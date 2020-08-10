Successfully reported this slideshow.
COMUNIDAD INDÍGENA DE COLOMBIA (SIERRA NEVADA DE SANTA MARTA)

  1. 1. KOGUI Nicol Alexandra Arango Ruiz 10S7
  2. 2. ¿Quiénes son los Kogui? Los Kogui son un grupo indígena que habitan la Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta; son el grupo que más ha conservado sus características y los que menor contacto han tenido con población ajena a su grupo. Están organizados por poblados, en los cuales la autoridad es el Mama, figura central de la cultura Kogui, que encarna la ley sagrada.
  3. 3. Su ubicación Se encuentran ubicados en la vertiente norte y sur de la Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta, en la parte correspondiente a Guatapurí, en lo que se conoce como Maruámake del resguardo Arhuaco de la Sierra; la mayoría de la población kogui vive en los departamentos de La Guajira, Cesar y Magdalena.
  4. 4. Economía La base de la economía kogui es la agricultura de subsistencia. Cultivan papa, yuca, malanga, batata, maíz, fríjol, plátano y caña de azúcar (para producir panela).También crían animales domésticos y, para completar su alimentación, pescan y cazan en pequeña escala.
  5. 5. Creencias Los kogui basan su estilo de vida en la creencia de una (Gran Madre) su figura creadora, de quien creen es la fuerza de la naturaleza, que les provee guía. Los kogui piensan en la tierra como un ser viviente, y ven a otras personas en actividades mineras, de construcción, y a los que contaminan el medio ambiente como enemigos de la Gran Madre.
  6. 6. Lo mas destacado de los Kogui • Tejidos: La actividad de tejer es una ocupación difundida y valorada dentro del pueblo Kaggabba, las fibras que ellos usan, son naturales y algodón para la producción de mochilas, vestidos y artesanía tradicional. Para teñir todos estos accesorios, las raíces y el ladrido se usan. • Vestimenta: Todos los Kogi usan solo ropa blanca pura. Dicen que el blanco representa a la Gran Madre y, por lo tanto, la pureza de la naturaleza. • Vivienda: Los Kogi viven en una serie de aldeas, llamadas Kuibolos, contienen chozas circulares hechas de piedra, barro y hojas de palma. • Música: Lamúsica es un medio de transmisión de historias y visiones, se llama Chicote, como la de los Wiwa. La música Kogui se caracteriza por tener un sonido monótono y le cantan a la naturaleza.
  7. 7. Organización política Su organización social se sustenta en la unidad familiar, conformada por esposo, esposa, hijos solteros y sus hijas casadas con sus respectivos esposos. El Mama es la figura central del sistema de representación de los kogui, así como la máxima autoridad en la jerarquía social. Entre los mamas existen también distintas posiciones, donde losTakina, Makotama y Seishua están catalogados en el más alto rango. Hacen parte del sistema jerárquico kogui los comisarios, encargados de vigilar el cumplimiento de las normas, y los cabos que cumplen la función de transmitir las ordenes a los demás miembros de la comunidad
  8. 8. Línea negra La Línea Negra es la delimitación de un área de gran interés ecológico y cultural en el Caribe colombiano, que busca promover su preservación y garantizar el libre acceso a las comunidades indígenas que habitan ese territorio. Su nombre original es la Zona teológica de las comunidades indígenas de la Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta, Línea Negra o Sei Shizha, y fue creada en 1973 por medio de la Resolución 02 del Ministerio de Gobierno de ese entonces (equivalente al actual Ministerio del Interior)
  9. 9. Biografía • Awá Kuaiker, gente de la montaña.2010. Ministerio de Cultura Republica de Colombia. • etniasdelmundo.com • es.wikipedia.org
  10. 10. Medellín, Antioquia 1 de agosto de 2020 Doctor: RICARDO LOZANO PICÓ Ministro del medio ambiente Bogotá Cordial saludo Le escribo esta carta para expresarle mi rechazo a las intervenciones a gran escala en ecosistemas ambientales de territorios ancestrales en la Sierra nevada de santa marta durante esta pandemia por coronavirus. Dichos trabajos se evidenciaron en varios de los espacios sagrados de la Línea Negra (territorio ancestral de los pueblos arhuacos, koguis, kankuamos y wiwas de la Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta) estos lugares se encuentran contemplados en el decreto 1500 del 6 de agosto de 2018 por lo que estas intervenciones podrían considerarse ilegales. La obstrucción de estos espacios generará un sinnúmero de consecuencias que podrían afectar la estabilidad económica y social de todo el territorio. Por esto solicito tomar medidas urgentes para salvaguardar los espacios sagrados y ecosistemas ambientales de dichos territorios. Agradezco su atención. NICOL ALEXANDRA ARANGO RUIZ Centro formativo de Antioquia (CEFA)

