politics

In rupee terms, bitcoin fell 1.15 per cent to Rs 33,58,793 and ethereum fell 1.32 per cent to Rs 2,50,145.1.

The global cryptocurrency market capitalization fell 1.89 percent to $1.97 trillion in the past 24 hours, while trading volume fell by 3.75 percent to $74.65 billion in the same period.

While decentralized finance (DeFi) accounted for 15.46 percent of total 24-hour crypto trading volume at $11.54 billion, stablecoins accounted for 78.54 percent of total volume at $58.63 billion. Bitcoin’s market dominance rose 0.23 percent to 40.21 percent and was trading at $41,865.69 this morning.

Cardano fell 10.8 per cent to Rs 107.74 and Alvahance ended 2.32 per cent lower at Rs 6,743.47. Polkadot fell 3.38 per cent to Rs 1,953.64 and Litecoin 2.41 per cent to Rs 11,049.99 in the last 24 hours. Tether fell 0.07 per cent to Rs 79.89.

Read in Details :
https://www.cryptowelove.co/2022/01/todaycryptocurrency-price-on-20-january-market-in-redethereum-down.html

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
There Is Nothing for You Here: Finding Opportunity in the Twenty-First Century Fiona Hill
(4.5/5)
Free
Pastels and Pedophiles: Inside the Mind of QAnon Mia Bloom
(2.5/5)
Free
Beautiful Things: A Memoir Hunter Biden
(1/5)
Free
To Raise a Boy: Classrooms, Locker Rooms, Bedrooms, and the Hidden Struggles of American Boyhood Emma Brown
(3/5)
Free
How to Prepare for Climate Change: A Practical Guide to Surviving the Chaos David Pogue
(5/5)
Free
The Constitution of Knowledge: A Defense of Truth Jonathan Rauch
(3.5/5)
Free
The Triumph of Nancy Reagan Karen Tumulty
(0/5)
Free
Kamala's Way: An American Life Dan Morain
(3/5)
Free
Freedom Sebastian Junger
(4.5/5)
Free
The World Is Flat 3.0: A Brief History of the Twenty-first Century Thomas L. Friedman
(3.5/5)
Free
Capitalism and Freedom Milton Friedman
(4.5/5)
Free
Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House Michael Wolff
(3.5/5)
Free
What Unites Us: Reflections on Patriotism Dan Rather
(4/5)
Free
Fear: Trump in the White House Bob Woodward
(3.5/5)
Free
Killing the SS: The Hunt for the Worst War Criminals in History Bill O'Reilly
(3.5/5)
Free
From Beirut to Jerusalem Thomas L. Friedman
(4.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Both/And: A Life in Many Worlds Huma Abedin
(4.5/5)
Free
Unthinkable: Trauma, Truth, and the Trials of American Democracy Jamie Raskin
(5/5)
Free
Our Class: Trauma and Transformation in an American Prison Chris Hedges
(5/5)
Free
Move: The Forces Uprooting Us Parag Khanna
(4/5)
Free
Peril Bob Woodward
(4.5/5)
Free
This Is Ohio: The Overdose Crisis and the Front Lines of a New America Jack Shuler
(4.5/5)
Free
The Wires of War: Technology and the Global Struggle for Power Jacob Helberg
(4.5/5)
Free
The Shattering: America in the 1960s Kevin Boyle
(0/5)
Free
The Myths of Meritocracy: A Revisionist History Anthology Malcolm Gladwell
(4.5/5)
Free
The Kaepernick Effect: Taking a Knee, Changing the World Dave Zirin
(5/5)
Free
The Family Roe: An American Story Joshua Prager
(4.5/5)
Free
Dirty Work: Essential Jobs and the Hidden Toll of Inequality in America Eyal Press
(4.5/5)
Free
The Rise and Fall of Osama bin Laden Peter L. Bergen
(4.5/5)
Free
The Reckoning: Our Nation's Trauma and Finding a Way to Heal Mary L. Trump
(4/5)
Free
An Ugly Truth: Inside Facebook’s Battle for Domination Sheera Frenkel
(4.5/5)
Free
The Trigger: Narratives of the American Shooter Daniel J. Patinkin
(5/5)
Free

Cryptocurrency Prices Today: Markets in the Red as Bitcoin, Ethereum Slightly Down

  1. 1. Cryptocurrency Prices Today: Markets in the Red as Bitcoin, Ethereum Slightly Down In rupee terms, bitcoin fell 1.15 per cent to Rs 33,58,793 and ethereum fell 1.32 per cent to Rs 2,50,145.1. The global cryptocurrency market capitalization fell 1.89 percent to $1.97 trillion in the past 24 hours, while
  2. 2. trading volume fell by 3.75 percent to $74.65 billion in the same period. While decentralized finance (DeFi) accounted for 15.46 percent of total 24-hour crypto trading volume at $11.54 billion, stablecoins accounted for 78.54 percent of total volume at $58.63 billion. Bitcoin's market dominance rose 0.23 percent to 40.21 percent and was trading at $41,865.69 this morning. In rupee terms, bitcoin fell 1.15 per cent to Rs 33,58,793 and ethereum fell 1.32 per cent to Rs 2,50,145.1 Cardano fell 10.8 per cent to Rs 107.74 and Alvahance ended 2.32 per cent lower at Rs 6,743.47. Polkadot fell 3.38 per cent to Rs 1,953.64 and Litecoin 2.41 per cent to Rs 11,049.99 in the last 24 hours. Tether fell 0.07 per cent to Rs 79.89. Read in Details :
  3. 3. https://www.cryptowelove.co/2022/01/today- cryptocurrency-price-on-20-january-market-in-red- ethereum-down.html

×