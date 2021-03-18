Successfully reported this slideshow.
Make a difference in the world using technology (nobly and fairly) INNOVATIONFORTHEBENEFITOFHUMANKIND JANUARY, 2021
- Create a positive change in the world by in fl uencing the direction and changing the status quo of the technical commun...
- Members do not infringe on each other's privacy. - What is discussed/shared in the meeting stays in the meeting - An...
1. Welcome, Introductions, Reasons for Our Existence, Core Member Values & Rules Of Engagement. 5 - 10 min 2. Roundtable...
The Internet we have today is barely more than two decades old, and we still lack the online equivalents of clothing and s...
One of our founding members, an inventor in the areas of advanced authentication, anomaly detection and fraud prevention. ...
Meeting agenda for Privacy: Billion-Dollar Companies Built on YOU

Published in: Technology
Meeting Agenda_March 18 2021

