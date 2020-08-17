Design research and the new learning nicolas toledo

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Design research and the New learning Richard Buchanan
Richard Buchanan ● Profesor de administración, diseño y manejo de información de sistemas. ● Actual profesor en Weatherhea...
Design research Trata la manera de pensar o de abordar los problemas, desde la teoría. Design methods Trata lo práctico, l...
Clinical research Applied research Basic research
Será una universidad que aprecie la teoría pero no se distancie de la práctica y no ignore los problemas, y que tenga una ...
Reﬂexión Las deﬁniciones van más allá de lo deﬁnido, la deﬁnición de algo es la experimentación de ese algo, el pensar de ...
  1. 1. Design research and the New learning Richard Buchanan
  2. 2. Richard Buchanan ● Profesor de administración, diseño y manejo de información de sistemas. ● Actual profesor en Weatherhead school of management en Ohio. ● Editor de Design Issues. ● Ex presidente de la Design Research Society. ● Ex director de Carnegie Mellon school of design.
  3. 3. Design research Trata la manera de pensar o de abordar los problemas, desde la teoría. Design methods Trata lo práctico, la técnica, aborda la creación del producto.
  4. 4. Clinical research Applied research Basic research
  5. 5. Será una universidad que aprecie la teoría pero no se distancie de la práctica y no ignore los problemas, y que tenga una búsqueda del conocimiento sobre el hacer. Un balance dinámico entre teoría, práctica y producción.
  6. 6. Reﬂexión Las deﬁniciones van más allá de lo deﬁnido, la deﬁnición de algo es la experimentación de ese algo, el pensar de ese algo, y, en ese algo, el diseño sobresalta con esto. El diseño en su base es la aplicación del entendendimiento del hacer humano.
