Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
different and effective Ways of recruiting
CONTENTS  Personal planning and recruitment  Recruiting good to great  Recruitment  Recruitment Process  Strategic Re...
Personnel planning & Recruitment  Decide what position you’ll have to fill through personnel planning and forecasting . ...
Recruiting : good to great Why?  To Be Great at Recruiting .  Great Recruiting is: • Telling stories – company & positio...
RECRUITMENT It is the process of searching for prospective employees, stimulating and encouraging them to apply jobs in an...
job Analysis Recruitment planning Recruitment Process Personal planning Employee requisition Job vacancies Searching Messa...
Strategic Recruiting Decisions HR planning Decision Strategic Recruiting Decisions Decision Recruiting Sources/methods Ho...
Recruiting Strategies Step up your job advert game. Get on the programmatic job advertising bandwagon Build a talent po...
RECruiting strategies  Referrals are a better culture fit Referrals are more engaged Referrals are more likely to stay ...
SOURCES OF RECRUITMENT SOURCES OF RECRUITM ENT INTERNAL SOURCES EXTERNAL SOURCES
INTERNAL SOURCES INTERNAL SOURCES Job posting & Bidding Promotions &Transfer Employee Referrals Internal Recruiting Data b...
ADVANTAGES &DISADVANTAGES OF INTERNAL SOURCES • ADVANTAGE Morale of promotee Better assessment of abilities Lower cost for...
EXTERNAL SOURCES EXTERNAL SOURCES Schools colleges & Universities Labour unions Media Sources Employment Agencies
ADVANTAGES & DISADVANTAGES • ADVANTAGES New blood brings new perspectives Cheaper and faster than training Professionals N...
Elements influencing Effectiveness of Recruiting  The breadth and the quality of the process  The size of the labour poo...
THANKYOU
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Recruiting & HR
45 views
May. 14, 2021

Different and effective ways of recruiting

* Personal Planning and recruitment
* Recruitment Process
* Sources of recruitment

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Different and effective ways of recruiting

  1. 1. different and effective Ways of recruiting
  2. 2. CONTENTS  Personal planning and recruitment  Recruiting good to great  Recruitment  Recruitment Process  Strategic Recruiting Decisions  Sources of Recruitment  Internal Sources  External Sources  Elements influencing effectiveness of recruiting
  3. 3. Personnel planning & Recruitment  Decide what position you’ll have to fill through personnel planning and forecasting . Build a pool of candidates for these jobs by recruiting internal or external candidates . Have candidates complete application forms and perhaps undergo an initial screening interview . Use selection techniques like tests, background investigations, and physical viable candidates. Decide who to make an offer to, by having the supervisor and perhaps others on the team interview the candidates.
  4. 4. Recruiting : good to great Why?  To Be Great at Recruiting .  Great Recruiting is: • Telling stories – company & positions • understanding the candidates • Crafting an experience • work to make it a strength of your organization.
  5. 5. RECRUITMENT It is the process of searching for prospective employees, stimulating and encouraging them to apply jobs in an organisation. In simple words, it is the process of generating the applicants to fulfill the vacancy . It arises due to scracity of people in an organizations. Decision making process Recruitment is a two- way street . Recruiter has a choice whom to recruit and whom not.
  6. 6. job Analysis Recruitment planning Recruitment Process Personal planning Employee requisition Job vacancies Searching Message media Applicant pool Potential hires Strategy Development Where How when Applicant population Evaluation & controlling screenin g
  7. 7. Strategic Recruiting Decisions HR planning Decision Strategic Recruiting Decisions Decision Recruiting Sources/methods How many Employee Needed When needed Special qualification Where to Recruit Internal /External Who to Recruit: Flexible Staffing options Nature of job Requirements Advertising choices Recruiting Activities
  8. 8. Recruiting Strategies Step up your job advert game. Get on the programmatic job advertising bandwagon Build a talent pool It’s a safety net It gives access to passive candidates It helps with strategic workforce planning Employer brand  Create an employee referral program
  9. 9. RECruiting strategies  Referrals are a better culture fit Referrals are more engaged Referrals are more likely to stay Incentive Recognition
  10. 10. SOURCES OF RECRUITMENT SOURCES OF RECRUITM ENT INTERNAL SOURCES EXTERNAL SOURCES
  11. 11. INTERNAL SOURCES INTERNAL SOURCES Job posting & Bidding Promotions &Transfer Employee Referrals Internal Recruiting Data base
  12. 12. ADVANTAGES &DISADVANTAGES OF INTERNAL SOURCES • ADVANTAGE Morale of promotee Better assessment of abilities Lower cost for some jobs Motivator for good performance Have to hire only at entry level • DISADVANTAGE Inbreeding Possible morale problems of those not promoted “political” infighting for promotions Need for management development program
  13. 13. EXTERNAL SOURCES EXTERNAL SOURCES Schools colleges & Universities Labour unions Media Sources Employment Agencies
  14. 14. ADVANTAGES & DISADVANTAGES • ADVANTAGES New blood brings new perspectives Cheaper and faster than training Professionals No groups of the political supporters in the company Organization already • DISADVANTAGE May not select someone who will fit the job or organisation May cause morale problems for internal Candidates not selected Longer adjustment or orientation time.
  15. 15. Elements influencing Effectiveness of Recruiting  The breadth and the quality of the process  The size of the labour pool and the location of jobs  Offered pay and benefits  Job quality and requirements of the position  Organizational image .
  16. 16. THANKYOU

×