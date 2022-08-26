Successfully reported this slideshow.
Ways to Use Displacement Pumps in Various Industries.pdf

Aug. 26, 2022
Ways to Use Displacement Pumps in Various Industries.pdf

Aug. 26, 2022
Business

Positive displacement pumps transport liquids by pushing the fluid, drawing it through the system, and into an expanding chamber.

Positive displacement pumps transport liquids by pushing the fluid, drawing it through the system, and into an expanding chamber. https://visserssales.com/products/industrial-pumps/positive-displacement-pumps/

Ways to Use Displacement Pumps in Various Industries.pdf

  1. 1. Ways to Use Displacement Pumps in Various Industries A displacement pump is a type of pump that uses a rotating, reciprocating, or oscillating mechanism to move fluids or gases by direct action. Industries use these pumps in applications where a constant flow rate is required, such as irrigation and hydraulic power transmission. Positive displacement pumps are some of the most common types of displacement pumps used today. Learn more about these pumps in the sections below. What is a Positive Displacement Pump? It works by trapping a fixed volume of fluid in a chamber and then moving that chamber to discharge the liquid. The two main positive displacement pump classes are reciprocating and rotary pumps. Reciprocating pumps are the simplest type of displacement pump. They use a piston or plunger to move fluids by displacing a fixed fluid volume with each stroke. Meanwhile, rotary pumps are more complex than reciprocating pumps and use a rotating mechanism to move fluids. These are high-pressure positive displacement pumps with larger flow rates than reciprocating pumps. Car cooling systems widely use rotary pumps.
  2. 2. How Does a Positive Displacement Pump Work? Positive displacement pumps transport liquids by pushing the fluid, drawing it through the system, and into an expanding chamber. When the necessary amount of liquid is in the chamber, it compresses and forces the liquid out of the pump. These pumps typically run slower and provide more pressure than other pumps. Advantages of Displacement Pumps Displacement pumps offer many advantages over other types of pumps, including: • They are suitable for pumping viscous liquids and gases. • You are ideal for pump liquids with high solids content. • You can use them to pump liquids at high pressures. • They are less likely to cavitate compared to other types of pumps. • You can move liquids at low flow rates. How Do Industries Use Displacement Pumps? Various industries use positive displacement pump applications in their standard operations. Some of the most common uses for displacement pumps include: • Moving liquids: Displacement pumps can move fluids from one place to another. This is common in the food, beverage, pharmaceutical, and cosmetics industries. • Moving air: One can also use displacement pumps to move air which is typical in the HVAC industry, as well as the automotive and aerospace industries. • Moving other gases: In addition to moving air, displacement pumps can move other gases. The chemical industry and the oil and gas industry use these types of displacement pumps. • Moving viscous fluids: Displacement pumps can transport viscous fluids, such as oil and other petroleum products. This is common in the automotive and aerospace industries as well. • Moving slurries: Displacement pumps can also move slurries, a type of fluid containing solid particles. The mining and construction industries use this type of pump to transfer mud or liquid cement. Displacement pumps are a versatile tool that many businesses depend on in their everyday applications. A displacement pump may be the right choice if you require a pump to move liquids, air, or other fluids. Contact Vissers Sales Corp. today for more information on displacement pumps and other industrial pump systems. Original Source Link: https://www.atoallinks.com/2022/ways-to-use-displacement-pumps-in- various-industries/
  3. 3. Business Address: 20-220 Industrial Parkway South Aurora, ON L4G 3V6 Phone No. – 905-841-4073 Site - https://visserssales.com/ Email ID – sales@vissers.on.ca

