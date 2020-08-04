日研_ビジネスライティングコース

Successfully reported this slideshow.
特定非営利活動法人 日本語教育研究所 NPO Research Institute for Japanese Language Education 【eラーニング】 ビジネスライティングコース Online business writing c...
コースについて 目的：ビジネスで必要な書く力を 理論と実践で学ぶことによって身につける。 想定レベル：中級から上級 コース：①ビジネスメール ②ビジネス文書 ③選択 料金：1コース 22,000円＋税 ※コース③は選択した学習内容に応じ...
コースの特色 １．オリジナル教材で学習 ２．目的に合わせ、コースを選択 ３．丁寧な添削指導 ４．実践力を養う
料金・期間 ビジネスメール マスターコース ビジネス文書 マスターコース 選択コース 金額 22,000円＋税 22,000円＋税 1項目 4,400円+税 学習内容 5課題 5課題 1課題から 期間 3か月 3か月 約2週間から
コース・学習内容 ビジネスメール マスターコース ビジネス文書 マスターコース 選択コース ビジネスメールの基本 ビジネス文書 （展示会案内） 「学習内容一覧」 から選択 メール（社内） 報告書 メール（社外依頼） 企画／提案書 メール（社外お...
学習内容一覧 1. 日本語のいろいろな文章 2. ビジネスメール 3. ビジネス文書 4. 報告書 5. 議事録 6. 企画／提案書 7. プレゼンテーション資料 8. 調査報告書 9. 礼状・わび状 10.読書感想文（書評） 11.意見文 1...
コース受講の流れ 1. 「eラーニングサイト」にアクセスし、 学習を開始する 2. 「テキスト」で学ぶ 3. 「練習問題」に取り組む 4. 「提出課題」に取り組み、提出する 5. 添削された内容を読んで、書き直す
1.「eラーニングサイト」にアクセスし、学習開始
English version also available!
2.「テキスト」で学ぶ English translation accompanied for some topics
3. 「練習問題」に取り組む 丁寧な解説付き
4.「提出課題」に取り組み、提出する 講師が添削し、日本語でコメントつける。 それを読んで学び、書き直す。
＊経験豊富な講師が添削 ＊自然な日本語を習得できるよう、 日本語でコメント ＊１課題につき２回ずつの取り組み ＊より精度の高い文章力が身に付く 5. 添削された内容を読んで、書き直 す
【eラーニング】ライティング お申し込み Application １．ビジネスメールマスターコース ２．ビジネス文書マスターコース ３．選択コース 【こちら】のフォームからお申し込みください。 お問合せ先 Inquiry お気軽にお問い合わせく...
