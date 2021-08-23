Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Deducción Natural Facilitadora: Nidia González
TEMAS PRINCIPALES PUNTOS QUE SE ABORDARÁN Reglas de inferencia básicas. Reglas de construcción de una deducción.
En 1934, Gentzen presento un sistema sin axiomas y con sólo reglas de inferencia, cuya aplicación resultaba más familiar y...
Desaparecen los axiomas. Aumentan las reglas de inferencia. Se flexibiliza el concepto de deducción, haciendolo más rico. ...
DIFERENTES ESTRATEGIAS PARA PROBAR UN TEOREMA 3 . S U P U E S T O S P R O V I S I O N A L E S . a) Sirven de apoyo momentá...
Reglas básicas de inferencia El paso de las premisas a la conclusión en una regla recibe el nombre de inferencia inmediata...
REGLAS DE CONSTRUCCIÓN DE UNA DEDUCCIÓN Definición: (Deducción) Una deducción (o derivación) es una secuencia finita de fó...
No dudes en ponerte en contacto. Comunícate con la facilitadora Nidia González en caso de tener cualquier pregunta o aclar...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
Aug. 23, 2021
3 views

0

Share

Download to read offline

Deducción natural

Download to read offline

Education
Aug. 23, 2021
3 views

Teoria

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
No One Succeeds Alone: Learn Everything You Can from Everyone You Can Robert Reffkin
(5/5)
Free
Rude: Stop Being Nice and Start Being Bold Rebecca Reid
(3.5/5)
Free
Happiness Becomes You: A Guide to Changing Your Life for Good Tina Turner
(5/5)
Free
Think Like a Monk: Train Your Mind for Peace and Purpose Every Day Jay Shetty
(4/5)
Free
Group: How One Therapist and a Circle of Strangers Saved My Life Christie Tate
(4.5/5)
Free
Keep Moving: Notes on Loss, Creativity, and Change Maggie Smith
(4/5)
Free
Anxious for Nothing: Finding Calm in a Chaotic World Max Lucado
(4.5/5)
Free
Present Over Perfect: Leaving Behind Frantic for a Simpler, More Soulful Way of Living Shauna Niequist
(4.5/5)
Free
How May I Serve Karen Mathews
(3.5/5)
Free
Decluttering at the Speed of Life: Winning Your Never-Ending Battle with Stuff Dana K. White
(4.5/5)
Free
The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck: A Counterintuitive Approach to Living a Good Life Mark Manson
(4.5/5)
Free
Maybe You Should Talk to Someone: A Therapist, HER Therapist, and Our Lives Revealed Lori Gottlieb
(4.5/5)
Free
Uninvited: Living Loved When You Feel Less Than, Left Out, and Lonely Lysa TerKeurst
(4.5/5)
Free
The Gifts of Imperfection: Let Go of Who You Think You're Supposed to Be and Embrace Who You Are Brené Brown
(4.5/5)
Free
Girl, Wash Your Face: Stop Believing the Lies About Who You Are so You Can Become Who You Were Meant to Be Rachel Hollis
(3.5/5)
Free
Boundaries Updated and Expanded Edition: When to Say Yes, How to Say No To Take Control of Your Life Henry Cloud
(4/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
The Pillars of Self-Love D'Yonna Riley
(4.5/5)
Free
The Full Spirit Workout: A 10-Step System to Shed Your Self-Doubt, Strengthen Your Spiritual Core, and Create a Fun & Fulfilling Life Kate Eckman
(4.5/5)
Free
Checking In: How Getting Real about Depression Saved My Life---and Can Save Yours Michelle Williams
(4.5/5)
Free
Live Your Life: My Story of Loving and Losing Nick Cordero Amanda Kloots
(5/5)
Free
The Art of Stopping: How to Be Still When You Have to Keep Going David Kundtz
(4.5/5)
Free
Dedicated: The Case for Commitment in an Age of Infinite Browsing Pete Davis
(4.5/5)
Free
The Power of Your Attitude: 7 Choices for a Happy and Successful Life Stan Toler
(5/5)
Free
The Awe Factor: How a Little Bit of Wonder Can Make a Big Difference in Your Life Allen Klein
(4/5)
Free
Winning: The Unforgiving Race to Greatness Tim S. Grover
(5/5)
Free
Keep Sharp: How to Build a Better Brain at Any Age Sanjay Gupta
(4.5/5)
Free
Single On Purpose: Redefine Everything. Find Yourself First. John Kim
(4.5/5)
Free
High Conflict: Why We Get Trapped and How We Get Out Amanda Ripley
(4.5/5)
Free
Average Expectations: Lessons in Lowering the Bar Shep Rose
(4/5)
Free
What Happened To You?: Conversations on Trauma, Resilience, and Healing Oprah Winfrey
(5/5)
Free
The Power of Voice: A Guide to Making Yourself Heard Denise Woods
(5/5)
Free
Create: Tools from Seriously Talented People to Unleash Your Creative Life Marc Silber
(4.5/5)
Free
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Deducción natural

  1. 1. Deducción Natural Facilitadora: Nidia González
  2. 2. TEMAS PRINCIPALES PUNTOS QUE SE ABORDARÁN Reglas de inferencia básicas. Reglas de construcción de una deducción.
  3. 3. En 1934, Gentzen presento un sistema sin axiomas y con sólo reglas de inferencia, cuya aplicación resultaba más familiar y sencilla que la de los viejos sistemas deductivos, por lo que lo llamó sistema de “deducción natural”.
  4. 4. Desaparecen los axiomas. Aumentan las reglas de inferencia. Se flexibiliza el concepto de deducción, haciendolo más rico. Al probar un teorema podremos utilizar diferentes estrategias. LO DISTINTIVO DE UN SISTEMA DE DEDUCCIÓN NATURAL ES QUE:
  5. 5. DIFERENTES ESTRATEGIAS PARA PROBAR UN TEOREMA 3 . S U P U E S T O S P R O V I S I O N A L E S . a) Sirven de apoyo momentáneo en el curso de la deducción. b) Descarga o Cancelación. D E D U C C I Ó N D I R E C T A . 1 . 2 . D E D U C C I Ó N I N D I R E C T A . a) Se supone la falsedad de la conclusión (negamos lo que queremos probar). b) A partir de esta suposición obtener una contradicción. c) Rechazar este supuesto en vista del resultado. d) Como consecuencia, afirmar la conclusión deseada.
  6. 6. Reglas básicas de inferencia El paso de las premisas a la conclusión en una regla recibe el nombre de inferencia inmediata. Las reglas que gobiernan las operaciones deductivas por las que de una o dos fórmulas ya probadas se pasa a una tercera, se denominan reglas básicas de inferencia. Reglas básicas del cálculo de Gentzen: 1. Reglas básicas de la implicación. 2. Reglas básicas de la conjunción. 3. Reglas básicas de la disyunción. 4. Reglas básicas de la negación. En una regla de inferencia el orden de las premisas es indiferente.
  7. 7. REGLAS DE CONSTRUCCIÓN DE UNA DEDUCCIÓN Definición: (Deducción) Una deducción (o derivación) es una secuencia finita de fórmulas tales que cada una de ellas es: 1. un supuesto inicial o premisa inicial, fórmulas hipotéticamente dadas desde el principio de la derivación, o 2. un supuesto provisional o subsidiario, que debe estar cancelado antes de la conclusión, o 3. una fórmula derivada lógicamente de las anteriores por inferencia inmediata, que denominaremos consecuencias lógicas inmediatas. La última línea de la derivación es la conclusión. Una demostración o prueba es una deducción sin supuestos iniciales.
  8. 8. No dudes en ponerte en contacto. Comunícate con la facilitadora Nidia González en caso de tener cualquier pregunta o aclaración.

    Be the first to comment

Teoria

Views

Total views

3

On Slideshare

0

From embeds

0

Number of embeds

0

Actions

Downloads

0

Shares

0

Comments

0

Likes

0

×