Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the vital signs monitoring market will exhibit a CAGR of around 6.07% for the forecast period of 2022-2029. Rising prevalence of chronic diseases and disorders, increased focus on research and development proficiencies in regards to medical devices and on the adoption of advanced healthcare technologies, growing demand for hyper-sophisticated analytical instruments by various global research organizations and rising expenditure for the development of healthcare infrastructure especially in the developing economies are the major factors attributable to the growth of vital signs monitoring market.



