100 made easy make your first 100 as an affiliate marketer

Jan. 23, 2022
Marketing

Hi there,

Question...

Do you currently have an account with an affiliate network like JVZoo or Clickbank?

If you answer yes, here's the 2nd question...

Are you currently promoting products as an affiliate?

If you answered yes to that one, I've got just one more question for you...

Would you like to turbo-charge (and fully automate) your affiliate marketing efforts, in just 12 Minutes

If you answered yes to that one too.

100 made easy make your first 100 as an affiliate marketer

  1. 1. Affiliates Earn 100% Instant Commissions On A Killer Offer! Join Now: www.yourfirst100.com/affiliates.php
  2. 2. Affiliates Earn 100% Instant Commissions On A Killer Offer! Join Now: www.yourfirst100.com/affiliates.php NO HTML, NO Writing, NO Graphic Design, And NO FTP’in… Click Here To Try Rocket Site Launcher Now!
  3. 3. Affiliates Earn 100% Instant Commissions On A Killer Offer! Join Now: www.yourfirst100.com/affiliates.php Contents Disclaimer...............................................................................................3 Introduction.............................................................................................6 The Blueprint.......................................................................................6 Step #1 – Choosing A Product To Promote! ...........................................8 Why Affiliate Marketing?......................................................................8 Working With ClickBank ......................................................................9 Selecting A Product...........................................................................11 Creating Your HopLink......................................................................13 Putting Numbers To Your First $100 .................................................15 Step #2 – Keyword Research ...............................................................18 Step #3 – Building Content With Your Keywords ..................................23 Knowing The Product Without Buying It! ...........................................23 A Website For A Specific Purpose!....................................................25 Creating Your Review Site ................................................................27 Articles In Your Website....................................................................30 Following-Up With Your Visitors ........................................................31 Will Free Websites Work? .................................................................34 What About Blogs?............................................................................35 Alternative Method – Forced Subscription!........................................36 Step #4 – Send Targeted Traffic To Your Content ................................38 Traffic Starts With A Link...................................................................38 Where To Get Your Links..................................................................39
  4. 4. Affiliates Earn 100% Instant Commissions On A Killer Offer! Join Now: www.yourfirst100.com/affiliates.php Step 5 – Rinse And Repeat!..................................................................41 Let’s quickly go over the steps again… .............................................41 Conclusion............................................................................................44 The Tool Box ........................................................................................47 Web Hosting......................................................................................47 Auto-Responder................................................................................47 Keyword Elite ....................................................................................47 Social Bookmarking Demon ..............................................................48 Magic Article Submitter And Rewriter................................................48 Killer Preseller...................................................................................49
  5. 5. Affiliates Earn 100% Instant Commissions On A Killer Offer! Join Now: www.yourfirst100.com/affiliates.php Introduction Making your first $100 online is easy. Actually that’s not quite true - actually earning your first $100 online IS pretty easy…and what I’m going to show you in this guide makes it easier. What’s hard is believing you can do it, and sticking with the method. Once you’ve made $100 then replicating the system is easy. You know you can do it, your sub- conscious belief system kicks into place and before you know it, pulling in $100 daily will be a pretty simple matter. It’s that first step that takes some doing. So much so that I think it’s easier to make $1000, $10,000 or $100,000 online than it is to make $100. Take that first step, jump that first hurdle and you’ll never look back. Before we start, you need to understand that there are free ways of doing this and paid ways. I will reveal the power tools that I personally use to get the most out of this system. However, do note that everything can be done manually on your own – it just takes longer. If you’re on a tight budget, you may want to consider this, or if you’re already in a position to invest, now is a good time as these tools are useful in many other areas of marketing! The Blueprint Please print off the diagram below to see how this system works. As we take you through each step, understand which part of the system we’re building!
  6. 6. Affiliates Earn 100% Instant Commissions On A Killer Offer! Join Now: www.yourfirst100.com/affiliates.php Affiliates Earn 100% Instant Commissions On A Killer Offer! Join Now: www.yourfirst100.com/affiliates.php Affiliates Earn 100% Instant Commissions On A Killer Offer! Join Now: www.yourfirst100.com/affiliates.php
  7. 7. Affiliates Earn 100% Instant Commissions On A Killer Offer! Join Now: www.yourfirst100.com/affiliates.php Step #1 – Choosing A Product To Promote! Why Affiliate Marketing? One of the easiest ways to get started in internet marketing is to promote affiliate products. This means you get a commission for each sale of a particular product that comes from your link or referral. It’s definitely the easiest route into making money online. You don’t have to spend time and effort creating and marketing a product of your own, you don’t have to deal with customer service and recruiting people to sell for you...all that you have to do is find a product to promote and create a website or link “pre-selling” the product and send traffic to it – all of which will be discussed in this guide.
  8. 8. Affiliates Earn 100% Instant Commissions On A Killer Offer! Join Now: www.yourfirst100.com/affiliates.php Working With ClickBank Many affiliates choose ClickBank to start out with, for a number of reasons. They are incredibly easy to use, the merchants pay generous commissions, and their products sell well. When you sign up, you need to give ClickBank your physical address, because they will be mailing you a check for your commission. They do not currently have an option to pay via PayPal, but they HAVE just
  9. 9. Affiliates Earn 100% Instant Commissions On A Killer Offer! Join Now: www.yourfirst100.com/affiliates.php introduced a direct to bank account system. This makes things a whole lot easier if you live outside the US. They will also ask you to choose a nickname. This nickname is how you get your commissions, because you are going to include it in a link called a ‘hoplink’. Don’t worry it’s not madly complicated – this is just a web address that people can click on that includes your nickname so when you make sales, ClickBank knows who to pay. We’ll talk more about Hoplinks shortly, because they’re very important. They are how you get paid. Customers will be able to see the nickname in your hoplink, so keep that in mind when choosing it. Also, once you choose that nickname, you will not be able to change it later.
  10. 10. Affiliates Earn 100% Instant Commissions On A Killer Offer! Join Now: www.yourfirst100.com/affiliates.php Selecting A Product It’s a good idea to pick a product that is in an area that you have some familiarity with. There are so many high quality, profitable products on ClickBank that it doesn’t make sense to pick a product in an area that you don’t enjoy. For instance, if the thought of loans and credit repair bores you, it doesn’t make sense to promote a related ClickBank product. If you are blessed with a super high metabolism and have never dieted, a weight Be sure to organize your results by gravity, highest to lowest. ClickBank’s search engine can come up with some irrelevant results at times! Click here to generate your affiliate link. Look out for affiliate resources such as banners, articles, emails and so on. You’ll be able to use them later in your review site! Type what you’re looking for in here and click search.
  11. 11. Affiliates Earn 100% Instant Commissions On A Killer Offer! Join Now: www.yourfirst100.com/affiliates.php loss product might not be the best choice for you. The best thing to do is pick a product that you would enjoy promoting and learning more about. And you also want to pick a product that is on the first page or two of its category on ClickBank, and that has fairly high gravity. Be sure to organize your finds by gravity first from the drop down box. ClickBank have recently made changes to their site to organize products by the most relevant keywords which isn’t always to best policy! Check the sales page first before you check the gravity. It might be that the product is new and not many affiliates have discovered the product! Once you have done that, you are in good shape. And now that you’ve picked your first product, let’s talk about creating your hoplink, and then how you will go about promoting your product.
  12. 12. Affiliates Earn 100% Instant Commissions On A Killer Offer! Join Now: www.yourfirst100.com/affiliates.php Creating Your HopLink Once you have selected a product, you will need to create what is called a “hoplink”. This is the link that you will put on your sales page, or in your email and when someone clicks on it, it will take them to the merchant’s page where they can look over the product description and decide if it is right for them. If the person then proceeds to buy it, ClickBank instantly credits the affiliate for that purchase. You are going to want to put this link on several locations on your landing page, to make it easy for a customer to click on it. The link should be on the top, middle, and bottom of the page so the customer never has to hunt for a way to get to the merchant’s page. Track ID will allow you to determine where a sale originated from. Great for paid advertising campaigns! Enter your ClickBank nickname in here and click create. The system will automatically generate an affiliate link for you. Be organized and keep in a spreadsheet or text file!
  13. 13. Affiliates Earn 100% Instant Commissions On A Killer Offer! Join Now: www.yourfirst100.com/affiliates.php The link contains your affiliate nickname, the publisher’s name, and the phrase hop.clickbank.net. Let us say that your nickname is ‘sellsalot’ and you are creating a hoplink for the Fatloss 4 Idiots product. The hoplink would look like this: http://sellsalot.4idiots.hop.clickbank.net The HTML version would be: <a href="http://sellsalot.4idiots.hop.clickbank.net">Click Here To Visit Fat Loss 4 Idiots</a> The way that you generate a hoplink is to go to the list of products and find the one that you want to promote. Tip! Most reputably products in the ClickBank market place will have their own affiliate page section which provides you with the hoplink, and content to help you promote their product! After generating your hoplink, keep it safe in a notepad or write it down. You will need it later on when you come to build your review site.
  14. 14. Affiliates Earn 100% Instant Commissions On A Killer Offer! Join Now: www.yourfirst100.com/affiliates.php Putting Numbers To Your First $100 Okay now that you know what you’re doing and why, let’s first talk about how exactly we’re going to reach this mysterious $100 goal. The last thing I want you to do is read through this guide, attempt the system half-heartedly and then call it quits. It will only set you up to trying something new again and falling into the trap of searching for the next big thing. Let’s put some realistic numbers as to how exactly you will achieve your first $100. Let’s assume you’ve chosen the product or products you’d like to promote at you know you’ll be paid $25 per sale. You’ll only need 4 sales to make that first $100, which is also the minimum earnings needed before ClickBank takes you seriously enough to release the check. A good ClickBank product with a high gravity score and compelling sales letter will have at least a 1% conversion. That is, for every 100 visitors that come to that site, 1 will buy. So if you’re sending 400 visitors to an affiliate offer, you can respectively assume 4 affiliate sales which will make up your $100. How do you determine if the product you’re promoting is worth promoting?.. As a general rule of thumb you should be looking out for stunning graphics, an attention grabbing headline, a clear and concise
  15. 15. Affiliates Earn 100% Instant Commissions On A Killer Offer! Join Now: www.yourfirst100.com/affiliates.php presentation video (if any), compelling long sales copy, exit pop-ups, optional upgrade offers, and an eCourse. Try and put yourself in the mind of the person looking to buy. Does the site look established? Does it convey trust? Would you buy it yourself? If so you’re most likely on it a winner. 400 visits to an affiliate offer is pretty straight forward, but you must remember you’re NOT sending them directly to affiliate offer because 1 - won’t be able to achieve rankings and multiple listings in the search engines, 2 – it’ll be extremely difficult to get a good quality score in Google Adwords should you wish to pay for your traffic and 3 – you will not be able capture leads to convert them into buyers. What you’re essentially doing is reviewing and pre-selling the product first with your own website, and then getting your visitors to click on your link which will then send them to the main offer. Let’s say your site receives a 50% click-through rate so that so every 100 people that visit your review site, 50 check out the main offer through your affiliate link. This is quite a high conversion but can be achieved with a solid layout and design and with the right pre-sell copy. So now, it would take 800 people to visit your main site, 400 of which will click on the link to your recommended offer, and out of that 400, 4 will buy the offer. 4 sales with $25 commission will lead to your first $100. Let’s break this scenario down even further. What does it take to get 800 visitors to your website? You could buy the traffic through per-per-click advertising but it may cost you $0.50 or more for every click which will
  16. 16. Affiliates Earn 100% Instant Commissions On A Killer Offer! Join Now: www.yourfirst100.com/affiliates.php only make you break even.. or you could do it the free way using the methods and tools I’m about to share with you and keep your profit margins high!
  17. 17. Affiliates Earn 100% Instant Commissions On A Killer Offer! Join Now: www.yourfirst100.com/affiliates.php Step #2 – Keyword Research Before you can start promoting your own site or know what to write about, you will need to know what keywords to optimize for so that you can rank higher up in the search engines, receive higher quality scores on PPC engines such as Google Adwords and increase your site's exposure. Let me give you an example.. If you wanted to promote a Golfing site, and wanted to people to find it in the search engine results page under the term 'golf' how hard in terms of competitiveness would that be? Right now as I type in Google, there are 286,000,000 results for that term - where would your site be? Also, is the term 'golf' specific enough that the searcher even knows what he or she is looking for? Is there a commercial intent with that keyword, are they looking to buy something or are they just doing research on the subject? Okay, now let's type in 'golf instructions'. Already there's a drop to 3,090,000 results. It's a much better search term because it relates directly to the digital product you'll be selling but there's still too much competition to see your site at the top any time soon... Can we narrow it down further?.. Okay, now let's type in 'golf swing basics'. At 214,000 page results it's very possible to rank on the first page of Google with the right promotion
  18. 18. Affiliates Earn 100% Instant Commissions On A Killer Offer! Join Now: www.yourfirst100.com/affiliates.php and link-building strategy and it still falls under the 'golf instructions' sub- niche. And just to prove that it's possible to rank first place with 200,000+ page results, you'll see an Ezine Article right at the top! You could quite easily write and submit an article about 'golf swing basics', and have a link in your author bio pointing back to your money site! Note! Another reason why this Ezine article is right at the top is also down to the number of back-links pointing to this person's article under the anchor text 'golf swing basics'. This would be coming from social bookmarking sites, blogs, and other web 2.0 properties. We will cover this in more detail in the traffic section of this guide. Now the other question you've got to ask yourself is how much traffic will I receive once I reach the first page of Google? How much traffic can I expect to receive per month and what does it take to knock the number #1 listed site off the top? Whilst you can use the Google Adwords tool to see the level of competition, you won't be able to get exact numbers. There is a tool called KeywordElite which will allow you to see the number of backlinks a site has for a specific keyphrase, how much traffic you can expect to go get when you reach 1st page position and the number of page results for that search.
  19. 19. Affiliates Earn 100% Instant Commissions On A Killer Offer! Join Now: www.yourfirst100.com/affiliates.php Take a look at the screenshot of one of the spreadsheet data pulled from KeywordElite. The first column is the keyword or keyphrase people are typing into Google, the second and third column state how many times that keyword or keyphrase is entered every month and the fouth column states how many competing pages there are for that keyword or keyphrase. Use the Keyword Surge and Market Research Sleuth to gather relative keywords and analyze them to determine which is best to target. Keyword Elite also lets you spy on paid advertisers to see which keyword or keyphrase separates the browsers and the buyers. System lets you back-track 6 months!
  20. 20. Affiliates Earn 100% Instant Commissions On A Killer Offer! Join Now: www.yourfirst100.com/affiliates.php Although highly relative to the golf product we’d like to promote, at around 1 million competing pages there is simply too much work cut out for us. Better pick another keyword with less competition and lower monthly search volume Much better, with only 9690 competing pages and a search volume of over 1000 a month, we’re on to a winner. A simple article submitted to Ezine Articles optimized for the keyphrase ‘golf grip tips’ will rank well in Google. A few extra backlinks from various sources, and it may very well rank on the first page.
  21. 21. Affiliates Earn 100% Instant Commissions On A Killer Offer! Join Now: www.yourfirst100.com/affiliates.php Now that you know you can rank #1 on a site like Ezine Articles for a fairly competitive term with over 200,000 results, you know where you stand. If you look at the search column and exact column you'll notice on rows 14 and 15, that terms like 'golf instructions' and 'golf lessons', despite their 18,000/14,000 hits a month, would be too difficult to rank for because they’ve got around 1 million competing pages. No thanks! Whereas when you look further down at row 44, you can still get an estimated 1600 hits a month with a small competition of 9690 pages for the term 'golf grip tips'. Which one would you go for? The higher traffic keywords with more competition that you're not guaranteed to rank for, or the lower (very specific) traffic keywords, that you can rank instantly for with a YouTube video or Ezine Article or Squidoo Lense, or Digg bookmark?.. Even then, you don't have to stick to just that one keyword, you can attack 'golf instruction books', 'golf instruction tips', 'correct golf swing', 'golf swing help' and many more and your total traffic will amount up over time! Once you optimize your review site for a set of low competing, medium traffic keywords, you'll also be able to start promoting with Google Adwords with a higher quality score. A higher quality score allows you to pay less per click, allowing you to send more traffic to your site, leading to more sales and profits! So, research your keywords first, look for the gaps in the market and attack keywords with traffic you're comfortable receiving with low competition.
  22. 22. Affiliates Earn 100% Instant Commissions On A Killer Offer! Join Now: www.yourfirst100.com/affiliates.php Step #3 – Building Content With Your Keywords Knowing The Product Without Buying It! Thinking of content to write for your chosen affiliate product can be difficult at the best of times – especially if you don’t know the subject that well. Now, here is an important question: Do you have to actually buy all three products? Well, in a perfect world, you would buy and try all three products for your product review page. However, this could get quite expensive, especially if you expand and have a lot of product review pages. There are ways to get around buying each of the products. You should not lie and claim that you used a product that you have never used, but here is what you can do. What you have to remember is that you’re not ‘selling’ your visitor when they come to your site, but rather ‘pre-selling’ them by talking about the product, talking about the problem and discussing whether or not is a good solution. By doing this you already side with them which allows them to trust you whilst putting them in a mood to buy.
  23. 23. Affiliates Earn 100% Instant Commissions On A Killer Offer! Join Now: www.yourfirst100.com/affiliates.php So when you come to write your review page, you want to be more factual and authoritative rather than over-hyped and loud – leave that for the affiliate product to do that! You can get a LOT of information about the product from the merchant’s sales page. This is an example from the popular Sit Stay Fetch home page. Sit Stay Fetch, as you probably guessed, is a dog training ebook, and also has a series of videos. The sales page tells you that the book will teach you to solve over 25 dog behavior problems. It also tells you that if you buy this eBook, it offers unlimited dog behavior consultations with the Sit Stay Fetch team. It tells you that you can download this eBook instantly. And on another page of the website it actually tells you specific dog problems that are addressed AND it tells you what page addresses those problems!
  24. 24. Affiliates Earn 100% Instant Commissions On A Killer Offer! Join Now: www.yourfirst100.com/affiliates.php So, without buying this eBook, you could very legitimately describe its contents and the problems that it can solve for dog owners. You can do this for every product that you plan to review, whether you will be writing a negative or positive review. Go to the sales page, read the information, and you will have enough facts to tell your readers what the product does. A Website For A Specific Purpose! One of the most popular ways to market an affiliate product is by creating a website, and writing a review that pitches the virtues of the product.
  25. 25. Affiliates Earn 100% Instant Commissions On A Killer Offer! Join Now: www.yourfirst100.com/affiliates.php You are going to be reviewing the product, so the website name should reflect that. The reason for this is simply that reviews generate more sales than in your face sales pages. When registering a domain for your site, try to include the keywords of the product and the words ‘review’. For example if you were promoting the site ‘Fat Loss 4 Idiots’, your review site might be ‘fatloss4idiotsreview.com’ or ‘fatloss4idiots-reviewed.com’. If you do a search in Google for ‘fatloss4idiots’ you’ll see the number of domain names that have been created solely to promote this one popular ClickBank product. You’ll want to register your own domain name, ideally with the product name or keywords you’re targeting to get ranked and positioned quickly in the search engines. The next step is to design your website and build content around it – but before you even lay one finger on that HTML editor, let’s go over how you’re going to get your customers through the use of keywords and keyphrases which will ultimately determine what content will be in your website! If you know how to design your own website, that is great - you can save a lot of money that way. If you don’t, you can find and hire website designers privately at places like RentACoder, Guru, and Elance .
  26. 26. Affiliates Earn 100% Instant Commissions On A Killer Offer! Join Now: www.yourfirst100.com/affiliates.php Or better still, you can use RocketSiteLauncher and have the review sites, landing pages and lead capture squeeze pages already created for you for hand-picked products on a weekly basis. Creating Your Review Site In one approach, you will present yourself as someone who has used this product, who had a problem that they needed solved before they discovered this product, and who found that the product worked really well to solve their problem. The key to a review page like that is not to sound too gushing or overly enthusiastic or you will sound as if you are writing an advertisement rather than an honest review, and lose the trust of your readers. It is best, in fact, if you can find some minor flaw in the product. Yes, that’s right, a flaw. You do not want to trash the product, or you will not be able to sell it. (If you truly don’t like the product, then pick a different product to promote! There are many excellent, high quality products out there; there is no need to promote a product that you don’t like.) What you want to do is pick a minor flaw that will not take away from the product’s effectiveness. For instance, if you are promoting “Fat Loss 4 Idiots” you could say something like “Most, but not all, of the recipes, were very good. There were a few recipes that I wasn’t crazy about, but the way the fat melted off me...I really didn’t mind!”
  27. 27. Affiliates Earn 100% Instant Commissions On A Killer Offer! Join Now: www.yourfirst100.com/affiliates.php This reinforces that the product does what is says that it does, but it does not sound like an over-the-top “advertorial” - an advertisement disguised as an editorial. For a product like “Run A Car on Water” you could say something like: “This product was a little complex to put together and it really took me a while to understand the science behind it. However, once I was able to understand it, I hired a mechanic to build and install the system for me, and I have nearly doubled my gas mileage!” So that is one common type of review site. Here is the other kind: you write a product review page in which you review at least three similar products, all in the same category. You give the page a name that reflects that, like “bestfatlossproducts” or “trafficproductreviews.” You will rate each product using some type of rating system, often using stars - say, from one to four stars or one to five stars, with five stars being the best. You will put the product that you recommend the most on top. Now, here is a way to make some more money: Put an affiliate link with your ClickBank name on EACH product. Let me show you an example of a good comparative review site which encourages a high click-through rate of your visitors.
  28. 28. Affiliates Earn 100% Instant Commissions On A Killer Offer! Join Now: www.yourfirst100.com/affiliates.php Non-hyped headline with brief introduction to the site Opt-in box to follow-up with visitor at a later date and to bring them back to the site. 5 star rating for your best recommended product. Reduce rating for other products to help visitor make decision.. Products are reviewed with brief introduction. Provide link to an in- depth review of the product and link to the official site. Hyperlink all your images and buttons as visitors are more likely to click this than plain text hyperlinks. Build site with quality articles optimized for specific keywords and keyphrases to get more pages indexed and for more traffic. Keep layout clean, tidy and consistent so visitor knows how to navigate the site.
  29. 29. Affiliates Earn 100% Instant Commissions On A Killer Offer! Join Now: www.yourfirst100.com/affiliates.php The advantage of having multiple reviews and side by side comparisons it that someone may have found your page because they are researching the second rated product that you mention, and they may have their heart set on that product. So you will want to say that the first product was great and it was the best at doing what it was supposed to. The second product was also good but not quite as good, or it cost more and did the same job as the first product. With review sites, layout is very important. You want to keep the structure of the page consistent, with a short caption about each product, another page for a detailed review and ‘call-to-action’ buttons to get them to click! As soon as someone lands on your site, you want them to know that you are the gateway to the best products and that they are on the right page to get what they want. If you can’t convey this, they’ll leave your site and check another review site and that affiliate will get commissioned for the sale instead! Articles In Your Website You’ll notice on our example review site, on the left-hand column we include links to several articles. This serves two purposes. 1. It makes our site look established and well looked after in the eyes of the search engines. It also serves are more pages to link to when you come to promote your site. More pages to promote and
  30. 30. Affiliates Earn 100% Instant Commissions On A Killer Offer! Join Now: www.yourfirst100.com/affiliates.php link to means more pages get indexed in the search results – more traffic! 2. You educate and pre-sell the visitor. Your visitor may be at various stages of the buying zone. Some will be researching what it is they need, some will already know about the product, others won’t even know what their problem is until they read your articles. Each article finishes off with a link back to the main site where they can see the product comparison. Following-Up With Your Visitors Notice in our sample review site, we include an opt-in box in the top-left corner to allow visitors to sign up to our newsletter. This allows us to follow-up with our visitors to continue educating them and show them our recommendations. If you refer back to the blueprint, you’ll see that each email sent out through our auto-responder system sends the reader back to our review site. In most cases, first impressions are not enough, and a visitor has to see the site several times before he or she makes up their mind. Although not a necessity when you’re first starting out, you may want to consider taking advantage of automated emailing systems like Aweber which can remind subscribers about the products available on the market and allow you to promote other products in the future. To give you an example of how this would work, imagine you have a visitor who is interested in losing weight. They then come to your review site which compares 3 products on weight loss however they’re not in a
  31. 31. Affiliates Earn 100% Instant Commissions On A Killer Offer! Join Now: www.yourfirst100.com/affiliates.php buying mood or need more time before they purchase. But they see an opt-in form on the side of the review for free information and tips about losing weight which they happily sign up for. Now they close the window and never see your site again, that is until the auto-responder kicks in! Now, 2 or 3 days later they receive a nice friendly email from you which is sent out automatically… Subject: Still Wanting To Shift The Pounds {!firstname}? Hi {!firstname}, For many people who are overweight starting an exercise program can be quite difficult. What you need to understand is that you don't have to immediately start going out for long-distance runs. In fact to do so if you are quite overweight could be detrimental to your health. In the beginning of an exercise program it is better to start by going for walks and don't be too concerned if initially they are short walks and slow ones at that. More Information: http://www.weight-loss-review-site-goes-here.com You can't expect to run before you walk and you will find that once you start taking the steps towards your goal it will become easier and easier. Even if you don't like exercise you need to be aware of the fact that exercise is one of the fastest ways for you to reduce weight and improve your health and speed up your metabolism to help reach your goals.
  32. 32. Affiliates Earn 100% Instant Commissions On A Killer Offer! Join Now: www.yourfirst100.com/affiliates.php The more exercise you do, the more energetic you will become and this in turn makes it a lot easier for you to achieve your daily activities. Exercise also helps to flush out toxins in the body and improve your digestive system with increased blood flow throughout the body so even small levels of exercise are going to benefit to some degree. Any exercise that involves the use of resistance such as weightlifting will boost your ability to lose weight considerably as muscle burns fat and any muscle that you can build will help to lower your fat levels. These resistance training type exercises also help to increase the strength of your bones that is very important as you age. If possible, it is good to have some physical activity each day and at least you should assign time to do a minimum of 30 minutes of exercise three times per week. If you find that you can't do that initially don't be too concerned as you will build up to it before too long and most people end up enjoying it and make it part of their regular lifestyle. More Information: http://www.weight-loss-review-site-goes-here.com Regards, The Weight Loss Specialist --------------------------------------------------- You are receiving this email because you joined our newsletter for free helpful information about losing weight.
  33. 33. Affiliates Earn 100% Instant Commissions On A Killer Offer! Join Now: www.yourfirst100.com/affiliates.php They receive great advice to help them achieve your weight loss goals and then click the link in the email which takes them back to the review site or the best affiliate program that you recommend. As a visitor they’re impressed with the information that’s been handed out and value it, so they come back to our review site and take another look. This time they buy one of the affiliate programs and you make the commission. What if the first email didn’t bring about enough trust? Well then another email is sent out a few days later, again providing quality useful information and then reminding them to visit your review site. Keeping in contact is important. It can take as much as 12 emails before they buy what you recommend but it’s not going to be a problem because it will be delivered automatically with your autoresponder! Will Free Websites Work? If you can’t afford hosting or a domain name to begin with, there are some free sites that will allow you to create a web page. Squidoo allows you to create what they call a “lens”, which is a web page, and many affiliate marketers use Squidoo to test out products. The downside of Squidoo is that you do not own your domain name your site is hosted by Squidoo and your domain name will have Squidoo in it; for instance, if you name your lens ‘dogtrainingsecrets’, the website address would be http://www.squidoo.com/dogtrainingsecrets.
  34. 34. Affiliates Earn 100% Instant Commissions On A Killer Offer! Join Now: www.yourfirst100.com/affiliates.php Here is a great example of a ‘weight-loss’ squeeze page. The design is straight forward, follows a simple, clean layout and gets the visitor to take action. Whilst this is a more aggressive approach, it works well if you know the product sells well and you plan to promote other related products in the near future. Use this layout for maximum conversions. If this is pass your current skill level, then it’s worth hiring out a designer to do this for you, or if you’re on a tight budget, use the templates provided in RocketSiteLauncher. Use of logos for trust and credibility. Use bullet points and tick boxes to summarize the benefits when they sign up. Opt-in box with call-to-action button and small statement about their privacy helps maximize conversions. Oversized arrow brings the visitor’s eyes straight to the opt-in box. Great for conversions!
  35. 35. Affiliates Earn 100% Instant Commissions On A Killer Offer! Join Now: www.yourfirst100.com/affiliates.php Step #4 – Send Targeted Traffic To Your Content Traffic Starts With A Link So how do we get links? Good question! First let’s define what a link is and how we optimize our hyperlinks. 1. www.yourdomain.com is a link. 2. The HTML code is: <a href=www.yourdomain.com>www.yourdomain.com</a> 3. An optimized link for the keyphrase ‘lose weight’ would look like this: <a href=www.yourdomain.com>lose weight</a> 4. On a website, this would simply look like this: lose weight The goal is to get as many quality sites as possible linking to you for your keyphrase. But how do we do that? Do we go round the web and ask every webmaster to put this code on their site for free? Do we create 100s of websites of our own that just have that piece of HTML code? Thankfully, you won’t have to do that because there are much more sensible and ethical ways of getting backlinks to your website.
  36. 36. Affiliates Earn 100% Instant Commissions On A Killer Offer! Join Now: www.yourfirst100.com/affiliates.php Where To Get Your Links If you refer back to our blueprint, you’ll see our cloud of traffic sources. This is where the majority of traffic will come from. Let’s quickly discuss where and how they work. Blogs – Find blogs, leave comments, gets backlinks. Just don’t forget to check to see if the backlinks are marked as ‘nofollow’. If so, don’t waste your time. Start with CommentKahuna for a completely free way to search for blogs to comment on. Forums – Post in forums that allow you to have links in your signature. Just don’t overdo it and spam or your accounts will get deleted. Also, check out the profile pages for your account. Lots of them will let you leave a link to your home page. Pop over to Big-Boards.com for a massive (searchable) list of tons of forums to get started with. Web 2.0 sites – Create lenses at Squidoo, blogs at Blogger and web pages at Weebly. Use them to send backlinks to your review site or host your review site directly on them. These are free websites that you can post your content to which Google also favors! Links coming from these Web 2.0 properties pass on a lot of link value. Social Bookmarking – Digg, Technorati, Reddit, and friends. Not only do you get the one-way back-links from several modern social websites, but if enough people like your content and “vote it up” you’ll also get direct traffic from them. Either manually create accounts for all the top
  37. 37. Affiliates Earn 100% Instant Commissions On A Killer Offer! Join Now: www.yourfirst100.com/affiliates.php bookmarking sites and submit your bookmark or use a tool like Bookmarking Demon to get the job done fast. Directory submissions – There are tons of sites that exist purely to be lists of other sites. Directory submissions are a very quick way to build 100s of one-way links. Either outsource this job or use a tool like Directory Submitter to get the job done quickly. Article Marketing – Simply write a 250-500 word article on the same topic as the product you’re promoting, optimize it for the keyword or keyphrase you’re targeting and submit to as many article directories as possible. Your articles will contain a biography box where you get to enter your hyperlink. When the article directories host your content on their website, you allow other webmasters to copy and paste your content so your links will build virally! You can submit them manually just submit to a few of the top directories like Ezine Articles, Article City, Go Articles, Article Base and so on, however there are now powerful tools like Magic Article Submitter that will create new accounts for you, verify them, and then submit automatically to 100s of directories.
  38. 38. Affiliates Earn 100% Instant Commissions On A Killer Offer! Join Now: www.yourfirst100.com/affiliates.php Step 5 – Rinse And Repeat! After following through Steps 1-4 you would have created a very solid affiliate marketing campaign. Remember our traffic goal to reach the $100? Assuming the product you’re promote has a 1% conversion and $25 per sale, you’d need to send 100 visitors to the affiliate offer for your first $25. Send another 300 over, and you’ll make another $75 which will get you your first $100. Don’t forget, you must factor in the click-through on your review site! Get it on the first page of Google for the keyword you’re targeting, and if that keyword is searched 1000 times a month, and you’re at the number 1 position, you’ll see that $100 in your ClickBank account sooner than you think! Let’s quickly go over the steps again… 1. Find a product to promote. You can do this now. Go into ClickBank, and choose a product that you are somewhat interested in and something you could write a review about or at least research. Choose another two to compare it with. Be sure to sort out the product results by gravity. As a rule of thumb, the higher the gravity the better the product.
  39. 39. Affiliates Earn 100% Instant Commissions On A Killer Offer! Join Now: www.yourfirst100.com/affiliates.php 2. Get the keywords. Use tools like KeywordElite, or free tools like Google Adwords Keyword Tool to find a keyphrase or keyword you could rank on the first page of Google for. Search for low competition with medium monthly volume traffic (i.e. ~1000 searches a month). Remember! You can rank #1 on Google with an Ezine Article even with 200,000+ competing pages! 3. Build your website. Create a comparison review site and lay it out like the Forex website example. Register for a new domain with NameCheap if you haven’t already got one, or use free website services like Squidoo or Weebly. Note that you’ll be limited by what you create. Use the product images from the official websites and hyperlink them with your affiliate links. Keep the design clean, and the layout easy to follow. Use the information from the sales page of each product to write a factual, unbiased review about the sites. If you can’t build websites, use the templates from RocketSiteLauncher. 4. Get traffic. Create backlinks to your review site by submitting articles, social bookmarking, directory submissions, blog commenting and forum posts to get you started. Be sure to include your keyword or keyphrase in your hyperlink so Google knows what your link should be about. Your aim is to get to the first page of Google when you type in your keyword. Keep checking to see if your site shows up. If not, repeat this step to generate more backlinks and use automated tools like Magic Article Submitter and Bookmarking Demon and Directory Submitter where possible. If you have the budget, hire a specialist from Elance, to do this for you. Specify your keywords that you want to rank for and they’ll provide the backlinks.
  40. 40. Affiliates Earn 100% Instant Commissions On A Killer Offer! Join Now: www.yourfirst100.com/affiliates.php 5. Do It Again! Once your site is at the top for your keyword, you will enjoy traffic and start to see the sales come in. Simply repeat the process in different niches and you’re on your way to freedom! Note: it took me nearly 3 years to get my rear end into gear, research, test, and fail many, many times. You won’t have to experience the same thing as me because you have EVERYTHING you need to know right in front of you. If you feel you missed something read this guide again and study the blueprint. It’s all there. Take action now, not later. You need to make a decision that you want this, that you deserve this and what it really means to have money to spend and do as you please.
  41. 41. Affiliates Earn 100% Instant Commissions On A Killer Offer! Join Now: www.yourfirst100.com/affiliates.php Conclusion Many people have quit their jobs to become full time internet marketers as affiliates. Reading this book was the easy part. Now you have the real challenge ahead of you – DOING IT. If you follow the methods in this book you’ll make your first $100 online. The techniques and processes I’ve just explained will feel weird and alien the first time you do things. You’ll get some things wrong and have to start again and all in all it’ll be a steep learning curve. Stick with it and you’ll see the profits come in. There’s more to it than that though. If you see this method through to the end – that is until you’re actually banking the money that YOU have made online, then I promise you your life will change. You’ll see the potential of the internet and a huge feeling of pride will swell up inside you because YOU have taken nothing but an idea – this book – and turned it into cold hard cash. That puts you in the 5% of people who actually do something with information. I said there were more rewards than your first $100 though, and there are. Once you realize for yourself that this method works (and I can tell you it does a million times but you won’t really believe me until you’ve done it for yourself) then you can replicate the system as many times as you like and turn that $100 into $1,000 or $100,000.
  42. 42. Affiliates Earn 100% Instant Commissions On A Killer Offer! Join Now: www.yourfirst100.com/affiliates.php And with so many great tools out there and all-in-one solutions like RocketSiteLauncher you simply cannot lose! You can quit your job, go full time on the internet or whatever you want. It’ll free you from someone else (ie your employer) deciding what you’re worth and put control of your own earning power firmly back in your own hands. That’s a rare thing in today’s world. I think you’ve realized by now that the real secret to this book isn’t earning $100 – it’s about changing your life, becoming your own person and taking back control. You do this and you’ll never ever look back!

