Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
THE RESTAURANT SPONSOR TAKE OUT BINGO GAME Like the restaurant stimulus plan, this will drive direct cashﬂow to your partn...
CREATE A BINGO BOARD WITH YOUR SPONSOR RESTAURANTS MENU ITEMS Choose the best (and most proﬁtable for the restaurant) indi...
2 HAVE FANS PRINT IT OUT AND STAPLE THEIR RECEIPTS (AND SCREENSHOTS IF DONE ONLINE) TO THE BOXES Everytime a fan orders th...
HAVE DIFFERENT PRIZES FOR DIFFERENT COMBINATIONS Vertical- 10% off tickets Horizontal-$5 giftcard to the team store Diagon...
HAVE FANS POST THEIR FOOD FOR DOUBLE POINTS If fans post their food from the board they can earn exclusive prizes. They ha...
5 TO REALLY HELP MAKE A BINGO BOARD FOR EACH SURROUNDING COMMUNITY If your reach is large enough create a bingo board for ...
24 SQUARES AT SAY $12.99 PER ITEM = $311.76 PER CARD COMPLETED 15 CARDS = $4,676.40 This is direct cash ﬂow into your rest...
Our restaurant partners have supported our teams for years. This is an easy way you can save jobs and businesses today. Im...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Sponsorship Restaurant Bingo Sports

27 views

Published on

Our restaurants are some of the most hurt with this crisis. Here is how a Takeout Bingo can help you drive sales.

Published in: Sports
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Sponsorship Restaurant Bingo Sports

  1. 1. THE RESTAURANT SPONSOR TAKE OUT BINGO GAME Like the restaurant stimulus plan, this will drive direct cashﬂow to your partners and keep their lights on.
  2. 2. CREATE A BINGO BOARD WITH YOUR SPONSOR RESTAURANTS MENU ITEMS Choose the best (and most proﬁtable for the restaurant) individual items on your sponsor’s menu. 1
  3. 3. 2 HAVE FANS PRINT IT OUT AND STAPLE THEIR RECEIPTS (AND SCREENSHOTS IF DONE ONLINE) TO THE BOXES Everytime a fan orders the item they cross off a bingo box with their receipt.
  4. 4. HAVE DIFFERENT PRIZES FOR DIFFERENT COMBINATIONS Vertical- 10% off tickets Horizontal-$5 giftcard to the team store Diagonal- $10 off concessions at the game X-Buy one get one free ticket Blackout- Free team shirt (If you have a printing partner use them to create a custom one) 3
  5. 5. HAVE FANS POST THEIR FOOD FOR DOUBLE POINTS If fans post their food from the board they can earn exclusive prizes. They have to tag the restaurant partner and a custom team hashtag#. 4
  6. 6. 5 TO REALLY HELP MAKE A BINGO BOARD FOR EACH SURROUNDING COMMUNITY If your reach is large enough create a bingo board for each surrounding community (areas of town, suburbs, etc.). This localization will build even more usage and cash ﬂow as fans can choose the community.
  7. 7. 24 SQUARES AT SAY $12.99 PER ITEM = $311.76 PER CARD COMPLETED 15 CARDS = $4,676.40 This is direct cash ﬂow into your restaurants and will keep some open. THE MATH This can drive over $4,000 into your local community restaurants with just 15 fans participating.
  8. 8. Our restaurant partners have supported our teams for years. This is an easy way you can save jobs and businesses today. Implement this today. Our community restaurants need it and we as teams and sponsorship departments can make it happen.

×