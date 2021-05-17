37 visiones artísticas desde el territorio de Sopo

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Cubierta Saris Moreno. Diagramación y diseño Nicolas Robayo. Dirección editorial Luis Carlos Acosta. Agradecimiento especi...
Javier Buitrago Beltran Luis Carlos Acosta Cristian Rativa Cesar Romero Felipe Pascagaza Alexandra Galvis Efraín Rengifo L...
Es difícil encontrar una definición adecuada para explicar qué es arte, al igual que es difícil encon- trar una definición...
también historias de vida. He aquí algunas de estas propuestas: Javier Buitrago nos invita a alejarnos de lo artificial y ...
Relación con los entornos y con los objetos, de los que se apropia y a los que otorga un sentido. Es en la tierra y el bar...
La indagación por el rol de la mujer en la sociedad, ha llevado a Daniela Pérez a interesarse parti- cularmente por las li...
Su obra es una exploración hacia el paisaje y la naturaleza, hacia aquello que está más allá de nuestras tecnologías que, ...
1- Sopó tierra natural, noche, fotografía digital. 2- Sopó tierra natural, noche, fotografía digital. 3- Sopó tierra natur...
La exploración del paisaje acompaña su ejercicio creativo. La contemplación permanente y profunda de la naturaleza que obs...
“ El arte me trajo de vuelta a casa” 1- Colección nocturno, Noche Roja. Óleo sobre tela. 2- Colección nocturno, Despierta ...
3
El artista nos muestra a través de su trabajo la biodiversidad de nuestro territorio; el paisaje, la flora y la fauna son ...
“Contar historias, generar atmósferas y eternizar la biodiversidad” 1- Nopal. Fotografía digital. 2- Magarita del cabo. Fo...
4
Para este artista el ejercicio de pintar implica un acto de reflexión y conciencia, en donde busca resaltar la importancia...
“Los artistas pintores somos como los biólogos, contemplamos para aprender; tenemos muchos ojos, muchas miradas, cada encu...
4 5 3
Considera la posibilidad de viajar como uno de los regalos más grandes que la vida ofrece; valorándola con su experi- ment...
“Más que el resultado, concéntrate en el proceso y disfruta cada paso que das en el camino que te apasiona. No le pongas u...
En la colección de imágenes que nos presenta, retrata aves endémicas del territorio, resaltando la libertad, belleza y arm...
"Imposible imaginar lo que esos pequeños ojos han visto" 1- Te veo. Óleo sobre tela. 2-¿Me ves? Óleo sobre tela. 3- Escond...
3
Inspirado en lo popular, los ambientes sencillos y tradicionales, su pintura es un derroche de color, paz, alegría e ingen...
1- Paisaje boyacense. Óleo sobre lienzo. 3- Selva tropical. Óleo sobre lienzo. “Mi pintura crea con maestría ambientes sos...
2 3 4
Su necesidad de indagar y aprender en cada trazo, lo ha llevado a jugar con una multiplicidad de técnicas, estilos e incon...
“La curiosidad y el deseo de aprender se convierten en las grandes fuentes de inspiración para mi trabajo, innovando y exp...
3 4
Su trabajo se basa en una técnica mixta, donde combina el uso de rapidógrafos o estilógrafos con acuarelas, colores y marc...
“La inspiración es una pieza muy importante para activar la creatividad, crea su magia de arte con colores, sin esto, la v...
3
Habitualmente sus creaciones son influenciadas por una mentalidad mítica que le permite cuestionarse y reflexionar sobre l...
“El cuerpo es un espacio. entonces ¿qué cultivas en él?” 1- La tierra respira. Video. 2- El cuerpo es un espacio. Notas de...
El acercamiento a las artes, en su caso empezó con su pasión por la lectura, a través de ella nació su necesidad de ser ar...
1- Crónicas de Sopó. Óleo sobre lienzo. 3- Crónicas de Sopó. Óleo sobre lienzo. “El artista le roba a la naturaleza su bel...
3 4
En una constante búsqueda de cambio, encuentra en la pintura la posibilidad de realizar una transformación interna y perso...
“Art is, in its purest essence, the need to return to ourselves”. 1- Rostros de desigualdad. Colores sobre papel. 3- Maleg...
Su gusto por el arte inicia muy temprano y lo atribuye a los estímulos brindados por la madre. Tras un periodo de desco- n...
1-El Jinete de otro mundo. Vínilo. 3- Autorretrato. Ilustración digital. “El arte es inmenso, es el mejor medio de expresi...
Su obra es una exploración hacia el territorio, donde busca hacer emerger la memoria histórica que posee. El maestro Luis ...
1- Hijos del maíz. Pirograbado sobre MDF. 3- Territorio de vida. Pirograbado sobre MDF. “Huellas del pensamiento” 4- Vuelo...
3 4
“¿Cuántas extravagancias hay en una gran ciudad si sabe uno pasear y mirar?”, dice Baudelaire, quien describe la esté- tic...
1- Contingencias. Grabado sobre papel. 3- Contingencias. Grabado sobre papel. “La ﬁjación de imágenes en superﬁcies de tod...
3
Un aura de misterio envuelve la obra de este artista. Cuando nos enfrentamos a sus composiciones desde la distancia, podem...
“El arte sirve para dar constancia de la realidad, es una clase de medalla para el espiritú” 1- Enigma. Óleo y acrílico so...
Podemos apreciar el proceso lúdico detrás de la mezcla de los colores que conforman cada una de sus pinturas, las cuales e...
“No busqué el arte, nuestro encuentro fue casual y extrañamente subliminal” 1-Caminantes. Óleo sobre tela y acrílico sobre...
3
Reflexiona a partir de la forma y la materia, definiendo una línea de trabajo donde la escultura funciona como eje central...
“El arte. Una forma de expresar mi libertad” 1- Trama arte y color. Cerámica. 2- Trama arte y color. Cerámica. 3- Trama ar...
La experimentación con la forma y el color ha sido una constante en su trabajo, lo que lo ha llevado a traducir gran parte...
“Frente a la mirada la imagen se fragmenta, se distorsiona, la imagen se pixela... Se estiliza el mundo y abre ventanas po...
La búsqueda de armonías de color sobre grandes formatos y superficies configura el principal medio que conforma su obra, e...
“Una serie de murales que nos invita adentrarnos en diferentes aspectos de nuestra sociedad, que mediante el tratamiento p...
3
  1. 1. Cubierta Saris Moreno. Diagramación y diseño Nicolas Robayo. Dirección editorial Luis Carlos Acosta. Agradecimiento especial a los 37 artistas que con sus maravillosas obras nos muestran un fragmento de la realidad cotidiana. . Introducción Franklin Aguirre. Textos y curaduría Nashua Moreno, Gerardo Rodríguez, Saris Moreno, Nicolas Robayo y Luis Carlos Acosta. Corrección de estilo en español Sebastián Rozo. Traducción de textos en ingles Germán Páez. Corrección de estilo en ingles Mary Florence Schumacher y Fernando Ordoñez. Traducción de textos en alemán Adrián Rosero. Corrección de estilo en alemán Simon Gerber. Este libro fue auspiciado por: Alcalde Alejandro Rico. Secretario de cultura Iván Camilo Burgos. Escuela recrearte. Municipio de Sopó. Impreso en Colombia, Cundinamarca, Sopo. Primera edición. Sopó, diciembre de 2020.
  2. 2. Javier Buitrago Beltran Luis Carlos Acosta Cristian Rativa Cesar Romero Felipe Pascagaza Alexandra Galvis Efraín Rengifo Lisandro Sarmiento Erika Reyes Nicolas Robayo Héctor Salamanca Miguel Jiménez Soba Juan Luis Rativa Diego Rodríguez Mendivelso Camilo Alméciga Alfredo Granados Ricardo García Emilda Pardo Ikanuzi del Rio Juan Diaz Jesús Zambrano Angel Farias Edgar Preciado Hernández Andrés Mellizo Juan Rocha Laiyú Moreno Milton Julian Rodríguez Giselly Farias Daniela Pérez Valeria Agudelo Saris Moreno Forero Natalia Agudelo Johana Estupiñan Claudio Carranza Andrea López Gerardo Rodríguez Hector Sánchez Índice de artistas
  3. 3. Es difícil encontrar una definición adecuada para explicar qué es arte, al igual que es difícil encon- trar una definición adecuada para definir la palabra verdad. Esto sucede no solo por la riqueza y versatilidad del lenguaje mismo, sino por el constante cambio del hombre y su pensamiento que está sujeto siempre a su tiempo histórico y sus devenires. El Arte se ha redefinido durante el paso de los siglos y se ha diversificado con la llegada de nuevas técnicas, paradigmas y contextos. Desde esta perspectiva, tanto el arte antiguo y clásico como el arte moderno, el contemporáneo y el poscontemporáneo del que se habla hoy, las prácticas artísticas no son solo ejercicios formales sino también dinámicas constructoras de conocimiento y memoria. Por esto el arte es una de las prácticas humanas más poderosas, cuya capacidad se hace evidente al unir a los pueblos con sen- tires comunes, como también, al convertirse en un contenedor de valiosa información que ayuda en la configuración de nuestra identidad tanto personal como colectiva. Los artistas emergen en todas las latitudes y en todas las épocas. Antes, las jerarquías en el campo estaban marcadas por la dependencia a un poder hegemónico, la militancia en una corriente espe- cífica y recientemente, a una meca o ciudad-centro como lo fue París a finales del siglo XIX y hoy Berlín, o a los caprichos del mercado del arte. A pesar de que estas dinámicas se siguen dando con varias frecuencias e intensidades, la Internet lo cambió todo. Los antes determinantes poderes desde el centro hacia la periferia, administraban tales tensiones y permitían, o no, que un artista se hiciera visible en el sistema del arte y que tuviera lo que podría- mos llamar reconocimiento. Hoy debido no solo al poderoso invento y la optimización de la red global, como también a la caída de los metarelatos modernos y a la emergencia de los microrelatos contemporáneos, todas aquellas voces acalladas durante años o incluso siglos, pueden ser hoy oídas y revisadas. Precisamente por ese descentramiento del arte que es ahora global gracias a la red, nuestras prác- ticas artísticas o mejor, nuestro quehacer, no está necesariamente ligado a un lugar fijo en el plano físico ni en el plano virtual. De esta manera, un artista que vive en una escarpada montaña o en un desierto puede estar en contacto con el sistema y aportar a él sin problema alguno, ya que el arte no solo se limita a la producción de piezas o artefactos, sino a una gran variedad de prácticas crea- tivas que son indispensables para mantener en funcionamiento este ecosistema. Así, en este diver- so campo prácticas como la curaduría, la crítica, la mediación, el coleccionismo, la investigación y la pedagogía entre muchas otras, no son antagónicas sino complementarias. La centralización de las artes en Colombia es algo ya conocido y revisado, de hecho, el estableci- miento de escuelas de arte en las principales ciudades y las ciudades intermedias, además de la presencia de instituciones como El Ministerio de Cultura y sus proyectos como Los Salones Regio- nales y Nacionales o el Banco de la República, con sus centros culturales y sus producciones de alta calidad en lugares apartados o la emergencia de espacios culturales autónomos, son un buen signo frente a esa apertura hacia otros territorios y poblaciones. Esta labor se hace aún más efectiva y extensa con las herramientas digitales y las comunicaciones de hoy. Por esto ya no es tan deter- minante que los artistas habiten o trabajen en las grandes ciudades, pues las herramientas con las que contamos hoy nos permiten cierto grado de ubicuidad y de visibilidad macro. Espacios como el Salón de Arte de Sopo son necesarios y necesitan más visibilidad, porque aunque muchos de ellos están en el proceso de configuración u optimización, son interesantes fuentes de investigación que permiten no solo conocer desde sus experiencias otros territorios, sino REFLEXIONES ENTRE LO RURAL, LO URBANO Y LOS NUEVOS TIEMPOS. Pinta tu aldea y serás universal León Tolstói
  4. 4. también historias de vida. He aquí algunas de estas propuestas: Javier Buitrago nos invita a alejarnos de lo artificial y de retomar el goce de lo natural al dirigir la mirada al cielo y reconectarnos con ese todo del que hacemos parte, en una línea similar Luis Carlos Acosta revisa y traduce el paisaje en una suerte de tránsito entre la figuración y la abstrac- ción, que hace referencia sutilmente tanto a lo general como a lo particular de la naturaleza y sus complejos sistemas, Cristian Rativa reitera ese interés por la naturaleza y su delicada y bella diversidad, que gracias a la fotografía macro revela esos mundos preciosos y precisos. Cesar Romero continúa con esta indagación por el paisaje y sus dinámicas, pero logra traducirlos en paisajes simbólicos, que al igual que los pensamientos son abstracciones. Felipe Pascagaza busca otros paisajes y otros horizontes en sus viajes, que registra fotográficamente congelando el tiempo y generando a la vez un documento polivalente. Alexandra Galvis se detiene ante algu- nas especies que están en el paisaje, dando cuenta de ese mismo entorno y de nuestra respon- sabilidad con su conservación. Lisandro Sarmiento quien también analiza con precisión algunas especies de la naturaleza, las recrea formalmente con una suerte de filigrana dibujada que da fe de su gran capacidad de observación. Efraín Rengifo representa a esa naturaleza no de una manera mimética, sino que aporta una visión personal de ese paisaje resemantizado. En las piezas de Erika Reyes, hay también otra suerte de paisajes mentales que aunque tiene referencias reales nos llevan a recorrer mundos imaginarios llenos de posibilidades. De igual manera, Nicolas Robayo nos conecta con nuestro pasado prehispánico, la materia y el cuerpo planteando interesantes híbridos atemporales, que nos conectan con nuestras lejanas raíces. Esa necesidad de revisar la historia y proteger el patrimonio cultural, está presente en las nostál- gicas imágenes de Héctor Salamanca quien rescata ese Sopó rural que desaparece gradual- mente por las dinámicas del llamado progreso. El hombre ha tratado de controlar la naturaleza, o al menos mantenerla alejada, al construir ento- nos artificiales donde “lo natural” ha sido domesticado. Paradójicamente con el evidente fracaso de las revoluciones industriales y su evidente afectación al equilibrio de los ecosistemas, se ha tomado consciencia global de su impacto y se ha emprendido una suerte de prácticas de restau- ración y protección. Esta condición reestablece el foco de atención en la naturaleza y sus delica- das dinámicas, de las que aún tenemos mucho que aprender y a las cuales nos acercamos hoy como la permacultura, la bioagricultura o la agricultura biodinámica. Están presente también exploraciones personales en torno a la relación con el entorno y lo coti- diano, que se representa con imágenes muy cercanas a la ilustración contemporánea como es el caso de Miguel Ángel Soba. De otro lado Juan Luis Rativa explora con diversos lenguajes tanto la historia del arte como las imágenes cotidianas o la gráfica joven, buscando su propia estética. En una búsqueda similar pero más dirigida a nuestra herencia prehispánica está Diego Rodrí- guez, quien revisa los pictogramas y otros símbolos que entran en diálogo con imágenes de especies nativas, que hicieron parte de su identidad como también de la nuestra. Al igual que en lo rural, en lo urbano podemos encontrar gestos de nuestro pasado y revisarlos en nuestro pre- sente. Así Camilo Alméciga indaga sobre las fachadas y su información tanto visual como docu- mental, que da cuenta de los “paseantes” de las ciudades y de sus historias. De regreso al paisaje y a su materia Alfredo Granados trata de rescatar la gestualidad de lo orgá- nico en unas imágenes que nos recuerdan a la vez, lo inevitable de nuestra condición efímera. En esta misma búsqueda encontramos a Ricardo García quien centra su mirada en el hombre y su
  5. 5. Relación con los entornos y con los objetos, de los que se apropia y a los que otorga un sentido. Es en la tierra y el barro, del que estamos compuestos, que Emilda Pardo establece su lugar de búsqueda restableciendo esta milenaria labor, dando soporte a sutiles y sofisticadas vegetacio- nes que nos recuerdan al arte Etrusco y a los murales Paleocristianos. La sensación de incompletud es equivalente al estado de incertidumbre que plantea Ikanuzu del Rio en sus pinturas, que dan cuenta de la influencia del capitalismo avanzado en nuestras vidas. En esta misma línea que indaga en la sociedad y sus paradigmas está Juan Díaz quien reflexiona en torno a la memoria, la identidad cultural y los territorios, centrándose en las comunidades indí- genas y la afectación de sus derechos. Este interés por las comunidades y sus afectaciones está también presente en el trabajo de Jesús Zambrano que nos invita a reflexionar sobre la enferme- dad, el paso del tiempo y el olvido, centrado especialmente en las problemáticas de los adultos mayores y su dignificación en la sociedad. En consonancia con esta mirada, Edgar Preciado Her- nández hace referencia a la memoria también, pero en este caso la memoria colectiva que com- parten los artesanos de Ráquira, quienes con sus limpias y serenas miradas dan cuenta de la nobleza y tesón de esta comunidad. La contingencia mundial debido a la pandemia, además de detener nuestra vida, nos llevó a una suerte de recogimiento donde nos revisamos a nosotros mismos y a nuestros hábitos de vida. Las prioridades cambiaron y la solidaridad esperada por parte de las esferas del poder, fue escasa o mediada por actos que politizaron los auxilios y fomentaron la corrupción. Algunas soluciones emergieron de las clases de base, quienes de manera creativa superaron la situación dejándo- nos grandes lecciones de vida. Además de esto, emergieron también otras formas de relacionar- nos y de compartir nuestras historias que desde la cultura nos dieron fuerza en este trance. Esta situación nos permitió explorar mundos mentales y subjetivos que revelan también lo que somos, nuestra memoria, nuestra identidad y nuestra personalidad, como se puede ver en el trabajo de Ángel Farías. Bajo una exploración similar, Andrés Mellizo plantea mundos alternos que gracias a la fotografía y a la producción de las imágenes, crea y recrea mundos mentales del orden de lo surreal, sumergiéndose en los misterios del subconsciente humano. Esta indagación por la razón de nuestra existencia y las paradojas que vivimos a diario debido a la condición humana, es el eje central del trabajo de Juan Rocha quien habla de hombre de manera global, pero también de las afectaciones en sus costumbres tradicionales debido al neoliberalismo y sus evidentes consecuencias. La influencia de los medios en nuestra cultura visual es evidente e inevitable. Tanto los conteni- dos como las formas van integrándose en nuestro lenguaje, es este sentido, el planteamiento de Laiyú Moreno, que realiza una suerte de foto performances, donde el autorretrato y la relación con objetos intervenidos, le permiten construir entornos imaginarios que nos invitan a pensar en la introspección y el autoconocimiento. En este tipo de entornos simbólicos con herramientas pro- pias de la ilustración digital, vemos a Milton Julián Rodríguez quien parte de la exploración del desnudo femenino en relación con el entorno natural, y a la vez con su herencia ancestral, en un momento donde su lugar en la sociedad está siendo emancipado. Con recursos formales simila- res vemos a Giselly Fárias, quien planea un acto terapéutico o de sanación al representar gráfica- mente sus relaciones familiares difíciles y volátiles, particularmente con otras mujeres. Este ejerci- cio le permitió lograr un mejor entendimiento de la situación y su papel en ese sistema.
  6. 6. La indagación por el rol de la mujer en la sociedad, ha llevado a Daniela Pérez a interesarse parti- cularmente por las lideresas sociales que han sido asesinadas en los últimos años por infames fuerzas sin rostro, cuya pérdida nos hace reflexionar sobre la violencia endémica en nuestro país.Esa sangre derramada por nuestras mujeres, es también la sangre que genera la vida y que fertiliza a la tierra madre, por esto Valeria Agudelo concibe el arte como una forma de creación, transformación y de conocimiento que relaciona con el pensamiento de nuestras culturas ances- trales y el pensamiento natural de las comunidades, quienes por derecho propio tiene una histo- ria para compartir y mucho que enseñar. Otras reflexiones en torno al cuerpo como territorio de consensos y disensos, son abordadas por Saris Moreno, quien construye entornos metafóricos y silenciosos, que ponen en evidencia la materialidad del cuerpo y su vulnerabilidad, cuestionando y revisando el rol de la mujer en la sociedad de hoy. Natalia Agudelo hace referencia al cuerpo, pero particularmente a sus ciclos funcionales que revisa de una manera simbólica, aludiendo a la analogía que relacionar a estos flujos con los de los entornos naturales. Johana Estupiñan habla del cuerpo y con el cuerpo, haciendo visible sus movimientos gracias al registro fotográfico de un acto performático, que incluye al fuego como luz y de manera simbólica, como una fuerza creadora y destructora a la vez. Lo objetual se hace presente con propuestas que reestablecen “el hacer” o el oficio en el arte, como Claudio Carranza quien, rescatando procesos ancestrales como la joyería, pero a la vez, citando los cánones del hombre y su medida en relación al mundo, que se ha explorado a través de la historia. Estas destrezas al utilizar herramientas están presentes también de una manera sutil y emotiva, en las piezas escultóricas que podríamos llamar instrumentos musicales de Andrea López, que invitan a la interacción y a la revisión de la musicalidad que está oculto en lo cotidiano. Finalmente, el dominio del material, en este caso noble y humilde como el cartón, sirve a Gerardo Rodríguez para hacer un comentario histórico sobre las independencias y los relatos fragmenta- dos, o a veces difusos que de ellas se derivan, cuestionando su veracidad, y a la vez, la condi- ción vulnerable y humana de quienes están detrás de estas historias. Hector Sánchez trabaja también con el metal y un tipo de bricolaje que hace referencia a lo ancestral a las memorias de nuestros pueblos prehispánicos, pero a la vez una suerte de fetichismo contemporáneo que nos ata a los objetos de la alta tecnología, que de manera simultánea, nos lleva a cuestionamientos en torno al efecto contaminante de estos procesos y nuestra forma de habitar el mundo hoy. Son tan variadas todas estas propuestas, que fue complicado para los organizadores establecer una línea curatorial. De hecho, el elemento articulador de todos estos planteamientos es precisa- mente el territorio, y en consecuencia sus dinámicas, muchas de ellas en tensión con la cercanía de la ciudad y con la necesidad de mantener su singularidad. Así, este muestreo panorámico en lugar de pretender homogenizar la producción artística local, da cuenta de su gran riqueza y de la necesidad de implementar programas de formación, seguimiento y fortalecimiento de todas estas prácticas, que se hacen aún más necesarias en estos momentos donde todos estamos en un proceso de reconfiguración, en la llamada nueva normalidad. Franklin Aguirre
  7. 7. Su obra es una exploración hacia el paisaje y la naturaleza, hacia aquello que está más allá de nuestras tecnologías que, aunque han hecho nuestra vida más sencilla, nos han privado del contacto con el mundo real. El artista se pregunta cons- tantemente cuáles son estas cosas que estamos pasando por alto debido a la artificialidad de nuestra cotidianidad, cuáles son esos lugares que nos hacen estar y sentirnos realmente vivos. En la serie “Sopó tierra natural” el artista busca crear consciencia sobre el paisaje soposeño y sus cielos nocturnos que rara vez nos detenemos a observar, establecien- do una relación entre el sujeto y el paisaje, resaltando el vínculo existente entre ambos, dejando claro la grandeza y nimie- dad de cada uno frente al otro. Sus fotografías con larga exposición y planos abiertos nos introducen en imágenes carga- das de un tecnicismo y una sensibilidad visual contundente, donde la luz es la protagonista en cada escena. Este choque entre lo artificial y lo natural es el detonante de esta serie de fotografías, que invitan al espectador a prestar atención a aquello que lo rodea, a levantar la mirada al cielo, invitando simplemente a observar. Javier Buitrago Beltran 1989 Sein Werk ist eine Erforschung über die Landschaft und die Natur und sein Ziel geht über unsere technologischen Forts- chritte hinaus, die den Kontakt mit der echten Welt bisher einschränken, obwohl sie unser Leben leichter machen. Der Künstler fragt sich ständig nach den Elementen, die wir in unserem künstlichen Alltag übersehen, aber er ist auch auf der Suche nach den Orten, die uns wieder ins echte Leben bringen und uns das Gefühl der Lebendigkeit zurückgeben. In der Serie „Sopó, tierra natural“ versucht der Künstler das Bewusstsein für die soposianische Landschaft und ihren kaum betrachteten Nachthimmel zu erhöhen. Beide Elemente etablieren eine enge Beziehung zwischen dem Individuum und der Landschaft, was ihre Verbindung im Werk hervorhebt und gleichzeitig eine gegenseitige Großartigkeit und Kleinigkeit offen- sichtlich macht. Seine totalen Bilder mit langer Belichtungszeit führen den Zuschauer in eine Reihe von technisch gemeis- terten und visuell sensiblen Darstellungen ein, in der das Licht in jeder Szene zur Hauptfigur wird. Diese Auseinandersetzung zwischen dem Künstlichen und dem Natürlichen ist das Leitmotiv dieser Sammlung von Bildern, die den Zuschauer einladen, seiner Umgebung eine spezielle Aufmerksamkeit zu geben, seinen Blick in den Himmel zu richten und die Welt um sich zu betrachten. His work is an exploration of landscape and nature towards the understanding of that which lies beyond our technologies, which, although they have made our lives easier, have deprived us of contact with the real world. The artist constantly asks himself what it is that we are ignoring because of the artificiality of our everyday life, and which are the places that make us be and feel really alive. With the series “Sopó tierra natural” (Sopó, Natural Land), the artist seeks to create awareness of the landscapes in Sopó as well as of its night skies, which we rarely observe, establishing a relationship between the individual and the landscape, highlighting the connection between the two and stating their greatness and triviality. His long-exposure photographs and open frames introduce us into images loaded with technicalities and strong visual sensitivity. Light is the main character in every scene. This clash between artificiality and nature defines this series of photographs, inviting the viewer to pay attention to his/her surroundings, to raise his/her gaze to the sky, inviting him/her simply to observe. buosstudio@gmail.com @JavierBuitrago89 +(57) 3193781662 Javier Buitrago Beltran
  8. 8. 1- Sopó tierra natural, noche, fotografía digital. 2- Sopó tierra natural, noche, fotografía digital. 3- Sopó tierra natural, noche, fotografía digital. 4- Sopó tierra natural, noche, fotografía digital. 2 3 “Ich war dort, verloren, mitten im Nichts, ohne etwas zurückzuerwarten”. “There he was, not expecting anything in return, lost in the middle of nowhere”. “Y allí estaba, sin esperar nada a cambio, perdido en medio de la nada”
  9. 9. La exploración del paisaje acompaña su ejercicio creativo. La contemplación permanente y profunda de la naturaleza que observa a través de sus viajes, le permite expresar su percepción a través del uso y exploración de diversas técnicas artísticas como la escultura, la fotografía y, por supuesto, la pintura, siendo esta última una constante en su trabajo. En la serie “Nocturno” el artista nos muestra una especie de diario de los horizontes que observa desde su casa. Esta obra surge a partir de estudios previos acerca del color de la noche, donde busca evidenciar los cromatismos que la conforman y, así mismo, expresar a través de la pintura cómo cada noche es única y cómo esta modifica la experiencia sensorial de quien la observa. “Nocturno” es un recorrido entre lo abstracto y lo figurativo, donde a través de cada pincelada el artista busca liberar todos aquellos sentimientos que le evoca dicho paisaje. Adelanta sus investigaciones artísticas desarrollando paralelamente un ejercicio introspectivo que le proporciona el cono- cimiento de su propio ser. El arte implica un lenguaje muy amplio que le permite comunicar diversas sensaciones y expe- riencias que suscitan la libertad de creación, llevando su trabajo más allá de la manifestación de realidades concretas. Luis Carlos Acosta 1987 Exploring the landscape accompanies his creative exercise. Permanent and deep contemplation of nature in his travels allows him to express his perception by using and exploring various artistic techniques such as sculpture, photography, and—of course—painting, the latter being a constant in his work. In the series “Noche” (Night), the artist shows us a kind of journal of the horizons he observes from his home. This work arises from previous studies on the colors of the night, where the artist intended to show the chromatic nuances that make up this color and to express through painting how every night is unique and how it modifies the sensory experience of the observer. “Nocturno” (Nocturnal) is a journey between abstraction and figurativeness, where the artist seeks to release all the feelings that the landscape evokes in him with each stroke. He advances his artistic research through an introspective exercise that provides him with knowledge of his own self. Art implies a very broad language that allows him to communicate diverse sensations and experiences that provoke the freedom of creation, taking his work beyond the manifestation of concrete realities. Seine kreative Arbeit wird von einer besonderen Erforschung der Landschaft begleitet. Die ständige und tiefe Betrachtung der Natur erlaubt ihm, seine Wahrnehmungen deutlich zum Ausdruck zu bringen. Dies wird durch die Verwendung unters- chiedlicher Kunststile wie Bildhauerei, Fotografie und Malerei als sein Schwerpunkt geschafft. In der Serie „Nocturno“ zeigt uns der Künstler eine Art von Tagebuch der Horizonte, die er von seinem Haus beobachtet. Dieses Werk entsteht aus vorherigen Untersuchungen über die Farben der Nacht, in denen er hauptsächlich ihre Farbge- bungen zu zeigen sucht. Ebenso will er durch seine Kunst äußern, wie jede Nacht zu etwas Einzigartigem wird, und wie ihre Einzigartigkeit das sensorische Erlebnis des Zuschauers prägt. „Nocturno“ zeigt sich als eine Fahrt durch die abstrak- te und figurative Kunst, bei der jeder Pinselstrich einer tiefen Darstellung der Gefühle des Künstlers über die Landschaft ins Gedächtnis zurückruft. Er führt in seinen ästhetischen und künstlerischen Untersuchungen eine introspektive Aufgabe, die eine völlige Selbster- kennung ermöglicht, durch. Kunst verwickelt für ihn eine umfassende Form der Sprache, die ihm unterschiedliche Empfin- dungen und Erlebnisse im Interesse der schöpferischen Freiheit erlaubt und sein Werk jenseits von konkreten Realitäten weiter voranbringt. luistibar.art@gmail.com @luis_tibar +(57) 3003231926 www.luistibar.wix.com/arts
  10. 10. “ El arte me trajo de vuelta a casa” 1- Colección nocturno, Noche Roja. Óleo sobre tela. 2- Colección nocturno, Despierta noche. Óleo sobre tela. 3- Colección nocturno. Óleo sobre tela. 2 “Kunst brachte mich nach Hause zurück”. “Art brought me back home”.
  11. 11. 3
  12. 12. El artista nos muestra a través de su trabajo la biodiversidad de nuestro territorio; el paisaje, la flora y la fauna son su princi- pal fuente de inspiración. Por medio de un ejercicio minucioso de observación identifica especies nativas y las registra en su entorno natural, creando micro universos a partir de las mismas. Con la fotografía macro logra captar precisos detalles de plantas e insectos, sumergiéndonos en un universo inexplorado de formas y colores, donde se crean composiciones que evocan a figuras extraterrestres y microciudades naturales. El color cobra gran protagonismo en sus fotografías, creando una atmósfera que nos hace cuestionarnos sobre el origen de estas formas. El artista hace uso del lente invertido para poder captar estas escenas, lo cual demuestra la sensibilidad visual que posee, dotando a las imágenes de una calidad técnica impecable. El registro de la biodiversidad es el principal motor para su trabajo; a través de este, pretende motivar a los espectadores a preservar la naturaleza y a que conozcan especies nativas de flora y fauna desde otras miradas y de esta forma promo- ver la conservación de las mismas. Cristian Rativa 1995 Through his work, the artist shows us the biodiversity of our territory. Thus, landscapes, flora, and fauna are his main source of inspiration. Through careful observation, he identifies native species and records them in their natural environment, crea- ting micro-universes from them. With the use of macro-photography, he is able to capture precise details of plants and insects, immersing us in an unexplo- red universe of shapes and colors with compositions that evoke extraterrestrial figures and natural micro-cities. Color is a protagonist in his photographs, creating an atmosphere that questions us on the origin of these forms. The artist uses an inverted lens to capture these scenes, demonstrating his visual sensitivity and achieving images of impeccable technical quality. Registering biodiversity is the main engine for his work. Through this, he aims to motivate viewers to preserve nature and learn about native species of flora and fauna from other viewpoints, and thus to promote the conservation of these species. Der Künstler zeigt mit seinem Werk die Artenvielfalt des Landes. Die Landschaft und die lokale Flora und Fauna sind seine Quelle der Inspiration und durch eine sorgfältige Beobachtungsübung identifiziert er einheimische Arten und dokumentiert sie in ihrer natürlichen Umgebung. So schafft er ein Mikrouniversum. Mit Makroaufnahmen hält er präzise Details von Pflanzen und Insekten fest, sodass seine Zuschauer sich in einem unbe- kannten Universum voller Formen und Farben versinken. Diese künstlerischen Gestaltungen rufen außerirdische Figuren und natürliche Mikrostädte ins Gedächtnis zurück, deren Farben eine Hauptrolle in den Bildern spielen, indem sie eine ganz neue Atmosphäre schaffen, die uns die Herkunft dieser Elemente hinterfragen lässt. Um dieses Ziel zu erreichen, benutzt der Künstler ein umgekehrtes Objektiv und damit gibt er den Bildern eine außergewöhnliche Qualität, mit der er seine visuelle Sensibilität bekannt macht. Die Dokumentierung der Artenvielfalt ist das Leitmotiv seiner Werke und er versucht dadurch den Schutz und die Anerken- nung einheimischer Ökosysteme, sowie der Fauna und Flora zu fördern. Cristidavid02@gmail.com @Cristianragalery +(57) 3138463149 www.behance.net/Crisra95
  13. 13. “Contar historias, generar atmósferas y eternizar la biodiversidad” 1- Nopal. Fotografía digital. 2- Magarita del cabo. Fotografía digital. 3- Diente de león. Fotografía digital. 4- Hortencia. Fotografía digital. 2 “Geschichten erzählen, Atmosphären schaffen und die Artenvielfalt verewigen”. “Telling stories, generating atmospheres, and eternizing biodiversity”.
  14. 14. 4
  15. 15. Para este artista el ejercicio de pintar implica un acto de reflexión y conciencia, en donde busca resaltar la importancia del cuidado de la fauna y flora como patrimonio nacional. Su arte adquiere un sentido más profundo a través de la práctica, plasmando por medio de colores y texturas elementos de la biodiversidad colombiana. Su principal medio de expresión es la pintura, a través de la cual crea imágenes que juegan entre la abstracción y la figura- ción, dando principal importancia al color para representar elementos de la naturaleza. El paisaje tiene gran importancia en su obra, recrea objetos animados e inanimados a través de un ejercicio lúdico que al mismo tiempo, se transforma en una herramienta de introspección que le permite desarrollar una conexión más profunda con su obra. Cesar Romero 1960 Cesar Romero Maldonado For this artist, painting involves an act of reflection and awareness that emphasizes the importance of caring for fauna and flora as a national heritage. His art achieves a deeper sense through practice, translating elements of Colombian biodiversi- ty through colors and textures. His main means of expression is painting, through which he creates images that play with abstraction and figuration, with color being of main importance to represent the elements of nature. Landscapes are greatly important in his work. He recreates animated and inanimate objects through a playful exercise that simultaneously becomes a tool of introspection to develop a deeper connection with his work. Für diesen Künstler involviert seine Ausübung der Malerei einen Akt der Überlegung und des Bewusstseins, wo der Schutz der Flora und Fauna als nationales Erbe von großer Bedeutung ist. Seine Kunst bekommt einen tieferen Sinn durch die Praxis, indem er Elemente der kolumbianischen Artenvielfalt mit einer sorgfältigen Auswahl von Farben und Texturen widerspiegelt. Seine Hauptausdrucksform ist die Malerei und dadurch schafft er Bilder, die eine Wechselwirkung zwischen der Abstraktion und der figürlichen Gestaltung verursacht und wo die Farbe eine bedeutsame Rolle in der Darstellung von natürlichen Elementen spielt. Die Landschaft in seinem Werk rekonstruiert Lebewesen und leblose Objekte mit spielerischen Übungen, die zur selben Zeit zum Werkzeug der Introspektion werden, um eine engere geistige Verbindung mit dem Werk zu entwickeln. artetaller@hotmail.com @cesarromeroart +(57) 3115381285
  16. 16. “Los artistas pintores somos como los biólogos, contemplamos para aprender; tenemos muchos ojos, muchas miradas, cada encuentro con el mundo natural, una corteza, un insecto, los líquenes son pequeños mundos que inspiran gran- des sueños” 1- Encuentro de Sirena y Barquero. Óleo sobre tela. 2, 3- Flores. Óleo sobre tela. 4- Sinsonte y mariposa. Óleo sobre lienzo. 5- La visita en mi jardín. Óleo sobre lienzo. 2 “Wir Maler sind wie die Biologen: Wir betrachten um zu lernen; wir haben viele Augen und damit auch viele Perspektiven. Jede Begegnung mit der Natur, wie einem Insekt oder einer Rinde mit ihrer Flechte, ist eine Möglichkeit, eine neue kleine Welt zu entdecken, die die größten Träume inspirieren kann”. “Painters are like biologists: we contemplate to learn; we have many eyes, many looks, and every encounter with the natural world a crust, an insect, or lichens opens up small worlds to us that inspire great dreams”.
  17. 17. 4 5 3
  18. 18. Considera la posibilidad de viajar como uno de los regalos más grandes que la vida ofrece; valorándola con su experi- mentar, sentir y conocer, afronta el viaje como una puerta para la introspección, el aprender y desaprender, un camino hacia la exploración de nuevas experiencias que enriquecen la mente, preparándolo para enfrentar cada día una expe- riencia nueva y diferente. Es esta la fascinación que lo ha llevado a buscar en la fotografía la inmortalización de las sensaciones y recuerdos más entrañables. Sus imágenes retratan escenarios encontrados en diferentes excursiones y travesías que ha realizado a lo largo de su recorrido por América Latina. Juega con la velocidad de obturación, usando sobre todo la técnica de congelado para plasmar el momento preciso, apoyándose algunas veces en un tiempo de exposición mayor para permitir una entrada de luz más amplia en momentos específicos, logrando así el efecto que pretende con cada imagen. Dedicado en la actualidad a la fotografía digital y la realización audiovisual con formatos tan heterogéneos como cortometrajes, documentales, videoclips, reportajes de viaje, skateboarding, entre otros. Felipe pascagaza 1999 Felipe Pask To him, traveling is one of the greatest gifts of life because it allows one to value experience, feeling, and learning. The artist faces the journey as a door for introspection, learning, and un-learning, a path towards the exploration of new experiences that enrich the mind and prepare him to face something new and different every day. This fascination for traveling has led him to capture through photography his most beloved sensations and memories. His images portray scenes found in different excursions and travels throughout Latin America. He plays with shutter speed, particularly using the freeze-frame technique to capture the precise moment, sometimes relying on a longer exposure time to allow a wider light input at specific times, to achieve the desired effect with each image. He is currently dedicated to digital photography and audiovisual production in formats as diverse as short films, documentaries, video clips, travel reports, skateboarding, and more. Felipe betrachtet das Reisen als eins von den wertvollsten Geschenken des Lebens. Für ihn liegt der Wert des Reisens in der Möglichkeit, neue Sachen zu erfahren, zu fühlen und zu erkennen. Das wird vor seinen Augen als eine Tür zur Introspe- ktion, zum Lernen und zum Verlernen gesehen und so bereichern diese Erfahrungen seinen Lebensweg, um später ents- cheidende Lebenserfahrungen oder Herausforderungen zu bewältigen. Die Faszination für die Erfassung der bewegendsten Erinnerungen und Gefühle durch die Fotografie erscheint in seinen Bildern als eine ausführliche Sammlung von auffälligen Szenarien. Diese Szenarien sind Produkt seiner Ausflüge und Erfahrungen durch Lateinamerika. Als Hauptwerkzeug findet man in seinen Bildern die genaue Verwendung von Verschlusszeiten, mit der er meistens eine präzise Aufnahme mit der Technik der Kurzzeitfotografie erreicht. Heutzutage beschäftigt er sich mit der digitalen Fotogra- fie und anderen heterogenen Formaten wie Kurzfilmen, Dokumentationen und Videoclips. felipepascagaza99@gmail.com @felipepask +(57) 3132607015
  19. 19. “Más que el resultado, concéntrate en el proceso y disfruta cada paso que das en el camino que te apasiona. No le pongas un pero a tus sueños” 1- Desierto empapado de sueños, fotografía digital 2- Contemplando la inmensidad, fotografía digital 3- Compañeros de la vida, fotografía digital 2 “Stttatt das Ergebnis als Priorität zu setzen, konzen- triere dich auf den Prozess und genieße jeden Schritt auf dem Weg, dem du leidenschaftlich gern folgst. Es gibt kein „Aber” für deine Träume”. “More than focusing on results, do it on the process and enjoy every step you take on the path you love. There is no but to your dreams”.
  20. 20. En la colección de imágenes que nos presenta, retrata aves endémicas del territorio, resaltando la libertad, belleza y armonía que emanan estos seres enigmáticos, los cuales nos invitan a reflexionar sobre el comportamiento humano frente a la naturaleza. Sus pinturas emergen de diferentes registros fotográficos que captura en sus caminatas por el bosque. Generalmente usa el lienzo como su soporte más recurrente y el óleo como su pigmento favorito, medio que le permite acercarse al estudio de la realidad por medio de representaciones figurativas. Su pintura es meticulosa, destacando el uso de los pigmentos para la construcción de primeros planos nítidos, con un color muy intenso y brillante. Su obra surge de un proceso pausado y meditado, lo cual se antepone al modo como regis- tra la imagen a través de la inmediatez en sus fotografías. Por medio de sus propuestas visuales pretende intentar com- prender la naturaleza que nos rodea y acompaña, destacando su belleza muchas veces invisible y subvalorada por las dinámicas veloces de la contemporaneidad. Alexandra Galvis 1976 In this collection of images, the artist portrays endemic birds from the territory, highlighting the freedom, beauty, and harmony that emanate from these enigmatic beings, inviting us to reflect on human behavior in the face of nature. Her pain- tings emerge from different photographic records that she captures in her walks through the forest. She generally uses the canvas as her most recurrent media and oil as her favorite pigment. This medium allows her to approach the study of reality through figurative representations. Her painting is meticulous, emphasizing the use of pigments for the construction of sharp close-ups with very intense and brilliant colors. Her work arises from a slow and meditated process preceding the way in which she records the image with immediacy in her photographs. Through her visual proposals, she intends to understand the surrounding nature that accompanies us, highlighting its beauty—often invisible and undervalued because of the rapid dynamics of contemporary life. In ihren Bildern porträtiert sie einheimische Vögel mit der Absicht, die ausstrahlende Freiheit, Schönheit und Harmonie dieser enigmatischen Lebewesen zu zeigen. Vögel repräsentieren in ihrem Werk auch einen Denkanstoß über das mens- chliche Verhalten der Natur gegenüber. Ihre Gemälde entstehen aus fotografischen Dokumentationen von ihren Wande- rungen im Wald. Normalerweise materialisiert sie ihre figurativen Darstellungen mit Ölfarben und Leinwand ist ihre Lieblings Fläche für diese Aufgabe. IIhr Maltechnik ist akribisch, indem sie die detaillierten Pinselstriche mit kräftigen Farben für den Aufbau klarer Großaufnah- men hervorhebt. Neben diesen Faktoren kommt ein tief geistiger Prozess auf, der auf Meditationen basiert und den Vorrang vor der ungezwungenen Gestaltung ihrer Bilder hat. Mit ihren visuellen Vorschlägen strebt sie nach einem größe- ren Verständnis der umgebenden Natur und nach der Verherrlichung ihrer unterschätzten Schönheit, die dank unserer bewegten Gegenwart noch unsichtbar wird. alexandra.galvisgomez alexandramdt@gmail.com @ALEXANDRAMDT +(57) 3202805853
  21. 21. "Imposible imaginar lo que esos pequeños ojos han visto" 1- Te veo. Óleo sobre tela. 2-¿Me ves? Óleo sobre tela. 3- Escondido. Óleo sobre tela. 2 “Es ist unmöglich, sich vorzustellen, was diese kleinen Augen gesehen haben”. “It is impossible to imagine what those little eyes have seen”.
  22. 22. 3
  23. 23. Inspirado en lo popular, los ambientes sencillos y tradicionales, su pintura es un derroche de color, paz, alegría e ingenui- dad, con un marcado estilo naif y costumbrista. Usando colores puros y vibrantes, sus pinturas primitivistas encarnan un gusto genuino por los pueblos de Colombia y sus tradiciones folclóricas y arquitectónicas, retratando al óleo paisajes naturales y culturales del país, jugando muchas veces con la temporalidad en sus composiciones, quizá amalgamando épocas a través de la indumentaria de sus personajes, entre otros detalles con los que se aventura a crear obras con un sello particular. Retrata animales y personas en ambientes rurales, silvestres y provincianos, que mezclan la alegría y la nostalgia con un aire espontáneo. El uso del color, los contornos y el manejo de una perspectiva intuitiva tan característicos del naif, le otorgan a su obra ese encanto sugestivo y lleno de la plasticidad que asegura hallar en el óleo, material con el que trabaja. Se trata de una pintura minuciosa y detallada, con una sensación volumétrica que le proporciona gran fuerza de expresión y contraste. Efraín Rengifo 1950 www. pintorefrainrengifo.com Inspired by popular, simple, and traditional environments, his paintings are a splurge of color, peace, joy, and naivety, with a distinctive naif and local style. Using pure and vibrant colors, his primitivistic paintings embody a genuine taste for the Colombian peoples and their folkloric and architectural traditions, portraying natural and cultural landscapes of the country with oil and playing with temporality in his compositions, perhaps amalgamating eras through the clothing worn by his characters, among other details with which he ventures to create works in a particular style. He portrays animals and people in rural, wild, and provincial environments, mixing joy and nostalgia with an air of sponta- neity. The use of color, contours, and an intuitive perspective so characteristic of the naif style grants his work a suggestive enchantment full of plasticity found in oil, his preferred media. His is a detailed and minutious painting, with a volumetric feel that gives it great strength of expression and contrast. Er lässt sich von den traditionellen, einfachen und populären Stimmungen inspirieren und seine Maltechnik strotzt vor Farben, Glück und Naivität, wie in der naiven Kunst oder in den Werken des Costumbrismo. Mit der Verwendung kräftiger Farben verkörpern seine primitiven Gemälde eine echte Vorliebe für die kolumbianischen Dörfer, ihre folkloristischen und architektonischen Traditionen, die die natürlichen und kulturellen Landschaften des Landes in Ölfarben darstellen. Der Künstler spielt meistens mit der Zeitlichkeit in seinem künstlerischen Aufbau, bei dem er vielleicht verschiedene Epochen mit der Ausrüstung seiner Figuren und andere Details vermengt. Diese Bestandteile seiner Werke geben ihm eine bestim- mte Einzigartigkeit für seinen schöpferischen Prozess. Durch seine Portraits von Tieren und Menschen in bäuerlichen und provinziellen Umgebungen entsteht eine starke und spontane Stimmung von Freude und Nostalgie. Farben, Konturen und die intuitive Nutzung der Perspektiven, die charakte- ristisch für die naive Kunst sind, geben seinen Werken einen suggestiven Charme und werden dort als Ausdrucksmittel angewendet. Man könnte die volumetrischen Eindrücke seiner Bilder als detailliert und akribisch bezeichnen und dank dieser Eigenschaften werden starke Ausdrucks- und Kontrasteffekte erzeugt. Efrain Rengifo Pintor rengifoefrain01@gmail.com +(57) 3153912056
  24. 24. 1- Paisaje boyacense. Óleo sobre lienzo. 3- Selva tropical. Óleo sobre lienzo. “Mi pintura crea con maestría ambientes sosegados, que nos permiten recobrar la paz del espíritu” 2- Pueblo primitivo. Óleo sobre lienzo. 4- Selva tropical. Óleo sobre lienzo. 2 “Meine Gemälde schaffen eine meisterhaft ruhige Atmosphäre, die uns hilft, den Frieden unserer Seelen zurückzubekommen”. “My painting skillfully creates calm environments that allow us to regain spiritual peace”.
  25. 25. 2 3 4
  26. 26. Su necesidad de indagar y aprender en cada trazo, lo ha llevado a jugar con una multiplicidad de técnicas, estilos e incon- tables posibilidades que encuentra a la hora de plasmar la forma, el color o la textura. La representación de la naturaleza y su heterogeneidad de expresiones gráficas y plásticas, son elementos recurrentes en la obra del artista. De igual forma, el ser humano, la introspección, el retrato y la expresión de las emociones se convierten en un puente entre su carrera profesional de psicología y su pasión por el Arte. Tomando como referentes tanto a los creadores clásicos como a los contemporáneos, e investigando las tendencias del dibujo y la ilustración, establece un estilo de experimentación donde contrasta el color y la forma, plasmando un equilibrio en sus composiciones de la línea con respecto a la mancha. En sus obras de filigrana logra una suavidad y delicadeza extraordinarias, la minucia del trazo en el dibujo le permite lograr un acabado prolijo y limpio sobre la superficie, sin importar el formato al que se enfrente. Sus técnicas más usadas van desde los trazos bidimensionales mediante lápiz o bolígrafos, la pintura al óleo y acrílicos, hasta lo tridimensional con la escultura y la talla en madera. Lisandro Sarmiento 1992 His need to investigate and learn through every stroke has led him to play with a multitude of techniques, styles, and count- less possibilities when it comes to shaping form, color, or texture. The representation of nature and its heterogeneity of graphic and plastic expressions are recurring elements in the artist's work. Similarly, the human being, introspection, portrait art, and the expression of emotions lay down a bridge between his professional career in psychology and his passion for art. By taking both classical and contemporary creators as references and researching the trends in drawing and illustration, he has established a style of experimentation where he contrasts color and shape, striking a balance in his line composi- tions with respect to the stain. In his filigree works, he achieves extraordinary softness and delicacy, and the minutia of trace in the drawing that allows him to attain a neat and clean finish on the surface, regardless of the chosen format. His most used techniques range from two-dimensional strokes using pencil or pens, and oil and acrylic painting to three-dimensional strokes with sculpture and woodcarving. Seine Notwendigkeit von jedem Strich zu lernen und zu untersuchen hat ihn dazu geführt, mit unterschiedlichen Techniken und Stilen zu arbeiten, sodass er den richtigen Weg für seine schöpferische Kraft finden kann. Im Laufe seines Lebens hat er eine einzigartige Mischung dieser Elemente erreicht, in der er eine eigene Darstellung der Natur und ihrer Heterogenität durch grafische und plastische Werkzeuge entwickelt hat. In der gleichen Weise verwandeln sich der Mensch, die Intros- pektion, das Porträt und die geeignete Gefühlsäußerung in eine Brücke zwischen seiner Karriere als Psychologe und seiner Leidenschaft für die Kunst. Klassische und gegenwärtige Künstler sind seine häufigen Referenzen und seine zeichnerischen Untersuchungen helfen ihm dabei, einen Stil zu etablieren, wo der Kontrast, sowohl in den Farben als auch in den Formen, ein Gleichgewicht mit den Rollen der Linien und der Flecken im Bild produzieren. In seinen Werken gelingen ihm eine außergewöhnliche Glätte und Finesse, die noch im Finish von jedem Produkt zu sehen ist, egal mit welchem Format er sich befasst. Seine Techniken reichen von den zweidimensionalen Formaten bis zur dreidi- mensionalen Kunst, wie Bildhauerkunst oder Schnitzerei. Lisandro Sarmiento Abril morfeo1307@gmail.com @ink.ronin +(57) 3182200863
  27. 27. “La curiosidad y el deseo de aprender se convierten en las grandes fuentes de inspiración para mi trabajo, innovando y explorando desde las técnicas hasta los materiales” 1- Asio clamator. Técnica mixta. 2- Templanza. Técnica mixta. 3- Buitre. Técnica mixta. 4- 20.000 horas de dibujo submarino. Técnica mixta. 2 “Neugier und der Wunsch zu lernen werden zur größ- ten Inspirationsquelle für meine Arbeit. So kann ich innovativ sein und neue Wege entdecken, von der Technik bis zu den Materialien”. “Curiosity and the desire to learn became the great sources of inspiration for my work, leading me to inno- vate and explore techniques and materials”.
  28. 28. 3 4
  29. 29. Su trabajo se basa en una técnica mixta, donde combina el uso de rapidógrafos o estilógrafos con acuarelas, colores y marcadores, que retoca posteriormente de manera digital. Está cargado de un componente emocional profundo, donde juega con la fantasía y la realidad de manera constante, manejando un equilibrio estético en la composición, lo cual hace que su obra sea visualmente armónica. La serie que nos presenta nos habla de universos oníricos llenos de texturas y detalles que curiosamente se encuentran contenidos dentro de un objeto o forma. Existe dentro de estas composiciones un anhelo de libertad donde la artista nos plantea un juego visual en el que el espectador debe detenerse para observar estos micro mundos que aluden a varias interpretaciones. Las temáticas que inspiran sus obras generalmente tienen un origen múltiple ligado a intereses personales que le permi- ten recrear a modo de dibujo sus ocurrencias. La ilustración, el dibujo y el trabajo con el color son medios recurrentes al momento de elaborar sus creaciones. Erika Reyes 1990 Her work is characterized by a mixed technique combining rapidographs or stylographs with watercolors, colors, and markers, which she later retouches digitally. Her pieces are loaded with a deep emotional component, constantly playing with fantasy and reality, bringing an aesthetic balance to composition that makes her work visually harmonious. This series tells us of oneiric universes full of textures and details curiously contained within an object or form. Within these compositions, there is a yearning for freedom where the artist presents a visual game by which viewers must stop to obser- ve these micro-worlds that allude to various interpretations. The themes that inspire her works generally have multiple origins, linked to personal interests that allow her to recreate her great imagination by drawing. Illustration, drawing, and working with color are recurring media for her creations. Ihre Arbeit basiert auf einer gemischten Technik, wo sie die Verwendung von Tuschezeichnern mit Wasserfarben, Farbs- tiften und Markern kombiniert. Außerdem retuschiert sie ihre Werke im digitalen Format, um ihre Fähigkeiten mit weiteren Werkzeugen zu ergänzen. Diese künstlerischen Stücke heben die emotionale Komponente hervor, wodurch sie ständig zwischen Realität und Fantasie tauscht, sodass eine neue ausgeglichene Harmonie vor den Augen des Zuschauers ents- teht. Die Serie, die sie uns vorstellt, zeigt ein Traumuniversum voller Texturen und Details, das sich erstaunlicherweise in einem Objekt oder in einer Figur befindet. Innerhalb dieses künstlerischen Aufbaus existiert eine Sehnsucht nach Freiheit, für die die Künstlerin uns visuelle Eindrücke aufwirft, in denen der Zuschauer über den Mikrokosmos von ihren Darstellungen wirklich nachdenken sollte. Die Themen, von denen ihre Werke inspiriert sind, haben eine vielfältige Herkunft und sind auch mit ihren persönlichen Interessen verbunden, die zu einer Möglichkeit werden, ihre Vorstellungskraft in ihrer besten Form auszudrücken. Abbildungen, Zeichenkunst und andere Formate mit Farben sind ihre Lieblingsmittel, um ihre schöp- ferische Kraft zu äußern. www.8erispink.wixsite.com 8erispink@gmail.com @8erispink +(57) 3015739295
  30. 30. “La inspiración es una pieza muy importante para activar la creatividad, crea su magia de arte con colores, sin esto, la vida sería aburrida” 1- La botella de antiestrés. Ilustración. 2- La botella soñadora. Ilustración. 3- La pluma del espacio. Ilustración. 2 “Inspiration ist ein sehr wichtiges Element, um Krea- tivität zu aktivieren. Sie schafft ihre künstlerische Magie mit Farben, denn ohne Farben wäre das Leben etwas Langweiliges”. “Inspiration is a very important element to activate creativity. It creates its artistic magic with colors, without which life would be boring”.
  31. 31. 3
  32. 32. Habitualmente sus creaciones son influenciadas por una mentalidad mítica que le permite cuestionarse y reflexionar sobre la naturaleza humana. Su obra es ecléctica y lo manifiesta a través de diversas técnicas, destacando el uso del dibujo, la cartografía, las plantas y el diseño de modas, como herramientas para construir piezas que se colocan y trans- portan en el cuerpo, desarrollando así acciones performáticas. Este ejercicio también se traslada a la concepción que tiene el artista sobre el ser humano como sujeto multidimensional. Continuamente estudia al cuerpo como protagonista de las relaciones humanas y sus interacciones con la naturaleza. Para el artista, el individuo es un producto social idealizado, por lo cual cuestiona la idea de lo natural respecto a las relaciones míticas y espirituales que hablan de la idealización de la existencia del humano en la tierra. De manera parale- la se pronuncia sobre el artificio como eje responsable de la idea de naturalidad, lo cual hace que su trabajo adquiera un componente paradójico constante en donde lo natural y lo artificial convergen en un ciclo interminable de creación. Nicolas Robayo 1990 His creations are usually influenced by a mythical mentality that allows him to question human nature and reflect on it. His work is eclectic and he manifests it through various techniques. Among them, drawing, cartography, plants, and fashion design stand out as the tools to build pieces that are later placed and transported on the body, thus turning into perfor- mances. This exercise is also the result of the artist's conception of the human being as a multidimensional subject. He continually studies the body as the protagonist of human relationships and our interactions with nature. For the artist, the individual is an idealized social product. Therefore, he questions the idea of nature with respect to the mythical and spiritual relationships that speak of the idealization of human existence on Earth. Simultaneously, he speaks of artifice as the axis responsible for the idea of naturalness, and this gives his work a constant paradoxical component by which nature and the artificial converge in an endless cycle of creation. Gewöhnlich ist seine Schöpfung von einer mythischen Mentalität beeinflusst, die ihm erlaubt, über die menschliche Natur nachzudenken und sie infrage zu stellen. Sein Werk ist eklektisch und wird mit seinen vielfältigen Techniken gezeigt. Unter diesen Techniken stechen Zeichenkunst, Kartografie, Gartenkunst und Modedesign hervor und dienen als Werkzeuge für seinen performativen Akt, wo er durch seine künstlerischen Objekte, die auch als Accessoire gelten, seine Ideen projiziert. Diese Übung wird auch zu seiner Konzeption des Menschen und seiner Mehrdimensionalität gebracht. Ununterbrochen untersucht er den Körper als Hauptfigur sowohl unter den menschlichen Beziehungen als auch in den Interaktionen mit der Natur. Für den Künstler ist das Individuum ein idealisierter sozialer Produkt, weshalb er die Idee des Natürlichen in Bezug auf die mythischen und spirituellen Beziehungen, die über die Idealisierung des Menschen auf der Erde sprechen, infrage stellt. Parallel nimmt er Stellung zu den Gegenständen als die für unsere Idee der Natürlichkeit verantwortliche Achse und damit gibt er seiner Arbeit ein ständiges paradoxes Element, wo das Natürliche und das Künstliche in einen endlosen Schöp- fungszyklus münden. www.ni-roro.wixsite.com/proyectos ni-roro@hotmail.com @Nicolasrobayorojas +(57) 3108587397
  33. 33. “El cuerpo es un espacio. entonces ¿qué cultivas en él?” 1- La tierra respira. Video. 2- El cuerpo es un espacio. Notas de dibujo. 3- El hombre de la tierra. Escultura. 2 “Dein Körper ist dein Freiraum und das, was du aus dir machst”. “The body is your space, and what you plant in it”.
  34. 34. El acercamiento a las artes, en su caso empezó con su pasión por la lectura, a través de ella nació su necesidad de ser artista. No se impone límites técnicos y usa cualquier materia para la creación de sus obras. Los paisajes han sido en gran medida su temática e inspiración. La serie de obras que nos muestra emergen de registros fotográficos que el artista realiza del pueblo de Sopó, y que nos relacionan directamente con escenarios que con el paso del tiempo han dejado de existir o se han transformado, convir- tiéndose este proyecto en un referente de memoria histórica. Sus imágenes no solo nos muestran lugares venidos de la imaginación, sino que de alguna manera, sus registros pictóricos se transforman en una crónica sobre la transformación urbana y paisajística del territorio. Los colores de sus pinturas son intensos como los días soleados en la sabana de Bogotá, obras que concluyen luego de varias sesiones, donde experimenta sobre diferentes soportes, texturas, veladuras, raspados, grafados, y toda una serie de gestos que surgen al encuentro con su pintura, la cual invita a recorrer espacios que se han ido transformando con el paso del tiempo. Héctor Salamanca 197 1971 In seinem Fall hat seine Annäherung an die Kunst mit seiner Leidenschaft für die Literatur angefangen und dadurch wuchs das Verlangen, Künstler zu werden. Er kennt keine technische Grenze für seine schöpferische Tätigkeit und benutzt jegliches Material dazu. Landschaften sind weithin sein Hauptthema und große Inspiration. Diese Serie entsteht aus fotografischen Dokumentationen, die in Sopó erledigt wurden. Seine Dokumentationen beziehen sich direkt auf Szenarien, die im Laufe der Zeit aus der Landschaft verschwunden sind oder verwandelt wurden, darum wird dieses Werk zur Referenz des geschichtlichen Gedächtnisses des Dorfes. Seine Bilder repräsentieren nicht nur aus der Vorstellungskraft kommende Orte, sondern auch eine bildliche Aufzeichnung über die landschaftliche und städtische Verwandlung des Territoriums. Die Farben in seinen Gemälden sind sehr kräftig, um die veränderlichen Wetterbedingungen der Savanne Bogotas zur Darstellung zu bringen. Der Schaffensprozess wird in verschiedenen Sitzungen komplettiert, denn er experimentiert auf unterschiedlichen Trägern, Texturen, Stoffen und Techniken. Die kontinuierliche Erprobung mit diesen Elementen stimmen mit seinen Anschauungen der ständigen Veränderung durch die Zeit überein und laden die Zuschauer ein, diese Perspe- ktive in seinen Werken zu beachten. An aura of mystery surrounds this artist's work. When watching his compositions from a distance, we can appreciate surfa- ces loaded with matter, texture, and sometimes volume. Then, watching them in detail, we realize that they have been made from particular, strange, and curious materials with which he is able to evoke feelings, emotions, and diverse readings. The artist’s works highlight natural forms, spontaneously creating images that emphasize their beauty and harmony and communicate his fascination with organic structures by setting up visual scenarios that remind us of the importance of preserving and admiring nature, not only as a source of wealth that is usually simply extracted, but presenting us with the possibility of contemplation as a real option to harness the value of nature while learning something new. His artistic proposal causes us too question the permanence of objects and the ephemeral passage of individuals on Earth. According to the artist, the results of his work are beautiful representations that arise from his hands to perpetuate a testimony of life through his paintings. Hector Salamanca Castro COSAK hascondor@hotmail.com +(57) 3224369294
  35. 35. 1- Crónicas de Sopó. Óleo sobre lienzo. 3- Crónicas de Sopó. Óleo sobre lienzo. “El artista le roba a la naturaleza su belleza con pinceladas, mientras algunos hombres roban del artista su talento” 2- Crónicas de Sopó. Óleo sobre lienzo. 4- Crónicas de Sopó. Óleo sobre lienzo. 2 “Der Künstler raubt der Natur mit seinen Pinselstrichen die Schönheit, während einige Menschen dem Künst- ler das Talent rauben”. “The artist steals from nature its beauty with brush strokes, while some men steal from the artist his talent”.
  36. 36. 3 4
  37. 37. En una constante búsqueda de cambio, encuentra en la pintura la posibilidad de realizar una transformación interna y personal, hallando en ella y su veleidad un sinfín de alternativas de expresión para su ser más profundo. Siempre curioso por nuevas formas y manifestaciones del retrato de identidades, ha llegado a explorar la monocromía como canal de exteriorización para sus propias emociones, otorgando a cada gama una intención y significación particu- lar. Busca experimentar con materiales, técnicas y formatos, pasando desde el dibujo con lápices de color hasta el mura- lismo, pues a través del oficio del dibujo y la pintura, encuentra una forma de cambio tanto interno como externo, procu- rando siempre un enfoque de concientización para la población en general por medio de la apropiación de los espacios públicos, pues halla en lo social un importante aliciente para su quehacer artístico. Como parte de la expresión natural y espontánea que experimenta en su cotidiano vivir, va plasmando en sus obras diferentes tramas, usando como referentes su entorno y su experiencia personal, que a través del quehacer diario le permiten descubrir nuevas y diversas maneras para su manifestación creativa. Miguel Jiménez Soba 1995 In a constant search for change, painting offers him the possibility of performing an internal and personal transformation, finding in it and in its unpredictability an endless number of alternatives to express his deepest being. Always curious about new forms and manifestations of portraits, he has come to explore monocromy as a channel of exter- nalization of his own emotions, giving each nuance a particular intention and significance. He seeks to experiment with materials, techniques, and formats that range from drawing with colored pencils to muralism because he finds a form of change, both internal and external, in drawing and painting. The social realm provides an important incentive for his aware- ness-raising approach aimed at the general population through the appropriation of public spaces. As part of the natural and spontaneous expression that he experiences in his daily life, he infuses different plots into his works, using his environment and personal experience as references, which allow him to discover new and different ways for his creative manifestation through daily work. Er befindet sich in ständiger Veränderung und dank der Malerei kann er seine inneren und persönlichen Verwandlungen durchführen. Malerei bietet ihm die zahlreichen Alternativen und den Wankelmut, den er sucht, um die Äußerung seiner Gedanken tief genug zu zeigen. Seine Neugier auf neue Formen und Identitäten hat ihn dazu geführt, seine eigenen Gefühle mit einer großen Aufladung spezieller Absichten und Bedeutungen zu erforschen. Einfarbige Darstellungen wurden zum Hauptausdrucksmittel in dieser Serie, aber das begrenzt nicht die Materialien, Techniken oder Formate, die verwendet werden. Von Zeichenkunst mit Buntstiften bis zu Wandgemälden findet der Künstler den Weg, seine inneren Wendungen bekannt zu machen. Sensi- bilisierung im öffentlichen Raum ist die wichtigste Komponente für seine Kunst, da das Soziale immer zu Grund und Anreiz in seiner künstlerischen Aufgabe gesehen wird. Als Teil der natürlichen und spontanen Äußerung seines Alltags prägt er die Handlungen seiner Werke mit eigenen Erfahrungen und Referenzen seiner Umgebung, die ihm erlauben, neue und vielfältige Methoden für die Kreativität zu entwickeln. miguelknight amizart03@gmail.com @amiz_art03 +(57) 3118843598
  38. 38. “Art is, in its purest essence, the need to return to ourselves”. 1- Rostros de desigualdad. Colores sobre papel. 3- Malegria y la vida. Colores sobre papel. “El arte, es en su más pura esencia la necesidad de volver a nosotros mismos” 2- A.J. Lápices de color sobre papel. 2 “Kunst in ihrer reinsten Form ist die Notwendigkeit zu sich selbst zurückzukommen”.
  39. 39. Su gusto por el arte inicia muy temprano y lo atribuye a los estímulos brindados por la madre. Tras un periodo de desco- nexión con las artes, las reencontró posteriormente involucrándose directamente en el ámbito del diseño gráfico, buscan- do amalgamar el arte con lo digital. Encuentra inspiración en el proceso de conocer y aprender sobre los diferentes movimientos artísticos, lo que siente que le ayuda a generar ideas, que unidas a su creatividad y deseo de expresarse se hacen realidad. Hace uso de diversos materiales, encontrando en cada uno las posibilidades plásticas que necesita para exteriorizar esas ideas que le surgen, como vinilos, lápices de color, carboncillo, bolígrafos o herramientas digitales, plasmando así su pensar en múltiples formatos. Descubre en los animales y las formas orgánicas un encanto estimulante; admirando las texturas de cada uno, sus pliegues y volúmenes; hallando en estas particularidades naturales una constante fuente de motivación creativa. Apunta al hiperrealismo como técnica pictórica y aspira a conseguirlo tanto en lo manual como en lo digital, consciente del proce- so que implica asumir el camino artístico con seriedad y disciplina. Juan Luis Rativa 2002 His taste for art began very early, and he attributes it to the stimuli provided by his mother. After a period of disconnection with the arts, he later rediscovered them and become directly involved in graphic design, seeking to amalgamate art with digital media. He finds inspiration in the knowledge and learning about different artistic movements, which he feels helps him to generate ideas, which, together with his creativity and desire to express himself, become reality. He uses various materials, finding in each one the plastic possibilities that he needs to exteriorize the ideas that arise in him, including vinyl, colored pencils, charcoal, pens, and digital tools, thus translating his thinking into multiple formats. He finds animals and organic forms stimulating and charming. He admires their textures, folds, and volumes, finding in these natural particularities a constant source of creative motivation. He aims at hyperrealism as a pictorial technique and aspires to achieve it both manually and digitally, aware of the process that taking the artistic path seriously and with disci- pline involves. Sein Gefallen für Kunst hat in seinen früheren Jahren angefangen und er schreibt diese Tatsache seiner Mutter zu, denn sie hat seinen künstlerischen Weg immer mit verschiedenen Sinnesreizen unterstützt. Nach einer langen Pause konnte der Künstler seine Verbindung mit seinen Werken durch die Grafik wieder herstellen. Diese neue Phase bedeutet für ihn die Vermischung zwischen der klassischen und digitalen Kunst. Er findet seine Inspiration in seinem eigenen Lernprozess und in jeder neuen Kenntnis, die er umsetzen kann. Das Wissen funktioniert wie ein Nest, in dem alle Ideen entstehen und sich mit der Kreativität verbinden. Er bleibt völlig aufmerksam bei jeden Schritt, um seine geeignete Vorstellung der Wirklichkeit darzustellen. Zum Prozess gehört die Auswahl der Materia- lien für das bestimmte Ziel des Werkes und zurzeit sind Acryl, Buntstifte, Kohlestifte, Kugelschreiber oder digitale Werkzeuge zu finden, das heißt, der Künstler ist in der Lage, seine Kunst in verschiedenen Formaten auszudrücken. Die Welt der Tiere und der organischen Formen enthält einen anregenden Charme voller Texturen und Volumen, dessen Besonderheiten den Künstler tief motivieren. Das Endziel seines Weges ist der Hyperrealismus sowohl mit seinen eigenen Händen, als auch mit den digitalen Werkzeugen, darum macht er sich ständig bewusst, dass er noch einen harten künstle- rischen Weg vor sich hat, der Disziplin und viel Wissen verlangt. Juan Luis Rativa juanistivalo123@gmail.com @JuanRativa +(57) 3102004965
  40. 40. 1-El Jinete de otro mundo. Vínilo. 3- Autorretrato. Ilustración digital. “El arte es inmenso, es el mejor medio de expresión” 2- Mascara de Bull Dog. Pocelanicrom y vínilos. 2 “Kunst ist unermesslich. Sie ist das beste Ausdrucksmittel”. “Art is immense: it is the best means of expression”.
  41. 41. Su obra es una exploración hacia el territorio, donde busca hacer emerger la memoria histórica que posee. El maestro Luis Páscitto es un gran referente en su trabajo ya que fue quien lo impulsó a encontrar su propia línea gráfica, está también fuertemente influenciado por el arte precolombino, el cual destaca constantemente en sus creaciones. El artista ha explorado distintos materiales, que van desde el acrílico, la acuarela, el grafito, las sanguinas y el pirograba- do, siendo este último el utilizado en la serie que nos presenta, dotando a la obra de un carácter sutil, pero a la vez mágico. En esta serie de grabados se destaca la capacidad técnica del artista, manifestada en sus dibujos, los cuales están cargados de detalles, logrando así composiciones llenas de dinamismo y movimiento. Rescatar el conocimiento ancestral de nuestros abuelos es un tópico importante en su trabajo, así mismo la fauna, la flora, y elementos del arte tribal que son una constante en su trabajo, a través del cual invita al espectador a regresar a sus raíces. Diego Rodriguez Mendivelso 1997 His work is an exploration into the territory, where the historical memory that he has can emerge. Maestro Luis Pascitto is a significant reference in his work, since he drove him to find his own graphic line. He is also strongly influenced by pre-Co- lumbian art, which stands out constantly in his creations. The artist has explored different materials ranging from acrylic, watercolor, graphite, sanguine, and pyroengravings, the latter being the one used in this series and which gives the work a subtle, but at the same time magical, character. This series of engravings highlights the artist’s technical capacity manifested in his drawings, which are loaded with details, thus achieving compositions full of dynamism and movement. Rescuing the ancestral knowledge of our grandparents is an important topic in his work, as well as the fauna, flora, and elements of tribal art that are constant, and through which he invites the viewer to return to their roots. Sein Werk ist eine Erforschung über das Territorium und dabei sucht er das geschichtliche Gedächtnis, das es mit der Zeit gesammelt hat. Sein Meister, Luis Páscitto, ist seine große Referenz, denn er war die erste Person, die ihn dazu bewegt hat, seinen eigenen Kunstbereich zu finden. Er ist stark von der präkolumbianischen Kunst beeinflusst und darum wird sie zum Hauptthema in seiner Kunst. Der Künstler hat unterschiedliche Materialien und Techniken probiert, wie Acrylfarben, Wasserfarben, Grafit, Rötel und Brandmalerei. Die hier zu sehende Serie wurde mit der Technik der Brandmalerei erschaffen, und gibt dem Werk subtile und magische Eigenschaften, die sich durch das Detail und die dynamischen Eindrücke offensichtlich machen. Die Rettung überlieferter Bräuche unserer Vorväter ist ein wichtiges Element seiner Arbeit, aber die Flora und Fauna und Komponenten der Stammes-Kunst sind auch Teil seiner Darstellungen. Diese Werke laden den Zuschauer ein, seine kulturellen Wurzeln wiederzuentdecken. diegoa 333 diegoarodriguezm@gmail.com @ diegor_333 +(57) 3132026610
  42. 42. 1- Hijos del maíz. Pirograbado sobre MDF. 3- Territorio de vida. Pirograbado sobre MDF. “Huellas del pensamiento” 4- Vuelo ancestral. Pirograbado sobre MDF. 2- Raíces. Pirograbado sobre MDF. 2 “Das sind Spuren meiner Gedanken”. “Traces of thought”.
  43. 43. 3 4
  44. 44. “¿Cuántas extravagancias hay en una gran ciudad si sabe uno pasear y mirar?”, dice Baudelaire, quien describe la esté- tica del “flâneur”, que en su traducción al castellano significa “paseante”. El deambular, observar y el vagar sin rumbo son las bases que dan origen a esta serie de grabados titulados “Contingencias”. Mediante esta exploración del grabado en punta seca, investiga las fachadas, empleando la huella y la línea como textu- ra. Realiza varias copias a partir de una misma placa, variando el entintado en cada una, generando siempre un resulta- do diferente que escapa del control de su mano. Las fachadas son representadas de distintas formas a través de una misma imagen y con el uso de recursos técnicos el artista logra explotar y diversificar las posibilidades visuales de la misma, generando variaciones únicas a partir de un mismo objeto, acercamientos que manifiestan una fina sensibilidad gráfica. Los objetos aparentemente olvidados, son de sumo interés para él, quien apunta a trabajarlos mediante la gráfica, los resuelve por medio de ejercicios de repetición y copia, logrando un resultado contundente y de gran limpieza visual. La imagen continuamente se va desvaneciendo para dar lugar a una nueva impresión. Camilo Alméciga 1996 “How many extravagances are there in a big city if one knows how to wander and look?,” says Baudelaire, describing the aesthetics of the " flâneur", which stands for "wanderer". Wandering, observing, and strolling with no fixed direction are the bases that give origin to this series of engravings entitled “Contingencias” (Contingencies). Using this exploration of dry tip engraving, he investigates the facades using the footprint and line as a texture. He makes multiple copies from the same plate, varying the inking on each plate, always generating a different result that escapes control of his hands. The facades are represented in different ways through the same image. With the use of technical resources, the artist manages to exploit and diversify their visual possibilities, generating unique variations from the same object. These approaches manifest a fine graphical sensitivity. Objects apparently forgotten are of great interest to him. He works them graphically, solves them by means of repetition and copying exercises, and achieves a solid result of great visual cleanliness. Images continually fade to create new impressions. “Wie viele Verschrobenheiten gibt es in einer Großstadt, wenn man beim Spazierengehen richtig hinsieht?”, sagt Baude- laire in seiner Beschreibung der ästhetischen Strömung des “Flâneurs” (Spaziergänger). Das ziellose Herumlaufen mit einer genauen Betrachtung der Umgebung ist die Säule für diese Serie von Holzschnitten mit dem Namen “Kontingen- zen”. Durch die Gravierkunst erforscht er Erscheinungen mit Linien als Grundelement für die Texturen. In seiner Technik macht der Künstler mehrere Kopien von derselben Platte, aber jede von ihnen mit unterschiedlichen Tinten. Das erzeugte Ergeb- nis ist jedes Mal anders und entzieht sich seiner Kontrolle. Die Erscheinungen werden durch dasselbe Bild in verschiede- nen Formen repräsentiert und mit der Verwendung technischer Ressourcen kann der Künstler die visuellen Möglichkeiten seiner Arbeit erweitern, d. h., er stellt Varianten eines einzigen Gegenstandes her, die als Muster von einem grafischen Feingefühl gelten. Die scheinbar “vergessenen Objekten” wecken in ihm großes Interesse, darum sucht er sie grafisch und durch mehrere Wiederholungsübungen und Kopien zu bearbeiten. Das Ergebnis davon ist beeindruckend und visuell sauber, wodurch das Bild allmählich verschwindet, um eine neue Darstellung Platz zu geben. Ivan Camilo Alméciga ivan.alm17@gmail.com @clise_virtual +(57) 3192660570
  45. 45. 1- Contingencias. Grabado sobre papel. 3- Contingencias. Grabado sobre papel. “La ﬁjación de imágenes en superﬁcies de todo tipo ha sido una práctica fun- damental para las artes gráﬁcas, y en tiempos muy remotos para la misma expresión humana. En ese sentido, ¿qué pasa con las imágenes que llamamos arte?, ¿por qué son especiales? Esa designación de arte es aleatoria hasta cierto punto, y me aprovecho de esta ambigüedad para crear mi obra” 2- Contingencias. Grabado sobre papel. 2 2 Die Fixierung von Bildern auf verschiedenen Flächen ist immer eine grundsätzliche Praxis für Kunst gewesen, sogar seit uralten Zeiten. Was passiert in diesem Sinne mit den Bildern, die wir als Kunst bezeichnen? Warum sind sie besonders? Die Charakterisierung von Kunst ist in gewissem Maße willkürlich und davon profitiere ich, um mein “Werk” zu schaffen. Fixing images on surfaces of all kinds has been a funda- mental practice of the graphic arts, and in very remote times, of human expression itself. In that sense, what happens to the images we call art? Why are they special? The designation as “art” is random, to some extent, and I take advantage of this ambiguity to create my “work.”
  46. 46. 3
  47. 47. Un aura de misterio envuelve la obra de este artista. Cuando nos enfrentamos a sus composiciones desde la distancia, podemos apreciar superficies cargadas de materia, textura, y en ocasiones volumen. Luego, al verlas en detalle, nos damos cuenta de que están elaboradas a partir de materiales particulares, extraños y curiosos, con los cuales es capaz de evocar sensaciones, emociones y diversas lecturas. Realiza obras que resaltan formas naturales, creando de modo espontáneo imágenes donde destaca su belleza y armo- nía, logrando comunicarnos su fascinación por las estructuras orgánicas mediante la configuración de escenarios visuales que nos recuerdan la importancia de preservar y admirar la naturaleza, no solo como una fuente de riqueza de la que se suele extraer simplemente, sino que nos plantea la posibilidad de la contemplación como una opción real de aprovechar su valor mientras se adquiere conocimiento. Su propuesta artística nos cuestiona sobre la permanencia de los objetos y el efímero paso de los individuos sobre la tierra. Según el artista, el resultado de su obra son unas bellas representaciones que surgen de sus manos, con el fin de perpetuar un testimonio de vida a través de sus pinturas. Alfredo Granados 1940 An aura of mystery surrounds this artist's work. When watching his compositions from a distance, we can appreciate surfaces loaded with matter, texture, and sometimes volume. Then, watching them in detail, we realize that they have been made from particular, strange, and curious materials with which he is able to evoke feelings, emotions, and diverse readings. The artist’s works highlight natural forms, spontaneously creating images that emphasize their beauty and harmony and communicate his fascination with organic structures by setting up visual scenarios that remind us of the importance of preserving and admiring nature, not only as a source of wealth that is usually simply extracted, but presenting us with the possibility of contemplation as a real option to harness the value of nature while learning something new. His artistic proposal causes us to question the permanence of objects and the ephemeral passage of individuals on Earth. According to the artist, the results of his work are beautiful representations that arise from his hands to perpetuate a testimony of life through his paintings. alfredogranadosg@gmail.com +(57) 3168774631 Das Werk dieses Künstlers hat eine geheimnisvolle Aura um sich herum. Wenn man seinen künstlerischen Aufbau aus der Ferne betrachtet, kann man verschiedene Flächen mit einer großen Belastung von Materie, Textur und manchmal Volumen bemerken, aber dann, wenn man das Werk genauer ansieht, kann man erkennen, dass diese Kunst aus beson- deren, merkwürdigen und nicht konventionellen Materialien entsteht. Diese Eigenschaft seiner Kunst hat die Fähigkeit tiefe Empfindungen, Gefühle und Interpretationen im Zuschauer hervorzubringen. Er realisiert Kunstwerke, die die natürlichen Formen mit ihrer Schönheit und Harmonie hervorheben. Dadurch wird gezei- gt, wie seine Faszination für organische Strukturen die Einstellung visueller Szenarien überschwemmt, um sich auf die Bedeutung der Natur als Wissensgegenstand zu fokussieren. Diese Perspektive zeigt ein anderes Gesicht der Lands- chaft, in dem die Rolle der Welt als Quelle von Ressourcen und Reichtum überschritten wird. Sein künstlerischer Vorschlag stellt uns die Frage nach der Beständigkeit der Materie und der vorübergehenden Existenz der Individuen in der Welt. Laut dem Künstler ist das Ergebnis seiner Schöpfung ein Lebenszeugnis, das seine Vorste- llungen im Laufe seines Lebens repräsentiert. So gibt er seinem Leben einen ewigen Sinn.
  48. 48. “El arte sirve para dar constancia de la realidad, es una clase de medalla para el espiritú” 1- Enigma. Óleo y acrílico sobre tela. 2- Plantas de café. Óleo y café sobre tela. 3- Plantas de café. Óleo y café sobre tela. 2 “Die Kunst ist eine Aufzeichnung der Realität und wird zu einer Art von Anerkennung für den Geist”. “Art is useful to give faith of reality: it is a kind of medal for the spirit”.
  49. 49. Podemos apreciar el proceso lúdico detrás de la mezcla de los colores que conforman cada una de sus pinturas, las cuales están estrechamente ligadas a la percepción del artista respecto a los matices que le brinda el entorno cotidiano, fuente de su inspiración. Propone entrar en espacios donde la relación de objetos y formas empiezan a crear tensiones de peso, equilibrio y signi- ficado. Mediante el uso de colores cálidos podemos recorrer, al ritmo de sus pinceladas, una mezcla entre atmósferas y formas que se desvanecen a partir de trazos que van convirtiendo la solidez característica de los objetos o sujetos en superficies vulnerables y etéreas. Emplea el acrílico sobre lienzo, usando el pincel, la espátula y sus propios dedos en la ejecución de trazos espontáneos que dejan ver su exploración con los materiales y el color. Sus trabajos se construyen a partir de varias sesiones, donde la comunicación de la obra nace en la expresión contenida en cada gesto, lo que le permite articular el desarrollo de la técnica con las sensaciones que movilizan sus creaciones. Ricardo García 1979 Man kann den spielerischen Prozess hinter der farbigen Mischung in jedem seiner Bilder bemerken. Diese Mischungen sind mit den abgetönten Eindrücken seiner alltäglichen Umgebungen eng verbunden und aus diesem Grund werden sie zu seiner Inspirationsquelle. Der Künstler wirft in seinen Szenarien einen Eintritt in einen Raum auf, wo die Beziehung zwischen Objekten und Formen eine Spannung im Bereich des Gewichts, des Gleichgewichts und der Bedeutung der Werke erzeugt. Durch die Verwen- dung warmer Farben kann man in jedem Pinselstrich die Verwandlung von den gemütlichen Atmosphären und Formen in fassbare und solide Gegenstände mit ihren deutlichen aber auch ätherischen Flächen sehen. Um dieses Ziel zu erreichen, sind Acrylfarben, Pinsel und oftmals seine eigenen Finger seine gewählten Werkzeuge. Damit lässt die Spontanität seiner Striche den Zuschauer den ganzen künstlerischen Prozess hinter jedem Gemälde erkennen. Seine Werke werden in verschiedenen Sitzungen durchgeführt, in denen die Nachricht von seiner Kunst dank der Artikulation zwischen der Maltechnik und den geäußerten Emotionen mitgeteilt wird. Garcia Arte & Diseño Artegarcia01@hotmail.com @Garcia_ad_ +(57) 3103161779 We can appreciate the playful process behind the mixture of colors that make up each of his paintings, closely linked to the artist's perception of the nuances provided by the daily environment as his source of inspiration. He proposes entering spaces where the relationship between objects and shapes begins to create weight, balance, and meaningful tensions. By using warm colors, we can travel, at the pace of his brush strokes, through a mixture of fading atmospheres and shapes from strokes that turn the characteristic solidity of objects or subjects into vulnerable and ethe- real surfaces. He prefers acrylic on canvas, using brushes, spatula, and his own fingers in spontaneous strokes that reveal his explora- tion of materials and color. His works are built along several sessions. Communication of the work is born in the expression contained in each gesture. This allows him to articulate the development of the technique with the sensations that mobilize his creations.
  50. 50. “No busqué el arte, nuestro encuentro fue casual y extrañamente subliminal” 1-Caminantes. Óleo sobre tela y acrílico sobre tela. 2- Desplazados. Óleo y acrílico sobre tela. 3- Perdidos. Óleo y acrílico sobre tela. 2 “Ich war nicht auf der Suche nach der Kunst. Unsere erste Begegnung war etwas Zufälliges und Unterschwelliges. “I did not look for art: our encounter was casual and strangely subliminal”.
  51. 51. 3
  52. 52. Reflexiona a partir de la forma y la materia, definiendo una línea de trabajo donde la escultura funciona como eje central de su proyecto. Se interesa por la observación de la naturaleza como fuente de inspiración constante, que invita siempre al asombro y al encuentro consigo misma. Asocia sus primeras inquietudes artísticas al contacto con la tierra y la vida del campo en la infancia. La serie de obras que nos presenta, hablan de su afinidad con el barro como elemento que le permite modelar emocio- nes y pensamientos, para posteriormente experimentar el color a través del fuego por medio de esmaltes y temperaturas, logrando en sus piezas acabados únicos. Continuamente resalta el valor de las obras hechas a mano, argumentando que tienen vida propia al ser creadas con sentimiento y amor; una mezcla de emociones y poesía que se transmite por las manos del artista que da forma y expresión a su trabajo. La cerámica es un medio que ha trabajado durante décadas, el cual le proporciona la plasticidad necesaria para plasmar su lenguaje personal relacionado con la creación de productos de uso cotidiano. Otorga una especial importan- cia al carácter utilitario en muchos de sus trabajos, creando colecciones que reflejan sus conocimientos técnicos y de diseño en las piezas que produce. Emilda Pardo 1964 The artist reflects on form and matter, defining a line of work where sculpture is the central axis of her project. She is interested in observing nature as a source of constant inspiration that always induces amazement and encounters with herself. Her first artistic concerns were raised by her contact with the land and her childhood in the countryside. This series of works speak of her affinity with mud as an element that allows her to model emotions and thoughts, expe- riencing color later through fire by means of enamels and temperatures, thus achieving unique finishings for her pieces. She continually highlights the value of hand-made works, arguing that they have their own life because they were created with feeling and love, a mixture of emotions and poetry that is transmitted through the hands of the artist who gives form and expression to his/her work. She has worked on ceramics for decades, and this has given her the plasticity needed to translate her personal language into products for everyday use. She grants particular importance to the utility traits of many of her works, creating collec- tions that reflect her knowledge of technique and design in her pieces. Tierra y fuego tierrayfuegoceramica@hotmail.com @tierrayfuegoceramicasopo +(57) 3133005557 Sie überlegt die Form und die Materie, und definiert damit ihre Branche, wo Bildhauerei als zentrale Achse ihres Projektes bestimmt wird. Ihr Interesse für die Betrachtung der Natur als unerschöpfliche Inspirationsquelle führt sie immer zum Erstaunen und zum Weg des Sich-Näherns. Sie assoziiert ihre ersten künstlerischen Annäherungen mit dem Kontakt mit der Erde und dem Leben auf dem Land in ihrer Kindheit. Die hier vorgestellte Serie zeigt ihre Vorliebe für den Ton als Element, das ihre Gefühle und Gedanken prägt, um später mit Farbstoffen und Feuer das einzigartige Finish ihrer Werke zu erreichen. Ständig hebt sie den Wert von handgemach- ten Stücken hervor, indem sie die Emotionalität des Prozesses und die künstlerischen Fähigkeiten mit ihren besonderen Eigenschaften in den Vordergrund stellt. Keramik ist die Technik, die sie jahrzehntelang gelernt hat. Diese Technik gibt ihr genug Plastizität, um ihr persönliches Markenzeichen in alltäglichen Produkten zu lassen. Sie gibt ihren Werken eine besondere Bedeutung, denn sie sind auf einen Nutzen ausgerichtet und spiegeln völlig ihre technische Kenntnis wider.
  53. 53. “El arte. Una forma de expresar mi libertad” 1- Trama arte y color. Cerámica. 2- Trama arte y color. Cerámica. 3- Trama arte y color. Cerámica. 4- Detalle. Cerámica. 2 “Kunst, eine Art und Weise, meine Freiheit zum Ausdruck zu bringen”. “Art, a way to express my freedom”.
  54. 54. La experimentación con la forma y el color ha sido una constante en su trabajo, lo que lo ha llevado a traducir gran parte de sus experiencias por medio de la pintura. Su obra genera una reflexión sobre la representación de la naturaleza, la cual altera cromáticamente en sus creaciones para introducirnos en un estilo muy personal. Su pintura figurativa nos transporta a lugares determinados, imágenes conformadas a partir de una serie de puntos o de manchas que configuran un lenguaje expresivo y contundente. A medida que el espectador se concentra en el color, empieza a comprender las formas que surgen en sus imágenes, generalmente desarrolladas en retablos de madera, construidas a partir de planos con una textura sutil y un volumen visible que emerge por los trazos del pincel. Muchos de sus trabajos albergan cierta ironía, se ven algo inconclusos, sin embargo, él elige no pintarlo todo, dejando espacios vacíos sobre la superficie donde una serie de pequeños signos son quienes configuran la imagen. Son obras que albergan una sensación de incertidumbre, que a la vez nos cuestionan sobre el estilo de vida consumista y hedonis- ta en el cual vivimos actualmente. Ikanuzi del Rio 1989 Experimentation with form and color has been a constant in his work, and it has led him to translate many of his experien- ces through painting. His work sparks a reflection on the representation of nature, which he alters chromatically in his creations in order to introduce us into a very personal style. His figurative painting transports us to certain places and images formed from a series of points or spots that make up an expressive and forceful language. As the viewer concentrates on color, s/he begins to understand the shapes that arise from these images, usually developed in wooden altarpieces, constructed from planes with a subtle texture and a visible volume that emerges from the brush strokes. Much of his work harbors some irony, as they look somewhat inconclusive. Indeed, he chooses not to paint everything, leaving empty spaces on the surface where a series of small signs configure the image. These are works that harbor a sense of uncertainty and at the same time question us about our consumerist and hedonistic lifestyle. Tirawa Ikanuzi laenjaulove@gmail.com @tikanuzi +(57) 3106953751 Versuche mit Formen und Farben sind ein großer Teil seiner Arbeit. Dank dieser Methode hat der Künstler die Fähigkeit, seine Erfahrungen in Gemälde zu übersetzen. Sein Werk regt zur Reflexion darüber an, wie die Natur dargestellt werden soll. Darum verändert er die Farbgebungen seiner Bilder, um uns in seinen persönlichen Stil völlig einzuführen. Seine figurative Maltechnik führt den Betrachter zu bestimmten Orten, die aus Punkten und Flecken bestehen und zur selben Zeit eine sehr Ausdrucksvolle und überzeugende Sprache gestalten. Während sich der Zuschauer immer mehr auf die Farben konzentriert, beginnt er die Figuren, die aus seinen Bildern auftauchen, zu begreifen. Im Allgemeinen entwickelt der Künstler seine Werke mit Holzbrettern, in die er subtile Texturen und ein auffälliges Volumen mit seinen Werkzeugen vor den Augen des Zuschauers bringen kann. Viele seiner Schöpfungen beinhalten eine gewisse Ironie, da sie den Eindruck geben, unvollständig zu sein. Er verwendet jedoch bewusst die Leere und eine Reihe von Symbolen in diesem leeren Raum als Komponenten seines Werkes zu benutzen. Die Arbeit von diesem Künstler basiert auf dem Gefühl der Ungewissheit, das gleichzeitig unsere hedonistis- che Konsumgesellschaft infrage stellt.
  55. 55. “Frente a la mirada la imagen se fragmenta, se distorsiona, la imagen se pixela... Se estiliza el mundo y abre ventanas por medio de la pintura” 1- Nadadores. Acrílico sobre tabla. 2- Montaña. Acrílico sobre tabla. “Vor dem Blick eines Betrachters fragmentiert sich das Bild. Es verzerrt sich. Die Welt stilisiert sich und öffnet neue Perspectiven durch die Malerei”. “Images fragment, get distorted or pixeled when looked upon. The world is stylized, opening windows through painting”.
  56. 56. La búsqueda de armonías de color sobre grandes formatos y superficies configura el principal medio que conforma su obra, ejecutada por medio de acciones pictóricas en espacios públicos, donde nos cuestiona e invita a reflexionar sobre la memoria e identidad cultural de los territorios. En sus prácticas artísticas plantea un juego entre tonos fríos y cálidos, elaborando imágenes que representan y resaltan la riqueza cultural de las comunidades indígenas de Colombia. El muralismo le permite comunicar su trabajo directamente a la sociedad; resulta interesante que no usa el aerosol para pintar los muros, prefiere el uso de la brocha y la mancha como elemento de creación y expresión. Sus murales son inten- samente coloridos, habitualmente la imagen principal está compuesta por un retrato del tamaño de una persona adulta, creando un efecto de introspección en el espectador debido al cambio de dimensiones producido al momento del encuentro cara a cara con estos personajes. Configura escenas que confrontan constantemente los peligros que acarrean la fe ciega en las ideas de progreso y el desarrollo globalizado, frente a la realidad e importancia de la preservación de la diversidad cultural de los pueblos. Juan Diaz 1992 The search for color harmonies on large formats and surfaces shapes the main formats of the artist’s work, executed by means of pictorial actions in public spaces, where he questions us and invites us to reflect on the memory and cultural identity of the territories. Through his artistic proposals, he presents a game between cold and warm tones, producing images that represent and highlight the cultural richness of the indigenous communities of Colombia. Muralism allows him to communicate his work directly to society. Interestingly, he does not use sprays to paint walls. He prefers a brush and stains as elements for creation and expression in his images, which are intensely colorful. Usually, the main image is composed of a portrait the size of an adult person, creating an effect of introspection and immersion in the viewer due to the change of dimensions produced at the time of facing these characters. He sets up scenes that constantly confront the dangers of blind faith in ideas of progress and globalized development, in the face of the reality and importance of preserving the cultural diversity of peoples. Juan Diaz Umaña Juan4151@hotmail.com @jdiaz.pintor +(54) 93878350297 Die Suche nach Harmonien in den Farben auf großen Formaten und Flächen ist der gewöhnliche Zweck für diesen Künst- ler. Die Ausführung seiner Werke im öffentlichen Raum ist eine direkte Einladung zur Reflexion über die kulturelle Identität und das kollektive Gedächtnis. Kalte und warme Töne sind seine Elemente, um die Begeisterung für die Darstellung der kulturellen Vielfalt indigener Völker zu zeigen. Wandgemälde erlauben ihm einen direkten Dialog mit der Gesellschaft. Um diesen Dialog erfolgreich zu gestalten, benut- zt er ein maßstabsgetreues Porträt eines genauso großen Erwachsenen, sodass die Zuschauer in seinen Bildern einen Introspektions- und Immersionseffekt durch den Wechsel der Ausmaße und Begegnungen mit diesen Figuren erleben. Außer dieser Methode, findet man auch die Nutzung von Malerpinsel und kräftigen Farben als zentrales Element. Ständig wollen die Szenarien seiner Bilder davor warnen, wie gefährlich es ist, die Ideen von Fortschritt und globaler Entwicklung blindlings anzunehmen, ohne die Realität und Wichtigkeit der kulturellen Vielfalt jedes Landes zu bedenken.
  57. 57. “Una serie de murales que nos invita adentrarnos en diferentes aspectos de nuestra sociedad, que mediante el tratamiento pictórico de la imagen permite conectar de una forma íntima y emocional con el espectador, para fomentar un diálogo con la obra y a su vez generar conciencia y diferentes perspectivas sobre problemáticas que afectan nuestra sociedad” 1- Desde la raíz. ViniIlo sobre muro. 2- Una mirada a la vida. Vinilo sobre muro. 3- Colibria. vinilo sobre muro. 2 “Eine Reihe von Wandgemälden, die den Zuschauer einladen, tiefer in verschiedene Aspekte unserer Gesellschaft einzutauchen. Aufgrund der maleris- chen Verarbeitung sind seine Bilder in der Lage, eine besonders emotionale Verbindung mit dem Zuschauer zu erzeugen, um einen inneren Dialog zwischen den Beiden (Werk-Zuschauer) über unters- chiedliche gesellschaftliche Probleme und Perspek- tiven anzuregent”. “This series of murals invites us to enter into different aspects of our society. Through the pictorial treat- ment of the image, they allow for an intimate and emotional connection with the viewer, fostering a dialog with the piece and in turn generating aware- ness and different perspectives on problems that affect our society”.
  58. 58. 3

