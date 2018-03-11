Successfully reported this slideshow.
IS 3868 Nicole Gaehle Assignment 1 Analysis: New Threats & Countermeasure in Crime and Cyber Terrorism
IS 3868 Nicole Gaehle games.I sometimesuse mycell phoneformakingpurchasesbutheavilyrelyonmymobile personal computer(laptop...
IS 3868 Nicole Gaehle are notthere to protectit. There couldbe a passwordon topof a password ontop of anotherpassword to b...
IS 3868 Nicole Gaehle Bibliography Dawson,M., & Omar, M. (2015). NewThreats and Countermeasurein Digital Crime and CyberTe...
Analysis: New Threats & Countermeasure in Crime and Cyber Terrorism

To analyze "New Threats & Countermeasure in Crime and Cyber Terrorism"

Analysis: New Threats & Countermeasure in Crime and Cyber Terrorism

  1. 1. IS 3868 Nicole Gaehle Assignment 1 Analysis: New Threats & Countermeasure in Crime and Cyber Terrorism “Cyberwarfare isquicklybecomingthe methodof warfare andthe tool of militarystrategies. Additionally,ithasbecome atool forgovernmentstoaidor exploitfortheirownpersonal benefits.For cyberterroriststhere hasbeenan overwhelminglyabundance of new toolsandtechnologiesavailable that have allowedcriminalactsto occur virtuallyanywhere inthe world.” (Dawson&Omar,2015) As technologygrowsimmenselyandrapidlyfastthe worldwide webbecomeslarger. Whenthisoccurs thisallowsforvulnerabilitiestogrowinthe networkingof the webaswell asthroughnew technologies that have beenadvancingaswell.These new technologieswouldactuallybecomeatool foranyone to use includingthe governmenttoaidtheircountryor exploitothercountriestotheirownadvantage. Whenyouthinkof a tool you maythinkof householdtools.However,thatisnotthe case at thistime. The toolsconsistof mobile devices,digitalcurrencysoftware,cyberespionage andsecrecy,alongwith lawsand policiestocombatterrorism. As we are aware of the toolsthat can be usedwe needtobe aware of what can happen. “Attackscan be initiatedfromanywhere inthe worldfrombehindacomputerwithamaskedInternet Protocol (IP) address.Thistype of warfare,cyberwarfare,changesthe landscape of waritself.Thistype of warfare removesthe needtohave aphysicallycapable militaryandrequiresthe demandforaforce that has a strongtechnical capacitye.g.computerscience skills.”(Dawson&Omar,2015) We have a total of 195 countriesinthe world.Thismeansthat we couldhave a Chinese attacker,Japanese attacker,Americanattacker,Spanishattacked,Britainattacker,Africaattacker,orany othercountry that youcan thinkof.Whenyoutake intoinconsiderationthatanattacker can be anywhere inthe world thenyou(as a governmentofficial)wouldwanttoconsidermanyprocessesandstepstotake. PersonallyIwouldwanttoensure ourgovernment andcountryissafe byadvancingour ownpersonal securitymeasuresinmultiplestates.Thiscaninclude entitiesinWashingtonD.C.,StLouisMO,San DiegoCA,DallasTX, or anyother cityand state.It wouldbe asif we as a countrywere underattack by anothercountryon our ownUS soil.However,thismeansthatwe maybe attackedon ownsoil but the attackercan be on Britainsoil.“These attackshelpleadtorapiddevelopmentof cyberdefense organizationsthroughoutEurope whichhasraisedthe profile of cyber-attackstoincludeawarenessto the potential severityof attacks.”(Dawson&Omar, 2015) WhetheritisJapan attackingPeruor U.S. attackingJapan,a countrylike Europe (inthiscase) wouldwanttodeveloporganizationsrapidlytobe able to prepare forany possibilitiesthattheymaybe attackedor wouldneedtoattack someone else. No matterwhatcountry youconsider,all 195 of themneedtohave a defense organizationtowatchout for maliciousattacksdone tothemthroughthe cyberworld.Attackscan be done viamobile networks. Mobile networksare anetworkinwhichusesa data service onthe go usingcellulardevicesor mobile devicessuchasiPadsandothertablets. “Thusthe importance of securityinmobile networkingis essential tomaintainingsecurityandprivacyforeverydaycitizens.” (Dawson&Omar,2015) We as citizensonthe go relyonour mobile carrierstohave such securityintheirdatabasestoensure we can utilize ourdataas needed.Ifindthatthe securityinmobile networkingisveryimportantbecause how am I supposedtoknowif a website wouldharmmymobile device. Mymobile device couldbe atablet, laptop,cell phone,orevenakindle.“Manyindividualsrely ontheirmobiledevicesfortexting,checking email,makingonline purchases,andevenremote controllingtheirhome alarmsystem.” (Dawson& Omar, 2015) As a cellulardevice user,Iuse myphone heavilyfortexting,emailing, andevenplaying
  2. 2. IS 3868 Nicole Gaehle games.I sometimesuse mycell phoneformakingpurchasesbutheavilyrelyonmymobile personal computer(laptop) tomake purchases.Manycollege level studentsandcorporate executivescarrya cell phone anda laptopforeverydayuse. Yes,Iam a college studentbutif Iwas a corporate executive it wouldbe worse thanwhat itis already.Isaythis because if Iwas bothI wouldhave twolaptopsanda couple of cell phonesonme at all times.“Understandingthe HumanComputerInteraction (HCI) and behavioral issueswithmobile devicesisastart inunderstandinghumanpitfallsinsecurity.” (Dawson& Omar, 2015) What the authors are sayinghere isthat everyone needstounderstandthatwe are all humanand a simple mistake canoccur.Eventhougha single humaninteractswithacomputertohelp manage cyber-attacksona mobile networkdoesn’tmeanthateverythinghasbeentouchedon.So technicallyspeakingavulnerabilitycouldbe there thatthe personisnotaware of until a malicious attack happensonthe mobile network.Otherthanthe mobile networkattackscan alsohappenon digital currency. Digital currencyiswhere a transactionisdone ultimatelybywebbetweentwophysical accounts.“Digital currency has become anew commerce that isgrowlyquicklyandgainingthe attention of large financial institutions.”(Dawson&Omar,2015) As financial institutionsgrow,consumers demandtobe able totransfermoneyfromone bank accountto anotherin sucha quickmethod.This methodhasbecome a part of digital currency.The infrastructure hastobe setto such highdemandsto meetsucha newcommerce thatison the rise.“The technical infrastructureof thisdecentralizeddigital currencyreliesonseveral cryptographictechnologies.” (Dawson&Omar,2015) Financial institutions alreadyhave tohave a highstandardsetfor the infrastructure due tothe multiple consumersthatutilize themto banktheirmoneyandprotect itfromthieves.However,the thievesthe consumersthinkthey are protectingfromare the onesthat come in to someone’shouse/carphysicallyorgetintotheir personal mail.Inregardstothis,the financial institutionshave tobuildtheirinfrastructure withmore detailsandlevelsof securitytobe able tomake the consumerhappy.Onthe otherhand,the consumers don’trealize thateventhoughtheirmoneyisinasafe place and theycan easilyhitthe transferbutton online doesn’tmeanthattheycan keepawayfromcurrencybeingtakenfromthem.“Furthercyber criminalscouldstore stolendigital fundsonany device thatcanbe usedasstorage.This couldpose a threatas laundered,stolen,orself-generatedfundscanbe takenanywhere onastorage device suchas a micro Secure Digital (SD) thatcan holdup to 64 gigabytes(GB).”(Dawson&Omar,2015) Cyber-attacks can happento those individualsusingacell phone orcomputertotransferfundsfromone account to another.The attack on such devicescangainvital informationforbothaccounts(whichbank,routing number,andaccount number) andstore those onsome kindof card to be utilizedsomewhere else. Most thinkthiscouldbe calledidentitytheft(whichcouldbe the case) butitreallyisnot.It’sjusta simple bugtothe attacker to be able to gainsuch information.Thismaybe consideredcyberwarfare howeverthiscouldalsobe underCyberEspionage andSecrecy. “Cyberespionage orcyberspyingisyetanothermethodof cyberwarfare.Thismethodallows for the abilitytoobtainsecretswithoutthe permissionof the dataowner.The rise incyberespionage is yetanotherreasongovernment’smustimprove cybersecurityinfrastructure.” (Dawson&Omar,2015) Many of us maythinkthat all of our data is safe onour computersor any of our devices.Thatmaybe true in sucha waybut not fully.Cyberespionage isawaythat allowsattackersto gainaccessinto our data withoutourpermission.Soif ProfessorMaurice Dawsonwantedinformationonme he could simplyuse asoftware thatwouldbe able to obtainmyinformationwithoutmyknowledge.Technically anythingIor someone else thatwouldputinformationonanydevice canbe gainedaccessto evenif we
  3. 3. IS 3868 Nicole Gaehle are notthere to protectit. There couldbe a passwordon topof a password ontop of anotherpassword to be able to protectour veryimportantvital informationthatwe donot wantanyone to know about. However,anindividual canspyonyou throughyour computerbyputtinga bugon it that isinvisible to the computersfirewall tobe able togainsuch information.Ourfirewall isthere toprotectusagainst such attacks butthe firewall canonlycatch somany packetsbefore one getsloose intoyourcomputer software tobe able to obtainsuch importantinformation.Whensecurityof informationisatriskthen there are such lawsand policiestocombatterrorism. Laws and Policiestocombatterrorismhasa large role to playforthe governmentsof the countries.“The eventsof 9/11 not onlychangedpolicieswiththe U.S.butalsopolicieswithother countriesinhowtheytreatand combat terrorism.The UnitedNations(U.N.) alteredArticle 51of the U.N. charter.Thisarticle allowsmembersof the U.N.totake necessarymeasurestoprotectthemselves againstan armedattack to ensure international peace andsecurity.However,thisarticle raises importantissuesunderinternational law regardingthe use of force.” (Dawson&Omar, 2015) Such eventsterrifymanyindividualsthroughoutthe nationsof the world.Insuchthe situationthatdidoccur on 9/11 manyU.S. citizensfeltterrifiedof othernationalities.Thisalsogoesthe reverseway.Our countrieshadthe rightto change lawsandpoliciestoabide tothe requestof U.S. citizens’demands. Many differenttypesof attackscanhappen.Thiscouldbe by a physical attack,mental attack,or even cyber-attack.We all have the right to protectourselvesinwhichevermannerwe wantbutwe alsohave to abide bywhat ourgovernmentwouldalsobackuson.“The ProtectingCyberspace asaNational Asset Act of 2010 wasan act that alsoamendsTitle 11 of the HomelandSecurityActof 2002. Thisact enhancedsecurityandresiliencyof the cyberandcommunicationinfrastructure withinthe U.S.Thisact isimportantas the Presidentdeclaredthatanycyberaggressionswouldbe consideredanactof war. Thisis alsoimportantas Estonia’sentire digital infrastructure wastakendownbyhackerswho supportedthe formerSovietRule. Thistype of attackcouldbe damagingto the infrastructure inthe U.S. causinglossof powerfor daysor more whichcouldresultindeath.” (Dawson&Omar,2015) Acts such as thisis putintoplayfor multiple reasons.One reasoncouldbe the governmentrealizedthere are some seriousissuesoccurringonthe cyberworldfortheirnationandneedstoenhance it.Alsocouldbe because one tomany attacks happenedtothe nationthathas causedchaos. Suchsecurityisput into place to protectour nation(orone’snation) tobe able to make the citizensof the nationfeel safe even thoughit maynot be the safestitcouldget.There isalwaysnotenoughsecuritytobe able to assistis not havinga majoreventoccur e.g.the entire nation’sgridgoingintoblackoutfor daysonend. In conclusion,manytoolssuchasmobile devices,digital currencysoftware,cyberespionageand secrecy,alongwithlawsandpoliciestocombatterrorismare usedundersecuritymeasures.Thesetools have vulnerabilitiesintheirsecuritybutalsohelpprovide practice onwhatcan happenona day to day basis.The biggesttool wouldbe underthe lawsandpoliciestocombatterrorismwhichisthe Protecting Cyberspace asa National AssetActof 2010 was an act whichamendsTitle 11 of the HomelandSecurity Act of 2002. Havingsecurityinour nationor any nationthroughoutthe worldisimportant.
  4. 4. IS 3868 Nicole Gaehle Bibliography Dawson,M., & Omar, M. (2015). NewThreats and Countermeasurein Digital Crime and CyberTerrorism. Hershey:InformationScience Reference (animprintof IGIGlobal).

