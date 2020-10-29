Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
INTERNAL SOURCES EXTERNAL SOURCES Retained profits Equity Reduction or controlling of working capital Debt or Debt from Ba...
overseassources Equity - ADR-GDR Debt- Yankee, Samurai bonds & Masala Bonds Foreign Currency Loans- External Commercial Bo...
Average Monthly returns and risk measures by industry from 1995- 2005
The reverse Yankee bond market was set on a bullish trajectory in 2015, after the European Central Bank implemented its as...
From the graph it tells us about 1990 to 1993, there were only 29 Samurai issues, by 16 issuers after consolidation of tic...
A recent reporting by the Hindu refers to the RBI data which confirms that Indian raised External Commercial Borrowings (E...
Overseas sources of finance
Overseas sources of finance
Overseas sources of finance
Overseas sources of finance
Overseas sources of finance
Overseas sources of finance
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Overseas sources of finance

58 views

Published on

HERE IS THE STUDY BASED ON THE OVERASEAS SOURCES OF FINANCE OF INDIAN CORPORATE

Published in: Economy & Finance
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Overseas sources of finance

  1. 1. INTERNAL SOURCES EXTERNAL SOURCES Retained profits Equity Reduction or controlling of working capital Debt or Debt from Banks Sale of assets etc. All others except mentioned in Internal Sources Internal Source The internal sources of funds have the same characteristics of owned capital. The best part of the internal sourcing of capital is that the business grows by itself and does not depend on outside parties. Disadvantages of both equity and debt are not present in this form of financing. Neither ownership dilutes nor fixed obligation/bankruptcy risk arises. E.g. retained profits, reduction or controlling of working capital, sales of assets etc. External Source An external source of finance is the capital generated from outside the business. Apart from the internal sources of funds, all are external sources. Deciding the right sources of funds is a crucial business decision taken by top-level finance managers.the usage of the wrong increase the cost of funds which in turn would have a direct impact on the feasibility of the project under concern. improper match of the type of capital with business requirements may go against the smooth function of the business. For instance, if fixed assets which drive benefits after 2years are financed through short-term finance will create cash flow mismatch after one year and the manager will again have to look for finances and pay the fee for raising capital again.
  2. 2. overseassources Equity - ADR-GDR Debt- Yankee, Samurai bonds & Masala Bonds Foreign Currency Loans- External Commercial Borrowings
  3. 3. Average Monthly returns and risk measures by industry from 1995- 2005
  4. 4. The reverse Yankee bond market was set on a bullish trajectory in 2015, after the European Central Bank implemented its assets purchases program – issuance in 2015 YTD subsequently jumped 45% year – on – year to $90.7bn, and peaked at $99.8bn last YTD. Tax reform in the United states has seen the tide turn however, promoting US companies to brings their cash home. The impact has been a 48% year-on year volume drop in the reverse Yankee DCM market so far this year to $51.4bn, making the lowest YTD level in 4years. Deal activity of 69 deals is also at a 3-years low, and down 43% year – on - year.
  5. 5. From the graph it tells us about 1990 to 1993, there were only 29 Samurai issues, by 16 issuers after consolidation of tickers, totaling $2.7BB. Goldman sachs was the largest issuers, totaling 515BB. There were only 4 sectors represented with the largest sector being Financial.
  6. 6. A recent reporting by the Hindu refers to the RBI data which confirms that Indian raised External Commercial Borrowings (ECBs) / Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds (FCCBs) worth $25.17 billion in the April – September period. The borrowings are 53% higher than the $16.48 billion that Indian entities raised during the comparable period. Last year. In financial Year 2019, the total borrowing through the ECB route was nearly $42billion up from $29billion in financial year 2018.

×