REPRODUCCIÓN ANIMAL Dr. Manuel Benjamín Quezada. Nicoll Alejandra Rodríguez Jiménez Facultad Agropecuaria y Recursos Natur...
1 GAMETOGÉNESIS
1 2 3 4 5 6 Gametogénesis Concepto Conformación del óvulo Cromosomas en distintas especie Espermatogénesis Ovogénesis Conf...
¿Qué es la gametogénesis? En los mamíferos los dos cromosomas desiguales-machos (XY) y en las hembras (XX). La gametogénes...
Espermatogénesis Gametogénesis 5 Variación de la espermatogénesis en diferentes especies:  Toro: 61 días.  Garañón: 55 d...
Fases de la espermatogénesis Gametogénesis 6 Este se dividirá en tres fases fundamentales: Espermatocitogénesis Meiosis: •...
Gametogénesis 7  Es el conjunto de procesos de formación del óvulo, el gameto femenino; solo tiene lugar en las hembras y...
Ovogénesis Gametogénesis 8
Gametogénesis 9 Espermatozoide -Los espermatozoides maduros son células alargadas consistentes de una cabeza aplanada port...
Espermatozoide Gametogénesis 10 Cabeza  Debe ser ovalada y estar compuesta por dos regiones bien diferenciadas: → el núcl...
ÓVULO Fiebres Hemorrágicas Virales 11 Núcleo→ es exentico en su interior contiene proteínas fosfolípidos y el material gen...
ÓVULO Gametogénesis 12 Zona pelúcida - Proteger al ovocito y al preembrión en sus primeros días de desarrollo. Corona radi...
Gametogénesis 13 Referencia bibliográfica • BioBIR. (n.d.). Gametogénesis. Embriología. https://biobir.es/docs/Modelo apun...
Gametogénesis 14 Referencia bibliográfica • Wistuba, J., Stukenborg, J. B., & Luetjens, C. M. (2007). Mammalian spermatoge...
GRACIAS POR SU ATENCIÓN :’)
Gametogenesis

La gametogénesis es el proceso mediante el cual las células germinales experimentan cambios cromosómicos y morfológicos en preparación para la fecundación

Gametogenesis

  1. 1. REPRODUCCIÓN ANIMAL Dr. Manuel Benjamín Quezada. Nicoll Alejandra Rodríguez Jiménez Facultad Agropecuaria y Recursos Naturales Renovables Carrera de Medicina Veterinaria
  2. 2. 1 GAMETOGÉNESIS
  3. 3. 1 2 3 4 5 6 Gametogénesis Concepto Conformación del óvulo Cromosomas en distintas especie Espermatogénesis Ovogénesis Conformación del espermatozoide 3
  4. 4. ¿Qué es la gametogénesis? En los mamíferos los dos cromosomas desiguales-machos (XY) y en las hembras (XX). La gametogénesis es el proceso mediante el cual las células germinales experimentan cambios cromosómicos y morfológicos en preparación para la fecundación. Durante este proceso, a través de la meiosis se reduce la cantidad de cromosomas, del número diploide al número haploide. Gametogénesis 4 En cualquier especie, hembras y machos tienen el mismo juego de autosomas que se presenta en parejas.
  5. 5. Espermatogénesis Gametogénesis 5 Variación de la espermatogénesis en diferentes especies:  Toro: 61 días.  Garañón: 55 días.  Verraco: 39 días. Concepto  La espermatogénesis es el mecanismo mediante el cual se producirán los espermatozoides.  Se lleva a cabo en los testículos más específicamente en los túbulos seminíferos, la duración de la misma varía en las distintas especies animales Contagio de virus Junínn. Fuente: https://www.paho.org/hq/images/stories/AD/HSD/IR/Viral_Diseases/ArgentineHaemorrhagicFev er/ciclo-fha-480.jpg
  6. 6. Fases de la espermatogénesis Gametogénesis 6 Este se dividirá en tres fases fundamentales: Espermatocitogénesis Meiosis: • Se caracteriza porque se da un proceso de mitosis a partir de una espermatogonia que ,se van a diferenciar en espermatocitos primarios. • Se produce - intercambio de material genético entre los cromosomas homólogos en los espermatocitos primarios. • Primera duplicación - seguida por dos divisiones mitóticas, una separa los cromosomas homólogos pareados y la segunda separa las cromátides hermanas, así los cromosomas haploides se vuelven espermatides Es la última fase del proceso de espermatogénesis, en esta fase ocurrirá la diferenciación morfológica de las espermatides en espermatozoides. Las espermatides que se forman en división mitótica II, se diferencian con una cabeza aerodinámica con un núcleo condensado que lleva el genoma masculino y una cola que es necesaria para la motilidad, de esta manera se vuelven espermatides completamente diferenciados que al ser liberados del epitelio seminíferos serán Espermiogénesi s:
  7. 7. Gametogénesis 7  Es el conjunto de procesos de formación del óvulo, el gameto femenino; solo tiene lugar en las hembras y se lleva a cabo en los ovarios.  De manera que la ovogénesis se resume en dos etapas→ - Primera etapa: etapa prenatal. - Segunda etapa: etapa postnatal.  La ovogénesis comienza durante el desarrollo embrionario de la hembra, pero cuando nace se produce una interrupción y se queda en fase de diploteno hasta llegar a la pubertad donde cambios fisiológicas hace que la ovogénesis se reactive y prosiga. Ovogénesis
  8. 8. Ovogénesis Gametogénesis 8
  9. 9. Gametogénesis 9 Espermatozoide -Los espermatozoides maduros son células alargadas consistentes de una cabeza aplanada portadora del núcleo y una cola que contiene el aparato necesario para la movilidad celular. -Pates:  Cabeza  Cuello  Cola
  10. 10. Espermatozoide Gametogénesis 10 Cabeza  Debe ser ovalada y estar compuesta por dos regiones bien diferenciadas: → el núcleo, región que contiene los cromosomas  → acrosoma. Cuello  El cuello o pieza intermedia → une la cabeza con la cola.  Debe ser un poco más largo que la cabeza Cola  La cola es la parte más larga y estrecha del espermatozoide → desplace de manera progresiva, su cola debe tener un movimiento serpenteante o en forma de S.  La cola espermática está formada por el cuello y los segmentos medio, principal y caudal.
  11. 11. ÓVULO Fiebres Hemorrágicas Virales 11 Núcleo→ es exentico en su interior contiene proteínas fosfolípidos y el material genético (ADN) El vitelo del óvulo→ una sustancia de reserva de alimentación de embrión en los primeros días de vida Los gránulos corticales del óvulo→ permite que se rompan las membranas que separan los pronúcleos del óvulo y el espermatozoide Membrana plasmática→ fundamental en el intercambio de iones y porque ha de fusionarse con la membrana plasmática del espermatozoide Partes del óvulo El ovulo es la célula sexual femenina
  12. 12. ÓVULO Gametogénesis 12 Zona pelúcida - Proteger al ovocito y al preembrión en sus primeros días de desarrollo. Corona radiada - Constituida por células foliculares que le hacen compañía al óvulo y trabaja en la formación de las hormonas sexuales femeninas y en la placenta
  13. 13. Gametogénesis 13 Referencia bibliográfica • BioBIR. (n.d.). Gametogénesis. Embriología. https://biobir.es/docs/Modelo apuntes embriologia BIR.pdf • Caille, A. (n.d.). Gametogénesis. https://www.gfmer.ch/Educacion_medica_Es/Pdf/Gametogenesis_2005.pdf • Diego, C. (2015). Evaluación de criopreservación de ovocitos en hembras caninas en el laboratorio de biotecnología de la reproducción de la carrera de medicina veterinaria [Universidad Técnica De Cotopaxi]. http://repositorio.utc.edu.ec/bitstream/27000/4501/1/PI-000727.pdf • Flores, F. A. (2000). Gametogénesis. 1, 1–12. http://files.uladech.edu.pe/docente/25558907/EMBRIOLOGIA_HUMANA/SESION_01/GAMETOGENESIS.pdf • Gracía, F., & Martínez, M. (2003). Gametogénesis. Estudio Práctico de Biopatología. La Base Biológica de Algunos Problemas Educativos, 35– 42. https://webs.um.es/fags/docs/libro_03/4_gametogenesis.pdf • García, J., Cano, F. (2012). Embriología Veterinaria. Un enfoque dinámico del desarrollo animal. Primera ed. Buenos Aires, Argentina: Intermedica. • Manjarrés, O. (2015). Evaluación de las características de los ovocitos en cerdas según condición corporal 2, 3 y 4 [UNIVERSIDAD TÉCNICA DE COTOPAXI UNIDAD]. http://181.112.224.103/bitstream/27000/2818/1/T-UTC-00342.pdf • Matrona, A. (2015). Gametogénesis : Ovogénesis y reproductor masculino y femenino . ovárico y ciclo endometrial . Servicio de Salud de La Comunidad de Madrid, 1–38. https://www.adams.es/site/sanidad/pdf/ADAMS-Matronas-T19.pdf • Mejía, N. (2016). Descripción de la espermatogénesis en el caballo empleando la biopsia testicular: descripción de tres casos. Recuperado de: https://ciencia.lasalle.edu.co/cgi/viewcontent.cgi?article=1185&context=medicina_veterinaria#:~:text=Los%20espermatozoides%20en%20los%2 0equinos,procesos%20de%20diferenciaci%C3%B3n%20y%20divisi%C3%B3n • Navarro, C. (S/N). Gametogénesis I: Espermatogénesis. Recuperado de: http://mural.uv.es/monavi/disco/primero/biologia/Tema28.pdf • López Serna, N. (2011). Biología del desarrollo. • Pérez Tatiana, C. (2015). CROMOSOMAS Y DIVISIÓN CELULAR.
  14. 14. Gametogénesis 14 Referencia bibliográfica • Wistuba, J., Stukenborg, J. B., & Luetjens, C. M. (2007). Mammalian spermatogenesis. Funct Dev Embryol, 1(2), 99-117. • (S/N). (S/F). Espermatogénesis. Recuperado de: http://www.edu.xunta.gal/centros/ieschapela/gl/system/files/ESPERMATOG%C3%89NESIS.pdf • Armas, R. (2014). Fisiología reproductiva del macho. Recuperado de: https://es.slideshare.net/drdearmas/6-la-fisiologa-reproductiva-del- macho • Medvetsite. (2016, June 21). Ovogénesis . https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xrPqDwgozJ0 • Romar, A. (2001). Efecto de las células oviductales y del cumulus oophorus sobre diferentes parámetros biológicos relacionados con la fecundación in vitro en la especie porcina. In TDR (Tesis Doctorales en Red). UNIVERSIDAD DE MURCIA. • Belmonte., Á. (15 de junio de 2020). Ovogénesis y espermatogénesis:... Obtenido de https://www.unprofesor.com/ciencias-naturales/partes- de-un-ovulo-3147.html • Gelvez, L. (2021). El ovulo de los aniamles . Obtenido de https://mundo-pecuario.com/tema169/gametogenesis_animales/ovulo_animales- 887.html • N/S. (03 de 2017). Partes del óvulo. Obtenido de https://www.partesdel.com/ovulo.html • Unknown. (domingo de enero de 2015). Estructura del óvulo. Obtenido de http://estudiaembriologia.blogspot.com/2015/01/estructura-del- ovulo.html • Ávalos et al. (2018). Recolección y manipulación seminal. 15/05/2021, de UNIVERSIDAD AUTÓNOMA METROPOLITANA-XOCHIMILCO Sitio web: https://www.casadelibrosabiertos.uam.mx/contenido/contenido/Libroelectronico/recoleccion_manipulacion.pdf • Salvador. (2018). Espermatozoide de buena calidad. 15/05/2021, de Reproducción Asistida ORG Sitio web: https://www.reproduccionasistida.org/tipos-deformaciones-espermaticas/espermatozoide-perfecto/ • Garner y Hafez. (1996). Fisiología de los espermatozoides bovinos. 15/05/2021, de Reproducción Sitio web: http://www.avpa.ula.ve/libro_desarrollosost/pdf/capitulo_40.pdf
  15. 15. GRACIAS POR SU ATENCIÓN :’)

