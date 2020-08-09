Successfully reported this slideshow.
TAROT FLASHCARDS: FULL DECK WITH ASTROLOGICAL ASSOCIATIONS
Presented by:
THE MAJOR ARCANA ASTROLOGICAL ASSOCIATIONS THE SUIT OF PENTACLES THE SUIT OF CUPS THE SUIT OF WANDS THE SUIT OF SWORDS CONTENTS
The Major ArcanaClick each card to view its meaning.
ZERO. THE FOOL.— Folly, mania, extravagance, intoxication, delirium, frenzy Reversed: Negligence, absence, distribution, c...
Zero Two Three THE MAGICIAN.— Skill, diplomacy, address, subtlety; sickness, pain, loss, disaster, snares of enemies; self...
THE HIGH PRIESTESS.— Secrets, mystery, the future unrevealed; woman who interests the Querent, the Querent herself, silenc...
Zero One THE EMPRESS.— Fruitfulness, action, initiative, the unknown, clandestine; also difficulty, doubt, ignorance. Reve...
Four Five Six Seven The Major Arcana
Five Six Seven THE EMPEROR.— Stability, power, protection, realization; a great person; aid, reason, conviction; also auth...
Four Six Seven THE HIEROPHANT.— Marriage, alliance, captivity, servitude; by another account, mercy and goodness; inspirat...
Four Five Seven THE LOVERS.— Attraction, love, beauty, trials overcome. Reversed: Failure, foolish designs. Another accoun...
Four Five Six THE CHARIOT.— Providence; also war, triumph, presumption, vengeance, trouble. Reversed: Riot, quarrel, dispu...
Eight Nine Ten Eleven The Major Arcana
Nine Ten Eleven STRENGTH.— Power, energy, action, courage, magnanimity; also complete success and honors. Reversed: Despot...
Eight Ten Eleven THE HERMIT.— Prudence, circumspection; also and especially treason, dissimulation, roguery, corruption. R...
Eight Nine Eleven WHEEL OF FORTUNE.- Destiny, fortune, success, elevation, luck, felicity. Reversed: Increase, abundance, ...
JUSTICE.— Equity, rightness, probity, executive; triumph of the deserving side in law. Reversed: Law in all its department...
Twelve Thirteen Fourteen Fifteen The Major Arcana
Thirteen Fourteen Fifteen THE HANGED MAN.— Wisdom, circumspection, discernment, trials, sacrifice, intuition, divination, ...
Twelve Fourteen Fifteen DEATH.— End, mortality, destruction, corruption also, for a man, the loss of a benefactor for a wo...
Twelve Thirteen Fifteen TEMPERANCE.— Economy, moderation, frugality, management, accommodation. Reversed: Things connected...
Twelve Thirteen Fourteen THE DEVIL.— Ravage, violence, vehemence, extraordinary efforts, force, fatality; that which is pr...
Sixteen Seventeen Eighteen The Major Arcana
The Major Arcana Seventeen Eighteen THE TOWER.— Misery, distress, indigence, adversity, calamity, disgrace, deception, rui...
The Major Arcana Sixteen Eighteen THE STAR.— Loss, theft, privation, abandonment; another reading says- hope and bright pr...
The Major Arcana Sixteen Seventeen THE MOON.— Hidden enemies, danger, calumny, darkness, terror, deception, occult forces,...
The Major Arcana Nineteen Twenty Twenty-one
Twenty Twenty-one THE SUN.— Material happiness, fortunate marriage, contentment. Reversed: The same in a lesser sense. The...
Nineteen Twenty-one THE LAST JUDGMENT.— Change of position, renewal, outcome. Another account specifies total loss though ...
Nineteen Twenty THE WORLD.— Assured success, recompense, voyage, route, emigration, flight, change of place. Reversed: Ine...
THE MAJOR ARCANA ASTROLOGICAL ASSOCIATIONS THE SUIT OF PENTACLES THE SUIT OF CUPS THE SUIT OF WANDS THE SUIT OF SWORDS CON...
Zero One Two Three SUIT OF PENTACLESClick each card to see their meanings
One Two Three ACE OF PENTACLES.— MATERIAL FORCE PROSPERITY PRACTICALITY TRUST SUIT OF PENTACLES
Zero Two Three TWO OF PENTACLES.— JUGGLING FLEXIBILITY FUN SUIT OF PENTACLES
Zero One Three THREE OF PENTACLES.— TEAMWORK PLANNING COMPETENCE SUIT OF PENTACLES
Zero One Two FOUR OF PENTACLES.— POSSESSIVENESS CONTROL BLOCKED CHANGE SUIT OF PENTACLES
Four Five Six Seven SUIT OF PENTACLES
Five Six Seven FIVE OF PENTACLES .— HARD TIMES ILL HEALTH REJECTION SUIT OF PENTACLES
Four Six Seven SIX OF PENTACLES.— HAVING/NOT HAVING: RESOURCES KNOWLEDGE POWER. SUIT OF PENTACLES
Four Five Seven SEVEN OF PENTACLES.— ASSESSMENT REWARD DIRECTION CHANGE SUIT OF PENTACLES
Four Five Six EIGHT OF PENTACLES.— DILIGENCE KNOWLEDGE DETAIL SUIT OF PENTACLES
Eight Nine SUIT OF PENTACLES
Nine NINE OF PENTACLES.— DISCIPLINE SELF-RELIANCE REFINEMENT SUIT OF PENTACLES
Eight TEN OF PENTACLES.— AFFLUENCE PERMANENCE CONVENTION TEN OF PENTACLES
Eight Nine THE COURT OF PENTACLES
Eleven Twelve Thirteen ACE OF PENTACLES PAGE OF PENTACLES.- HAVE AN EFFECT BE PRACTICAL BE PROSPEROUS BE TRUSTING/TRUSTWOR...
Ten Twelve Thirteen KNIGHT OF PENTACLES KNIGHT OF PENTACLES.— UNWAVERING..........STUBBOR N CAUTIOUS....UNADVENTURO US THO...
QUEEN OF PENTACLES.— NURTURING BIGHEARTED DOWN-TO-EARTH RESOURCEFUL TRUSTWORTHY QUEEN OF PENTACLES
KING OF PENTACLES.— ENTERPRISING ADEPT RELIABLE SUPPORTING STEADY KING OF PENTACLES
Zero One Two Three THE SUIT OF WANDS Click each card to see their meanings
One Two Three Ace OF WANDS. – Birth Commencement Creativity Inventiveness New beginnings ACE OF WANDS
TWO OF WANDS.— Completion Good news Reward and recognition Success Triumph Zero Two Three TWO OF WANDS
THREE OF WANDS.— Achievement Fresh starts Long-term success Partnerships TradeZero One Three THREE OF WANDS
FOUR OF WANDS.— Celebrations and happiness Completion Harmony New beginnings PleasureZero One Two FOUR OF WANDS
Four Five Six Seven FIVE THROUGH EIGHT OF WANDS
FIVE OF WANDS.— Anxiety Conflict Disagreement Strife Struggle Five Six Seven FIVE OF WANDS
SIX OF WANDS.— Completion Good news Reward and recognition Success TriumphFour Six Seven SIX OF WANDS
SEVEN OF WANDS.— perseverance, defensive, maintaining control, Reversed: give up, destroyed confidence, overwhelmed. Four ...
EIGHT OF WANDS.— Hasty actions Journey and Travel A Journey or Flight Motion End to a delayFour Five Six EIGHT OF WANDS
Eight Nine NINE AND TEN OF WANDS
NINE OF WANDS.— Afraid Cautious Defensive Impermanent Security Inner strength Nine NINE OF WANDS
Eight TEN OF WANDS.— Burdens Challenges Intense pressure Oppression Overcommitment TEN OF WANDS
Ten Eleven Twelve Thirteen THE COURT OF WANDS
Nine Ten Eleven PAGE OF WANDS.- Adventurous Ambitious Energetic and Active New beginnings Skilled PAGE OF WANDS
NineTen KNIGHT OF WANDS.— Challenge, determination, foreign travel, leadership, and unpredictability KNIGHT OF WANDS
QUEEN OF WANDS.— Career-oriented Hard worker Honest Independent and home-loving Thoughtful. Thirteen QUEEN OF WANDS
KING OF WANDS.— Authority figure Financial gain Honest and trustworthy Mediation Professional Twelve KING OF WANDS
Zero One Two Three THE SUIT OF CUPSClick each card to see their meanings
One Two Three ACE OF CUPS.— EMOTIONAL FORCE INTUITION INTIMACY LOVE ACE OF CUPS
TWO OF CUPS.— CONNECTION TRUCE ATTRACTION Zero Two Three TWO OF CUPS
Zero One Three THREE OF CUPS .— EXUBERANCE FRIENDSHIP COMMUNITY THREE OF CUPS
Zero One Two FOUR OF CUPS .— SELF-ABSORPTION APATHY GOING WITHIN FOUR OF CUPS
Four Five Six Seven FIVE THROUGH EIGHT OF CUPS
Five Six Seven FIVE OF CUPS .— LOSS BEREAVEMENT REGRET FIVE OF CUPS
Four Six Seven SIX OF CUPS.— GOOD WILL INNOCENCE CHILDHOOD SIX OF CUPS
Four Five Seven SEVEN OF CUPS.— WISHFUL THINKING OPTIONS DISSIPATION SEVEN OF CUPS
Four Five Six EIGHT OF CUPS .— DEEPER MEANING MOVING ON WEARINESS EIGHT OF CUPS
Eight Nine NINE AND TEN OF CUPS
Nine NINE OF CUPS .— WISH FULFILLMENT SATISFACTION SENSUAL PLEASURE NINE OF CUPS
Eight TEN OF CUPS .— JOY PEACE FAMILY TEN OF CUPS
Ten Eleven Twelve Thirteen PAGE OF CUPS .- Happy surprise, dreamer, sensitivity Reversed: emotional immaturity, insecurity...
Eleven Twelve Thirteen PAGE OF CUPS .- BE EMOTIONAL BE INTUITIVE BE INTIMATE BE LOVING PAGE OF CUPS
Twelve ThirteenTen KNIGHT OF CUPS .— ROMANTIC.......... OVEREMOTIONAL IMAGINATIVE.....FANCIFUL SENSITIVE....… TEMPERAMENTA...
ThirteenTen Eleven KNIGHT OF CUPS .— Following the heart, idealist, romantic Reversed: moodiness, disappointment QUEEN OF ...
TwelveTen Eleven KNIGHT OF CUPS .— Following the heart, idealist, romantic Reversed: moodiness, disappointment KING OF CUP...
Zero One Two Three THE SUIT OF SWORDSClick each card to see their meanings
Zero One Two Three ACE OF SWORDS.— MENTAL FORCE TRUTH JUSTICE FORTITUDE ACE OF SWORDS
Zero One Two Three TWO OF SWORDS.— BLOCKED EMOTIONS AVOIDANCE STALEMATE TWO OF SWORDS
Zero One Two Three THREE OF SWORDS.— HEARTBREAK LONELINESS BETRAYAL THREE OF SWORDS
Zero One Two Three FOUR OF SWORDS.— REST CONTEMPLATION QUIET PREPARATION FOUR OF SWORDS
Four Five Six Seven FIVE THROUGH EIGHT OF SWORDS
Four Five Six Seven FIVE OF SWORDS.— SELF-INTEREST DISCORD OPEN DISHONOR FIVE OF SWORDS
Four Five Six Seven SIX OF SWORDS.— THE BLUES RECOVERY TRAVEL SIX OF SWORDS
Four Five Six Seven SEVEN OF SWORDS.— RUNNING AWAY LONE WOLF STYLE HIDDEN DISHONOR SEVEN OF SWORDS
Four Five Six Seven EIGHT OF SWORDS.— RESTRICTION CONFUSION POWERLESSNESS EIGHT OF SWORDS
Eight Nine NINE AND TEN OF SWORDS
Eight Nine NINE OF SWORDS.— WORRY GUILT ANGUISH. NINE AND TEN OF SWORDS
Eight Nine TEN OF SWORDS.— BOTTOMING OUT VICTIM MENTALITY MARTYRDOM NINE AND TEN OF SWORDS
Ten Eleven Twelve Thirteen THE COURT OF SWORDS
PAGE OF SWORDS.- USE YOUR MIND BE TRUTHFUL BE JUST HAVE FORTITUDE Nine Eleven PAGE OF SWORDS
KNIGHT OF SWORDS.— DIRECT..........BLUNT AUTHORITATIVE...................... OVERBEARING INCISIVE..........CUTTING KNOWLED...
Ten Eleven Twelve Thirteen QUEEN OF SWORDS.— HONEST ASTUTE FORTHRIGHT WITTY EXPERIENCED QUEEN OF SWORDS
Ten Eleven Twelve Thirteen KING OF SWORDS.— INTELLECTUAL ANALYTICAL ARTICULATE JUST ETHICAL KING OF SWORDS
ASTROLOGICAL ASSOCIATIONS
Click each planet to view associated tarot cards and zodiac signs. Click each planet to view associated tarot cards and zo...
Click planet to advance slide
A card at the top is associated with the planet. These cards at the bottom are associated with the zodiac sign.
Virgo
As you travel the solar system, click each card to learn its meaning. Tour each planet to learn about the archetypes and associated tarot cards.

  1. 1. TAROT FLASHCARDS: FULL DECK WITH ASTROLOGICAL ASSOCIATIONS
  2. 2. TAROT FLASHCARDS: FULL DECK WITH ASTROLOGICAL ASSOCIATIONS Presented by:
  3. 3. TAROT FLASHCARDS: FULL DECK WITH ASTROLOGICAL ASSOCIATIONS THE MAJOR ARCANA ASTROLOGICAL ASSOCIATIONS THE SUIT OF PENTACLES THE SUIT OF CUPS THE SUIT OF WANDS THE SUIT OF SWORDS CONTENTS By Authorship: Arthur Edward Waite, Pamela Coleman Smith was the artist and worked as an artist 'for hire.' Waite was the copyright holder and he died in 1942. https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?curid=6087426
  4. 4. The Major ArcanaClick each card to view its meaning.
  5. 5. ZERO. THE FOOL.— Folly, mania, extravagance, intoxication, delirium, frenzy Reversed: Negligence, absence, distribution, carelessness, apathy, nullity, vanity The Major Arcana
  6. 6. Zero Two Three THE MAGICIAN.— Skill, diplomacy, address, subtlety; sickness, pain, loss, disaster, snares of enemies; self-confidence, will; the Querent, if male. Reversed: Physician, Magus, mental disease, disgrace, disquiet. The Major Arcana
  7. 7. THE HIGH PRIESTESS.— Secrets, mystery, the future unrevealed; woman who interests the Querent, the Querent herself, silence, tenacity; mystery, wisdom, science. Reversed: Passion, conceit, surface knowledge. The Major Arcana
  8. 8. Zero One THE EMPRESS.— Fruitfulness, action, initiative, the unknown, clandestine; also difficulty, doubt, ignorance. Reversed: Light, truth, the unravelling of involved matters, public rejoicings; vacillation.. The Major Arcana
  9. 9. Four Five Six Seven The Major Arcana
  10. 10. Five Six Seven THE EMPEROR.— Stability, power, protection, realization; a great person; aid, reason, conviction; also authority and will. Reversed: Benevolence, compassion, credit; also confusion to enemies, obstruction, immaturity. The Major Arcana
  11. 11. Four Six Seven THE HIEROPHANT.— Marriage, alliance, captivity, servitude; by another account, mercy and goodness; inspiration; the man to whom the Querent has recourse. Reversed: Society, good understanding, concord, overkindness, weakness. The Major Arcana
  12. 12. Four Five Seven THE LOVERS.— Attraction, love, beauty, trials overcome. Reversed: Failure, foolish designs. Another account speaks of marriage frustrated and contrarieties of all kinds. The Major Arcana
  13. 13. Four Five Six THE CHARIOT.— Providence; also war, triumph, presumption, vengeance, trouble. Reversed: Riot, quarrel, dispute, litigation, defeat. The Major Arcana
  14. 14. Eight Nine Ten Eleven The Major Arcana
  15. 15. Nine Ten Eleven STRENGTH.— Power, energy, action, courage, magnanimity; also complete success and honors. Reversed: Despotism, abuse if power, weakness, discord, sometimes even disgrace. The Major Arcana
  16. 16. Eight Ten Eleven THE HERMIT.— Prudence, circumspection; also and especially treason, dissimulation, roguery, corruption. Reversed: Concealment, disguise, policy, fear, unreasoned caution. The Major Arcana
  17. 17. Eight Nine Eleven WHEEL OF FORTUNE.- Destiny, fortune, success, elevation, luck, felicity. Reversed: Increase, abundance, superfluity. The Major Arcana
  18. 18. JUSTICE.— Equity, rightness, probity, executive; triumph of the deserving side in law. Reversed: Law in all its departments, legal complications, bigotry, bias, excessive severity. The Major Arcana
  19. 19. Twelve Thirteen Fourteen Fifteen The Major Arcana
  20. 20. Thirteen Fourteen Fifteen THE HANGED MAN.— Wisdom, circumspection, discernment, trials, sacrifice, intuition, divination, prophecy. Reversed: Selfishness, the crowd, body politic The Major Arcana
  21. 21. Twelve Fourteen Fifteen DEATH.— End, mortality, destruction, corruption also, for a man, the loss of a benefactor for a woman, many contrarieties; for a maid, failure of marriage projects. Reversed: Inertia, sleep, lethargy, petrifaction, somnambulism; hope destroyed The Major Arcana
  22. 22. Twelve Thirteen Fifteen TEMPERANCE.— Economy, moderation, frugality, management, accommodation. Reversed: Things connected with churches, religions, sects, the priesthood; also disunion, unfortunate combinations, competing interests The Major Arcana
  23. 23. Twelve Thirteen Fourteen THE DEVIL.— Ravage, violence, vehemence, extraordinary efforts, force, fatality; that which is predestined but is not for this reason evil. Reversed: Evil fatality, weakness, pettiness, blindness. The Major Arcana
  24. 24. Sixteen Seventeen Eighteen The Major Arcana
  25. 25. The Major Arcana Seventeen Eighteen THE TOWER.— Misery, distress, indigence, adversity, calamity, disgrace, deception, ruin. It is a card of unforeseen catastrophe. Reversed: the same in a lesser degree, also oppression, imprisonment, tyranny.
  26. 26. The Major Arcana Sixteen Eighteen THE STAR.— Loss, theft, privation, abandonment; another reading says- hope and bright prospects, Reversed: Arrogance, haughtiness, impotence.
  27. 27. The Major Arcana Sixteen Seventeen THE MOON.— Hidden enemies, danger, calumny, darkness, terror, deception, occult forces, error. Reversed: Instability, inconstancy, silence, lesser degrees of deception and error.
  28. 28. The Major Arcana Nineteen Twenty Twenty-one
  29. 29. Twenty Twenty-one THE SUN.— Material happiness, fortunate marriage, contentment. Reversed: The same in a lesser sense. The Major Arcana
  30. 30. Nineteen Twenty-one THE LAST JUDGMENT.— Change of position, renewal, outcome. Another account specifies total loss though lawsuit. Reversed: Weakness, pusillanimity, simplicity; also deliberation, decision, sentence. The Major Arcana
  31. 31. Nineteen Twenty THE WORLD.— Assured success, recompense, voyage, route, emigration, flight, change of place. Reversed: Inertia, fixity, stagnation, permanence. The Major Arcana
  34. 34. Zero One Two Three SUIT OF PENTACLESClick each card to see their meanings
  35. 35. One Two Three ACE OF PENTACLES.— MATERIAL FORCE PROSPERITY PRACTICALITY TRUST SUIT OF PENTACLES
  36. 36. Zero Two Three TWO OF PENTACLES.— JUGGLING FLEXIBILITY FUN SUIT OF PENTACLES
  37. 37. Zero One Three THREE OF PENTACLES.— TEAMWORK PLANNING COMPETENCE SUIT OF PENTACLES
  38. 38. Zero One Two FOUR OF PENTACLES.— POSSESSIVENESS CONTROL BLOCKED CHANGE SUIT OF PENTACLES
  39. 39. Four Five Six Seven SUIT OF PENTACLES
  40. 40. Five Six Seven FIVE OF PENTACLES .— HARD TIMES ILL HEALTH REJECTION SUIT OF PENTACLES
  41. 41. Four Six Seven SIX OF PENTACLES.— HAVING/NOT HAVING: RESOURCES KNOWLEDGE POWER. SUIT OF PENTACLES
  42. 42. Four Five Seven SEVEN OF PENTACLES.— ASSESSMENT REWARD DIRECTION CHANGE SUIT OF PENTACLES
  43. 43. Four Five Six EIGHT OF PENTACLES.— DILIGENCE KNOWLEDGE DETAIL SUIT OF PENTACLES
  44. 44. Eight Nine SUIT OF PENTACLES
  45. 45. Nine NINE OF PENTACLES.— DISCIPLINE SELF-RELIANCE REFINEMENT SUIT OF PENTACLES
  46. 46. Eight TEN OF PENTACLES.— AFFLUENCE PERMANENCE CONVENTION TEN OF PENTACLES
  47. 47. Eight Nine THE COURT OF PENTACLES
  48. 48. Eleven Twelve Thirteen ACE OF PENTACLES PAGE OF PENTACLES.- HAVE AN EFFECT BE PRACTICAL BE PROSPEROUS BE TRUSTING/TRUSTWORT HY
  49. 49. Ten Twelve Thirteen KNIGHT OF PENTACLES KNIGHT OF PENTACLES.— UNWAVERING..........STUBBOR N CAUTIOUS....UNADVENTURO US THOROUGH..........OBSESSIVE REALISTIC..........PESSIMISTIC HARDWORKING........GRINDIN G
  50. 50. QUEEN OF PENTACLES.— NURTURING BIGHEARTED DOWN-TO-EARTH RESOURCEFUL TRUSTWORTHY QUEEN OF PENTACLES
  51. 51. KING OF PENTACLES.— ENTERPRISING ADEPT RELIABLE SUPPORTING STEADY KING OF PENTACLES
  53. 53. Zero One Two Three THE SUIT OF WANDS Click each card to see their meanings
  54. 54. One Two Three Ace OF WANDS. – Birth Commencement Creativity Inventiveness New beginnings ACE OF WANDS
  55. 55. TWO OF WANDS.— Completion Good news Reward and recognition Success Triumph Zero Two Three TWO OF WANDS
  56. 56. THREE OF WANDS.— Achievement Fresh starts Long-term success Partnerships TradeZero One Three THREE OF WANDS
  57. 57. FOUR OF WANDS.— Celebrations and happiness Completion Harmony New beginnings PleasureZero One Two FOUR OF WANDS
  58. 58. Four Five Six Seven FIVE THROUGH EIGHT OF WANDS
  59. 59. FIVE OF WANDS.— Anxiety Conflict Disagreement Strife Struggle Five Six Seven FIVE OF WANDS
  60. 60. SIX OF WANDS.— Completion Good news Reward and recognition Success TriumphFour Six Seven SIX OF WANDS
  61. 61. SEVEN OF WANDS.— perseverance, defensive, maintaining control, Reversed: give up, destroyed confidence, overwhelmed. Four Five Seven SEVEN OF WANDS
  62. 62. EIGHT OF WANDS.— Hasty actions Journey and Travel A Journey or Flight Motion End to a delayFour Five Six EIGHT OF WANDS
  63. 63. Eight Nine NINE AND TEN OF WANDS
  64. 64. NINE OF WANDS.— Afraid Cautious Defensive Impermanent Security Inner strength Nine NINE OF WANDS
  65. 65. Eight TEN OF WANDS.— Burdens Challenges Intense pressure Oppression Overcommitment TEN OF WANDS
  66. 66. Ten Eleven Twelve Thirteen THE COURT OF WANDS
  67. 67. Nine Ten Eleven PAGE OF WANDS.- Adventurous Ambitious Energetic and Active New beginnings Skilled PAGE OF WANDS
  68. 68. NineTen KNIGHT OF WANDS.— Challenge, determination, foreign travel, leadership, and unpredictability KNIGHT OF WANDS
  69. 69. QUEEN OF WANDS.— Career-oriented Hard worker Honest Independent and home-loving Thoughtful. Thirteen QUEEN OF WANDS
  70. 70. KING OF WANDS.— Authority figure Financial gain Honest and trustworthy Mediation Professional Twelve KING OF WANDS
  72. 72. Zero One Two Three THE SUIT OF CUPSClick each card to see their meanings
  73. 73. One Two Three ACE OF CUPS.— EMOTIONAL FORCE INTUITION INTIMACY LOVE ACE OF CUPS
  74. 74. TWO OF CUPS.— CONNECTION TRUCE ATTRACTION Zero Two Three TWO OF CUPS
  75. 75. Zero One Three THREE OF CUPS .— EXUBERANCE FRIENDSHIP COMMUNITY THREE OF CUPS
  76. 76. Zero One Two FOUR OF CUPS .— SELF-ABSORPTION APATHY GOING WITHIN FOUR OF CUPS
  77. 77. Four Five Six Seven FIVE THROUGH EIGHT OF CUPS
  78. 78. Five Six Seven FIVE OF CUPS .— LOSS BEREAVEMENT REGRET FIVE OF CUPS
  79. 79. Four Six Seven SIX OF CUPS.— GOOD WILL INNOCENCE CHILDHOOD SIX OF CUPS
  80. 80. Four Five Seven SEVEN OF CUPS.— WISHFUL THINKING OPTIONS DISSIPATION SEVEN OF CUPS
  81. 81. Four Five Six EIGHT OF CUPS .— DEEPER MEANING MOVING ON WEARINESS EIGHT OF CUPS
  82. 82. Eight Nine NINE AND TEN OF CUPS
  83. 83. Nine NINE OF CUPS .— WISH FULFILLMENT SATISFACTION SENSUAL PLEASURE NINE OF CUPS
  84. 84. Eight TEN OF CUPS .— JOY PEACE FAMILY TEN OF CUPS
  85. 85. Ten Eleven Twelve Thirteen PAGE OF CUPS .- Happy surprise, dreamer, sensitivity Reversed: emotional immaturity, insecurity, disappointment. THE COURT OF CUPS
  86. 86. Eleven Twelve Thirteen PAGE OF CUPS .- BE EMOTIONAL BE INTUITIVE BE INTIMATE BE LOVING PAGE OF CUPS
  87. 87. Twelve ThirteenTen KNIGHT OF CUPS .— ROMANTIC.......... OVEREMOTIONAL IMAGINATIVE.....FANCIFUL SENSITIVE....… TEMPERAMENTAL REFINED..........OVERREFINED INTROSPECTIVE…….. INTROVERTED KNIGHT OF CUPS
  88. 88. ThirteenTen Eleven KNIGHT OF CUPS .— Following the heart, idealist, romantic Reversed: moodiness, disappointment QUEEN OF CUPS QUEEN OF CUPS .— Compassion, calm, comfort Reversed: martyrdom, insecurity, dependence
  89. 89. TwelveTen Eleven KNIGHT OF CUPS .— Following the heart, idealist, romantic Reversed: moodiness, disappointment KING OF CUPS QUEEN OF CUPS .— Compassion, calm, comfort Reversed: martyrdom, insecurity, dependence KING OF CUPS .— Compassion, control, balance Reversed: coldness, moodiness, bad advice
  91. 91. Zero One Two Three THE SUIT OF SWORDSClick each card to see their meanings
  92. 92. Zero One Two Three ACE OF SWORDS.— MENTAL FORCE TRUTH JUSTICE FORTITUDE ACE OF SWORDS
  93. 93. Zero One Two Three TWO OF SWORDS.— BLOCKED EMOTIONS AVOIDANCE STALEMATE TWO OF SWORDS
  94. 94. Zero One Two Three THREE OF SWORDS.— HEARTBREAK LONELINESS BETRAYAL THREE OF SWORDS
  95. 95. Zero One Two Three FOUR OF SWORDS.— REST CONTEMPLATION QUIET PREPARATION FOUR OF SWORDS
  96. 96. Four Five Six Seven FIVE THROUGH EIGHT OF SWORDS
  97. 97. Four Five Six Seven FIVE OF SWORDS.— SELF-INTEREST DISCORD OPEN DISHONOR FIVE OF SWORDS
  98. 98. Four Five Six Seven SIX OF SWORDS.— THE BLUES RECOVERY TRAVEL SIX OF SWORDS
  99. 99. Four Five Six Seven SEVEN OF SWORDS.— RUNNING AWAY LONE WOLF STYLE HIDDEN DISHONOR SEVEN OF SWORDS
  100. 100. Four Five Six Seven EIGHT OF SWORDS.— RESTRICTION CONFUSION POWERLESSNESS EIGHT OF SWORDS
  101. 101. Eight Nine NINE AND TEN OF SWORDS
  102. 102. Eight Nine NINE OF SWORDS.— WORRY GUILT ANGUISH. NINE AND TEN OF SWORDS
  103. 103. Eight Nine TEN OF SWORDS.— BOTTOMING OUT VICTIM MENTALITY MARTYRDOM NINE AND TEN OF SWORDS
  104. 104. Ten Eleven Twelve Thirteen THE COURT OF SWORDS
  105. 105. PAGE OF SWORDS.- USE YOUR MIND BE TRUTHFUL BE JUST HAVE FORTITUDE Nine Eleven PAGE OF SWORDS
  106. 106. KNIGHT OF SWORDS.— DIRECT..........BLUNT AUTHORITATIVE...................... OVERBEARING INCISIVE..........CUTTING KNOWLEDGEABLE……….... OPINIONATED LOGICAL..........UNFEELING Eight Ten KNIGHT OF SWORDS
  107. 107. Ten Eleven Twelve Thirteen QUEEN OF SWORDS.— HONEST ASTUTE FORTHRIGHT WITTY EXPERIENCED QUEEN OF SWORDS
  108. 108. Ten Eleven Twelve Thirteen KING OF SWORDS.— INTELLECTUAL ANALYTICAL ARTICULATE JUST ETHICAL KING OF SWORDS
  110. 110. ASTROLOGICAL ASSOCIATIONS
  111. 111. Click each planet to view associated tarot cards and zodiac signs. Click each planet to view associated tarot cards and zodiac signs. START HERE THE MAJOR ARCANA ASTROLOGICAL ASSOCIATIONS THE SUIT OF PENTACLES THE SUIT OF CUPS THE SUIT OF WANDS THE SUIT OF SWORDS
  112. 112. Click planet to advance slide
  113. 113. A card at the top is associated with the planet. These cards at the bottom are associated with the zodiac sign.
  114. 114. Virgo
