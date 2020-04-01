C. lectura eloy forma a

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. 1 Colegio The GardenSchool Asignatura: Lengua y Literatura Nivel: NM2 Docentes: Nicole Castro- Yoisy Mena Unidad técnica pedagógica Instrucciones Generales: a. Desarrolla esta evaluación con lápiz de pasta, de lo contrario no hay derecho a reclamo. b. No utilices corrector o haga borrones, esto invalida tu respuesta. c. Sólo se responderán preguntas en el tiempo asignado por la profesora. d. No está permitido solicitar o prestar materiales durante el desarrollo de la prueba. e. Cualquier actitud sospechosa será considerada como copia, y será sancionada con nota mínima. f. Tiempo de trabajo:90 minutos. EVALUACIÓN DE LECTURA COMPLEMENTARIA ELOY- CARLOS DROGUETT FORMA A Traspasa tus respuestas del ítem I y II ennegreciendo la letra de la opción correcta, en la hoja de respuestas, solo cuando estés seguro (a). NO hagas borrones. HOJA DE RESPUESTA Nombre: Curso: Fecha: Objetivos 1. Analizar e interpretar las acciones, creencias, actitudes yconflictos de los personajes enuntexto narrativo. 2. Identificar yjustificar las problemáticas existentesenuna novela. 3. Valorar ydar opinionescon respectoa lassituaciones ocurridas enla obra. 4. Evaluar el correcto usode la redacción, ortografía ydominiode léxicocontextual. Habilidades Analizar – interpretar – justificar –valorar Puntaje Ideal: 40 puntos Puntaje Obtenido: Nota: 16 A B C D 17 A B C D 18 A B C D 19 A B C D 20 A B C D 21 A B C D 22 A B C D 23 A B C D 24 A B C D 25 A B C D 26 A B C D 27 A B C D 28 A B C D 29 A B C D 30 A B C D 1 A B C D 2 A B C D 3 A B C D 4 A B C D 5 A B C D 6 A B C D 7 A B C D 8 A B C D 9 A B C D 10 A B C D 11 A B C D 12 A B C D 13 A B C D 14 A B C D 15 A B C D
  2. 2. 2 Colegio The GardenSchool Asignatura: Lengua y Literatura Nivel: NM2 Docentes: Nicole Castro- Yoisy Mena Unidad técnica pedagógica Ítem Selección única. Lea atentamente cada pregunta y responda encerrando en un círculo la letra de la opción correcta. No olvides traspasar tus respuestas. 1. “El vino es una gran compañía, el mejor amigo, el más leal, el que no habla, el que no te falla, rezongó, ojeando distraído la carabina” Del fragmento anterior, podemos inferir que Eloy encontraba en el vino: a) un aliado b) una verdadera compañía c) una adicción d) un alucinógeno e) una maldición 2. El argumento principal, que resume la historia de Eloy es: a) las últimas horas de vida de un bandido b) una hora en la cárcel de un bandido c) los sueños de un ladrón d) una historia policial e) una historia de amor 3. ¿Qué personajes componen el círculo familiar de Eloy? a) Manolo y Toño b) Sangüesa y María c) Rosa y Toño d) Rosalba y Manolo e) Eloy no tenía familia. 4. ¿Quién era Manolo dentro del universo de Eloy? a) el hijo de Eloy b) el compañero de andanzas de Eloy c) el que mató a Eloy d) el policía e) el padre de Eloy Fragmento 1 (Preguntas 5 y 6) “No, no podría venir a verla el sábado sin pegarle, se dijo, hay que pegarles a las mujeres para amoldarlas a tu carácter, para meterlas bien en tu vida y que encajen bien con tu carne, como golpeas los zapatos para que se hormen a tu pie…” 5. En el fragmento anterior podemos identificar como tema principal: a) la ira de un hombre b) la violencia contra la mujer c) la marginalidad d) la pobreza e) el maltrato infantil 6. Del fragmento anterior, la analogía “como golpeas los zapatos para que se hormen a tu pie” hace referencia a: a) como Eloy veía a Rosa b) una relación entre un hombre y una mujer c) que Eloy fue maltratado por mujeres d) que Eloy sólo entiende de zapatos e) una comparación entre una mujer y un objeto 7. Antes de entrar al mundo de la delincuencia, ¿En qué podría haber trabajado Eloy? a) carnicero b) carpintero c) zapatero d) policía e) vendedor
  3. 3. 3 Colegio The GardenSchool Asignatura: Lengua y Literatura Nivel: NM2 Docentes: Nicole Castro- Yoisy Mena Unidad técnica pedagógica 8. ¿Qué simboliza la carabina para Eloy? a) alegría b) tristeza c) poder d) miedo e) melancolía 9. “Unos te matan, otros te olvidan”, la frase anterior hace referencia a: a) a la muerte de Eloy b) al lema de Eloy c) a la vida dentro de la delincuencia d) al sufrimiento en el amor e) al contexto social de Eloy 10. “Tenía una piel y un destino no más, le disparaban, pero no lo herían, ya no lo podrían herir nunca más, estaba saturado y cumplido su trabajo y su destino, su sino y su estrella, eso era una seguridad, aunque no una felicidad” El fragmento anterior hace referencia a: a) al destino del protagonista b) a las últimas palabras de Eloy c) a las vivencias de Eloy d) a su vida como delincuente e) a la vida que Eloy quiso tener 11. ¿Qué sensación provocaba en Eloy el olor de las violetas? a) tristeza b) enojo c) tranquilidad d) añoranza e) exaltación 12. ¿Cuál era uno de los principales recuerdos que mantenía Eloy con Toño? a) una pelea en un bar b) robos y asesinatos juntos c) una caída a caballo d) Toño enfermo de neumonía e) Toño jugando con las balas de la carabina 13. ¿De qué manera finaliza la relación entre Eloy y Rosa? a) Rosa huye de Eloy cuando este actúa violentamente b) Rosa huye con un nuevo amor c) Eloy se va con otra mujer d) Rosa muere en un asalto de Eloy e) Eloy asesina a Rosa por culpa de Toño 14. ¿Quién era Sangüesa? a) el hermano de Eloy b) el padre de Toño c) el mejor amigo de Eloy d) un amigo que le daba desconfianza e) el policía que asesina a Eloy
  4. 4. 4 Colegio The GardenSchool Asignatura: Lengua y Literatura Nivel: NM2 Docentes: Nicole Castro- Yoisy Mena Unidad técnica pedagógica 15. “Estaba seguro de que ahora todo iría mejor y de que el sábado vendría por aquí, en un trotecito plácido del caballo, llegaría al paso, trayendo un silbido soñador entre los labios, acariciando el pescuezo del caballo, sintiendo el paquete del vestido golpear contra sus piernas…” Del fragmento anterior se puede inferir que Eloy antes de ser atrapado sentía: a) melancolía b) enamoramiento c) esperanza d) miedo e) cansancio 16. ¿Cómo se siente Eloy cuando se entera que la mujer del bebé tenía una relación con un hombre mayor? a) asqueado b) sorprendido c) contento d) deprimido e) furioso 17. ¿Cómo inicia la relación entre Eloy y Rosa? a) en un prostibulo b) Eloy la iba a asaltar c) en una fiesta d) en la calle e) Eloy la rescata 18. Eloy dice: “Soy un bandido [. . .], un bandido sin alma y sin entrañas, un salteador infame que rompe puertas, ventanas, gente, alguna gente, he muerto a muchos [. . .], soy malo empedernido, repugnante y sanguinario, cada vez más cruel, cada día y hora más perdido y hundido en la sangre…” Del fragmento anterior podemos inferir que el protagonista: a) asume su vida como delincuente b) rechaza su vida como delincuente c) quiere cambiar su vida d) siente arrepentimiento e) siente que es una buena persona 19. Del libro podemos inferir que Eloy se encuentra sumergido en: a) un mundo marginal b) un mundo policial c) un mundo delictual d) un mundo fragmentado e) un mundo funcional
  5. 5. 5 Colegio The GardenSchool Asignatura: Lengua y Literatura Nivel: NM2 Docentes: Nicole Castro- Yoisy Mena Unidad técnica pedagógica 20. “Soy enorme de todos modos, se dijo y se sentía pequeño y débil, pero no asustado, ni herido, ni en fatal peligro, solo cansado, desilusionado, sentía una extraña e íntima soledad, la soledad del abandonado, pero no del perseguido, se repetía, para estar seguro de que eso era y para oír su voz, que era recia y no temblaba y mostraba toda su fuerza” Del fragmento anterior podemos inferir que: a) quería seguir viviendo pese a todo b) sufrío mientras agonizaba c) hasta su muerte Eloy se sintió seguro de sí mismo. d) en su muerte Eloy tuvo miedo e) en su agonía se arrepintió de su vida Ítem II Vocabulario contextual. Lee los siguientes textos, presta atención a las palabras destacadas y busca, en las opciones, el concepto que mejor pueda reemplazarla según su contexto. 21.- “De repente tuvo un relámpago de lucidez y sabiduría y estuvo seguro de que por eso era, que para eso era y, sin transición, la risa, una risa cansada y enferma le iluminó las facciones”. a) sensatez b) simplicidad c) ira d) clarividencia e) ofuscación 22.- “Bebió un segundo trago, paladeándolo sin apuro, se sentía apacible y reconfortado, menos débil, más confiado en sí mismo, ladeando la oreja y preguntándose intrigado contra quién más dispararían” a) manso b) suave c) incómodo d) tranquilo e) revoltoso 23.- “Pensó ingenuamente que no era natural que el viento soplara de súbito con tanta furia e inclemencia…” a) clemencia b) crudeza c) frío d) velocidad e) irritabilidad 24.- “Por todo lo alto de la ciudad, destrenzada y suelta, clamaba con desesperación la sirena, azuzando las llamaradas que surgían robustas…” a) pinchando b) refrenando c) suavizando d) avivando e) calmando
  6. 6. 6 Colegio The GardenSchool Asignatura: Lengua y Literatura Nivel: NM2 Docentes: Nicole Castro- Yoisy Mena Unidad técnica pedagógica 25.- “Había estado enfermo y deliraba, despertaba y se sentía mojado por el agua y por el fuego…” a) alucinaba b) lloraba c) pensaba d) creaba e) imaginaba 26.- “Se disculpaba, sin importarle parecer denigrante ni falso…” a) petulante b) mentiroso c) ofensivo d) ambicioso e) vetusto 27.- “Me quedan muchos tiros para avergonzarme y amilanarme, si de verdad estoy vivo tengo que demostrarlo…” a) apocarme b) achicarme c) alentarme d) atreverme e) acobardarme 28.- “Sin los consabidos y funestos zarpazos y cicatrices, sin coquetería, gracia ni malicia…” a) felices b) peligrosos c) fatales d) preocupantes e) misteriosos 29.- “Había luna en la calma noche, una luna grande, cándida, gloriosa, envuelta en celajes de azahar y limoneros…” a) maliciosa b) sencilla c) astuta d) presuntuosa e) tímida 30.- “Se rió, se rió con sarcasmo, frío, desolación, recogió del suelo las balas, limpiándolas y acariciándolas con el pañuelo…” a) dolor b) felicidad c) angustia d) gozo e) ruina
  7. 7. 7 Colegio The GardenSchool Asignatura: Lengua y Literatura Nivel: NM2 Docentes: Nicole Castro- Yoisy Mena Unidad técnica pedagógica Ítem III Desarrollo:Responde de forma clara y ordenada solamente lo que se pide. Cuida tu ortografía y redacción. Describa el contexto social en el que se desarrolla la novela. Considere no sólo al protagonista (marginado) sino también a los personajes que representan poder y jerarquía social. ________________________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________________________ ____________ Indicador Puntaje total Puntaje obtenido Establecen una relación coherente entre los tipos de mundos mencionados en la novela. 3 Ejemplifican los tipos de mundos, describiendo sus características. 3 La respuesta es coherente y cohesionada en su redacción. 2 La caligrafía y ortografía es adecuada y no presenta errores acentuales, literales ni puntuales. 2 Total: 10 puntos

