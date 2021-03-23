https://isbooktoday.com/welcome/B08RBFLCK1 ❤Visiting Hawaii with your kids?⚡ This fun filled activity book and journal is a great way for kids to plan and record their own travel adventures and make a treasured memory book for their trip to Hawaii. Cool Hawaii specific crossword, word search, puzzles and other activities will keep them busy on the journey, they will learn about Hawaii and practice their writing, reading and maths in a fun way. Includes a great planning and diary section which will increase children's excitement by getting them involved in the early planning stages of the trip. ❤This is a great gift for children and an amazing keepsake for parents⚡ ❤Included in this book:⚡ Trip Planning: Cool Places to visit in Hawaii Research your trip Postcard Reminder & Packing List Activities to do on the way to Hawaii: Word Search Crossword Hawaii Quiz Cool Facts about Hawaii Hawaii Link up Puzzle Code Cracker Number Chains and Puzzles A-Mazing Maze Drawing Coloring Hawaii Trip Diary Write a daily diary during the trip Plus more activities for the trip home ...