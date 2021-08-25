Successfully reported this slideshow.
UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DE CHIMBORAZO VICERRECTORADO ACADÉMICO DIRECCIÓN ACADÉMICA FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS DE LA EDUCACIÓN, HUMANAS Y TECNOLOGÍAS
1. INFORMACIÓN GENERAL: INSTITUCIÓN: UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DE CHIMBORAZO FACULTAD: FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS DE LA EDUCACIÓN, HU...
3. DESCRIPCIÓN DE LA ASIGNATURA: La asignatura de Biología humana es una ciencia fundamental de la profesión que estudia l...
6. UNIDADES CURRICULARES: UNIDAD N°: 1 NOMBRE DE LA UNIDAD: SISTEMAS DE LOCOMOCIÓN NÚMERO DE HORAS POR UNIDAD: 22,50 RESUL...
• 1.3.1. Función • 1.3.2. Propiedades • 1.3.3. Estructura • 1.3.4. Tejido Muscular (clasificación) • 1.3.5. Alteraciones M...
UNIDAD N°: 2 NOMBRE DE LA UNIDAD: SISTEMAS DE NUTRICIÓN Y EXCRECIÓN NÚMERO DE HORAS POR UNIDAD: 22,50 RESULTADOS DE APREND...
MÉTODOS Y TÉCNICAS EVALUACIÓN DIAGNOSTICA: - Registro Anecdótico, Lista de cotejo FORMATIVA: - Resolución de Problemas, Es...
UNIDAD N°: 3 NOMBRE DE LA UNIDAD: SISTEMAS VITALES NÚMERO DE HORAS POR UNIDAD: 30,00 RESULTADOS DE APRENDIZAJE DE LA UNIDA...
3.4. Fisiología del Sistema Respiratorio 3,00 2,00 2,50 10 Estudios de Casos, Sistematización de prácticas de investigació...
UNIDAD N°: 4 NOMBRE DE LA UNIDAD: SISTEMAS DE LA REPRODUCCIÓN NÚMERO DE HORAS POR UNIDAD: 15,00 RESULTADOS DE APRENDIZAJE ...
TÉCNICA: Pruebas - Pruebas Escritas Objetivas TÉCNICA: Observación - Ficha de Observarción TÉCNICA: Resolución de Problema...
UNIDAD N°: 5 NOMBRE DE LA UNIDAD: SISTEMAS DE RELACIÓN NÚMERO DE HORAS POR UNIDAD: 30,00 RESULTADOS DE APRENDIZAJE DE LA U...
5.4. Organización del Sistema Nervioso 3,00 2,00 2,50 16 Estudios de Casos, Sistematización de prácticas de investigacióni...
7. PROYECTO INTEGRADOR DE SABERES: DISEÑO, APLICACIÓN Y EVALUACIÓN DE RECURSOS Y ESTRATEGIAS EDUCATIVAS PARA LA ADAPTACIÓN...
9. ESCENARIOS DE APRENDIZAJE: 10. PONDERACIÓN PARA LA EVALUACIÓN DEL ESTUDIANTE POR ACTIVIDADES DE APRENDIZAJE: COMPONENTE...
11. RELACIÓN DE LA ASIGNATURA CON LOS RESULTADOS DE APRENDIZAJE DEL PERFIL DE EGRESO DE LA CARRERA: Resultados de Aprendiz...
12.BIBLIOGRAFÍA 12.1. BÁSICA: • Anatomía Humana Descriptiva, Topográfica y Funcional Rouviére H. MASSON, S.A. 12.2. COMPLE...
12. PERFIL DEL DOCENTE: Bachiller en Ciencias, Licenciado en Ciencias de la Educación, Profesor de Biología, Química y Lab...
Aug. 25, 2021
Silabo

Education
Aug. 25, 2021
36 views

Sílabo de la asignatura

Silabo

  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DE CHIMBORAZO VICERRECTORADO ACADÉMICO DIRECCIÓN ACADÉMICA FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS DE LA EDUCACIÓN, HUMANAS Y TECNOLOGÍAS CARRERA DE LICENCIATURA EN PEDAGOGÍA DE LAS CIENCIAS EXPERIMENTALES: QUÍMICA Y BIOLOGÍA (R) SÍLABO DE LA ASIGNATURA DE "CONSTRUCTO: BIOLOGÍA HUMANA A) ANATOMÍA HUMANA; B) FISIOLOGÍA HUMANA " DOCENTE: LUIS ALBERTO MERA CABEZAS PERÍODO ACADÉMICO: ABRIL 2020 - AGOSTO 2020 LUGAR Y FECHA DE ELABORACIÓN: Riobamba, 17 de marzo de 2020
  2. 2. 1. INFORMACIÓN GENERAL: INSTITUCIÓN: UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DE CHIMBORAZO FACULTAD: FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS DE LA EDUCACIÓN, HUMANAS Y TECNOLOGÍAS CARRERA: LICENCIATURA EN PEDAGOGÍA DE LAS CIENCIAS EXPERIMENTALES: QUÍMICA Y BIOLOGÍA (R) NOMBRE DE LA ASIGNATURA: "CONSTRUCTO: BIOLOGÍA HUMANA A) ANATOMÍA HUMANA; B) FISIOLOGÍA HUMANA " CÓDIGO DE LA ASIGNATURA: BQP2410.6.2 SEMESTRE: SEXTO SEMESTRE PERÍODO ACADÉMICO: ABRIL 2020 - AGOSTO 2020 MODALIDAD: PRESENCIAL NIVEL DE FORMACIÓN: TERCER NIVEL UNIDAD DE FORMACIÓN CURRICULAR: PROFESIONALIZANTE TIPO DE ASIGNATURA: OBLIGATORIA NÚMERO DE SEMANAS EFECTIVAS DE CLASES: 16 NÚMERO DE HORAS POR SEMANA DE ACTIVIDADES DE APRENDIZAJE ASISTIDAS POR EL DOCENTE Componente Docencia 3,00 Componente de Prácticas de Aplicación y Experimentación de los Aprendizajes 2,00 NÚMERO DE HORAS POR SEMANA REALIZADAS POR EL ESTUDIANTE: Componente de Aprendizaje Autónomo 2,50 TOTAL DE HORAS POR SEMANA DE LA ASIGNATURA: 7,50 TOTAL DE HORAS POR EL PERÍODO ACADÉMICO: 120 TÍTULO(S) ACADÉMICO(S) DEL DOCENTE: LICENCIADO EN CIENCIAS DE LA EDUCACION PROFESOR DE BIOLOGIA QUIMICA Y LABORATORIO MAGISTER EN DESARROLLO DE LA INTELIGENCIA Y EDUCACION PRERREQUISITOS: ASIGNATURA: CÓDIGO: CONSTRUCTO: BIODIVERSIDAD DEL ECUADOR A ) FLORA B ) FAUNA C ) ESPECIES ECUATORIANAS EN PELIGRO DE BQP2409.5.3 2. PRERREQUISITOS Y CORREQUISITOS: CORREQUISITOS: ASIGNATURA: CÓDIGO: CÁTEDRA INTEGRADORA: GESTIÓN DE RECURSOS, ESTRATEGIAS Y AMBIENTES EDUCATIVOS BQP 5802.6.1 DIDÁCTICA HERRAMIENTAS DE SOFTWARE PARA BIOLOGÍA BQP1203.6.3 INVESTIGACIÓN: MODELOS Y PROCESOS DE INVESTIGACIÓN EDUCATIVA: EJECUCIÓN DEL DISEÑO DE INVESTIGACIÓN BQP6302.6.4
  3. 3. 3. DESCRIPCIÓN DE LA ASIGNATURA: La asignatura de Biología humana es una ciencia fundamental de la profesión que estudia la función del cuerpo humano e investiga las leyes que rigen el desarrollo de dicha estructura con respecto a sus funciones y su relación con el medio ambiente; además orienta las acciones hacia la prevención de enfermedades a través del desarrollo de normas de higiene que encaminen a los seres humanos hacia el “Buen vivir”. Todas estas características especiales y generales deben conocer el estudiante, para fortalecer habilidades y destrezas de desempeño, de la docencia, los cuales estarán, acorde a los avances y desarrollo de la tecnología, adaptándose a la realidad, de manera ética dentro de nuestra sociedad. La Asignatura de Biología Humana y es importancia para la profesionalización del licenciado en Pedagogía de las Ciencias experimentales, Química y Biología, ya que contribuirá con el soporte teórico práctico acerca de la anatomía función los órganos que forman el cuerpo humano, y de las consecuencias para la salud individual y colectiva a través de la valoración de los beneficios que aportan los hábitos como el ejercicio físico, la higiene y la alimentación equilibrada; temáticas fundamentales dentro del área de ciencias naturales y que van acorde al currículo nacional planteado por el Ministerio de Educación y Cultura de nuestro país, orientando el desarrollo del pensamiento crítico, reflexivo, solidario y democrático, y respetando los principios del plan Toda una Vida. Su interrelación es directa con asignaturas como la Biología, Química, Microbiología y Bioquímica pues se vincula directamente con el funcionamiento y procesos metabólicos. Además contribuirá con orientaciones metodológicas viables para la enseñanza y el aprendizaje, a fin de contribuir al desempeño profesional del futuro docente 4. COMPETENCIA(S) DEL PERFIL PROFESIONAL A LA QUE APORTA A LA ASIGNATURA: Organizar, interpretar, construir y evaluar el conocimiento de las áreas disciplinares de su profesión de forma crítica, creativa e integrada, orientada a la práctica y a la meta cognición para propiciar ambientes de aprendizaje que generen experiencias significativas y relevantes. 5. RESULTADOS DE APRENDIZAJE DEL PERFIL DE EGRESO A LOS QUE APORTA LA ASIGNATURA Diferencia los distintos enfoques, teorías y modelos didácticos empleados en las ciencias experimentales para adquirir una visión amplia y articulada con los nuevos planteamientos y exigencias del medio social, cultural e histórico de los educandos Diseña, utiliza, evalúa estrategias de aprendizaje significativo relacionados a la biología para alcanzar los objetivos planteados en el desarrollo de su labor pedagógica que respondan a las exigencias de la sociedad actual Indaga los fundamentos teóricos, técnicas y metodologías indispensables que permitan el conocimiento de los diferentes tipos de animales vertebrados para valorar su importancia biológica y ecológica.
  4. 4. 6. UNIDADES CURRICULARES: UNIDAD N°: 1 NOMBRE DE LA UNIDAD: SISTEMAS DE LOCOMOCIÓN NÚMERO DE HORAS POR UNIDAD: 22,50 RESULTADOS DE APRENDIZAJE DE LA UNIDAD: - Categoriza huesos, articulaciones y músculos de acuerdo a su forma, tamaño, estructura, función a través de la observación de modelos anatómicos con la utilización de organizadores gráficos como tambi CRITERIOS DE EVALUACIÓN: Clasifica los huesos de acuerdo a su forma y tamaño Distingue los tipos de articulaciones de acuerdo a su anatomía y su fisiología Compara los tejidos musculares de acuerdo a su estructura y función CONTENIDOS ¡Qué debe saber, hacer y ser? TEMPORALIZACIÓN ACTIVIDADES DE APRENDIZAJE DE LA UNIDAD UNIDADES TEMÁTICAS Horas Semana ACTIVIDADES DE DOCENCIA ACTIVIDADES PRÁCTICAS DE APLICACIÓN Y EXPERIMENTACIÓN ACTIVIDADES DE APRENDIZAJE AUTÓNOMO Docencia Aprendiz aje y Experime ntación Trabajo Autóno mo 1.1. Sistema Óseo 3,00 2,00 2,50 1 Estudios de Casos, Sistematización de prácticas de investigacióninterv ención, Proyectos de integración de saberes, Resolución de problemas, Evaluaciones orales, escritas entre otras. Prácticas de laboratorio, Prácticas de campo, Trabajos de observación, Resolución de problemas, Talleres Lectura, análisis y compresión de materiales bibliográficos y documentales Búsqueda de información, Elaboración individual de Trabajos y exposiciones • 1.1.1. Tejido Óseo (células óseas) • 1.1.2. Osificación • 1.1.3. Esqueleto Axial • 1.1.4. Esqueleto Apendicular 1.2. Artiología 3,00 2,00 2,50 2 Estudios de Casos, Sistematización de prácticas de investigacióninterv ención, Proyectos de integración de saberes, Resolución de problemas, Evaluaciones orales, escritas entre otras Prácticas de laboratorio, Prácticas de campo, Trabajos de observación, Resolución de problemas, Talleres Lectura, análisis y compresión de materiales bibliográficos y documentales Búsqueda de información, Elaboración individual de Trabajos y exposiciones • 1.2.1. Tipos de Articulaciones • 1.2.2. Estructura de una articulación • 1.2.3. Función de las articulaciones 1.3. Sistema Muscular 3,00 2,00 2,50 3 Estudios de Casos, Sistematización de prácticas de investigacióninterv ención, Proyectos de integración de saberes, Resolución de problemas, Evaluaciones orales, escritas entre otra Prácticas de laboratorio, Prácticas de campo, Trabajos de observación, Resolución de problemas, Talleres Lectura, análisis y compresión de materiales bibliográficos y documentales Búsqueda de información, Elaboración individual de Trabajos y exposiciones
  5. 5. • 1.3.1. Función • 1.3.2. Propiedades • 1.3.3. Estructura • 1.3.4. Tejido Muscular (clasificación) • 1.3.5. Alteraciones Musculares • 1.3.6. Músculos superficiales TOTAL DE HORAS 9,00 6,00 7,50 MÉTODOS Y TÉCNICAS EVALUACIÓN DIAGNOSTICA: - Lluvia de ideas, Registro Anecdótico FORMATIVA: - Resolución de Problemas, Estudio de Casos SUMATIVA: - Pruebas Orales/Escritas, Talleres, Rubrica TÉCNICA: Pruebas - Pruebas Escritas Objetivas TÉCNICA: Observación - Ficha de Observarción TÉCNICA: Resolución de Problemas - Rúbrica TÉCNICA: Evaluación de Desempeño - Demostración
  6. 6. UNIDAD N°: 2 NOMBRE DE LA UNIDAD: SISTEMAS DE NUTRICIÓN Y EXCRECIÓN NÚMERO DE HORAS POR UNIDAD: 22,50 RESULTADOS DE APRENDIZAJE DE LA UNIDAD: - Relaciona las funciones de los aparatos digestivo y urinario a través del estudio de los órganos que componen estos aparatos y mediante la aplicación de ensayos académicos donde es estudiante tomara c CRITERIOS DE EVALUACIÓN: Distingue los órganos que forman el aparato digestivo de acuerdo a su anatomía y función. Argumenta las funciones del aparato excretor CONTENIDOS ¡Qué debe saber, hacer y ser? TEMPORALIZACIÓN ACTIVIDADES DE APRENDIZAJE DE LA UNIDAD UNIDADES TEMÁTICAS Horas Semana ACTIVIDADES DE DOCENCIA ACTIVIDADES PRÁCTICAS DE APLICACIÓN Y EXPERIMENTACIÓN ACTIVIDADES DE APRENDIZAJE AUTÓNOMO Docencia Aprendiz aje y Experime ntación Trabajo Autóno mo 2.1. Anatomía Aparato Digestivo 3,00 2,00 2,50 4 Estudios de Casos, Sistematización de prácticas de investigacióninterv ención, Proyectos de integración de saberes, Resolución de problemas, Evaluaciones orales, escritas entre otras Prácticas de laboratorio, Prácticas de campo, Trabajos de observación, Resolución de problemas, Talleres. Lectura, análisis y compresión de materiales bibliográficos y documentales Búsqueda de información, Elaboración individual de Trabajos y exposiciones • 2.1.1. Órganos del tubo digestivo • 2.1.2. Órganos Anexos 2.2. Fisiología Aparato Digestivo 3,00 2,00 2,50 5 Estudios de Casos, Sistematización de prácticas de investigacióninterv ención, Proyectos de integración de saberes, Resolución de problemas, Evaluaciones orales, escritas entre otras Prácticas de laboratorio, Prácticas de campo, Trabajos de observación, Resolución de problemas, Talleres. Lectura, análisis y compresión de materiales bibliográficos y documentales Búsqueda de información, Elaboración individual de Trabajos y exposiciones • 2.2.1. Función de los órganos del aparato digestivo • 2.2.2. Higiene del aparato digestivo • 2.2.3. Enfermedades 2.3. Aparato Excretor 3,00 2,00 2,50 6 Estudios de Casos, Sistematización de prácticas de investigacióninterv ención, Proyectos de integración de saberes, Resolución de problemas, Evaluaciones orales, escritas entre otras Prácticas de laboratorio, Prácticas de campo, Trabajos de observación, Resolución de problemas, Talleres. Lectura, análisis y compresión de materiales bibliográficos y documentales Búsqueda de información, Elaboración individual de Trabajos y exposiciones • 2.3.1. Vías Urinarias • 2.3.2. Riñón • 2.3.3. Función del aparato excretor • 2.3.4. Piel • 2.3.5. Higiene del aparato excretor • 2.3.6. Enfermedades TOTAL DE HORAS 9,00 6,00 7,50
  7. 7. MÉTODOS Y TÉCNICAS EVALUACIÓN DIAGNOSTICA: - Registro Anecdótico, Lista de cotejo FORMATIVA: - Resolución de Problemas, Estudio de Casos SUMATIVA: - Pruebas Orales/Escritas, Talleres, Rubrica TÉCNICA: Pruebas - Pruebas Escritas Objetivas TÉCNICA: Observación - Ficha de Observarción TÉCNICA: Resolución de Problemas - Rúbrica TÉCNICA: Evaluación de Desempeño - Demostración
  8. 8. UNIDAD N°: 3 NOMBRE DE LA UNIDAD: SISTEMAS VITALES NÚMERO DE HORAS POR UNIDAD: 30,00 RESULTADOS DE APRENDIZAJE DE LA UNIDAD: - Organiza las de funciones de los sistemas vitales mediante la utilización de organizadores gráficos y Tics, para conocer el mantenimiento homeostático de todo el ser humano. CRITERIOS DE EVALUACIÓN: Distingue las partes que forman corazón de acurdo a su funcionalidad Organiza las venas y arterias de acuerdo a su morfo fisiología Organiza los órganos que forman el aparato respiratorio de manera ordenada CONTENIDOS ¡Qué debe saber, hacer y ser? TEMPORALIZACIÓN ACTIVIDADES DE APRENDIZAJE DE LA UNIDAD UNIDADES TEMÁTICAS Horas Semana ACTIVIDADES DE DOCENCIA ACTIVIDADES PRÁCTICAS DE APLICACIÓN Y EXPERIMENTACIÓN ACTIVIDADES DE APRENDIZAJE AUTÓNOMO Docencia Aprendiz aje y Experime ntación Trabajo Autóno mo 3.1. Sistema Circulatorio 3,00 2,00 2,50 7 Estudios de Casos, Sistematización de prácticas de investigacióninterv ención, Proyectos de integración de saberes, Resolución de problemas, Evaluaciones orales, escritas entre otras Prácticas de laboratorio, Prácticas de campo, Trabajos de observación, Resolución de problemas, Talleres. Lectura, análisis y compresión de materiales bibliográficos y documentales Búsqueda de información, Elaboración individual de Trabajos y exposiciones • 3.1.1. Generalidades • 3.1.2. Tipos de Circulación • 3.1.3. Anatomía y Fisiología del Corazón • 3.1.4. Enfermedades 3.2. Vasos Sanguíneos 3,00 2,00 2,50 8 Estudios de Casos, Sistematización de prácticas de investigacióninterv ención, Proyectos de integración de saberes, Resolución de problemas, Evaluaciones orales, escritas entre otras Prácticas de laboratorio, Prácticas de campo, Trabajos de observación, Resolución de problemas, Talleres. Lectura, análisis y compresión de materiales bibliográficos y documentales Búsqueda de información, Elaboración individual de Trabajos y exposiciones • 3.2.1. Arterias • 3.2.2. Venas • 3.2.3. Capilares • 3.2.4. Sangre 3.3. Anatomía del Sistema Respiratorio 3,00 2,00 2,50 9 Estudios de Casos, Sistematización de prácticas de investigacióninterv ención, Proyectos de integración de saberes, Resolución de problemas, Evaluaciones orales, escritas entre otras Prácticas de laboratorio, Prácticas de campo, Trabajos de observación, Resolución de problemas, Talleres. Lectura, análisis y compresión de materiales bibliográficos y documentales Búsqueda de información, Elaboración individual de Trabajos y exposiciones • 3.3.1. Vías Respiratorias • 3.3.2. Pulmones
  9. 9. 3.4. Fisiología del Sistema Respiratorio 3,00 2,00 2,50 10 Estudios de Casos, Sistematización de prácticas de investigacióninterv ención, Proyectos de integración de saberes, Resolución de problemas, Evaluaciones orales, escritas entre otras Prácticas de laboratorio, Prácticas de campo, Trabajos de observación, Resolución de problemas, Talleres. Lectura, análisis y compresión de materiales bibliográficos y documentales Búsqueda de información, Elaboración individual de Trabajos y exposiciones • 3.4.1. Función del sistema respiratorio • 3.4.2. Higiene del Sistema respiratorio • 3.4.3. Enfermedades TOTAL DE HORAS 12,00 8,00 10,00 MÉTODOS Y TÉCNICAS EVALUACIÓN DIAGNOSTICA: - Lluvia de ideas, Registro Anecdótico FORMATIVA: - Resolución de Problemas, Estudio de Casos SUMATIVA: - Pruebas Orales/Escritas, Talleres, Rubrica TÉCNICA: Pruebas - Pruebas Escritas Objetivas TÉCNICA: Observación - Ficha de Observarción TÉCNICA: Resolución de Problemas - Rúbrica TÉCNICA: Evaluación de Desempeño - Demostración
  10. 10. UNIDAD N°: 4 NOMBRE DE LA UNIDAD: SISTEMAS DE LA REPRODUCCIÓN NÚMERO DE HORAS POR UNIDAD: 15,00 RESULTADOS DE APRENDIZAJE DE LA UNIDAD: - Valora la importancia del estudio del Aparato Reproductor Masculino y Femenino mediante talleres y ensayos para concientizar el cuidado de la sexualidad para identificar sus semejanzas y diferencias, CRITERIOS DE EVALUACIÓN: Distingue los órganos del aparato reproductor masculino y femenino Compara los órganos de los aparatos reproductores masculino y femenino de acuerdo a su funcionalidad CONTENIDOS ¡Qué debe saber, hacer y ser? TEMPORALIZACIÓN ACTIVIDADES DE APRENDIZAJE DE LA UNIDAD UNIDADES TEMÁTICAS Horas Semana ACTIVIDADES DE DOCENCIA ACTIVIDADES PRÁCTICAS DE APLICACIÓN Y EXPERIMENTACIÓN ACTIVIDADES DE APRENDIZAJE AUTÓNOMO Docencia Aprendiz aje y Experime ntación Trabajo Autóno mo 4.1. Aparato Reproductor Masculino 3,00 2,00 2,50 11 Estudios de Casos, Sistematización de prácticas de investigacióninterv ención, Proyectos de integración de saberes, Resolución de problemas, Evaluaciones orales, escritas entre otras Prácticas de laboratorio, Prácticas de campo, Trabajos de observación, Resolución de problemas, Talleres. Lectura, análisis y compresión de materiales bibliográficos y documentales Búsqueda de información, Elaboración individual de Trabajos y exposiciones • 4.1.1. Órganos Externos • 4.1.2. Órganos Internos • 4.1.3. Fisiología del aparato reproductor masculino • 4.1.4. Higiene del aparato reproductor masculino • 4.1.5. Infecciones de Transmisión Sexual (ITS) 4.2. Aparato Reproductor Femenino 3,00 2,00 2,50 12 Estudios de Casos, Sistematización de prácticas de investigacióninterv ención, Proyectos de integración de saberes, Resolución de problemas, Evaluaciones orales, escritas entre otras Prácticas de laboratorio, Prácticas de campo, Trabajos de observación, Resolución de problemas, Talleres. Lectura, análisis y compresión de materiales bibliográficos y documentales Búsqueda de información, Elaboración individual de Trabajos y exposiciones • 4.2.1. Órganos externos • 4.2.2. Órganos Internos • 4.2.3. Fisiología del aparato reproductor femenino • 4.2.4. Higiene del aparato reproductor femenino • 4.2.5. Infecciones de Transmisión Sexual (ITS) TOTAL DE HORAS 6,00 4,00 5,00 MÉTODOS Y TÉCNICAS EVALUACIÓN DIAGNOSTICA: - Lluvia de ideas, Registro Anecdótico FORMATIVA: - Resolución de Problemas, Estudio de Casos SUMATIVA: - Pruebas Orales/Escritas, Talleres, Rubrica
  11. 11. TÉCNICA: Pruebas - Pruebas Escritas Objetivas TÉCNICA: Observación - Ficha de Observarción TÉCNICA: Resolución de Problemas - Rúbrica TÉCNICA: Evaluación de Desempeño - Demostración
  12. 12. UNIDAD N°: 5 NOMBRE DE LA UNIDAD: SISTEMAS DE RELACIÓN NÚMERO DE HORAS POR UNIDAD: 30,00 RESULTADOS DE APRENDIZAJE DE LA UNIDAD: - Compara las diferentes partes del Sistema Endocrino, (producción y función hormonal). Con los del Sistema Nervioso, mediante la utilización de metodologías activas como talleres trabajo colaborativo, CRITERIOS DE EVALUACIÓN: Relaciona las glándulas endocrinas con las hormonas que segregan cada una de ellas. Distingue las funciones del sistema nervioso CONTENIDOS ¡Qué debe saber, hacer y ser? TEMPORALIZACIÓN ACTIVIDADES DE APRENDIZAJE DE LA UNIDAD UNIDADES TEMÁTICAS Horas Semana ACTIVIDADES DE DOCENCIA ACTIVIDADES PRÁCTICAS DE APLICACIÓN Y EXPERIMENTACIÓN ACTIVIDADES DE APRENDIZAJE AUTÓNOMO Docencia Aprendiz aje y Experime ntación Trabajo Autóno mo 5.1. Anatomía del Sistema Endócrino 3,00 2,00 2,50 13 Estudios de Casos, Sistematización de prácticas de investigacióninterv ención, Proyectos de integración de saberes, Resolución de problemas, Evaluaciones orales, escritas entre otras Prácticas de laboratorio, Prácticas de campo, Trabajos de observación, Resolución de problemas, Talleres Lectura, análisis y compresión de materiales bibliográficos y documentales Búsqueda de información, Elaboración individual de Trabajos y exposiciones • 5.1.1. Generalidades • 5.1.2. Relación sistema endocrino con el sistema nervioso • 5.1.3. Ubicación anatómica de las glándulas endocrinas • 5.1.4. Morfología de las glándulas Endocrinas 5.2. Fisiología del Sistema Endócrino 3,00 2,00 2,50 14 Estudios de Casos, Sistematización de prácticas de investigacióninterv ención, Proyectos de integración de saberes, Resolución de problemas, Evaluaciones orales, escritas entre otras Prácticas de laboratorio, Prácticas de campo, Trabajos de observación, Resolución de problemas, Talleres Lectura, análisis y compresión de materiales bibliográficos y documentales Búsqueda de información, Elaboración individual de Trabajos y exposiciones • 5.2.1. Función de las glándulas endocrinas • 5.2.2. Hormonas, tipos • 5.2.3. Función Hormonal • 5.2.4. Enfermedades 5.3. Sistema Nervioso 3,00 2,00 2,50 15 Estudios de Casos, Sistematización de prácticas de investigacióninterv ención, Proyectos de integración de saberes, Resolución de problemas, Evaluaciones orales, escritas entre otras Prácticas de laboratorio, Prácticas de campo, Trabajos de observación, Resolución de problemas, Talleres Lectura, análisis y compresión de materiales bibliográficos y documentales Búsqueda de información, Elaboración individual de Trabajos y exposiciones • 5.3.1. Generalidades • 5.3.2. Tejido Nervioso (Células Nerviosas)
  13. 13. 5.4. Organización del Sistema Nervioso 3,00 2,00 2,50 16 Estudios de Casos, Sistematización de prácticas de investigacióninterv ención, Proyectos de integración de saberes, Resolución de problemas, Evaluaciones orales, escritas entre otras Prácticas de laboratorio, Prácticas de campo, Trabajos de observación, Resolución de problemas, Talleres Lectura, análisis y compresión de materiales bibliográficos y documentales Búsqueda de información, Elaboración individual de Trabajos y exposiciones • 5.4.1. Sistema Nervioso Central • 5.4.2. Sistema Nervioso Periférico • 5.4.3. Sistema Nervioso Autónomo • 5.4.4. Órganos de los sentidos TOTAL DE HORAS 12,00 8,00 10,00 MÉTODOS Y TÉCNICAS EVALUACIÓN DIAGNOSTICA: - Lluvia de ideas, Registro Anecdótico FORMATIVA: - Resolución de Problemas, Estudio de Caso SUMATIVA: - Pruebas Orales/Escritas, Talleres, Rubric TÉCNICA: Pruebas - Pruebas Escritas Objetivas TÉCNICA: Observación - Ficha de Observarción TÉCNICA: Resolución de Problemas - Rúbrica TÉCNICA: Evaluación de Desempeño - Demostración
  14. 14. 7. PROYECTO INTEGRADOR DE SABERES: DISEÑO, APLICACIÓN Y EVALUACIÓN DE RECURSOS Y ESTRATEGIAS EDUCATIVAS PARA LA ADAPTACIÓN, FLEXIBILIZACIÓN E INTEGRALIDAD DE EXPERIENCIAS DE APRENDIZAJE PERSONALIZADOS. 8. METODOLOGÍA: METODOS: • Aprendizaje activo. • Aprendizaje Basado en Problemas • Aprendizaje Colaborativo. • Aprendizaje por Descubrimiento • Clase Invertida • Estudio de Casos • Constructivista - Participativo • Exposición de trabajos • Prácticas de Laboratorio • Proyecto Integrador de Saberes TÉCNICAS E INSTRUMENTOS: TÉCNICAS INSTRUMENTOS • Pruebas: Pruebas Escritas Objetivas • Observación: Ficha de Observarción • Resolución de Problemas: Rúbrica • Evaluación de Desempeño: Demostración RECURSOS: • Aula • Aula virtual • Bibliografia Especializada • Computador • Documentos y Evidencias • Herramientas Web 2.0 • Recursos didácticos
  15. 15. 9. ESCENARIOS DE APRENDIZAJE: 10. PONDERACIÓN PARA LA EVALUACIÓN DEL ESTUDIANTE POR ACTIVIDADES DE APRENDIZAJE: COMPONENTE ACTIVIDADES DE APRENDIZAJE Primer Parcial % (Puntos): Segundo Parcial % (Puntos): DOCENCIA (Asistido por el profesor) 40 40 • Conferencias, Seminarios, Estudios de Casos, Foros, Clases en Línea, Servicios realizados en escenarios laborables. • Experiencias colectivas en proyectos: sistematización de prácticas de investigación-intervención, proyectos de integración de saberes, construcción de modelos y prototipos, proyectos de problematización, resolución de problemas, entornos virtuales, entre otros. • Evaluaciones orales, escritas entre otras. PRÁCTICAS DE APLICACIÓN Y EXPERIMENTACIÓN 30 30 • Actividades desarrolladas en escenarios experimentales o laboratorios, prácticas de campo, trabajos de observación, resolución de problemas, talleres, manejo de base de datos y acervos bibliográficos entre otros.Actividades desarrolladas en escenarios experimentales o laboratorios, prácticas de campo, trabajos de observación, resolución de problemas, talleres, manejo de base de datos y acervos bibliográficos entre otros. ACTIVIDADES DE APRENDIZAJE AUTÓNOMO 30 30 • Lectura, análisis y compresión de materiales bibliográficos y documentales tanto analógicos como digitales, generación de datos y búsqueda de información, elaboración individual de ensayos, trabajos y exposiciones. PROMEDIO 100% 100% • Ambientes Virtuales • Aula de clase • Biblioteca • Biblioteca Virtual • Laboratorio
  16. 16. 11. RELACIÓN DE LA ASIGNATURA CON LOS RESULTADOS DE APRENDIZAJE DEL PERFIL DE EGRESO DE LA CARRERA: Resultados de Aprendizaje que aportan al Perfil de Egreso de la Carrera: Nivel de Contribución: (ALTA - MEDIA - BAJA: Al logro de los R. de A. del perfil de egreso de la Carrera) Evidencias de Aprendizaje: El estudiante es capaz de: A ALTA B MEDIA C BAJO • Categoriza huesos, articulaciones y músculos de acuerdo a su forma, tamaño, estructura, función a través de la observación de modelos anatómicos con la utilización de organizadores gráficos como también la observación de tejidos del sistema locomotor en laboratorio para despertar el interés de los estudiantes en el estudio de la anatomía X Organizador gráfico de los tipos de huesos, articulaciones y músculos Informes de laboratorio • Relaciona las funciones de los aparatos digestivo y urinario a través del estudio de los órganos que componen estos aparatos y mediante la aplicación de ensayos académicos donde es estudiante tomara conciencia del cuidado de estos aparatos del cuerpo humano. X Ensayo académico sobre la importancia del cuidados de los aparatos digestivo y circulatorio • Organiza las de funciones de los sistemas vitales mediante la utilización de organizadores gráficos y Tics, para conocer el mantenimiento homeostático de todo el ser humano. X Organizador es gráficos de los sistemas vitales del cuerpo humano • Valora la importancia del estudio del Aparato Reproductor Masculino y Femenino mediante talleres y ensayos para concientizar el cuidado de la sexualidad para identificar sus semejanzas y diferencias, como también la función de estos órganos X Ensayo Académico de la importancia del cuidado de la sexualidad. • Compara las diferentes partes del Sistema Endocrino, (producción y función hormonal). Con los del Sistema Nervioso, mediante la utilización de metodologías activas como talleres trabajo colaborativo, para identificar la relación que existen entre estos sistemas, X Talleres de los sistemas de relación. Defensa de trabajo
  17. 17. 12.BIBLIOGRAFÍA 12.1. BÁSICA: • Anatomía Humana Descriptiva, Topográfica y Funcional Rouviére H. MASSON, S.A. 12.2. COMPLEMENTARIA: Saladin, K. S. (2013). Anatomía y fisiología : La unidad entre forma y función (6a. ed.). Retrieved from https://ebookcentral.proquest.com Tórtora – Derrickson. Principios de Anatomía y Fisiología. Editorial Médica Panamericana. 11va edición. Cultural S. A. 2002. Atlas de anatomía el cuerpo y la salud cultural s.a. España Océano S. A Atlas del cuerpo humano océano s.a. España . 12.3. WEBGRAFÍA: 12.4. BIBLIOGRAFÍA DÍGITAL:
  18. 18. 12. PERFIL DEL DOCENTE: Bachiller en Ciencias, Licenciado en Ciencias de la Educación, Profesor de Biología, Química y Laboratorio, Presidente de la Asociación Escuela de Biología Química y Laboratorio, Mejor Egresado de la escuela de Biología, Química y Laboratorio; Magister en Desarrollo de la Inteligencia y Educación, Máster Universitario en Formación y Perfeccionamiento del Profesorado. Especialidad Biología. Facilitador de los Cursos del Programa de Formación Continua a profesores del Magisterio Nacional, Docente habilitado en el Sistema Nacional de Nivelación y Admisión (SNNA) Encargado de la oficina de la Escuela de Ciencias de la UNACH, Director de Área de Ciencias Naturales del Instituto Riobamba. Docente de Nivel Primario y Secundario, en Instituciones de la ciudad, Docente de nivel Superior y Posgrado en la Universidad Nacional de Chimborazo. RESPONSABLE(S) DE LA ELABORACIÓN DEL SÍLABO: Nombre: LUIS ALBERTO MERA CABEZAS f)............................................. LUGAR Y FECHA: Riobamba, 17 de marzo de 2020 13. REVISIÓN Y APROBACIÓN ________________________ Msc. MONSERRATH ORREGO DIRECTOR(A) DE CARRERA

Sílabo de la asignatura

