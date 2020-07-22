Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
The Whale, the Container, and the Ocean A Docker Tale Nick Palenchar dev.to/nickpalenchar @palencharizard nickpalenchar.co...
This is a Story about Docker We are going to build from a Dockeﬁle on our local machine
Docker is more than a “container” Docker Daemon Computer Container
From the computer to the Docker Daemon
/Users/nick/code $/Users/nick/code $ ls -l / | +--Applications/ +--Users/ | +--nick/ | +--code/ | | ... / | +--Application...
.
/Users/nick/code $ ls -l Total 56 ... 42 ... Dockerfile d.. 1888 ... node_modules ... 16435 ... package-lock.json d.. 128 ...
/Users/nick/code $ ls -l Total 56 ... 42 ... Dockerfile d.. 1888 ... node_modules ... 16435 ... package-lock.json d.. 128 ...
/Users/nick/code $ ls -l Total 56 ... 42 ... Dockerfile d.. 1888 ... node_modules ... 16435 ... package-lock.json d.. 128 ...
/Users/nick/code $ ls -l Total 56 ... 42 ... Dockerfile d.. 1888 ... node_modules ... 16435 ... package-lock.json d.. 128 ...
/Users/nick/code $ ls -l Total 56 ... 42 ... Dockerfile d.. 1888 ... node_modules ... 16435 ... package-lock.json d.. 128 ...
🐳 + 🙈 = .dockerignore
1 node_modules ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ".dockerignore" 1L, 13C
/Users/nick/code $ ls -l Total 56 ... 42 ... Dockerfile d.. 1888 ... node_modules ... 13 ... .dockerignore ... 16435 ... p...
/Users/nick/code $ ls -l Total 56 ... 42 ... Dockerfile d.. 1888 ... node_modules ... 13 ... .dockerignore ... 16435 ... p...
From the Docker Daemon to the Container
FROM alpine
/ +--.dockerignore +--Dockerfile +--package.json +--package-lock.json +--site/ 💦 / +--bin/ +--dev/ +--etc/ +--home/ +--lib...
/ +--.dockerignore +--Dockerfile +--package.json +--package-lock.json +--site/ 💦 / +--bin/ +--dev/ +--etc/ +--home/ +--lib...
/ +--.dockerignore +--Dockerfile +--package.json +--package-lock.json +--site/ 💦 / +--bin/ +--code/ +--dev/ +--etc/ +--hom...
/ +--.dockerignore +--Dockerfile +--package.json +--package-lock.json +--site/ 💦 / +--bin/ +--code/ +--dev/ +--etc/ +--hom...
/ +--.dockerignore +--Dockerfile +--package.json +--package-lock.json +--site/ 💦 / +--bin/ +--code/ +--site/ +--dev/ +--et...
/ +--.dockerignore +--Dockerfile +--package.json +--package-lock.json +--site/ 💦 / +--bin/ +--code/ +--site/ +--dev/ +--et...
/ +--.dockerignore +--Dockerfile +--package.json +--package-lock.json +--site/ 💦 / +--bin/ +--code/ +--site/ +--dev/ +--et...
/ +--.dockerignore +--Dockerfile +--package.json +--package-lock.json +--site/ 💦 / +--bin/ +--code/ +--site/ +--dev/ +--et...
/ +--.dockerignore +--Dockerfile +--package.json +--package-lock.json +--site/ 💦 / +--bin/ +--code/ +--site/ +--dev/ +--et...
/ +--.dockerignore +--Dockerfile +--package.json +--package-lock.json +--site/ 💦 / +--bin/ +--code/ +--site/ +--dev/ +--et...
/ +--.dockerignore +--Dockerfile +--package.json +--package-lock.json +--site/ 💦 / +--bin/ +--code/ +--site/ +--dev/ +--et...
/ +--.dockerignore +--Dockerfile +--package.json +--package-lock.json +--site/ 💦 / +--bin/ +--code/ +--site/ +--dev/ +--et...
/ +--.dockerignore +--Dockerfile +--package.json +--package-lock.json +--site/ 💦 / +--bin/ +--code/ +--site/ +--dev/ +--et...
/ +--.dockerignore +--Dockerfile +--package.json +--package-lock.json +--site/ 💦 / +--bin/ +--code/ +--package.json +--sit...
/ +--.dockerignore +--Dockerfile +--package.json +--package-lock.json +--site/ 💦 / +--bin/ +--code/ +--package.json +--sit...
/ +--.dockerignore +--Dockerfile +--package.json +--package-lock.json +--site/ 💦 / +--bin/ +--code/ +--node_modules/ +--pa...
/ +--.dockerignore +--Dockerfile +--package.json +--package-lock.json +--site/ 💦 / +--bin/ +--code/ +--package.json +--sit...
$ docker build -t myapp . Sending build context to Docker daemon 826.9kB Step 1/6 : FROM node ---> dcda6cd5e439 Step 2/6 :...
$ docker build -t myapp . Sending build context to Docker daemon 826.9kB Step 1/6 : FROM node ---> dcda6cd5e439 Step 2/6 :...
$ docker build -t myapp . Sending build context to Docker daemon 826.9kB Step 1/6 : FROM node ---> dcda6cd5e439 Step 2/6 :...
$ docker build -t myapp . Sending build context to Docker daemon 826.9kB Step 1/6 : FROM node ---> dcda6cd5e439 Step 2/6 :...
$ docker build -t myapp . Sending build context to Docker daemon 826.9kB Step 1/6 : FROM node ---> dcda6cd5e439 Step 2/6 :...
$ docker build -t myapp . Sending build context to Docker daemon 826.9kB Step 1/6 : FROM node ---> dcda6cd5e439 Step 2/6 :...
$ docker build -t myapp . Sending build context to Docker daemon 826.9kB Step 1/6 : FROM node ---> dcda6cd5e439 Step 2/6 :...
5cf606be7c3myapp / +--bin/ +--code/ +--node_modules/ +--package.json +--site/ +--dev/ +--etc/ +--home/ +--lib/ +--media/ +...
Important takeaways ● Selecting the right amount of "context" can speed up build time, but be sure it encompasses all ﬁles...
Thank you! @palencharizard nickpalenchar.com
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

The whale, the container, and the ocean

60 views

Published on

Accopanying slides to a talk by Nick Palenchar, originally presented on 23 Jul 2020, at CodeLandConf:distributed

Published in: Technology
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

The whale, the container, and the ocean

  1. 1. The Whale, the Container, and the Ocean A Docker Tale Nick Palenchar dev.to/nickpalenchar @palencharizard nickpalenchar.com Codeland July 23, 2020
  2. 2. This is a Story about Docker We are going to build from a Dockeﬁle on our local machine
  3. 3. Docker is more than a “container” Docker Daemon Computer Container
  4. 4. From the computer to the Docker Daemon
  5. 5. /Users/nick/code $/Users/nick/code $ ls -l / | +--Applications/ +--Users/ | +--nick/ | +--code/ | | ... / | +--Applications/ +--Users/ | +--nick/ | +--code/ | +--Dockerfile | +--node_modules/ ... +--package-lock.json +--site/ /Users/nick/code $ ls -l Total 56 ... 42 ... Dockerfile d.. 1888 ... node_modules ... 16435 ... package-lock.json d.. 128 ... site /Users/nick/code $ /Users/nick/code $ ls -l Total 56 ... 42 ... Dockerfile d.. 1888 ... node_modules ... 16435 ... package-lock.json d.. 128 ... site /Users/nick/code $ docker build -t myapp . /Users/nick/code $ ls -l Total 56 ... 42 ... Dockerfile d.. 1888 ... node_modules ... 16435 ... package-lock.json d.. 128 ... site /Users/nick/code $ docker build -t myapp . Sending build context to Docker daemon 2.147MB
  6. 6. .
  7. 7. /Users/nick/code $ ls -l Total 56 ... 42 ... Dockerfile d.. 1888 ... node_modules ... 16435 ... package-lock.json d.. 128 ... site /Users/nick/code $ docker build -t myapp . Sending build context to Docker daemon 2.147MB / | +--Applications/ +--Users/ | +--nick/ | +--code/ | +--Dockerfile | +--node_modules/ ... +--package-lock.json +--site/ /Users/nick/code $ ls -l Total 56 ... 42 ... Dockerfile d.. 1888 ... node_modules ... 16435 ... package-lock.json d.. 128 ... site /Users/nick/code $ docker build -t myapp . Sending build context to Docker daemon 2.147MB
  8. 8. /Users/nick/code $ ls -l Total 56 ... 42 ... Dockerfile d.. 1888 ... node_modules ... 16435 ... package-lock.json d.. 128 ... site /Users/nick/code $ docker build -t myapp . Sending build context to Docker daemon 2.147MB / | +--Applications/ +--Users/ | +--nick/ | +--code/ | +--Dockerfile | +--node_modules/ ... +--package-lock.json +--site/ /Users/nick/code $ ls -l Total 56 ... 42 ... Dockerfile d.. 1888 ... node_modules ... 16435 ... package-lock.json d.. 128 ... site /Users/nick/code $ docker build -t myapp . Sending build context to Docker daemon 2.147MB / +--Dockerfile +--node_modules/ +--package-lock.json +--site/
  9. 9. /Users/nick/code $ ls -l Total 56 ... 42 ... Dockerfile d.. 1888 ... node_modules ... 16435 ... package-lock.json d.. 128 ... site /Users/nick/code $ docker build -t myapp . Sending build context to Docker daemon 2.147MB / | +--Applications/ +--Users/ | +--nick/ | +--code/ | +--Dockerfile | +--node_modules/ ... +--package-lock.json +--site/ /Users/nick/code $ ls -l Total 56 ... 42 ... Dockerfile d.. 1888 ... node_modules ... 16435 ... package-lock.json d.. 128 ... site /Users/nick/code $ / +--Dockerfile +--node_modules/ +--package-lock.json +--site/ /Users/nick/code $ ls -l Total 56 ... 42 ... Dockerfile d.. 1888 ... node_modules ... 16435 ... package-lock.json d.. 128 ... site /Users/nick/code $ /Users/nick/code $ ls -l Total 56 ... 42 ... Dockerfile d.. 1888 ... node_modules ... 16435 ... package-lock.json d.. 128 ... site /Users/nick/code $ cp -r ../test.md /tmp/test.md /Users/nick/code $ ls -l Total 56 ... 42 ... Dockerfile d.. 1888 ... node_modules ... 16435 ... package-lock.json d.. 128 ... site /Users/nick/code $ cp -r ../test.md /tmp/test.md
  10. 10. /Users/nick/code $ ls -l Total 56 ... 42 ... Dockerfile d.. 1888 ... node_modules ... 16435 ... package-lock.json d.. 128 ... site /Users/nick/code $ docker build -t myapp . Sending build context to Docker daemon 2.147MB / | +--Applications/ +--Users/ | +--nick/ | +--code/ | +--Dockerfile | +--node_modules/ ... +--package-lock.json +--site/ /Users/nick/code $ ls -l Total 56 ... 42 ... Dockerfile d.. 1888 ... node_modules ... 16435 ... package-lock.json d.. 128 ... site /Users/nick/code $ / +--Dockerfile +--node_modules/ +--package-lock.json +--site/ /Users/nick/code $ ls -l Total 56 ... 42 ... Dockerfile d.. 1888 ... node_modules ... 16435 ... package-lock.json d.. 128 ... site /Users/nick/code $ docker build -t myapp . /Users/nick/code $ ls -l Total 56 ... 42 ... Dockerfile d.. 1888 ... node_modules ... 16435 ... package-lock.json d.. 128 ... site /Users/nick/code $ docker build -t myapp . Sending build context to Docker daemon 2.147MB /Users/nick/code $ ls -l Total 56 ... 42 ... Dockerfile d.. 1888 ... node_modules ... 16435 ... package-lock.json d.. 128 ... site /Users/nick/code $ docker build -t myapp . Sending build context to Docker daemon 2.147MB Step 1/2 : FROM alpine ---> a24bb4013296 Step 2/2 : COPY ../test.md /tmp/test.md /Users/nick/code $ ls -l Total 56 ... 42 ... Dockerfile d.. 1888 ... node_modules ... 16435 ... package-lock.json d.. 128 ... site /Users/nick/code $ docker build -t myapp . Sending build context to Docker daemon 2.147MB Step 1/2 : FROM alpine ---> a24bb4013296 Step 2/2 : COPY ../test.md /tmp/test.md /Users/nick/code $ ls -l Total 56 ... 42 ... Dockerfile d.. 1888 ... node_modules ... 16435 ... package-lock.json d.. 128 ... site /Users/nick/code $ docker build -t myapp . Sending build context to Docker daemon 2.147MB Step 1/2 : FROM alpine ---> a24bb4013296 Step 2/2 : COPY ../test.md /tmp/test.md COPY failed: Forbidden path outside the build context: ..
  11. 11. /Users/nick/code $ ls -l Total 56 ... 42 ... Dockerfile d.. 1888 ... node_modules ... 16435 ... package-lock.json d.. 128 ... site /Users/nick/code $ docker build -t myapp . Sending build context to Docker daemon 2.147MB / | +--Applications/ +--Users/ | +--nick/ | +--code/ | +--Dockerfile | +--node_modules/ ... +--package-lock.json +--site/ /Users/nick/code $ ls -l Total 56 ... 42 ... Dockerfile d.. 1888 ... node_modules ... 16435 ... package-lock.json d.. 128 ... site /Users/nick/code $ docker build -t myapp . / +--Dockerfile +--node_modules/ +--package-lock.json +--site/ create-react-app /Users/nick/code $ ls -l Total 56 ... 42 ... Dockerfile d.. 1888 ... node_modules ... 16435 ... package-lock.json d.. 128 ... site /Users/nick/code $ docker build -t myapp . Sending build context to Docker daemon 171.5MB
  12. 12. 🐳 + 🙈 = .dockerignore
  13. 13. 1 node_modules ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ".dockerignore" 1L, 13C
  14. 14. /Users/nick/code $ ls -l Total 56 ... 42 ... Dockerfile d.. 1888 ... node_modules ... 13 ... .dockerignore ... 16435 ... package-lock.json d.. 128 ... site /Users/nick/code $ docker build -t myapp . / | +--Applications/ +--Users/ | +--nick/ | +--code/ | +--.dockerignore | +--Dockerfile | +--node_modules/ ... +--package-lock.json +--site/ /Users/nick/code $ ls -l Total 56 ... 42 ... Dockerfile d.. 1888 ... node_modules ... 13 ... .dockerignore ... 16435 ... package-lock.json d.. 128 ... site /Users/nick/code $ docker build -t myapp . / | +--Applications/ +--Users/ | +--nick/ | +--code/ | +--.dockerignore | +--Dockerfile | +--node_modules/ ... +--package-lock.json +--site/
  15. 15. /Users/nick/code $ ls -l Total 56 ... 42 ... Dockerfile d.. 1888 ... node_modules ... 13 ... .dockerignore ... 16435 ... package-lock.json d.. 128 ... site /Users/nick/code $ docker build -t myapp . / | +--Applications/ +--Users/ | +--nick/ | +--code/ | +--.dockerignore | +--Dockerfile | +--node_modules/ ... +--package-lock.json +--site/ /Users/nick/code $ ls -l Total 56 ... 42 ... Dockerfile d.. 1888 ... node_modules ... 13 ... .dockerignore ... 16435 ... package-lock.json d.. 128 ... site /Users/nick/code $ docker build -t myapp . / | +--Applications/ +--Users/ | +--nick/ | +--code/ | +--.dockerignore | +--Dockerfile | +--node_modules/ ... +--package-lock.json +--site/ / +--.dockerignore +--Dockerfile +--package-lock.json +--site/ /Users/nick/code $ ls -l Total 56 ... 42 ... Dockerfile d.. 1888 ... node_modules ... 13 ... .dockerignore ... 16435 ... package-lock.json d.. 128 ... site /Users/nick/code $ docker build -t myapp . Sending build context to Docker daemon 820.2kB Sending build context to Docker daemon 171.5MB
  16. 16. From the Docker Daemon to the Container
  17. 17. FROM alpine
  18. 18. / +--.dockerignore +--Dockerfile +--package.json +--package-lock.json +--site/ 💦 / +--bin/ +--dev/ +--etc/ +--home/ +--lib/ +--media/ +--mnt/ +--opt/ +--proc/ FROM alpine
  19. 19. / +--.dockerignore +--Dockerfile +--package.json +--package-lock.json +--site/ 💦 / +--bin/ +--dev/ +--etc/ +--home/ +--lib/ +--media/ +--mnt/ +--opt/ +--proc/ FROM alpine WORKDIR /code
  20. 20. / +--.dockerignore +--Dockerfile +--package.json +--package-lock.json +--site/ 💦 / +--bin/ +--code/ +--dev/ +--etc/ +--home/ +--lib/ +--media/ +--mnt/ +--opt/ +--proc/ FROM alpine WORKDIR /code
  21. 21. / +--.dockerignore +--Dockerfile +--package.json +--package-lock.json +--site/ 💦 / +--bin/ +--code/ +--dev/ +--etc/ +--home/ +--lib/ +--media/ +--mnt/ +--opt/ +--proc/ FROM alpine WORKDIR /code COPY site ./site
  22. 22. / +--.dockerignore +--Dockerfile +--package.json +--package-lock.json +--site/ 💦 / +--bin/ +--code/ +--site/ +--dev/ +--etc/ +--home/ +--lib/ +--media/ +--mnt/ +--opt/ +--proc/ FROM alpine WORKDIR /code COPY site ./site
  23. 23. / +--.dockerignore +--Dockerfile +--package.json +--package-lock.json +--site/ 💦 / +--bin/ +--code/ +--site/ +--dev/ +--etc/ +--home/ +--lib/ +--media/ +--mnt/ +--opt/ +--proc/ FROM alpine WORKDIR /code COPY site ./site COPY config.json ./site
  24. 24. / +--.dockerignore +--Dockerfile +--package.json +--package-lock.json +--site/ 💦 / +--bin/ +--code/ +--site/ +--dev/ +--etc/ +--home/ +--lib/ +--media/ +--mnt/ +--opt/ +--proc/ FROM alpine WORKDIR /code COPY site ./site COPY config.json ./site COPY failed: stat /var/.../tmp/docker-builder4820/config.json: no such file or directory FROM alpine WORKDIR /code COPY site ./site COPY config.json ./site COPY failed: stat /var/.../tmp/docker-builder4820/config.json: no such file or directory
  25. 25. / +--.dockerignore +--Dockerfile +--package.json +--package-lock.json +--site/ 💦 / +--bin/ +--code/ +--site/ +--dev/ +--etc/ +--home/ +--lib/ +--media/ +--mnt/ +--opt/ +--proc/ FROM alpine WORKDIR /code COPY site ./site COPY config.json ./site COPY failed: stat /var/.../tmp/docker-builder4820/config.json: no such file or directory FROM alpine WORKDIR /code COPY site ./site COPY config.json ./site
  26. 26. / +--.dockerignore +--Dockerfile +--package.json +--package-lock.json +--site/ 💦 / +--bin/ +--code/ +--site/ +--dev/ +--etc/ +--home/ +--lib/ +--media/ +--mnt/ +--opt/ +--proc/ FROM alpine WORKDIR /code COPY site ./site COPY config.json ./site COPY failed: stat /var/.../tmp/docker-builder4820/config.json: no such file or directory FROM alpine WORKDIR /code COPY site ./site COPY config.json ./site RUN npm install FROM alpine WORKDIR /code COPY site ./site COPY config.json ./site RUN npm install FROM alpine WORKDIR /code COPY site ./site COPY config.json ./site RUN npm install
  27. 27. / +--.dockerignore +--Dockerfile +--package.json +--package-lock.json +--site/ 💦 / +--bin/ +--code/ +--site/ +--dev/ +--etc/ +--home/ +--lib/ +--media/ +--mnt/ +--opt/ +--proc/ FROM alpine WORKDIR /code COPY site ./site COPY config.json ./site COPY failed: stat /var/.../tmp/docker-builder4820/config.json: no such file or directory FROM alpine WORKDIR /code COPY site ./site COPY config.json ./site RUN npm install FROM alpine WORKDIR /code COPY site ./site COPY config.json ./site RUN npm install FROM alpine WORKDIR /code COPY site ./site COPY config.json ./site RUN npm install docker@alpine /code $ npm install FROM alpine WORKDIR /code COPY site ./site COPY config.json ./site RUN npm install
  28. 28. / +--.dockerignore +--Dockerfile +--package.json +--package-lock.json +--site/ 💦 / +--bin/ +--code/ +--site/ +--dev/ +--etc/ +--home/ +--lib/ +--media/ +--mnt/ +--opt/ +--proc/ FROM alpine WORKDIR /code COPY site ./site COPY config.json ./site RUN npm install npm WARN saveError ENOENT: no such file or directory, open '/code/package.json' npm notice created a lockfile as package-lock.json. You should commit this file. npm WARN enoent ENOENT: no such file or directory, open '/code/package.json' FROM alpine WORKDIR /code COPY site ./site COPY config.json ./site RUN npm install
  29. 29. / +--.dockerignore +--Dockerfile +--package.json +--package-lock.json +--site/ 💦 / +--bin/ +--code/ +--site/ +--dev/ +--etc/ +--home/ +--lib/ +--media/ +--mnt/ +--opt/ +--proc/ FROM alpine WORKDIR /code COPY site ./site COPY config.json ./site RUN npm install npm WARN saveError ENOENT: no such file or directory, open '/code/package.json' npm notice created a lockfile as package-lock.json. You should commit this file. npm WARN enoent ENOENT: no such file or directory, open '/code/package.json' FROM alpine WORKDIR /code COPY site ./site COPY config.json ./site
  30. 30. / +--.dockerignore +--Dockerfile +--package.json +--package-lock.json +--site/ 💦 / +--bin/ +--code/ +--site/ +--dev/ +--etc/ +--home/ +--lib/ +--media/ +--mnt/ +--opt/ +--proc/ FROM alpine WORKDIR /code COPY site ./site COPY config.json ./site RUN npm install npm WARN saveError ENOENT: no such file or directory, open '/code/package.json' npm notice created a lockfile as package-lock.json. You should commit this file. npm WARN enoent ENOENT: no such file or directory, open '/code/package.json' FROM alpine WORKDIR /code COPY site ./site COPY package.json .
  31. 31. / +--.dockerignore +--Dockerfile +--package.json +--package-lock.json +--site/ 💦 / +--bin/ +--code/ +--package.json +--site/ +--dev/ +--etc/ +--home/ +--lib/ +--media/ +--mnt/ +--opt/ +--proc/ FROM alpine WORKDIR /code COPY site ./site COPY package.json .
  32. 32. / +--.dockerignore +--Dockerfile +--package.json +--package-lock.json +--site/ 💦 / +--bin/ +--code/ +--package.json +--site/ +--dev/ +--etc/ +--home/ +--lib/ +--media/ +--mnt/ +--opt/ +--proc/ FROM alpine WORKDIR /code COPY site ./site COPY package.json . RUN npm install
  33. 33. / +--.dockerignore +--Dockerfile +--package.json +--package-lock.json +--site/ 💦 / +--bin/ +--code/ +--node_modules/ +--package.json +--site/ +--dev/ +--etc/ +--home/ +--lib/ +--media/ +--mnt/ +--opt/ +--proc/ FROM alpine WORKDIR /code COPY site ./site COPY package.json . RUN npm install
  34. 34. / +--.dockerignore +--Dockerfile +--package.json +--package-lock.json +--site/ 💦 / +--bin/ +--code/ +--package.json +--site/ +--dev/ +--etc/ +--home/ +--lib/ +--media/ +--mnt/ +--opt/ +--proc/ FROM alpine WORKDIR /code COPY site ./site COPY package.json . RUN npm install CMD [“npm”, “start”]
  35. 35. $ docker build -t myapp . Sending build context to Docker daemon 826.9kB Step 1/6 : FROM node ---> dcda6cd5e439 Step 2/6 : WORKDIR /code ---> Using cache ---> 2c1b3d0ce106 Step 3/6 : COPY site ./site ---> becc22e9ec89 Step 4/6 : COPY package.json . ---> ffbf063519a0 Step 5/6 : RUN npm install ---> Running in 0c75f4e1cdf5 Step 6/6 : CMD ["npm", "start"] ---> Running in ec176fa46b30 Removing intermediate container ec176fa46b30 ---> 5cf606b8e7c3 Successfully built 5cf606b8e7c3 Successfully tagged myapp:latest /Users/nick/code
  36. 36. $ docker build -t myapp . Sending build context to Docker daemon 826.9kB Step 1/6 : FROM node ---> dcda6cd5e439 Step 2/6 : WORKDIR /code ---> Using cache ---> 2c1b3d0ce106 Step 3/6 : COPY site ./site ---> becc22e9ec89 Step 4/6 : COPY package.json . ---> ffbf063519a0 Step 5/6 : RUN npm install ---> Running in 0c75f4e1cdf5 Step 6/6 : CMD ["npm", "start"] ---> Running in ec176fa46b30 Removing intermediate container ec176fa46b30 ---> 5cf606b8e7c3 Successfully built 5cf606b8e7c3 Successfully tagged myapp:latest /Users/nick/code $ 5cf606be7c3myapp
  37. 37. $ docker build -t myapp . Sending build context to Docker daemon 826.9kB Step 1/6 : FROM node ---> dcda6cd5e439 Step 2/6 : WORKDIR /code ---> Using cache ---> 2c1b3d0ce106 Step 3/6 : COPY site ./site ---> becc22e9ec89 Step 4/6 : COPY package.json . ---> ffbf063519a0 Step 5/6 : RUN npm install ---> Running in 0c75f4e1cdf5 Step 6/6 : CMD ["npm", "start"] ---> Running in ec176fa46b30 Removing intermediate container ec176fa46b30 ---> 5cf606b8e7c3 Successfully built 5cf606b8e7c3 Successfully tagged myapp:latest /Users/nick/code $ docker run 5cf 5cf606be7c3myapp
  38. 38. $ docker build -t myapp . Sending build context to Docker daemon 826.9kB Step 1/6 : FROM node ---> dcda6cd5e439 Step 2/6 : WORKDIR /code ---> Using cache ---> 2c1b3d0ce106 Step 3/6 : COPY site ./site ---> becc22e9ec89 Step 4/6 : COPY package.json . ---> ffbf063519a0 Step 5/6 : RUN npm install ---> Running in 0c75f4e1cdf5 Step 6/6 : CMD ["npm", "start"] ---> Running in ec176fa46b30 Removing intermediate container ec176fa46b30 ---> 5cf606b8e7c3 Successfully built 5cf606b8e7c3 Successfully tagged myapp:latest /Users/nick/code $ docker run myapp 5cf606be7c3myapp
  39. 39. $ docker build -t myapp . Sending build context to Docker daemon 826.9kB Step 1/6 : FROM node ---> dcda6cd5e439 Step 2/6 : WORKDIR /code ---> Using cache ---> 2c1b3d0ce106 Step 3/6 : COPY site ./site ---> becc22e9ec89 Step 4/6 : COPY package.json . ---> ffbf063519a0 Step 5/6 : RUN npm install ---> Running in 0c75f4e1cdf5 Step 6/6 : CMD ["npm", "start"] ---> Running in ec176fa46b30 Removing intermediate container ec176fa46b30 ---> 5cf606b8e7c3 Successfully built 5cf606b8e7c3 Successfully tagged myapp:latest /Users/nick/code $ docker run -it myapp bash 5cf606be7c3myapp
  40. 40. $ docker build -t myapp . Sending build context to Docker daemon 826.9kB Step 1/6 : FROM node ---> dcda6cd5e439 Step 2/6 : WORKDIR /code ---> Using cache ---> 2c1b3d0ce106 Step 3/6 : COPY site ./site ---> becc22e9ec89 Step 4/6 : COPY package.json . ---> ffbf063519a0 Step 5/6 : RUN npm install ---> Running in 0c75f4e1cdf5 Step 6/6 : CMD ["npm", "start"] ---> Running in ec176fa46b30 Removing intermediate container ec176fa46b30 ---> 5cf606b8e7c3 Successfully built 5cf606b8e7c3 Successfully tagged myapp:latest /Users/nick/code $ docker run -it myapp bash 5cf606be7c3myapp
  41. 41. $ docker build -t myapp . Sending build context to Docker daemon 826.9kB Step 1/6 : FROM node ---> dcda6cd5e439 Step 2/6 : WORKDIR /code ---> Using cache ---> 2c1b3d0ce106 Step 3/6 : COPY site ./site ---> becc22e9ec89 Step 4/6 : COPY package.json . ---> ffbf063519a0 Step 5/6 : RUN npm install ---> Running in 0c75f4e1cdf5 Step 6/6 : CMD ["npm", "start"] ---> Running in ec176fa46b30 Removing intermediate container ec176fa46b30 ---> 5cf606b8e7c3 Successfully built 5cf606b8e7c3 Successfully tagged myapp:latest /Users/nick/code $ docker run -it myapp bash 5cf606be7c3myapp
  42. 42. 5cf606be7c3myapp / +--bin/ +--code/ +--node_modules/ +--package.json +--site/ +--dev/ +--etc/ +--home/ +--lib/ +--media/ +--mnt/ +--opt/ +--proc/ 0c75f4e1cdf5 / +--bin/ +--code/ +--site/ +--dev/ +--etc/ +--home/ +--lib/ +--media/ +--mnt/ +--opt/ +--proc/ becc22e9ec89 / +--bin/ +--code/ +--dev/ +--etc/ +--home/ +--lib/ +--media/ +--mnt/ +--opt/ +--proc/ 2c1b3d0ce106 WORKDIR /code COPY site ./site RUN npm installCOPY package.json . / +--bin/ +--code/ +--package.json +--site/ +--dev/ +--etc/ +--home/ +--lib/ +--media/ +--mnt/ +--opt/ +--proc/ ffbf063519a0
  43. 43. Important takeaways ● Selecting the right amount of "context" can speed up build time, but be sure it encompasses all ﬁles you need. ● Files generated from build processes or installs (npm) should happen in the container (rather than your computer) to ensure consistency. ● Errors around ﬁles not found (common) is because the ﬁle wasn’t copied or copied to the wrong place. Identify where in the container the process is starting from, and try to connect it to where the ﬁle may be. ● Take advantage of layering by running a shell at different points in the container’s build process
  44. 44. Thank you! @palencharizard nickpalenchar.com

×