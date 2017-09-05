Globalización, orden económico global y EEUU como hegemon Agosto 2017 Nicolas Foucras PhD Universidad TEC de Monterrey nic...
1. ¿Cómo definir la globalización? (concepto utilizado desde 1962 en articulo Spectator magazine y 1968 en Oxford English ...
• Creciente interdependencia (Keohane y Nye 1979) • “Modelo de turbulencia” (Roseneau 1990) • “Tela de araña” (Burton y Ba...
Fuente: The Guardian 2015
Participación en comercio determina peso en equilibrio global y contribución al buen funcionamiento de la economía
Ejemplo de interdependencia: Decisión FED de incrementar tasa de interés en EEUU (o simple rumor) debilita monedas de país...
Otras interpretaciones de la globalización Globalización económica se caracteriza por: • Internacionalización e interpenet...
• Extensión geográfica de la interacción social (Clark 1997) • Consolidación de las economías de escala al nivel global (A...
Cadena de valor (M. Porter) Conjunto de actividades (productivas o no) que realiza una estructura en diferentes lugares pa...
Leer Herbert, 2016, Ethics and the Supply Chain”, en BusinessResearcher, http://businessresearcher.sagepub.co m/sbr-1775-9...
Rescue workers search for victims after a building collapsed at Rana Plaza in Dhaka, Bangladesh, in April 2013—the worst d...
Young boys at work at a mine in the Democratic Republic of Congo, a nation that has been at war since 1997. Guerrilla grou...
Cadena de valor de Nutella
Cadenas de valor globales en el sector del café
• Antes: fragmentación de las tareas de bajo del mismo mando (integración vertical dentro de la misma estructura) • Desde ...
Boing 787: “Made in the World”
Proveedores de Apple
iPhone: 3-4% de su valor es integrado en China (ensamblaje)
iphone4 • Apple controla: diseño, distribución y marketing => captura 45% del valor • China genera nada más 3-4% de la VA ...
Especialización territorial (ppales exportaciones) 2015
Empresas madres (círculos) y filiales
Mercados de consumidores: establece reglas y orden
Globalización tiene un rostro citadino (Gimenez 2005)
OUT IN
Globalización actual no es la única Braudel desarrolla concepto “economía mundo” para definir sistema económico internacio...
¿Qué explica la consolidación de la globalización económica a lo largo de las ultimas décadas? 1. Tecnología e Información...
2. Costos de transporte => acerca espacios humanos (Stiglitz) Source:UNDP(1999),
Rutas marítimas aseguradas/controladas e infraestructura desarrollada
• Bab Al Mandeb • Ormuz • Suez
Collar de Perlas se refiere a la red de posiciones comerciales y militares chinas con el propósito de asegurar: Exportacio...
3. Extensión de la ideología neoliberal (apoyo FMI, BM, OMC, OCDE, WEF, EEUU y Europa) (Bourdieu): –Después 1989/1991: se ...
Consenso de Washington • Prescripciones de política económica basadas en el paradigma neoliberal (liberalización comercio ...
• Pocos países han sido capaces de preservar su Welfare State y legislación/modelo propio; los que pudieron preservar han ...
Desempleo en Europa (UE 2016)
Un desafío para el neoliberalismo se ha ido consolidando desde la ultima década: proteccionismo (afectando economía global...
4. Desregulación de las finanzas internacionales en 1980s (i.e. desaparición obstáculos nacionales a movimientos capitales...
Consecuencias (Foucras 2014): 1. Concentración gestión del dinero (Lepetit): Concentración acceso al dinero: PI, ETN y per...
Hard core de la economía internacional (2011) (fuente: Swiss Research Center) ETH-Zurich
5. ETN e IED especializan los países (división global del trabajo; “spider web”)=> interdependencia creciente (Dunning) PI...
PVD: especializados en sector manufacturero con actividades intensivas en trabajo con bajos costos de producción (incluyen...
Vietnam
México
Países menos avanzados especializados en RN: bajas ganancias, importante inestabilidad, inequidad, pbas ambientales…(somet...
Índice GINI
2012
Bourdieu: Nuevos gobernantes de derecho divino (en competencia con Estados) buscan economía/sociedad/política/cultura de e...
ETN debilitan las fronteras políticas y incrementan transferencia soberanía (Allard, Grieco e Inkenberry)  Política escap...
Consolidación del mercado global: ¿Hacia una sola economía, política y sociedad? Bourdieu: sí, debido a ausencia de contra...
6. Orden Internacional/arquitectura/institucionalización (FMI, BM, OMC, ONU, OCDE, Davos, G20 o G7, etc.) • Ha permitido p...
7. Regionalismo o “integración regional” ha favorecido la globalización: – Acelera la interdependencia entre países al men...
8. Otros factores: – Referentes compartidos – Ingles – Dólar – Sociedad civil internacional y ONGs – Consolidación de las ...
Proporción población hablando ingles Fuente: UCEDA
Idiomas estudiados en el mundo
Crecimiento de las grandes ciudades
Peso de las monedas en los pagos internacionales
Reservas de divisas Fuente: UFX 2016
FIN
Concepto de Orden • Conjunto de reglas explicitas (hard law) e implícitas (soft law como G20 o OCDE) que guían (1) Comport...
¿EEUU como superpotencia?
Hegemonía recae en: – capacidad diplomática – fuerza y presencia militar – posicionamiento en OI – capacidad para crear al...
Economía • 1ª potencia económica desde fin del XIX • 33% del PIB global y 5% de la población (320M) • Crisis 2008: ha demo...
• Preserva su posicionamiento en actividades con alto VA • Capacidad para financiar I&D • 1er consumista (público + privad...
Silicón Valley
Fuente; OCDE 2013
Proporción del PIB nacional en el PIB global (2015) • Sector servicios: 80% PIB (1º mundial) • Industria: 19% PIB (2º mund...
Fuente: Business Insider 2014
Fuente: Marcin 2014
Fuente: EIA
Recuperación de la soberanía energética de los EEUU
Costo explotación petróleo
• Uso del dólar en todas partes del mundo • Han buscado extender en todo el mundo sus reglas del libre- comercio, su estil...
Fuente: OCDE 2013
Poder Cultural de EEUU • Alimenta fuerza de atracción cultural: cine, música, productos de consumo del american way of lif...
Rusia
EEUU recibe más estudiantes extranjeros (luego: UK, Alemania, Francia y Australia; hay activísimo chino por ejemplo en Áfr...
Preocupaciones por parte de EEUU • Problema: Debilidad exportaciones Vs importaciones => déficit comercial financiado por ...
• Potencias emergentes (consumo + potencial industrial con procesos de “industrial upgrading” + capacidad de organización:...
2016
Fuente: US Gov.
Fuente: Irish Times 2016
Deuda EEUU: 78% entre actores nacionales y 22% actores extranjeros
Acreedores extranjeros de la deuda de EEUU
EEUU disponen de una buena calificación a pesar de su deuda
Países con el peor “default risk” según Bloomberg (riesgo de incumplimiento); bps = basis points
Deficit comercial creciente de EEUU con China (1985-2010)
México: no es preocupación. Mayor parte de las exportaciones son de ETN de EEUU y utilizando inputs de EEUU. Es el caso de...
Una competencia creciente… • A la diferencia del periodo post 2ª guerra mundial o post guerra fría, los EEUU piensan hoy m...
FIN
• Muchos solicitan una redistribución de los poderes en las OIs (BRICS = 10,5% votos en FMI Vs 44% G7) • Reforma difícil: ...
Objetivo del orden global (plasmado en Consenso de Washington): – Asegurar el buen funcionamiento del mercado global – Eli...
Poder de voto del FMI Status-quo debido a la imposibilidad para reformar => el equilibrio de poderes se encuentra cristali...
• Proteccionismo creciente: – PI y BRICS no quieren abandonar sectores estratégicos para consolidación nacional: agricultu...
• Ausencia de gobierno global incrementa la injusticia y da mucho poder político a actores económico-financieros transnaci...
• Economía recae en una sola moneda: –Todos los actores/sociedades dependen dinámicas internas a EEUU –BRICS dicen que es ...
Uso de divisas en economía internacional
EEUU se quedan como eje central • Hegemonía depende de su poder político, económico, cultural, militar y financiero • Se m...
Crecimiento comparado EEUU-China 2005-2013
Proporción de las exportaciones globales de EEUU Vs China
Concepto de Orden • Orden: conjunto de reglas explicitas e implícitas que guían (1) comportamiento de los actores (2) rela...
El mundo esta inmerso en un “Equilibrio del terror financiero” (Summers) – China ahorra en exceso y EEUU consume en exceso...
G20: Foro de debate informal • Creado en 1999 con iniciativa G7 – Crisis financieras (México 95; Asia 97; Rusia 98; Brasil...
Postura de los EEUU en el G20: Salvar orden actual (¿A cualquier costo?) (Conservadores) • No al cambio modelo • Preservar...
¿Mundo policentrico amenaza la hegemonía EEUU? • Zakari: asenso de los BRICS refleja un proceso de redistribución del pode...
• Rusia es importante en campo politico-estrategico (negociaciones nucleares, lucha contra proliferación y cuestiones ener...
Preocupaciones para EEUU • Problema: Debilidad exportaciones Vs importaciones => déficit comercial financiado por bancos a...
Poder Económico de EEUU • Hegemonía recae en la potencia económica y fuerza de atracción de su modelo • 1ª potencia económ...
• El “core” del modelo EEUU = Cultiva la imagen del self- made-man y raíces culturales protestantes que valoran: el trabaj...
• Peso político en las organizaciones internacionales (OMC, FMI, Banco mundial) con capacidad de veto • La dinámica económ...
Recuperación de la soberanía energética de los EEUU
Diversificación de las fuentes de petróleo de EEUU
En el caso de China (2010), también diversificación de las fuentes:
Poder Cultural de EEUU • Alimenta fuerza de atracción cultural: cine, música, productos de consumo del american way of lif...
Poder Militar de EEUU • Presupuesto militar: – 6% en 1980s luego baja y vuelve a subir después 11/09/2001 (x2 entre 2000 y...
• Enviaron tropas en todas las regionales del mundo para contener conflictos (“gendarme del mundo”) • Problema de EEUU: su...
Datos sobre potencias militares (datos del 2014; Fuente: Business Insider)
Gasto militar (2010)
Gastos militares en 2012
Globalización

  2. 2. 1. ¿Cómo definir la globalización? (concepto utilizado desde 1962 en articulo Spectator magazine y 1968 en Oxford English Dictionnary) 2. ¿Cómo explicar la profundización de la globalización?
  3. 3. • Creciente interdependencia (Keohane y Nye 1979) • “Modelo de turbulencia” (Roseneau 1990) • “Tela de araña” (Burton y Balaam-Veseth) => Lo que ocurre en una comunidad esta determinado por acontecimientos en otra comunidad (sobre todo comunidad/país con alto PA o capacidad para acceder a las finanzas) (Giddens 1996)
  4. 4. Fuente: The Guardian 2015
  5. 5. Participación en comercio determina peso en equilibrio global y contribución al buen funcionamiento de la economía
  6. 6. Ejemplo de interdependencia: Decisión FED de incrementar tasa de interés en EEUU (o simple rumor) debilita monedas de países emergentes tal como el euro Algunas consecuencias para países emergentes: - ↑competitividad para exportaciones - ↑deuda nacional en USD - ↑precio para productos sensibles importados (recursos naturales, alimentos, productos de alta tecnología…) => afecta desarrollo y estabilidad nacional
  7. 7. Otras interpretaciones de la globalización Globalización económica se caracteriza por: • Internacionalización e interpenetración creciente de las economías y procesos económicos (Saez; Muchielli 2008) • Interconexión de los sistemas de producción y circulación a gran velocidad del capital financiero (Ianni 2004 ver tmb Rouquié) • Integración global en los terrenos social, político, económico y cultural (Saez; Castells 1997)
  8. 8. • Extensión geográfica de la interacción social (Clark 1997) • Consolidación de las economías de escala al nivel global (Albrow 1990) i.e. ↑ producción para ↓ costos producción  Extiende cadenas de valor**  ↑ interacción entre pueblos  Contracción del espacio (Grieco e Ikenberry 2003)  “Aldea Global” (McLuhan 1960)
  9. 9. Cadena de valor (M. Porter) Conjunto de actividades (productivas o no) que realiza una estructura en diferentes lugares para que un bien llegué hasta el consumidor final Incluye: producción, comercialización, distribución, venta al menudeo, I&D, conceptualización, reciclaje de desechos… => interdependencia entre países/comunidades participantes
  10. 10. Leer Herbert, 2016, Ethics and the Supply Chain”, en BusinessResearcher, http://businessresearcher.sagepub.co m/sbr-1775-99621- 2728048/20160425/ethics-and-the- supply-chain
  11. 11. Rescue workers search for victims after a building collapsed at Rana Plaza in Dhaka, Bangladesh, in April 2013—the worst disaster in the garment industry's history. More than 1,100 workers died and over 2,000 were hurt. The building housed several factories. (Jeff Holt/Bloomberg via Getty Images
  12. 12. Young boys at work at a mine in the Democratic Republic of Congo, a nation that has been at war since 1997. Guerrilla groups are selling minerals to earn money for weapons. (Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images
  13. 13. Cadena de valor de Nutella
  14. 14. Cadenas de valor globales en el sector del café
  15. 15. • Antes: fragmentación de las tareas de bajo del mismo mando (integración vertical dentro de la misma estructura) • Desde 1990s: cada vez más uso sub-contratación (outsourcing) => muchas empresas grandes no producen nada: coordinan actividades para formar una cadena de valor (vínculos contractuales)
  16. 16. Boing 787: “Made in the World”
  17. 17. Proveedores de Apple
  18. 18. iPhone: 3-4% de su valor es integrado en China (ensamblaje)
  19. 19. iphone4 • Apple controla: diseño, distribución y marketing => captura 45% del valor • China genera nada más 3-4% de la VA • EEUU: 7.5% • Corea: 25% Fuente: OECD (2011) "Global Value Chains: Preliminary Evidence and Policy Issues", Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, DSTI/IND(2011)3, Paris, 2011.
  20. 20. Especialización territorial (ppales exportaciones) 2015
  21. 21. Empresas madres (círculos) y filiales
  22. 22. Mercados de consumidores: establece reglas y orden
  23. 23. Globalización tiene un rostro citadino (Gimenez 2005)
  24. 24. OUT IN
  25. 25. Globalización actual no es la única Braudel desarrolla concepto “economía mundo” para definir sistema económico internacional de los imperios británicos y españoles Siempre fueron resultado de avances tecnológicos y ↓ barreras • 1ª globalización (1830-1914 según Berger) tiene como origen Revolución industrial de 1815 (ferrocarril, canales, costo transporte…) y hegemon (estabilidad hegemónica; Gilpin, Kindleberger) • 2ª globalización inició con reconstrucción después 2aGM y avances tecnológicos (↓costos transporte y comunicación) y OI (confianza y ↓ tarifas); hegemon: EEUU y USD: fin XX gran beneficiario globalización ≠ hoy: ciudadanía la ve como una amenaza => política aislacionista
  26. 26. ¿Qué explica la consolidación de la globalización económica a lo largo de las ultimas décadas? 1. Tecnología e Información (“globalización numérica”): – ↓ costos transacción y coordinación – Permite producción de servicios a distancia (ej.: industria de programas informáticos en India o Call centers en Marruecos…) – ↓ costos difusión de la información y su accesibilidad – Mejora coordinación del trabajo – Facilita acceso a clientes y proveedores – Agiliza operaciones financieras – Homogeneiza formas de trabajo, estilo de vida (referentes de consumo), referentes sociales y preferencias…. Facilita actividades de las ETN (cadenas de valor) Permite mejorar eficiencia y eficacia
  27. 27. 2. Costos de transporte => acerca espacios humanos (Stiglitz) Source:UNDP(1999),
  28. 28. Rutas marítimas aseguradas/controladas e infraestructura desarrollada
  29. 29. • Bab Al Mandeb • Ormuz • Suez
  30. 30. Collar de Perlas se refiere a la red de posiciones comerciales y militares chinas con el propósito de asegurar: Exportaciones de productos hacia UE y EEUU e importaciones de RN (petróleo) Esta red incluye: Estrechos marítimos claves: Al Mandeb (conecta Mar Rojo al Golfo de Adén), Malaca (Mal.), Ormuz (Golfo Pérsico y Golfo de Omán), Suez y Lomok (Ind.) China invierte y construye infraestructuras de puerto para facilitar sus exportaciones e importaciones en diferentes puntos estratégicos en Pakistán, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Maldivas, Somalia, Kenia, Nigeria, Togo, Bélgica, Grecia, EEUU e incluye la construcción de un canal en Nicaragua
  31. 31. 3. Extensión de la ideología neoliberal (apoyo FMI, BM, OMC, OCDE, WEF, EEUU y Europa) (Bourdieu): –Después 1989/1991: se quedó como única ideología (gobiernos, empresas, universidades, individuos…) –Políticas liberales casi en todas partes –Se eliminan las trabas comerciales
  32. 32. Consenso de Washington • Prescripciones de política económica basadas en el paradigma neoliberal (liberalización comercio y finanzas) • Economista Williamson (1989) • Impuesto a los PVD al momento de iniciar su proceso de integración en la globalización • Apoyado por PI + grandes economistas (Friedman and Hayek) + OI (OMC, BM, FMI, OCDE) • Para muchos: entrega de la toma de decisión al mercado • 1980s + 1990s • No respetado por los PI a partir de los 2000s (tampoco BRICS)
  33. 33. • Pocos países han sido capaces de preservar su Welfare State y legislación/modelo propio; los que pudieron preservar han contado con fuertes contra- poderes: SC • En realidad no ha sido positivo para países europeos preservar su Welfare State (i.e. legislación fiscal elevada): han sufrido deslocalización (desempleo) hacia PVD dispuestos a sacrificar su legislación
  34. 34. Desempleo en Europa (UE 2016)
  35. 35. Un desafío para el neoliberalismo se ha ido consolidando desde la ultima década: proteccionismo (afectando economía global) Medidas proteccionistas 2008-2016 (2015) Fuente: Global Trade Alert
  36. 36. 4. Desregulación de las finanzas internacionales en 1980s (i.e. desaparición obstáculos nacionales a movimientos capitales; “El capital crea riqueza si es libre” Thatcher ) => ↑ velocidad de circulación del dinero (“hot money”) = Globalización financiera (más profunda que la globalización productiva) ↑Fluidez y volumen fondos que circulan ↑ Especulación Consolidación de los Paraísos fiscales => Dinero más accesible pero ↑ volatilidad Profundización es consecuencia de la presión del sistema bancario, ETN y PI (Thatcher). Objetivos: • Obtener acceso a mercado financiero más profundo para financiar presupuesto público e inversión (tasa de interés ↓) • ↑capacidad para especular i.e. alta rentabilidad
  37. 37. Consecuencias (Foucras 2014): 1. Concentración gestión del dinero (Lepetit): Concentración acceso al dinero: PI, ETN y personas con PA Para resto individuos, PYMEs y mayoría PVD: falta acceso o Tasa interés muy elevada debido a su falta de visibilidad en economía global (↑ economía informal) 3. Poco dinero es invertido en la economía productiva (se queda en la esfera de la especulación: “capitalismo de casino” Strange 1986)  Desempleo  Muchos dicen que la globalización sirve sobre todo intereses financieros (Piketty)
  38. 38. Hard core de la economía internacional (2011) (fuente: Swiss Research Center) ETH-Zurich
  39. 39. 5. ETN e IED especializan los países (división global del trabajo; “spider web”)=> interdependencia creciente (Dunning) PI: especializados en alto VA y actividades de servicios: – Genera importantes ganancias del comercio internacional – No crea muchos empleos – Altos ingresos
  40. 40. PVD: especializados en sector manufacturero con actividades intensivas en trabajo con bajos costos de producción (incluyendo salarios) + baja calificación de la MO (Vernon) – Genera ganancias relativamente importantes (éxitos macro) – Pero afecta consolidación (economía/sociedad/política). Razones: • Enormes brechas debido a las estructuras verticales • Debilita las legislaciones nacionales para mantener bajos costos de producción => alto riesgo de contaminación y violencia • Afecta relación AP-sociedad Salida de la trampa: autoridad activa/fuerte: estrategia de industrial upgrading imponiendo reglas a actores globales
  41. 41. Vietnam
  42. 42. México
  43. 43. Países menos avanzados especializados en RN: bajas ganancias, importante inestabilidad, inequidad, pbas ambientales…(sometidos a violencia y migración)
  44. 44. Índice GINI
  45. 45. 2012
  46. 46. Bourdieu: Nuevos gobernantes de derecho divino (en competencia con Estados) buscan economía/sociedad/política/cultura de escala global (aplanar, aseptizar, “fin historia” de Fukuyama 1992 o “mundo plano” de Friedman 2005…) : – ETN e IED – Banca y Fondos – …OCT Contribuyen a la organización de: – Orden global – Fuerza laboral – Elaboración objetivos/decisiones de los espacios administrativos (infraestructura, educación, I&D, salarios, trabajo, MA, etc.) – Orientación estilos de vida (“vida normal y digna”) – Construcción referentes (“felicidad”)… Construyen las dinámicas globales/locales: decidiendo de la inclusión/exclusión Haciendo uso de los PF (“hubs”)
  47. 47. ETN debilitan las fronteras políticas y incrementan transferencia soberanía (Allard, Grieco e Inkenberry)  Política escapa cada vez más al control Estatal (≠ Krasner): actores privados transnacionales (ETN, Banca, acreedores, ONG, OCT, etc.) y consolidación de OI (OCDE, FMI, OMC, UE, etc.)  ↓ Soberanía: presencia de poderes y dinámicas que condicionan/rebasan el Estado (Saez) Explica: (1) Incapacidad del Estado para resolver problemas internos (2) Desconfianza creciente hacia la autoridad pública (tensión Estado- sociedad, Grecia) => déficit democrático (3) Votos de protesta (Brexit, Trump)  Promueve la construcción de una globalización paralela (comercio justo, micro-finanzas, economía social… ONG)
  48. 48. Consolidación del mercado global: ¿Hacia una sola economía, política y sociedad? Bourdieu: sí, debido a ausencia de contra pesos y déficit democrático global (necesidad de un gobierno global Wendt 2003; Buzan 1993)….
  49. 49. 6. Orden Internacional/arquitectura/institucionalización (FMI, BM, OMC, ONU, OCDE, Davos, G20 o G7, etc.) • Ha permitido promover confianza mutua, ↓probabilidad de conflicto, mejorar la predictibilidad y estabilidad, coordinación y cohesión…(escuela ortodoxa, “teoría de los regímenes”, Krasner) • GATT/OMC: Desde Ronda Tokio (1973-79)↓ tarifas para 90% productos industriales (tasa promedio: 3.9% después Ronda Uruguay) y 30% productos agrícolas • Criticas: a la diferencia de lo que pasa en muchos espacios nacionales no hay participación social en la gobernanza global Desconexión entre toma decisiones y dinámicas sociales/locales Top-down (no es “constructivista”)
  50. 50. 7. Regionalismo o “integración regional” ha favorecido la globalización: – Acelera la interdependencia entre países al menos al nivel regional (pero comercio intra-regional se quedó muy bajo entre PVD Vs PI) – Mayoría de las dinámicas están basadas en “regionalismo abierto” i.e. el objetivo del bloque es facilitar la inserción en globalización para los miembros (Asociación de las Naciones del Sureste Asiático [ASEAN], Alianza del Pacífico, Comunidad de desarrollo del Sur de África [SADC], Mercosur….) => Regionalismo = 2nd best
  51. 51. 8. Otros factores: – Referentes compartidos – Ingles – Dólar – Sociedad civil internacional y ONGs – Consolidación de las ciudades…
  52. 52. Proporción población hablando ingles Fuente: UCEDA
  53. 53. Idiomas estudiados en el mundo
  54. 54. Crecimiento de las grandes ciudades
  55. 55. Peso de las monedas en los pagos internacionales
  56. 56. Reservas de divisas Fuente: UFX 2016
  57. 57. FIN
  58. 58. Concepto de Orden • Conjunto de reglas explicitas (hard law) e implícitas (soft law como G20 o OCDE) que guían (1) Comportamiento y decisiones de los actores (2) Relaciones entre actores (3) Distribución poderes (Palacios 2011)
  59. 59. ¿EEUU como superpotencia?
  60. 60. Hegemonía recae en: – capacidad diplomática – fuerza y presencia militar – posicionamiento en OI – capacidad para crear alianzas – potencia económica – posicionamiento de su moneda – capacidad para innovar – control de sectores estratégicos – capacidad para proyectar referentes propios – fuerza de atracción de su modelo…
  61. 61. Economía • 1ª potencia económica desde fin del XIX • 33% del PIB global y 5% de la población (320M) • Crisis 2008: ha demostrado como la salud económica y financiera de EEUU afecta al planeta y la disposición para el G20 de rescatar a EEUU • Recursos naturales importantes => ha ayudado construcción industrial (seguridad energética desde fin última década). Además se asegura un acceso fácil y barato en resto del mundo
  62. 62. • Preserva su posicionamiento en actividades con alto VA • Capacidad para financiar I&D • 1er consumista (público + privado) • Industria agroalimentaria = 25% del mercado mundial (importantes ETN) • Es el mas importante contribuyente para ayuda al desarrollo (sobre todo Medio Oriente: favorece su influencia) • Mantiene su capacidad de atracción (capital financiero, mano de obra calificada, inversión alto VA, mercado interno, estilo de vida, moneda, idioma…)
  63. 63. Silicón Valley
  64. 64. Fuente; OCDE 2013
  65. 65. Proporción del PIB nacional en el PIB global (2015) • Sector servicios: 80% PIB (1º mundial) • Industria: 19% PIB (2º mundial) • Agricultura 1% (3º mundial) • Vs China: 10% agricultura; 45% servicios y 45% industria (servicios crece más rápido)
  66. 66. Fuente: Business Insider 2014
  67. 67. Fuente: Marcin 2014
  68. 68. Fuente: EIA
  69. 69. Recuperación de la soberanía energética de los EEUU
  70. 70. Costo explotación petróleo
  71. 71. • Uso del dólar en todas partes del mundo • Han buscado extender en todo el mundo sus reglas del libre- comercio, su estilo de vida, cosmovisión, moneda e idioma • Presupuesto I&D = motor del éxito = 1/3 de los gastos mundiales = presupuesto agregado de los 4 países que siguen: – Polos de competitividad (Sillicon Valley) concentran universidades, centros de investigación, fondos públicos, empresas innovadoras – Ha desarrollado sectores muy innovadores con apoyo del Gobierno: aeroespacial + tecnología de la información + comunicación + alta tecnología • Peso político en las organizaciones internacionales (OMC, FMI, Banco mundial) con capacidad de veto
  72. 72. Fuente: OCDE 2013
  73. 73. Poder Cultural de EEUU • Alimenta fuerza de atracción cultural: cine, música, productos de consumo del american way of life (Hollywood es epicentro) • India y Nigeria tmb pero EEUU dispone de la capacidad material para difundir
  74. 74. Rusia
  75. 75. EEUU recibe más estudiantes extranjeros (luego: UK, Alemania, Francia y Australia; hay activísimo chino por ejemplo en África para atraer a estudiantes)
  76. 76. Preocupaciones por parte de EEUU • Problema: Debilidad exportaciones Vs importaciones => déficit comercial financiado por bancos asiáticos. Sin embargo: sigue manteniendo interdependencia asimétrica con Asia • China posee muchos bonos del Tesoro => situación de interdependencia económica; le da cierto poder político a China • Nivel de la deuda de los EEUU incontrolable pero permite a la economía global funcionar • Índice GINI preocupante y creciendo a lo largo de la ultima década • Incremento de la competitividad en países emergentes Dominio de los EEUU suscitan rabia y fascinación en todo el mundo
  77. 77. • Potencias emergentes (consumo + potencial industrial con procesos de “industrial upgrading” + capacidad de organización: NDB + Banco Asiático de Inversión en Infraestructura + G20 + Partenariado Económico Comprehensivo Regional [RCEP] + contra-pesos culturales) capacidad de impacto en gobernanza global y orientación finanzas) nuevos polos/ejes que no aceptan el “orden” post- 2ª GM + creciente competitividad
  78. 78. 2016
  79. 79. Fuente: US Gov.
  80. 80. Fuente: Irish Times 2016
  81. 81. Deuda EEUU: 78% entre actores nacionales y 22% actores extranjeros
  82. 82. Acreedores extranjeros de la deuda de EEUU
  83. 83. EEUU disponen de una buena calificación a pesar de su deuda
  84. 84. Países con el peor “default risk” según Bloomberg (riesgo de incumplimiento); bps = basis points
  85. 85. Deficit comercial creciente de EEUU con China (1985-2010)
  86. 86. México: no es preocupación. Mayor parte de las exportaciones son de ETN de EEUU y utilizando inputs de EEUU. Es el caso del sector automotriz
  87. 87. Una competencia creciente… • A la diferencia del periodo post 2ª guerra mundial o post guerra fría, los EEUU piensan hoy más en términos de ganancias relativas y no absolutas => menos dispuesto a asumir solo el costo del orden actual (ej.: paz, medio ambiente, libre comercio, etc.) • A veces da el mal ejemplo: Kyoto (BRICS no ratificaron y no comprometidos respecto al medio ambiente de facto EEUU no ratificó); no ratificación Convención de la ONU sobre el Derecho del Mar (de Montego Bay 1982); tema agricultura en Doha; intervencionismo por acceso a petróleo en 2000s…
  88. 88. FIN
  89. 89. • Muchos solicitan una redistribución de los poderes en las OIs (BRICS = 10,5% votos en FMI Vs 44% G7) • Reforma difícil: – Dilema distribucional: cambiar el orden significa una redistribución de poderes => Oposición G7+ actores que benefician más del orden actual (=> falta de instituciones y reglas fuertes): Mantener los beneficios de las reglas del juegos y por ende la jerarquía global => fosilizan el orden – PVD siguen dependiendo del orden actual (exportaciones Chinas) – Multipolaridad y democratización del orden global no ayuda (encontrar consenso) Orden: conjunto reglas explicitas (establecidas en BW) e implícitas (OCDE y G20 hacen recomendaciones que se asimilan a un soft law) que guían (1) comportamiento y decisión actores, (2) relaciones y (3) distribución poderes (Palacios 2011) Orden económico global incierto
  90. 90. Objetivo del orden global (plasmado en Consenso de Washington): – Asegurar el buen funcionamiento del mercado global – Eliminar barreras comerciales, financieras y administrativas – Homogeneizar decisiones y comportamientos – Coordinar/articular las decisiones nacionales/locales para lograr el mejor funcionamiento posible del mercado Sincronizar los espacios nacionales y debilitar las fronteras políticas Poco margen para la democracia y control social
  91. 91. Poder de voto del FMI Status-quo debido a la imposibilidad para reformar => el equilibrio de poderes se encuentra cristalizado Lleva a una perdida de soberanía de los países en desarrollo Fuente: IMF (2006)
  92. 92. • Proteccionismo creciente: – PI y BRICS no quieren abandonar sectores estratégicos para consolidación nacional: agricultura, energía, alta-tecnología, defensa, auto, farmacéutico… – EEUU enfrenta una creciente presencia de contra poderes en muchas regiones (Asia, África, AL) y diferencial con potenciales competidores tiende a desvanecerse Menos deseos por cooperar y más egoístas Hegemon ya no piensa en términos de ganancias absolutas + no respeta sus propias reglas Incertidumbre, desconfianza y tensiones – Dificultades para avanzar en negociaciones multilaterales de la OMC => difícil profundizar la gobernanza global
  93. 93. • Ausencia de gobierno global incrementa la injusticia y da mucho poder político a actores económico-financieros transnacionales (y sus intereses) – Permite la formación de oligopolios globales en sectores estratégicos: alimentario y agua, información, farmacéutico… – Ausencia de reglas del juego claras – Frena coordinación política entre espacios – Ausencia mecanismos de redistribución – Ausencia mecanismo de sanción eficaz… Poder de toma de decisiones se concentra cada vez más entre actores económico-financieros + dificultades para crear contra-pesos políticos
  94. 94. • Economía recae en una sola moneda: –Todos los actores/sociedades dependen dinámicas internas a EEUU –BRICS dicen que es injusto y abogan por otras monedas que no este acoplada a los ciclos de uno solo país (DEG)
  95. 95. Uso de divisas en economía internacional
  96. 96. EEUU se quedan como eje central • Hegemonía depende de su poder político, económico, cultural, militar y financiero • Se mantuvo por instituciones creadas después 2ª GM • Mantiene su capacidad de atracción (capital financiero, mano de obra calificada, inversión alto VA, mercado interno, estilo de vida, moneda, idioma…) • 1er país en Ayuda al desarrollo • 33%PIB con 5% población • 1er país en términos de seguridad alimentaria y energética • Genera la mayor certidumbre/confianza • Crisis 2008 ha comprobado que su salud económico-financiera afecta a todos + disposición de todos para rescatar (capacidad de consumo de EEUU)
  97. 97. Deuda EEUU: 78% entre actores nacionales y 22% actores extranjeros
  98. 98. Acreedores extranjeros de la deuda de EEUU
  99. 99. Crecimiento comparado EEUU-China 2005-2013
  100. 100. Proporción de las exportaciones globales de EEUU Vs China
  101. 101. Deficit comercial creciente de EEUU con China (1985-2010)
  102. 102. México: no es preocupación. Mayor parte de las exportaciones son de ETN de EEUU y utilizando inputs de EEUU. Es el caso del sector automotriz
  103. 103. Concepto de Orden • Orden: conjunto de reglas explicitas e implícitas que guían (1) comportamiento de los actores (2) relaciones (3) distribución poderes (Palacios 2011) • Orden actual: Breton Woods (1944) – Preserva hegemonía de los países occidentales y específicamente EEUU (dólar en el centro de la economía) – Esta en crisis: países emergentes (potencias medias) buscan insertarse sin abandonar lo que son; externalidades por la concentración creciente e impactos ambientales – Difícil reforma de la estructura
  104. 104. El mundo esta inmerso en un “Equilibrio del terror financiero” (Summers) – China ahorra en exceso y EEUU consume en exceso – Incapacidad EEUU para ↓ déficit (estabilidad global en juego) – Miseria/precariedad, injusticia y brecha creciente, desempleo o sub-empleo y violencia social (criminalidad) y problemas de MA = parte del equilibrio (si se busca resolver estos problemas => mala distribución de los recursos en relación con el objetivo de “buen funcionamiento del Mercado”)
  105. 105. G20: Foro de debate informal • Creado en 1999 con iniciativa G7 – Crisis financieras (México 95; Asia 97; Rusia 98; Brasil 99; Argentina 01): confirma inestabilidad del Sistema monetario internacional y nivel de contagio => requiere espacio discusión + coordinación de las políticas financieras – ↑ papel en crisis 2008 (activismo Bush; Sarkozy y Brown: encuentro en Washington 11/2008) – Se invitan a los acreedores y otras potencias (BRICS y MINT) • 2 perspectivas: – Hegemónica: Países industrializados convocan a otros para legitimar sus decisiones – Cooperativa: Cambio en gobernanza global hegemónica cristalizada por Breton Woods; mutua influencia; mayor equilibrio en toma decisiones
  106. 106. Postura de los EEUU en el G20: Salvar orden actual (¿A cualquier costo?) (Conservadores) • No al cambio modelo • Preservar hegemonía USD y el funcionamiento de las IFI • Frenar transición del poder hegemónico • Interés mínimo en G20 => frena su institucionalización • Resolver los problemas coyunturales (disfuncionamientos Mercados) para estabilizar los Mercados => coordinación políticas macro contra-ciclicas • Cooperación con China => prefiere formación G2 (G20 = “Second best”)
  107. 107. ¿Mundo policentrico amenaza la hegemonía EEUU? • Zakari: asenso de los BRICS refleja un proceso de redistribución del poder • Heterogeneidad entre los BRICS: – China e India se están diversificando – Sudáfrica muy atrás – Brasil en vía de reprimarización – Rusia se basa en petróleo y gas lo que lo vuelve vulnerable y sujeto a la dutch desease • No hay realmente un “frente del sur”: las posiciones no son convergentes (ej.: sub-evaluación del Yuan genera tensiones entre BRICS) • A largo plazo, China podría amenazar a EEUU en base al “consenso de Beijing” (autoritarismo político y apertura selectiva respecto a la economía internacional) pero China no quiere de un G2
  108. 108. • Rusia es importante en campo politico-estrategico (negociaciones nucleares, lucha contra proliferación y cuestiones energéticas) pero su peso económico es limitado y sus ambiciones estratégicas son regionales • India esta detrás de la China en la jerarquía y no ha logrado imponerse en su región (Asia del sur y océano indico) • Brasil como “global trader”, tiene una influencia limitada a AL • China enfrenta problemas internos que podrían amenazar su unidad nacional y problemas de medio ambiente Existe entonces grandes desequilibrios entre países del Sur lo que dificulta la consolidación de su coalición para crear un contra peso a EEUU
  109. 109. Preocupaciones para EEUU • Problema: Debilidad exportaciones Vs importaciones => déficit comercial financiado por bancos asiáticos. Sin embargo: sigue manteniendo interdependencia asimétrica con Asia • China posee muchos bonos del Tesoro => situación de interdependencia económica • Nivel de la deuda de los EEUU • Índice GINI preocupante y creciendo a lo largo de la ultima década • Incremento de la competitividad en países emergentes
  110. 110. Poder Económico de EEUU • Hegemonía recae en la potencia económica y fuerza de atracción de su modelo • 1ª potencia económica desde fin del XIX • 33% del PIB global y 5% de la población • Crisis 2008: ha demostrado como la salud económica y financiera de EEUU afecta al planeta y la disposición para el G20 de rescatar a EEUU • Es el mas importante contribuyente para ayuda al desarrollo (sobre todo medio oriente: favorece su influencia) • Recursos naturales importantes => ha ayudado construcción industrial. Además se asegura un acceso fácil y barato en resto del mundo • Industria agroalimentaria = 25% del mercado mundial (importantes ETN + inmenso mercado nacional + agricultura intensiva)
  111. 111. • El “core” del modelo EEUU = Cultiva la imagen del self- made-man y raíces culturales protestantes que valoran: el trabajo, el éxito material, cultura de la innovación y del riesgo • Han buscado extender en todo el mundo sus reglas del libre-comercio, su estilo de vida, cosmovisión, moneda e idioma • Presupuesto I&D = motor del éxito = 1/3 de los gastos mundiales = presupuesto agregado de los 4 países que siguen: – Polos de competitividad (Sillicon Valley) concentran universidades, centros de investigación, fondos públicos, empresas innovadoras – Ha desarrollado sectores muy innovadores con apoyo del Gobierno: aeroespacial + tecnología de la información + comunicación + alta tecnología
  112. 112. • Peso político en las organizaciones internacionales (OMC, FMI, Banco mundial) con capacidad de veto • La dinámica económica se debe mucho a la capacidad de atracción: – De las finanzas (EEUU refleja estabilidad y el dólar es la moneda del comercio internacional) => dispone de capital financiero rápido y barato (destino privilegiado de los inversionistas) – De los talentos pero tmb una mano de obra no calificada y barata (construcción y agriultura)
  113. 113. Recuperación de la soberanía energética de los EEUU
  114. 114. Diversificación de las fuentes de petróleo de EEUU
  115. 115. En el caso de China (2010), también diversificación de las fuentes:
  116. 116. Poder Cultural de EEUU • Alimenta fuerza de atracción cultural: cine, música, productos de consumo del american way of life (Hollywood es epicentro) • India y Nigeria tmb pero EEUU dispone de la capacidad material para difundir
  117. 117. Poder Militar de EEUU • Presupuesto militar: – 6% en 1980s luego baja y vuelve a subir después 11/09/2001 (x2 entre 2000 y 2010) – equivale casi a la mitad del gasto militar mundial (China = 6.6%; Francia 4.2%; Reino Unido 3.8%; Rusia 3.5%) (Herd 2012) – Superior a los 10 países que lo siguen – financiado por bonos del Tesoro • Capacidad nuclear 5x superior a la de todas las otras potencias nucleares • Capacidad para desplegar al mismo tiempo fuerzas en varios frentes
  118. 118. • Enviaron tropas en todas las regionales del mundo para contener conflictos (“gendarme del mundo”) • Problema de EEUU: su impopularidad creciente (invasión de Irak) => instrumentaliza coaliciones o OTAN en Afganistán, Irak, Libia, Mali, etc. • Cesión de responsabilidades a socios – Francia-UK (Mali y Libia) – Australia – India • Frente al terrorismo Obama privilegia soft power y diplomacia ie capacidad de convencer y no imponer (no a la guerra) => uso de recompensas
  119. 119. Datos sobre potencias militares (datos del 2014; Fuente: Business Insider)
  120. 120. Gasto militar (2010)
  121. 121. Gastos militares en 2012

×