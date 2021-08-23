Reading Brains - why reading for pleasure is ESSENTIAL

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Books, Brains and Pleasure with Nicola Morgan
More information: nicolamorgan.com Links to research And see today’s blog with links Your handouts and this Powerpoint
Consider today: • How can this inform my work? • How can it improve my own life? • What would students benefit from knowin...
In brain terms, what is reading? We use (borrow) areas evolved for: • Vision / perception – Shape distinction and memory –...
So, reading is like a whole body workout for the brain Uses more brain areas simultaneously than any other activity
Reading for PLEASURE “Why does it have to be pleasure?”
Why does it have to be pleasure? 1. We need children to become expert readers: opportunities + socio-economic benefits 2. ...
Look at the maths
R4P benefits: the evidence Reading Agency Review 2015 – huge meta- study • Self-esteem; life satisfaction • Vocab + knowle...
How does R4P reduce stress? Chance to escape external pressures • Forget worries • Occupies much brain bandwidth • Sanctua...
How does R4P reduce stress? Chance to escape external pressures • Forget worries • Occupies much brain bandwidth • Sanctua...
How does R4P reduce stress? Chance to escape external pressures • Forget worries • Occupies much brain bandwidth • Sanctua...
Readaxation “The deliberate act of reading to reduce stress, for better wellbeing and so performance”
Does it matter what we read? If it’s for pleasure, free, unjudged choice is essential – so, no it doesn’t matter… …but the...
We “read”* far more than in 1980 1. More simple texts 2. More non-fiction 3. More online/screen *See The Organized Mind by...
1. Simple or complex? • “Obscurantism” – we may remember more? • Research with Wordsworth/Shakespeare: – Remember/comprehe...
2. Fiction or non-fiction? Although we should value all reading choices… • Some people value fiction more • Research sugge...
True stories work just as well
Non-narrative non-fiction • Some information books equally build empathy • + equal possibility of “pleasure” • HOWEVER, na...
3. Digital or print (online or offline) Online: • Mostly information / non-fiction • Shorter texts; shallower reading • Co...
But don’t we get better at those things? Reading deeply, longer and immersive texts? (Only if we give ourselves opportunit...
Offline: ebook readers? • Evidence: all screen reading slightly impairs comprehension + recall • Some/many find harder to ...
How do we encourage R4P?
1. Know what it is • “Reading that we do of our own freewill, anticipating the satisfaction that we will get from the act ...
2. Remember: it’s not spinach! BUT also remember that lots of people do love spinach
3. Use intrinsic motivation • Intrinsic motivation: – expectation and experience of benefit – self-driven, desired – immed...
Victor Nell Victor Nell (1988) The psychology of reading for pleasure: Needs and gratifications “Unless people experience ...
Nell’s “Motivational Flowchart” If Adequate skills + Correct book selection + Expectation of benefit Will try R4P
Nell’s “Motivational Flowchart” If Adequate skills + Correct book selection + Expectation of benefit Will try R4P If exper...
Nell’s “Motivational Flowchart” If Adequate skills + Correct book selection + Expectation of benefit Will try R4P If exper...
The bit we miss is: Expectation of benefit • Benefit must: – Be desired, chosen, personal – Happen soon enough
Activity: expectation of benefit • You can do this with students of any age, any sized group, any reading competence, any ...
“What positive things might you get?” What answers might students give to the question, “What can you think of that differ...
Possible benefits/pleasures You can: • feel any emotion I choose • laugh if I want to • be less stressed • visit imaginary...
4. Give opportunities for reading • Positive mindset: no judging; FREE choice – Remind of expected benefits • Group sessio...
5. Discuss experience of benefit “How do you feel now?” “How did it make you feel at the time?” “Did you get the benefit y...
And for those who dislike books? Think about: • Expectation of benefit • Little, often and easy • Not a competition • Audi...
To sum up • If it’s not pleasurable, it won’t happen – But “pleasure” = many things • If you don’t expect benefit, it won’...
Reading Brains - why reading for pleasure is ESSENTIAL
Education
Aug. 23, 2021
Reading Brains - why reading for pleasure is ESSENTIAL

Education
Aug. 23, 2021
7 views

A training session with staff at Tonbridge School

Reading Brains - why reading for pleasure is ESSENTIAL

  1. 1. Books, Brains and Pleasure with Nicola Morgan
  2. 2. More information: nicolamorgan.com Links to research And see today’s blog with links Your handouts and this Powerpoint
  3. 3. Consider today: • How can this inform my work? • How can it improve my own life? • What would students benefit from knowing? – How can I share it with them?
  4. 4. In brain terms, what is reading? We use (borrow) areas evolved for: • Vision / perception – Shape distinction and memory – Pattern recognition • Direction / orientation • Language / vocab / meaning • Understanding / prediction • Personal memory / knowl of world • Imagination – ability to visualise • Sound • Space / position • Haptic senses – touch, object-holding
  5. 5. So, reading is like a whole body workout for the brain Uses more brain areas simultaneously than any other activity
  6. 6. Reading for PLEASURE “Why does it have to be pleasure?”
  7. 7. Why does it have to be pleasure? 1. We need children to become expert readers: opportunities + socio-economic benefits 2. To be expert, 1000s of hours of practice 3. “Good for you” doesn’t work with children  Or for reluctant readers  Also consider “intrinsic” motivation theory 4. So, pleasure is a necessary ingredient
  8. 8. Look at the maths
  9. 9. R4P benefits: the evidence Reading Agency Review 2015 – huge meta- study • Self-esteem; life satisfaction • Vocab + knowledge • Empathy + self-understanding • Mood + relationships • Results at end of school • Lower stress + better wellbeing
  12. 12. How does R4P reduce stress? Chance to escape external pressures • Forget worries • Occupies much brain bandwidth • Sanctuary for introverts “Engagement/flow” • See Martin Seligman (engagement) • Mihaly Cziksentmihalyi (flow) Aids sleep • Stimulus generalization / habit
  13. 13. Readaxation “The deliberate act of reading to reduce stress, for better wellbeing and so performance”
  14. 14. Does it matter what we read? If it’s for pleasure, free, unjudged choice is essential – so, no it doesn’t matter… …but there are different effects • Simple/complex? • Fiction/non-fiction? • Digital/print?
  15. 15. We “read”* far more than in 1980 1. More simple texts 2. More non-fiction 3. More online/screen *See The Organized Mind by Daniel Levitin and my website
  16. 16. 1. Simple or complex? • “Obscurantism” – we may remember more? • Research with Wordsworth/Shakespeare: – Remember/comprehend more – More brain activity in language AND autobiographical memory + emotional areas • Our brains like to be woken up? • If text looks hard, our brain prepares?
  17. 17. 2. Fiction or non-fiction? Although we should value all reading choices… • Some people value fiction more • Research suggests fiction develops empathy – Keith Oatley + Raymond Marr’s work I challenge this (See link on blog today for full argument)
  18. 18. True stories work just as well
  19. 19. Non-narrative non-fiction • Some information books equally build empathy • + equal possibility of “pleasure” • HOWEVER, narrative transportation could be important • Fiction may be important for imagination / creativity / lateral thinking • And FLOW is certainly important
  20. 20. 3. Digital or print (online or offline) Online: • Mostly information / non-fiction • Shorter texts; shallower reading • Competition for attention: – on the “screen” –  trying to multi-task; occupying brain bandwidth – exhausting – the effort to focus and resist temptation • Affects sleep – light and content
  21. 21. But don’t we get better at those things? Reading deeply, longer and immersive texts? (Only if we give ourselves opportunity!) Avoiding distraction? (No. More distractible.) Resisting temptation? (No. Ability to resist temptation lessens.) Multi-tasking? (No. Multi-tasking is not one thing to practise.) Sleep? (No, because it’s a physical thing. But not all are affected.)
  22. 22. Offline: ebook readers? • Evidence: all screen reading slightly impairs comprehension + recall • Some/many find harder to be fully “engaged” • For R4P, it doesn’t matter what we read, as long as we’re engaged
  23. 23. How do we encourage R4P?
  24. 24. 1. Know what it is • “Reading that we do of our own freewill, anticipating the satisfaction that we will get from the act of reading.” (NLT 2006) • Enough time for “flow”
  25. 25. 2. Remember: it’s not spinach! BUT also remember that lots of people do love spinach
  26. 26. 3. Use intrinsic motivation • Intrinsic motivation: – expectation and experience of benefit – self-driven, desired – immediate or very soon • Learn from failure of campaigns to eat more fruit / do more exercise
  27. 27. Victor Nell Victor Nell (1988) The psychology of reading for pleasure: Needs and gratifications “Unless people experience reading as a pleasurable activity, they will stop reading and choose more enjoyable alternatives.”
  30. 30. Nell’s “Motivational Flowchart” If Adequate skills + Correct book selection + Expectation of benefit Will try R4P If experience physiological + cognitive benefits: will do more R4P And more If do not experience benefits: will do other activity
  31. 31. The bit we miss is: Expectation of benefit • Benefit must: – Be desired, chosen, personal – Happen soon enough
  32. 32. Activity: expectation of benefit • You can do this with students of any age, any sized group, any reading competence, any attitude • And adults…
  33. 33. “What positive things might you get?” What answers might students give to the question, “What can you think of that different people might enjoy about reading certain books?” Eg: forget my worries ~ learn facts ~ go on an adventure ~ laugh
  34. 34. Possible benefits/pleasures You can: • feel any emotion I choose • laugh if I want to • be less stressed • visit imaginary worlds or faraway places • read about amazing things and people • learn about my heroes • read about people like me or different • go on adventures without being in danger • learn facts and words • know things my friends/parents don’t know • forget my worries ~ escape • have some peace from other people • be inspired, amazed or interested • feel comforted or reassured • know I’m not alone
  35. 35. 4. Give opportunities for reading • Positive mindset: no judging; FREE choice – Remind of expected benefits • Group session – Whole school/class reading times: DEAR, ERIC – Adults, too… Model from the top – (Note: not all like to read in group) • Cross-curricular – all subject teachers
  36. 36. 5. Discuss experience of benefit “How do you feel now?” “How did it make you feel at the time?” “Did you get the benefit you wanted/expected?” “If not, shall we choose a different book?” Use my “readaxation diary”?
  37. 37. And for those who dislike books? Think about: • Expectation of benefit • Little, often and easy • Not a competition • Audio • Graphic novels • Narrative non-fiction • Fact-based novels (eg historical) • Facts about/behind fiction – About the author
  38. 38. To sum up • If it’s not pleasurable, it won’t happen – But “pleasure” = many things • If you don’t expect benefit, it won’t happen • So the three steps: 1. Identify personal expected benefits – Appropriate book choice 2. Provide opportunity for reading 3. Discuss/reflect to notice benefit – Or make different book choice

A training session with staff at Tonbridge School

×