Deploy Solutions' All High-Impact Consulting Services

The Art & Science of Great Software Projects www.deploy.solutions High-Impact Consulting Services for Consulting Firms
OUR VISION & MISSION Our vision is to reduce the remarkably high rate of software project failures worldwide, by transform...
Key Benefits • Results Oriented • Scientific approach: Observe, Plan, Do, Study, Adjust • Converts your business goals int...
BEFORE YOUR PROJECT STARTS Our Pre-Project Support services assist your organization with • Proposals & RFPs • Statements ...
Key Benefits • Increase your win rate with responses that convey your unique value proposition • Leverage deep technical &...
Key Benefits • Increase your project success rate with accurate planning and resourcing • Manage client expectations with ...
Key Benefits • Convert your “Big Picture” into achievable solutions • Simplify multi-phase/multi-year roadmaps • Develop r...
DURING YOUR PROJECT Our Project Support services assist your project manager, project team and stakeholders with • Schedul...
Key Benefits • Approach estimates methodically and statistically to increases accuracy and confidence • Reduce “progress r...
Key Benefits • Develop migration strategy including key migration formulas, metrics, test cases, and risks • Optimize migr...
Key Benefits • Develop deployment & release strategy including environments, pipeline, metrics, test cases, and risks • Op...
AFTER YOUR PROJECT ENDS Our Post-Project Support services assist your project manager with • Feedback & Lessons Learned • ...
Key Benefits • Gather feedback methodically and objectively to increase response accuracy • “Positivity” approach encourag...
Key Benefits • Deep dive into the expected and actual results of your project • Objective analysis shows areas of improvem...
Key Benefits • Reusable templates and content snippets kick- start project documentation and deliverables • Custom automat...
16www.deploy.solutions Ready to deploy something great? Book an appointment on our website or email support@deploy.solutio...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Deploy Solutions' All High-Impact Consulting Services

28 views

Published on

We can provide you with support before, during, or after your project. Find out how we can help you.

Published in: Technology
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
28
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
1
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Deploy Solutions' All High-Impact Consulting Services

  1. 1. The Art & Science of Great Software Projects www.deploy.solutions High-Impact Consulting Services for Consulting Firms
  2. 2. OUR VISION & MISSION Our vision is to reduce the remarkably high rate of software project failures worldwide, by transforming the way companies manage them. Our mission is to reduce your software project cost, duration, effort, and risk by developing a standardized approach, guidance, and tools for project management and delivery. 2www.deploy.solutions
  3. 3. Key Benefits • Results Oriented • Scientific approach: Observe, Plan, Do, Study, Adjust • Converts your business goals into SMART project objectives • Emphasizes User Adoption and Change Management • Flexible and Collaborative • Partnership with your project manager and team • 1st or 2nd level project delivery support, as you prefer • Waterfall, Agile, Scrum, Kanban? We adapt to you • Remote collaboration using secure online services • Regular communication through calls and web meetings • Service desk to handle your unexpected needs • Cost-Effective • Project acceleration using our tools, templates, and content • Detailed task definitions and accurate estimate ranges • Effort charged in 30 minute blocks for maximum budget flexibility 3www.deploy.solutions OUR HIGH-IMPACT CONSULTING SERVICES We support your planning, management, and delivery activities BEFORE, DURING, and AFTER your software projects.
  4. 4. BEFORE YOUR PROJECT STARTS Our Pre-Project Support services assist your organization with • Proposals & RFPs • Statements of Work • Roadmaps & Strategies 4
  5. 5. Key Benefits • Increase your win rate with responses that convey your unique value proposition • Leverage deep technical & business expertise • Hyper-detailed & accurate • Fast turnaround time • Public Sector experience (esp. Canadian federal, provincial, municipal gov’t) 5www.deploy.solutions PROPOSALS & RFPS Proposals and RFP responses are tricky. You need to: 1) Convincingly convey your unique value proposition 2) Catch every minor detail; a misplaced semi-colon, missing sentence, or incomplete response can doom your bid 3) Accurately describe important technical concepts and assumptions that could otherwise blow up your bid, or (worse!) the project once you’ve won 4) Meet a tight review, approval, and submission timeframe We can write the entire bid for you, or edit and review it as part of your bid team.
  6. 6. Key Benefits • Increase your project success rate with accurate planning and resourcing • Manage client expectations with detailed assumptions • Leverage deep technical & business expertise • Hyper-detailed & accurate • Fast turnaround time 6www.deploy.solutions STATEMENTS OF WORK Statements of Work are similar to proposals and RFP responses, with the additional burden of incorporating accurate high-level planning and resourcing to schedule and budget your project delivery, and detailed assumptions to manage your client’s expectations. We can write the entire statement of work for you, or edit and review it as part of your bid and project team.
  7. 7. Key Benefits • Convert your “Big Picture” into achievable solutions • Simplify multi-phase/multi-year roadmaps • Develop realistic strategies for cloud and user adoption, change management, governance, and more. • Prepare high-level implementation plans that fit your strategies and resources • Leverage deep architecture & development expertise including enterprise, infrastructure, and cloud 7www.deploy.solutions ROADMAPS & STRATEGIES Business and technology changes fast. It can be challenging to turn your “Big Picture” business goals into achievable software technology implementations. Also, your roadmap is more likely to succeed if you have clear and realistic strategies for achieving it. Each roadmap and strategy must be supported by appropriate planning and detailed activities. We can help you create a solution roadmap with viable strategies and concrete implementation plans.
  8. 8. DURING YOUR PROJECT Our Project Support services assist your project manager, project team and stakeholders with • Scheduling & Tracking • Migrations & Cleanups • Deployments & Releases 8
  9. 9. Key Benefits • Approach estimates methodically and statistically to increases accuracy and confidence • Reduce “progress reporting” friction with our time- and task-tracking techniques • Optimize project plan and tasks to reduce critical path • Identify, document, and assess project change request and issue impacts • Leverage our deep technical and business expertise to overcome project obstacles 9www.deploy.solutions SCHEDULING & TRACKING We combine technical and business expertise to help your PM overcome obstacles, and stay on track. Our methodical and statistical approach to estimates increases accuracy and confidence, and our time- and task-tracking techniques reduce “progress reporting” friction. We optimize your project plan and tasks to reduce risks and costs, and assess CR and issue impacts.
  10. 10. Key Benefits • Develop migration strategy including key migration formulas, metrics, test cases, and risks • Optimize migration plan and tasks • Approach estimates methodically and statistically to increases accuracy and confidence • Reduce confusion by clarifying and communicating cleanup and migration roles & responsibilities beforehand • Leverage our deep technical and business expertise to overcome project obstacles 10www.deploy.solutions MIGRATIONS & CLEANUPS Migration and cleanup activities are complex. They can be hard, complicated work for project teams, support staff, and business users. Unexpected or overlooked technical issues, and process and communication gaps, can quickly lead to costly overruns and delays. Our methodical and templated approach to migrations and cleanups increases accuracy and confidence, reduces business and project team effort and confusion, and optimizes your migration and cleanup plan and tasks to reduce risks and costs.
  11. 11. Key Benefits • Develop deployment & release strategy including environments, pipeline, metrics, test cases, and risks • Optimize manual and automated tasks • Reduce confusion by clarifying and communicating roles & responsibilities and activities, including: • Change management and UAT • Stakeholder and user communication • Co-existence and decommissioning tasks • Leverage our deep technical and business expertise to overcome project obstacles 11www.deploy.solutions DEPLOYMENTS & RELEASES High stakes, high rewards - when it comes to deploying software, the pressure's on! We can reduce the stress, and increase the success. Our methodical and templated approach to deployments and releases increases accuracy and confidence, reduces business and project team effort and confusion, and optimizes your deployment and release plan and tasks to reduce risks and costs.
  12. 12. AFTER YOUR PROJECT ENDS Our Post-Project Support services assist your project manager with • Feedback & Lessons Learned • Project Analysis • Templates & Accelerators www.deploy.solutions 12
  13. 13. Key Benefits • Gather feedback methodically and objectively to increase response accuracy • “Positivity” approach encourages constructive responses and transparency • Aggregate feedback to detect trends • Recommend “lessons learned” to optimize future project plans and tasks 13www.deploy.solutions FEEDBACK & LESSONS LEARNED It’s vital to gather feedback and lessons right after your project ends, in order to improve future projects. We help you gather project team, stakeholder, and end user feedback objectively and reliably using workshops and surveys. We then aggregate the responses into a set of “Lessons Learned”, which you apply to your upcoming projects.
  14. 14. Key Benefits • Deep dive into the expected and actual results of your project • Objective analysis shows areas of improvement • Suggestions can be used to reduce the cost, effort, duration, and risk of future projects • Areas of improvement cost-estimated and prioritized 14www.deploy.solutions PROJECT ANALYSIS If you don't measure it, you can't improve it. Deep dive into the results of your completed project, analyze the feedback and lessons learned, and compare your baseline metrics against your actual results. The objective analysis results in a formal report that suggests areas of improvement. If adopted, these reduce the cost, duration, effort, and risk of future projects.
  15. 15. Key Benefits • Reusable templates and content snippets kick- start project documentation and deliverables • Custom automated tools speed up your project teams important or repetitive tasks • Increase deliverable quality and reduce risk • Leverage our existing licensed project material as a starting point 15www.deploy.solutions TEMPLATES & ACCELERATORS Working manually from scratch every project is a waste of your organization’s time and money. It also creates inconsistencies, oversights, and opportunities for errors. Using the results of the Project Analysis, we help you create reusable templates, content, and tools that accelerate your team’s project efforts, saving you time and money while improving the quality of their results. Leverage our licensed project material to truly fast-forward your team.
  16. 16. 16www.deploy.solutions Ready to deploy something great? Book an appointment on our website or email support@deploy.solutio ns and let’s discuss your unique project needs.

×