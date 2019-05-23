Author : Paul Pignataro

Synnopsis :

A complete guide to understanding and performing fundamental analysis and stock valuation for novices and experienced professionals alikeWritten by the Founder and CEO of the prestigious New York School of Finance, this book schools you in the fundamental tools for accurately assessing the soundness of a stock investment. Built around a full-length case study of Walmart, it shows you how to perform an in-depth analysis of that company's financial standing, walking you through all the steps of developing a sophisticated financial model as done by professional Wall Street analysts.Author Paul Pignataro also describes proven valuation techniques for determining the appropriate price of a stock, once again taking Walmart as his example.Built around a book-length case study through which the author teaches you time-tested financial modeling and stock valuation techniquesIncludes in-depth coverage of valuation techniques commonly used by Wall Street professionalsThe Companion Website features three additional case studies supplemented with exercises and a range of test questions that let you hone your analytical skills

