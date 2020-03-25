Successfully reported this slideshow.
Have you always wanted to become an intercultural trainer but are not sure where to start? These tips will help!

Published in: Business
  1. 1. 6 Tips on Breaking Into Intercultural Training Nicole Barile with futureofglobalwork.com
  2. 2. #1 - Connect with Intercultural Trainers on LinkedIn futureofglobalwork.com Chat with trainers to help you better understand the field.
  3. 3. #2 - Do your Research futureofglobalwork.com Follow trainers & intercultural training companies on social media. Subscribe to blogs & newsletters. Find the people you need to talk to & reach.
  4. 4. #3 - Be Visible futureofglobalwork.com Set yourself apart. Be visible on social media. Write articles on LinkedIn. Share posts & thoughts. Use your experiences as an advantage.
  5. 5. #4 - Join Intercultural Groups futureofglobalwork.com Use groups like SIETAR, FIGT, Facebook & LinkedIn groups to learn, connect with, & exchange ideas with others.
  6. 6. #5 - Speak futureofglobalwork.com Offer to speak at a university or a conference. Give your own talks & webinars online. Get in front of crowds.
  7. 7. #6 - Get Certified futureofglobalwork.com Decide what certification is best for you - virtual or in-person, the basics or a train-the-trainer program. Make sure the focus is right for you.
  8. 8. For more info on becoming an intercultural trainer, feel free to reach out! h e l l o @ n i c o l e b a r i l e . c o m f u t u r e o f g l o b a l w o r k . c o m

