Elta Kolo, Ph.D GTM Research Research Manger, Grid Edge Colleen Metelitsa GTM Research Analyst, Grid Edge Paulina Tarrant ...
GTM Research Presentation Grid Edge Innovation Summit Elta Kolo, Colleen Metelitsa, Paulina Tarrant, Fei Wang Grid Edge R...
5Grid Edge Innovation Summit - June, 21 2018 Networking - Meeting other professionals and influencers in the grid edge spa...
6Grid Edge Innovation Summit - June, 21 2018 - 200 400 600 800 1,000 1,200 - 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 90 ...
7Grid Edge Innovation Summit - June, 21 2018 Voice Assistant Devices Support Home Automation Including Energy Management S...
8Grid Edge Innovation Summit - June, 21 2018 Grid-Interactive DERs and Connected Devices Bring Greater Demand Flexibility ...
9Grid Edge Innovation Summit - June, 21 2018 Blockchain Unlocks New Ways to Transact Energy and Associated Attributes 57% ...
10Grid Edge Innovation Summit - June, 21 2018 Blockchain Serves as the Settlement and Data Transfer Layer Data Analytics P...
11Grid Edge Innovation Summit - June, 21 2018 Source: GTM Research Investments in Blockchain in Energy Organizations* $447...
12Grid Edge Innovation Summit - June, 21 2018 Utility Blockchain Companies Utilities Have Been Part of This Investment Str...
13Grid Edge Innovation Summit - June, 21 2018 Grid Edge Venture Capital & Private Equity and Mergers & Acquisitions Source...
14Grid Edge Innovation Summit - June, 21 2018 Growth in Strategic Utility Investments 0% 10% 20% 30% 40% 50% 60% 7...
15Grid Edge Innovation Summit - June, 21 2018 2017 Grid Edge Investment by European Giants January March June September S...
16Grid Edge Innovation Summit - June, 21 2018 2018 Grid Edge Investment by European Giants InvestmentAcquisition Q1 2018...
17Grid Edge Innovation Summit - June, 21 2018 European Giants Are Building Out Distributed Practices 2017 and 2018 Investm...
Interested in other GTM Research products and services? Please visit www.gtmresearch.com or contact sales@greentechmedia.com
M Gil C. Quiniones New YorkPower Authority President & CEO Shayle Kann Energy Impact Partners Senior Vice President, Resea...
Rishi Bhakar Tenaska Vice President Ugo Catry Total Energy Ventures Investment Manager Bosco Lai Macquarie Senior VicePres...
Hilary Flynn National Grid Director, External Innovation Lee Krevat Sempra Renewables Director, New Ventures, PXiSE Energy...
Stina Brock Sunverge Energy, Inc. Senior Director, Global Utility & Grid Solutions Stefan Jarnason SolarAnalytics Co-Found...
Ben Kellison GTM Research Director, Grid Research Grid Edge Innovation Awards Questions? Enter them at: gtm.cnf.io #grided...
Colton Ching Hawaiian Electric Company Senior Vice President, Planning &Technology Audrey Lee Sunrun Vice President, Energ...
Chris Brazell Appalachian Regional Commission InfrastructureProgram Manager Itai Dadon Itron Senior Director, IoT Product ...
Mark McGranaghan Electric Power Research Institute Vice President, Integrated Grid Sector Stephen Prince Centrica Business...
M Neil Gerber IBM Director, New Energy & Environment Colleen Metelitsa GTM Research Analyst, Grid Edge IBM Case Study: Blo...
June 2018 IBM Confidential Blockchain for Energy, Environment, and Utilities Neil Gerber Director, New Energy & Environmen...
Topics § Business Value of Blockchains § Blockchain Characteristics § Network Governance and Scaling § Energy & Utility In...
Time Many business transactions: § are time sensitive § require much settlement and reconciliation time § are process-dela...
Aspects of two blockchain types, with hybrids emerging Business blockchain • Permissioned access • Consensus via trusted i...
© 2017 IBM Corporation Attributes of blockchain for business 35 Append-only distributed system of record shared across bus...
© 2017 IBM Corporation Blockchain for Business – Design Principles Consensus models • What trust system is appropriate for...
| I BM CONFI DENTI AL 37 Cross-Industry Network New Market Models Collaborate with non-traditional partners to innovate to...
| I BM CONFI DENTI AL Coal Gas Nuclear Energy Storage Solar Wind Petroleum Geothermal Biomass Hydropower Industrial Reside...
| I BM CONFI DENTI AL D i s t r i b u t e d E n e r g y R e s o u r c e s Microgrid Industrial Residential Commercial CHP ...
| I BM CONFI DENTI AL The need: § The electricity grid is becoming more volatile due to the growing share of renewable ele...
| I BM CONFI DENTI AL 41 How Quickly can you respond to a request? Remotely controlled systems are not fast • Not for prim...
| I BM CONFI DENTI AL 42 Blockchain Based Energy Balancing Flex energy offer Trading Ancillary market Vehicle Control EMS/...
| I BM CONFI DENTI AL Aggregator Energy Storage CHP Transportation DSM Generator Energy Efficiency Microgrid Solar D i s t...
| I BM CONFI DENTI AL Energy consumption for a given period: Current Situation Home Use Smart Meter Home Owner Retailer Co...
| I BM CONFI DENTI AL Energy consumption for a given period: Blockchain-based EV charging Home Use Smart Meter Lease Compa...
| I BM CONFI DENTI AL Energy consumption for a given period Charging of EV Smart Meter Home Owner Retailer Lease Company E...
| I BM CONFI DENTI AL Step-Up Transformer Transmission Lines Substation Meter Transmission Customer Coal Gas Nuclear Energ...
| I BM CONFI DENTI AL Current Guarantees of Origin processes The current GO lifecycle is spread across multiple parties, s...
| I BM CONFI DENTI AL Guarantees of Origin processes using blockchain Blockchain captures the end-to-end process in one le...
| I BM CONFI DENTI AL Veridium “Verde” Carbon Offset Token 50 Transaction of tokens triggers “emptying and refilling” of c...
| I BM CONFI DENTI AL GENERATION TRANSMISSION DISTRIBUTION END USERS/EDGE Energy Storage CHP Transportation DSM Generator ...
| I BM CONFI DENTI AL Meter Meter Transmission Customer Solar Industrial Residential Commercial Energy Storage CHP Transpo...
| I BM CONFI DENTI AL Final thought – Verifying authenticity of assets at source 53 Combining AI and Optical Imaging to co...
Ray DeMeo Virsec Co-Founder & Chief Operating Officer Lara Pierpoint Exelon Senior Fundamental Program Strategy Manager Cr...
John Elliott Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory Chief SustainabilityOfficer Ben Sampson GE Ventures Director Joseph Aam...
Ben Kellison GTM Research Director, Grid Research Closing Remarks
If you're interested in speaking at or sponsoring a future GTM event, reach out to gtmevents@greentechmedia.com.
Questions? Enter them at: gtm.cnf.io #gridedge
Day 2

Day 2

  1. 1. Elta Kolo, Ph.D GTM Research Research Manger, Grid Edge Colleen Metelitsa GTM Research Analyst, Grid Edge Paulina Tarrant GTM Research Research Associate Fei Wang GTM Research Senior Grid Edge Analyst Kristen Brown,Ph.D ComEd Utility of the Future M Questions? Enter them at: gtm.cnf.io #gridedge GTM Research Presentation
  2. 2. GTM Research Presentation Grid Edge Innovation Summit Elta Kolo, Colleen Metelitsa, Paulina Tarrant, Fei Wang Grid Edge Research Team June 21, 2018
  3. 3. 5Grid Edge Innovation Summit - June, 21 2018 Networking - Meeting other professionals and influencers in the grid edge space Mentorship - Fostering interaction between accomplished energy professionals with those looking to further develop their career Skills Building - Interactive sessions to learn how to implement specific skills relevant to professional development Knowledge Sharing - Learning key industry content from the experiences and knowledge of professionals Learn more at: www.greentechmedia.com/wage Introducing W.A.G.E.
  4. 4. 6Grid Edge Innovation Summit - June, 21 2018 - 200 400 600 800 1,000 1,200 - 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 90 100 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Cumulative AMI Meters Installed (Millions) Annual AMI Meters Installed (Millions) Asia Europe North America Latin America Oceania Africa Cumulative Global AMI Installations Will Surpass 1 Billion by 2022 Note: PPL and Salt River Project in the U.S., Enel in Italy, and Sweden are deploying a second generation of AMI meters. These AMI retrofits are not included in the cumulative AMI installations, but are instead shown in the annual amount of AMI installed. Source: GTM Research AMI Meters Installed, 2017E-2023E
  5. 5. 7Grid Edge Innovation Summit - June, 21 2018 Voice Assistant Devices Support Home Automation Including Energy Management Source: GTM Research Cumulative Voice Assistant Device Deployment in the U.S., 2016-2023 0 50 100 150 0 50 100 150 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 # of Households Using Devices as Smart Home Platforms (Millions) Deployment (Millions) Cumulative Deployment Smart Home Platform Penetration
  6. 6. 8Grid Edge Innovation Summit - June, 21 2018 Grid-Interactive DERs and Connected Devices Bring Greater Demand Flexibility Source: GTM Research Residential Demand Flexibility in the U.S., 2016-2023 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Impact on Peak Demand (GW) Smart Thermostats Residential Solar Residential Storage
  7. 7. 9Grid Edge Innovation Summit - June, 21 2018 Blockchain Unlocks New Ways to Transact Energy and Associated Attributes 57% 29% 12% Transactive Energy Asset Tokenization Accounting Cybersecurity 94 Organizations Source: GTM Research Blockchain Organizations by Primary Use Case
  8. 8. 10Grid Edge Innovation Summit - June, 21 2018 Blockchain Serves as the Settlement and Data Transfer Layer Data Analytics Platforms Physical Energy Generating Devices 72 Blockchain Data Stores Digital Physical (Blockchain Nodes) 3:00 4:00 5:00 6:00 7:00 8:00 Digital
  9. 9. 11Grid Edge Innovation Summit - June, 21 2018 Source: GTM Research Investments in Blockchain in Energy Organizations* $447 Million Raised by Blockchain in Energy Companies Since Q2 2017 *ICOs often raise money in cryptocurrencies; dollar values use the conversion rate at the end of the ICO. $- $50 $100 $150 $200 $250 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 2017 2018 USD (Millions) ICO VC Pre-ICO Public Offering Crowdfunding Private Placement
  10. 10. 12Grid Edge Innovation Summit - June, 21 2018 Utility Blockchain Companies Utilities Have Been Part of This Investment Strategy Utilities With Multiple Blockchain in Energy Investments (Q2 2017 – Q2 2018)
  11. 11. 13Grid Edge Innovation Summit - June, 21 2018 Grid Edge Venture Capital & Private Equity and Mergers & Acquisitions Source: GTM Research Venture Capital & Private Equity 2010 – 2018 YTD Source: GTM Research Mergers & Acquisitions 2010 – 2018 YTD 0 20 40 60 80 100 120 140 $0 $400 $800 $1,200 $1,600 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 YTD Deal Count Disclosed Value (Millions USD) AMI Customer Energy Management DER Services Distribution Automation Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Energy Storage Grid Edge Customer Analytics Grid Edge Network Analytics Utility Back Office Utility Network Operations Deal Count 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 $0 $5 $10 $15 $20 $25 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 Deal Count Disclosed Value (Billions USD) AMI Customer Energy Management DER Services Distribution Automation Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Energy Storage Grid Edge Customer Analytics Grid Edge Network Analytics Utility Back Office Utility Network Operations Deal Count
  12. 12. 14Grid Edge Innovation Summit - June, 21 2018 Growth in Strategic Utility Investments 0% 10% 20% 30% 40% 50% 60% 70% 80% 90% 100% 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 Percentage of VC deals Strategic Utility Strategic Vendor Strategic Oil & Gas Non-Stragetic Investors Undisclosed Source: GTM Research Percentage of Venture Capital and Private Equity Deal 2009 – 2018 YTD
  13. 13. 15Grid Edge Innovation Summit - June, 21 2018 2017 Grid Edge Investment by European Giants January March June September September October October InvestmentAcquisition October November Q1 2017 Q2 2017 Q3 2017 Q4 2017 Source: GTM Research Grid Edge Data Hub December DecemberOctober
  14. 14. 16Grid Edge Innovation Summit - June, 21 2018 2018 Grid Edge Investment by European Giants InvestmentAcquisition Q1 2018 January January February March Q2 2018 April Source: GTM Research Grid Edge Data Hub May May May Q3 2018 Q4 2018 ?
  15. 15. 17Grid Edge Innovation Summit - June, 21 2018 European Giants Are Building Out Distributed Practices 2017 and 2018 Investments 30% 20% 15% 10% 10% 5% 5% 5% E-mobility Energy Storage Demand Response Connected Home Residential Retailer Blockchain DER Developer Energy Efficiency Source: GTM Research Grid Edge Data Hub 20 deals* Formally established distributed practices *Inspire is counted twice because of the nature of its offerings
  16. 16. Interested in other GTM Research products and services? Please visit www.gtmresearch.com or contact sales@greentechmedia.com Thank you! June 21, 2018
  17. 17. M Gil C. Quiniones New YorkPower Authority President & CEO Shayle Kann Energy Impact Partners Senior Vice President, Research & Strategy Keynote Interview: Innovation Strategies Questions? Enter them at: gtm.cnf.io #gridedge
  18. 18. Rishi Bhakar Tenaska Vice President Ugo Catry Total Energy Ventures Investment Manager Bosco Lai Macquarie Senior VicePresident, Commodities and Global Markets Group Eric Wesoff Greentech Media Former editor M Questions? Enter them at: gtm.cnf.io #gridedge Energy Investor: How They Invest in Energy Frontier Technology & Business Models
  19. 19. Hilary Flynn National Grid Director, External Innovation Lee Krevat Sempra Renewables Director, New Ventures, PXiSE EnergySolutions, LLC Lydia Krefta PG&E Principal Product Manager, Emerging Technologies, Grid Innovation & Integration Proof of Concept: Strategies to Pilot Frontier Grid Edge Technologies Ben Kellison GTM Research Director, Grid Edge Questions? Enter them at: gtm.cnf.io #gridedge
  20. 20. Stina Brock Sunverge Energy, Inc. Senior Director, Global Utility & Grid Solutions Stefan Jarnason SolarAnalytics Co-Founder & CEO Chris Moris Sunrun Advanced Product Team Lead Colleen Metelitsa GTM Research Analyst, Grid Edge M Questions? Enter them at: gtm.cnf.io #gridedge Can Blockchain Change the Paradigm of how Energy is Transacted at the Grid Edge?
  21. 21. Ben Kellison GTM Research Director, Grid Research Grid Edge Innovation Awards Questions? Enter them at: gtm.cnf.io #gridedge
  22. 22. Colton Ching Hawaiian Electric Company Senior Vice President, Planning &Technology Audrey Lee Sunrun Vice President, Energy Services Marc Romito Arizona Public Service Manager, Renewable Energy Resources Mark Dyson Rocky Mountain Institute Principal M Questions? Enter them at: gtm.cnf.io #gridedge Lunch Workshop: Growing the Market for Virtual Power Plants
  23. 23. Chris Brazell Appalachian Regional Commission InfrastructureProgram Manager Itai Dadon Itron Senior Director, IoT Product Management Margarett Jolly Con Edison Director, Demonstration Projects, Customer Energy Solutions Daniel Munoz- Alvarez GTM Research Analyst, Grid Edge M Questions? Enter them at: gtm.cnf.io #gridedge Building Smart Energy, Smart City and IoT Platforms and Products for the Future
  24. 24. Mark McGranaghan Electric Power Research Institute Vice President, Integrated Grid Sector Stephen Prince Centrica Business Solutions Senior VicePresident, North America Joshua Wong Opus One Solutions President & CEO Managing the DER Life Cycle: Policy, Planning, Interconnection, Integration and Operations Ben Kellison GTM Research Director, Grid Research M Questions? Enter them at: gtm.cnf.io #gridedge
  25. 25. M Neil Gerber IBM Director, New Energy & Environment Colleen Metelitsa GTM Research Analyst, Grid Edge IBM Case Study: Blockchain & Energy Questions? Enter them at: gtm.cnf.io #gridedge
  26. 26. June 2018 IBM Confidential Blockchain for Energy, Environment, and Utilities Neil Gerber Director, New Energy & Environment IBM
  27. 27. Topics § Business Value of Blockchains § Blockchain Characteristics § Network Governance and Scaling § Energy & Utility Industry high value use cases
  28. 28. Time Many business transactions: § are time sensitive § require much settlement and reconciliation time § are process-delay prone Cost Many business transactions: § include overheads from multiple intermediaries § are costly to manage and execute § require extensive documentation Risk Many business transactions: § are ambiguous and non-verifiable § are prone to errors and tampering § have no single source of truth ©2016 IBM Corporation 21 June 201833 As a result of frictions many business transactions remain inefficient, expensive and vulnerable Source: IBM Institute for Business Value analysis
  29. 29. Aspects of two blockchain types, with hybrids emerging Business blockchain • Permissioned access • Consensus via trusted intermediaries • Cryptographic database managed and shared by trusted parties • Used for enterprise and consortium applications Public blockchain § Permissionless, open access § Anonymous participants and validators of transactions § Allows anonymous transactions without need for a trusted intermediary Main focus of this presentation Adapted from: https://www.evry.com/globalassets/insight/bank2020/bank-2020---blockchain-powering-the-internet-of-value---whitepaper.pdf. Hybrid blockchain § Built on Public Chain Infrastructure § Provide technology for permissioned networks
  30. 30. © 2017 IBM Corporation Attributes of blockchain for business 35 Append-only distributed system of record shared across business network Business terms embedded in transaction database & executed with transactions Transactions are endorsed by relevant participants Ensuring appropriate visibility; transactions are secure, authenticated & verifiable Privacy Shared ledger Smart contract Trust
  31. 31. © 2017 IBM Corporation Blockchain for Business – Design Principles Consensus models • What trust system is appropriate for the business network? Control and governance • Which entities are allowed to do what? • Who owns and begins the investigative process in the event of a system anomaly? • Are Smart Contracts Legally credible? Digital asset generation • Who generates the asset in the system and who governs it? Authority for issuance • In a truly decentralized system, the notion of authority simply does not gel. • Who is responsible for governance, culpability, and eventually regulations? Security considerations: • How will enterprise security and new security challenges imposed by a shared business network be addressed? While blockchain technology alone is interesting, many other mechanics of a business network need to be evaluated as well. IBM has 7 key principles for Blockchain Solutions on the Hyperledger fabric:
  32. 32. | I BM CONFI DENTI AL 37 Cross-Industry Network New Market Models Collaborate with non-traditional partners to innovate to build new value propositions, digital platforms and marketplaces New revenue New services New products Network of Competitors Market Utility Collaborate with competitors to build market utilities to optimize shared B2B processes Founder Network Business Differentiation Collaborate with non-competitors to enhance today’s differentiating processes B2B-2C Enterprise Optimize B2B costs Optimize risk Optimize capital Cost Innovation Service Enterprise Entry Points
  33. 33. | I BM CONFI DENTI AL Coal Gas Nuclear Energy Storage Solar Wind Petroleum Geothermal Biomass Hydropower Industrial Residential Commercial Energy Storage CHP Transportation DSM Generator Energy Efficiency Microgrid Solar SCADA Control Center GENERATION TRANSMISSION DISTRIBUTION END USERS/EDGE Step-Up Transformer Transmission Lines Substation Step-Down Transformer Distribution Lines Meter Meter Transmission Customer Energy Storage Market Operator Synchrophasor D i s t r i b u t e d E n e r g y R e s o u r c e s Aggregator IBM Confidential
  34. 34. | I BM CONFI DENTI AL D i s t r i b u t e d E n e r g y R e s o u r c e s Microgrid Industrial Residential Commercial CHP DSM Generator Energy Efficiency Solar SCADA Control Center Step-Up Transformer Transmission Lines Substation Step-Down Transformer Distribution Lines Meter Meter Transmission Customer Energy Storage Synchrophasor Aggregator GENERATION TRANSMISSION DISTRIBUTION END USERS/EDGE Coal Gas Nuclear Energy Storage Solar Wind Petroleum Geothermal Biomass Hydropower Energy Storage Transportation Market Operator IBM Confidential GRID BALANCING The Market Operator accesses behind-the-meter Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) like home batteries or batteries in electric vehicles to balance the transmission grid. Typically this happens by agreement via a smart contract between the User/Provider and the market operator, at various timeframes down to 1 minute.
  35. 35. | I BM CONFI DENTI AL The need: § The electricity grid is becoming more volatile due to the growing share of renewable electricity generation in the overall supply § TenneT is working to find new ways of maintaining the security of supply Solution: § TenneT is exploring the use of a permissioned blockchain network that will use Hyperledger Fabric to integrate flexible battery storage capacity into the electrical grid § Blockchain enables owners of electric vehicles and residential solar batteries to indicate the available capacity of their batteries available to help TenneT balance grid supply and demand “These pilot projects are part of TenneT’s broader strategy of preparing the electricity system to accommodate the growing volume of renewable energy.” Mel Kroon CEO, TenneT TenneT is unlocking distributed energy resources flexibility via IBM Blockchain
  36. 36. | I BM CONFI DENTI AL 41 How Quickly can you respond to a request? Remotely controlled systems are not fast • Not for primary control reserve Electric vehicles have limited capacity • Not suitable for tertiary control reserve Different ancillary energy products https://www.entsoe.eu/fileadmin/user_upload/_library/publications/entsoe/Operation_Handbook/Policy_1_final.pdf Remotely controlled battery appliances
  37. 37. | I BM CONFI DENTI AL 42 Blockchain Based Energy Balancing Flex energy offer Trading Ancillary market Vehicle Control EMS/ SCADA Blockchain Hyperledger Activation Signal Activation Signal Flex Service Provider Transmission System Operator Flex Monitoring Car Monitoring EV Drivers Flex energy offer
  38. 38. | I BM CONFI DENTI AL Aggregator Energy Storage CHP Transportation DSM Generator Energy Efficiency Microgrid Solar D i s t r i b u t e d E n e r g y R e s o u r c e s GENERATION TRANSMISSION DISTRIBUTION END USERS/EDGE Coal Gas Nuclear Energy Storage Solar Wind Petroleum Geothermal Biomass Hydropower SCADA Control Center Step-Up Transformer Transmission Lines Substation Step-Down Transformer Distribution Lines Meter Meter Transmission Customer Energy Storage Market Operator Synchrophasor Industrial Residential Commercial IBM Confidential ENERGY USE DISAGGREGATION Energy usage can be disaggregated behind the meter for all types of energy users - industrial, residential or commercial. The goal is to not only be able to know how much energy a single user has been consuming, but understand the usage on a machine, appliance or singular entity level. Research has shown that this data transparency leads to much higher energy savings. In addition there is a trend in utility regulation to require this capability for end users.
  39. 39. | I BM CONFI DENTI AL Energy consumption for a given period: Current Situation Home Use Smart Meter Home Owner Retailer Consumption Smart Meter Charging of EV Arrow = Energy Volumes Grid Connection Home
  40. 40. | I BM CONFI DENTI AL Energy consumption for a given period: Blockchain-based EV charging Home Use Smart Meter Lease Company Energy Provider Energy Blockchain kWh Value = Smart Meter - Blockchain Consumption Charging of EV Car Non-Gauget IoT meter Home Owner Retailer Virtual Meter Smart Meter IoT Meter
  41. 41. | I BM CONFI DENTI AL Energy consumption for a given period Charging of EV Smart Meter Home Owner Retailer Lease Company Energy Provider Energy Blockchain PV 2nd Retailer Consumption Virtual Meter Smart Meter IoT Meter Car Home Use Gen
  42. 42. | I BM CONFI DENTI AL Step-Up Transformer Transmission Lines Substation Meter Transmission Customer Coal Gas Nuclear Energy Storage Petroleum Aggregator Industrial Residential Commercial Energy Storage CHP Transportation DSM Generator Energy Efficiency Microgrid Solar SCADA Control Center Step-Down Transformer Distribution Lines Meter Energy Storage Synchrophasor D i s t r i b u t e d E n e r g y R e s o u r c e s GENERATION TRANSMISSION DISTRIBUTION END USERS/EDGE Solar Wind Geothermal Biomass Hydropower Market Operator IBM Confidential RENEWABLE ENERGY CREDITS Trading platforms already trade renewable energy generation credits from hydropower, wind energy, biomass plants, solar or geothermal plants. Blockchain makes it easier to track provenance of these credits as well as simplify audits and enhance transparency. In addition, tokens can be created that have an embedded carbon footprint offset, providing more consumable and bankable credits.
  43. 43. | I BM CONFI DENTI AL Current Guarantees of Origin processes The current GO lifecycle is spread across multiple parties, systems and ledgers Expensive Every participant keeps their own ledger, next to the current CertiQ ledger, with their transactions. Not fully-automated processes. Inefficient Disputes because organizations use different ledgers. Corrections of mistakes Does not scale to small scale assets. Vulnerable Non-automated processes require intensive auditing.
  44. 44. | I BM CONFI DENTI AL Guarantees of Origin processes using blockchain Blockchain captures the end-to-end process in one ledger. All parties work on the same data. Transparent Every participant keeps the shared ledger updated with their relevant transactions. Trustworthy All participants agree on what information is stored immutably on the blockchain and how. Efficient All participants share the same source of truth for their operations. Granular Smaller decentralized sources of renewable energy can receive GOs cost effectively. With a private Blockchain, privacy between parties is ensured, and access is secure and controlled.
  45. 45. | I BM CONFI DENTI AL Veridium “Verde” Carbon Offset Token 50 Transaction of tokens triggers “emptying and refilling” of carbon bank Imagine as a “target” network for a variety of green credits
  46. 46. | I BM CONFI DENTI AL GENERATION TRANSMISSION DISTRIBUTION END USERS/EDGE Energy Storage CHP Transportation DSM Generator Energy Efficiency Microgrid Solar D i s t r i b u t e d E n e r g y R e s o u r c e s Industrial Aggregator Coal Gas Nuclear Energy Storage Solar Wind Petroleum Geothermal Biomass Hydropower SCADA Control Center Step-Up Transformer Transmission Lines Substation Step-Down Transformer Distribution Lines Meter Meter Transmission Customer Energy Storage Market Operator Synchrophasor Residential Commercial IBM Confidential PEER-TO-PEER TRADING Peer-to-Peer (P2P) energy trading is a novel paradigm of power system operation, where people can generate their own energy from Renewable Energy Sources (RESs) in dwellings, offices and factories, and share it with each other locally. Although not viable yet fully supported by most regulatory regimes, these types of transactions can enhance grid efficiency, and eventually, grid stability.
  47. 47. | I BM CONFI DENTI AL Meter Meter Transmission Customer Solar Industrial Residential Commercial Energy Storage CHP Transportation DSM Generator Energy Efficiency Microgrid Market Operator D i s t r i b u t e d E n e r g y R e s o u r c e s AggregatorEnergy Storage Synchrophasor Coal GENERATION TRANSMISSION DISTRIBUTION END USERS/EDGE Gas Nuclear Energy Storage Solar Wind Petroleum Geothermal Biomass Hydropower SCADA Control Center Step-Up Transformer Transmission Lines Substation Step-Down Transformer Distribution Lines IBM Confidential CYBERSECURITY The confluence of Blockchain and Cybersecurity is still new. Device provenance for all RTUs and other monitored assets in the transmission and distribution grids can be protected by adding an additional security layer at the firmware level. This will be intrusive in nature, but with threat levels increasing this may be a solution that gains fast traction.
  48. 48. | I BM CONFI DENTI AL Final thought – Verifying authenticity of assets at source 53 Combining AI and Optical Imaging to codify authenticity for use in verification somewhere else in the blockchain network
  49. 49. Ray DeMeo Virsec Co-Founder & Chief Operating Officer Lara Pierpoint Exelon Senior Fundamental Program Strategy Manager Craig Watson West Monroe Partners Senior Manager Randy Bishop Gaurdtime General Manager, Energy M Questions? Enter them at: gtm.cnf.io #gridedge Securing the Edge: Balancing Innovation & Cybersecurity
  50. 50. John Elliott Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory Chief SustainabilityOfficer Ben Sampson GE Ventures Director Joseph Aamidor Aamidor Consulting Senior Product & Market Strategy Consultant The Past, Present & Future of Smart Buildings Vendors: Offerings, Positioning & Value Propositions M Questions? Enter them at: gtm.cnf.io #gridedge
  51. 51. Ben Kellison GTM Research Director, Grid Research Closing Remarks Questions? Enter them at: gtm.cnf.io #gridedge
  All slides will be emailed to attendees today If you're interested in speaking at or sponsoring a future GTM event, reach out to gtmevents@greentechmedia.com.
  Questions? Enter them at: gtm.cnf.io #gridedge

