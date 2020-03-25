Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
ESTADÍSTICA NIKOLAS ANDRADE SALAMANCA 11-3 Lic. GUILLERMO MONDRAGÓN INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA LICEO DEPARTAMENTAL ÁREA DE TECN...
¿Qué es la estadística? Ramas y de que trata cada una. Ciencia que utiliza conjuntos de datos numéricos para obtener infer...
- Economía: suministra métodos que permiten el análisis de hechos económicos, poniendo de manifiesto sus características m...
- Equivalencia en grados: Son iguales al número de muestras independientes que son libres de modificar. Es decir están rel...
Actividad #2
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Actividad #2

20 views

Published on

taller #2

Published in: Internet
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Actividad #2

  1. 1. ESTADÍSTICA NIKOLAS ANDRADE SALAMANCA 11-3 Lic. GUILLERMO MONDRAGÓN INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA LICEO DEPARTAMENTAL ÁREA DE TECNOLOGÍA CALI, VALLE 2020
  2. 2. ¿Qué es la estadística? Ramas y de que trata cada una. Ciencia que utiliza conjuntos de datos numéricos para obtener inferencias basadas en el cálculo de probabilidades. 1. - Estadística descriptiva: resume de forma cuantitativa (medible) características de una recolección de información. 2. - Estadística inferencial: busca deducir propiedades de una población estudiada 3. - Estadística matemática: consiste en la obtención de información a partir de los datos Aplicaciones en la estadística - Educación: es un método científico que trata de la recolección, análisis, agrupación y se ha convertido en una herramienta de vital importancia ya que sus procedimientos son de uso casi obligatorio en la mayoría de ramas del saber - Contaduría: ayuda a la contabilidad en el empleo de cálculos de tipo estadístico permitiendo establecer registros contables que afectan los estados financieros. - Administración: proporciona elementos de confiabilidad que sustentan la toma de decisiones en temas administrativos. - Gerontología: desde un punto de vista cuantitativo se utiliza la estadística para la prolongación de la vida. - Deporte: se patentiza en aplicar modelos estadísticos que permitan, entre otros: obtener una información objetiva de la actuación de los atletas y del equipo frente a sus adversarios, más exactitud en el pronóstico de rendimiento deportivo.
  3. 3. - Economía: suministra métodos que permiten el análisis de hechos económicos, poniendo de manifiesto sus características más importantes y fijando, además, incluso las limitaciones que de dicho análisis se pueden extraer. - Hipótesis: suposición hecha a partir de unos datos que sirve de base para iniciar una investigación. - Población: es el número total de personas que habitan un determinado lugar en un periodo específico. Se calcula utilizando la tasa de natalidad y de mortalidad - Muestra: parte o cantidad pequeña de una cosa que se considera representativa del total y que se toma o se separa de ella con ciertos métodos para someterla a estudio - Nivel de medición nominal: Es una medida y se refiere a la cualidad más que a la cantidad. Un nivel de medición nominal es simplemente una cuestión de diferenciar por nombre. - Distribución de frecuencias: es la agrupación de datos en categorías mutuamente excluyentes que indican el número de observaciones en cada categoría. - Frecuencia absoluta: es una medida estadística que nos da información acerca de la cantidad de veces que se repite un suceso al realizar un número determinado de experimentos aleatorios. - Frecuencia relativa: es una medida estadística que se calcula como el cociente de la frecuencia absoluta de algún valor de la población entre el total de valores que componen la población. - Porcentual: en la frecuencia porcentual divides la frecuencia entre el número total de elementos.
  4. 4. - Equivalencia en grados: Son iguales al número de muestras independientes que son libres de modificar. Es decir están relacionados al tamaño de la muestra. Estos son utilizados para definir las distribuciones estadísticas y con ellos poder realizar las pruebas de hipótesis. - Diagrama circular: muestran la importancia relativa de las diferentes cantidades. Cada elemento o categoría recibe un segmento en proporción de su importancia relativa. - Diagrama de barras: es un gráfico que se utiliza para representar datos de variables cualitativas o discretas. Está formado por barras rectangulares cuya altura es proporcional a la frecuencia de cada uno de los valores de la variable. - Medidas de tendencia central: son medidas estadísticas que pretenden resumir en un solo valor a un conjunto de valores. Representan un centro en torno al cual se encuentra ubicado el conjunto de los datos. - Medidas de dispersión: entregan información sobre la variación de la variable. Pretenden resumir en un solo valor la dispersión que tiene un conjunto de datos. 2. Completa la tabla: cuadro de frecuencias de la variable / lanzamiento de un dado no cargado en 25 ocasiones. Dato X1 Frecuencia absoluta n1 Frecuencia relativa h1 Frecuencias acumuladas Absoluta relativa N1 H1 1 6 0.24= 24% 6 0.24=24% 2 5 0.2= 20% 11 0.44=44% 3 2 0.08= 8% 13 0.52= 52% 4 3 0.12=12% 16 0.64= 64% 5 1 0.04=4% 17 0.68=68% 6 8 0.32=32% 25 1 ∑ 25 1

×