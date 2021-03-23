https://isbooktoday.com/welcome/B07FTYQBX9 ❤" Well-written narrative of the American campaign of 1813." - United Empire, 1916⚡Robert Sellar (1841-1919) emigrated to Upper Canada from Scotland in 1856 where he secured employment as a printer✔8217 s apprentice.In order to chronicle the heroism of the region✔8217 s original British settlers and to refute the growing notion that the only true ✔8220 children of the soil✔8221 were French Canadian, Sellar wrote a collections of simple stories of backwoods life. Other literary works by Sellar depicting pioneer life in Canada would include Hemlock, Morven, and The narrative of Gordon Sellar.In 1913, Sellar published a 40-page book " The U. S. campaign of 1813 to capture Montreal," in which he describes the two-pronged American attack on Montreal during the War of 1812 from Sackett's Harbor and Plattsburg, New York in the fall of 1813 which ended in a complete fiasco.Sellar notes that had the American attack been successful, " with Montreal in U. S. possession all the British troops west of it, cut off from their base of supply, would have had to surrender, and the stars-and-stripes would have flown over all Canada west of Quebec. It was the battle of Crysler that saved Canada."