Purple Haze Feedback Traducción Española

Purple Haze Feedback Una novela de JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Hecha por Kadano Kouhei Ilustrada y basada en el manga de Arak...
Purple Haze Feedback Perdido en recuerdos distantes De días con compañeros que antaño se fueron Ebrio con el honor de la a...
- Snakecharmer de Rage Against The Machine Dos figuras se postrabanen el Templo de Apollo. Un hombre, y una mujer Era de n...
¿Luchan para encontrar algo para comprar? ¿Para seguir adelante? ¿Para huir? Quién sabe. Ellos no te sabrían decir. La tie...
CAPÍTULO 1: VITTI ‘NA CROZZA (HE VISTO UNA CALAVERA)
Milán, Italia – el Estadio Guiseppe Meazza. Uno de los estadios de fútbol más famosos del mundo. Algo ahí dabaun mal prese...
Uno de ellos era una chica – Sheila E. Su aspecto era joven y sugería que no había madurado del todo, pero sus ojos eran a...
Había un tinte de pena en sus ojos. Cuando Mista se dio cuenta, Mista frunció el ceño y se dirigió a Sheila E. “Sheila E, ...
“Qué…” Fugo se detuvo, y observó a Sheila E. Mista hizo que se cubriera las orejas para que no oyera lo que iba a decir. L...
da mala suerte. No pienso en acercarme a ese número. El tres está mucho más a salvo.” El tono de Mista se suavizó un poco....
haber sobrevivido la locura que era la lucha entre Diavolo y Giorno. Eras lo suficientemente inteligente de ver eso. Siemp...
No hay manera de defenderse contra él. No hay manera de controlar lo que infecta. No discrimina. Es vicioso. Es la muerte ...
Está haciendoesto deliberadamente. Está intentandocabrearme. Quiere que luche con él. Darle una excusa para queme dispare....
Purple Haze rugió repentinamente. El sonido era como un tirón que empujó la atención de Fugo hacia él. “Basta,” dijo Mista...
“¡Gigigigigigigigigigi!” El chico otorgó versiones orales de los efectos de sonido que imaginaba que acompañaban su corte....
“Pero tu nombre, Sale… ¡es un nombre muy salado! ¿Lo pillas? ¡Porque significa sal! ¡Jajajajajajajajajajajajajajajajajajaj...
Aun así este niño tenía una mente simple, ignorada, maleducada, sin preocuparsepornada salvo por cualquier cosaque le irri...
Pero este chico sin deseos de futuro y esta drogadicta sin mucho tiempo de vida… estos fallos patéticos de la vida habían ...
Si Vittorio iba a intentar apuñalarle, Sale le dejaría hacerlo. Haría que la daga se detuviera, y entonces haría lo mismo ...
“¡Aaaghhhhhh…!” Vittorio se encogía en el suelo por la agonía. “¡Massimo!” gritó, llamando a alguien fuera del almacén. “¡...
Vittorio pisó al hombre plano, restregando su pie contra el. “Ugh, que asco, siento sus latidos.” “Aunque está desinflado ...
“Oooooh, ooooh, ¿y yo?, Mi Dolly Dagger también es bastante buena, ¿a qué si?” “Jajajajajaja, ¡todos somos geniales” Una m...
Un Stand nacido de un fuerte deseo de querer probaruna inocencia personal y transferir la culpa y la responsabilidad hacia...
Cuando Illuso, miembro del equipo de asesinos de Passione estaba investigando antes de su combate contra Fugo, el informe ...
La música había alcanzado su culmen con Bach y Mozart. La escultura y la pintura ya no podíanmejorar desde Miguel Ángel y ...
Desde el momento en el que cruzó la puerta el profesorestaba furioso. Creía que los resultados mostraban que Fugo no le to...
Fugo echó una amarga carcajada. “No – lo que hacen es temerme.” “¿?” “Si lo que hice sale a la luz, pensarán que dañará la...
“¿Madurez? Mi temperamento es tan explosivo que golpeé a un profesoren la cabeza conun diccionario.” Los ojos de Buccellat...
“¿Porqué dejaste la puerta abierta? Cualquiera podríahaber entrado.” “No puedo escuchar a la gente venir si la cierro.” “¿...
“Lo que acabas de decir. ¿Por qué lo has dicho?” “¿Porqué qué?” “¿Estabas siendo educado porqueen el fondo sabes que no pu...
Murolo le echó una mirada. “Cállate, Sheila E. Sé que fuiste la intermediaria entre los guardaespaldas del jefe y esos tra...
Fugo no podíaescondersu confusión. ¿Qué estaba ocurriendo? Conocíaal hombre. Pero antes de que se lanzara a este mundo cri...
“Ese rumor es cierto. Cuando el efecto el Stand pasa, las drogas se convierten otra vez en sal normal y corriente. Y ese l...
“Sentí como si el solhubiera salido detrás de una nube y brillara para mí. Todos esos años los gasté en mi venganza, dicié...
“… ¿Qué?” “¡No me estáis enseñando el respeto que merezco! Mista me dijo que hiciera lo que pudiera. Las órdenes de los pe...
“¡Damas y caballeros, bienvenidos al espectáculo!” ¡Somos 53 cartas, y estamos aquí para entreteneros! ¡Yo soy el Joker, y...
“¡Angelica!” “¡Todosy cada uno adictos a sus propia drogas!” “¿Y?” “¡Pos eso!” “¡No conocenel dolor! ¡Puedes darles mil pa...
por los números. Cartas tras cartas cayeron de la torre, dejándose caer lentamente sobrela mesa. En poco tiempo, todo aque...
Hubo un débil quejido. "Viste los Stands de Narancia y Fugo como las más amenazantes, así que fuiste a por ellos primero, ...
Angelica Attanasio nació con una horrible enfermedad sanguínea. Le hacía sentir algo parecido a agujas fluir por sus venas...
III. 'a vucchella……………………………..LabiosTentadores.......... Los viajeros en Italia deben estar preparados para las huelgas - ...
Una huelga nacional parará todos los metodos de transporte, cerrará los museos, y dejará a los turistas sin nada que admir...
paliza que le he dado al chaval." "Tengo que culparle pormi cagada de alguna manera." "¡Lo odio tanto! Tengo que empezar o...
Se dirigieron al yate que esperaba en el puerto. La única vía hacia Sicilia durante una huelga era usar un barco privado. ...
"¿De veras? Pero Buccellati le ha traido. ¿Confías en Buccellati pero no en el hombre en el que él confía? ¿No es eso cont...
El lugar hacía nacer la luz y la oscuridad de manera igualitaria. "El mayor espectáculo humano, comedia y tragedia en igua...
Fugo había visto a personas confiar en otras de esta manera antes - confiar en ellas más de lo que confiaban en ellas mism...
tan intenso. Era una resignación muy casual. Demasiado casual cómo para que a Fugo le diera pena, o lo viera con enfado. E...
"Me gustaría tener clientes de clase alta. Con bolsillos más profundos. Me jode toda esta gente pobretona." Las palabras d...
"No puedes confiar en tus padres y la escuela no te enseña nada más que una sarta de mentiras, ¿verdad?" Narancia parecía ...
Fugo hizo desaparecer a Purple Haze. Narancia le observó. "¿Es eso un sí?¿Me dejarás unirme?" "Te introduciré a la banda. ...
  1. 1. Purple Haze Feedback Una novela de JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Hecha por Kadano Kouhei Ilustrada y basada en el manga de Araki Hirohiko Traducido por Daniel Bazán Román (Nibayasan)
  2. 2. Purple Haze Feedback Perdido en recuerdos distantes De días con compañeros que antaño se fueron Ebrio con el honor de la amistad Con certeza de que nunca acabaría Ahora, desvanecidos como si fuera un sueño Desaparecidos, sin un atisbo de calidez Cubiertos en una silenciosa y mortal neblina Un sueño vacío Una visión horrible y egoísta Propagadacomo el más peligroso de los virus
  3. 3. - Snakecharmer de Rage Against The Machine Dos figuras se postrabanen el Templo de Apollo. Un hombre, y una mujer Era de noche; una luna nueva. La mujer yacía de lado, apenas era visible bajo la débil luz de las estrellas; el hombre se quedó de pie, bajando la mirada hacia ella. Ella dio un quejido de dolor. “Llámalo” el hombre dijo, en un tono frío. La mujer dio otro quejido. “Llama a Fugo. Llámalo aquí. Grita y reza para que venga y te salve.” La voz del hombre no dabaningún signo de piedad. Solo hostilidad y asesinato, calcificados en crueldad oscura. La mujer solo lloriqueaba. No se movió. Sus brazos y piernas estaban retorcidas en formas que no deberían. No podíaescaparpor sí misma. “No intentes luchar conmigo” dijo el hombre. No era una amenaza, más bien, estaba diciendo un hecho. “Manic Depression puede controlarte directamente. Ya no tienes voluntad propia.” Su mano salió disparada y agarró su cuello confuerza. Sus dedos fueron bajo su piel, dentro de su carne. * Esta es una historia sobrepersonas incapaces de entrar en acción. No tienen planes de futuro, ni encuentran confort alguno en sus recuerdos. El pasado y el futuro no sonpara ellos; solo existen en el presente, luchando sin conseguir nada a cambio.
  4. 4. ¿Luchan para encontrar algo para comprar? ¿Para seguir adelante? ¿Para huir? Quién sabe. Ellos no te sabrían decir. La tierra que los dejó a su suerte no provee respuesta. Ellos solo saben una cosa, la tierra bajo sus pies está empezando a derrumbarse y ya no pueden permanecer quietos. No tienen un mañana, no tienen hogar. ¿Cómo pueden encontrar esperanza? ¿A qué pueden arremeter en su desesperación? Vamos a examinar a un chico, un chico en este mismo predicamento. El nombre del chico es Pannacotta Fugo. Hay algunos que le llaman traidor, aquellos que lo señalan como alguien sin vergüenza. Sus decisiones dictarán cuál será su destino.
  5. 5. CAPÍTULO 1: VITTI ‘NA CROZZA (HE VISTO UNA CALAVERA)
  6. 6. Milán, Italia – el Estadio Guiseppe Meazza. Uno de los estadios de fútbol más famosos del mundo. Algo ahí dabaun mal presentimiento. No había ruido. Siempre había ruido. Multitudes de fans coreando, los gritos de los vendedores, la policía luchando por mantener el orden. A estas horas de la mañana, el Estadio nunca estaba en silencio. Especialmente en un día de juego – y los favoritos de la casa iban a jugar supuestamente consus archi-rivales para una multitud de personas. Sin embargo, todos los 80.018 asientos estaban vacíos. Nadie viendo el partido, y nadie jugando. Nadie en absoluto. Solo una terrorífica quietud en el cielo abierto. En el cielo había un dirigible – planeando sobreel cielo, como si estuvieran grabando el juego que no estaba siendo jugado. En un lado del dirigible, en pequeñas y poco intrusivas letras, estaba escrito: “Speedwagon.” En la góndola, el personal del dirigible bajó la mirada hacia el estadio vacío con nervios. Se miraron el uno al otro y asintieron. Uno de ellos habló a través de un transceptor. “El Estadio está desierto. Podéis proceder.” “Roger.” El hombre en la otra línea se adentró hacia los asientos vacíos, y saludó al dirigible que sobrevolaba. Una luz se encendió; le habían visto. “Vigila bien. Como dije, si algo me pasa, huye.” “Entendido, ten cuidado, Guido Mista.” Apagando el recibidor, el hombre – Mista – bajó su mano y sacó un arma de su bota. Con facilidad apuntó al túnel en el que los jugadores se suponeque entrarían. “Vale. Sal ya, Sheila E.” Hablaba en voz baja, pero viajó, proyectadacomo si fuera la de un cantante de ópera. Por diez completos segundos hubo silencio. Entonces, dos figuras emergieron de las sombras, sus movimientos mucho más fluidos que la intensidad que el equipo de atletas de la casa podríallegar a mostrar.
  7. 7. Uno de ellos era una chica – Sheila E. Su aspecto era joven y sugería que no había madurado del todo, pero sus ojos eran algo completamente diferente. Eran los ojos de algo salvaje, preparado para lanzarse y clavar sus dientes en el cuello de cualquier presa. Preparado para despedazarlo de arriba abajo. Habían bastantes cicatrices en su rostro;pero no mostró ningún signo de que le importara. Estaba escoltando a un chico, que se acercó cautelosamente, conla cabeza baja haciendo que sus pendientes con forma de fresa se agitaran. Cuando ambos habían alcanzado un punto dondeestaban a 20 metros de distancia de Mista, el gritó. “Parad.” Lo hicieron. Sheila E. paró de inmediato, como un soldado haciendo su entrenamiento, pero el chico se encogió, y se quedó crispado en el sitio. El arma de Mista apuntaba hacia él. El barril quedando a pocadistancia de su rostro, entre sus cejas y sus labios, hacia la parte superior de su nariz. Su brazo no tembló. “Hmph,” gruñó Mista. Observó al chico de arriba a abajo y comenzó a hablar. “Cuanto tiempo.” La cabeza del chico se alzó, mirándole por primera vez. Los ojos de Mista eran fríos, como el hielo. “Dime, Fugo… ¿Qué has estado haciendo?” El muchacho no contestó, se le habían perdido las palabras. “Hasta lo que sabemos, te has pasado los últimos 6 meses tocando el piano en un bar. ¿Tocabas el piano? No tenía ni idea en todo el tiempo que nos conocimos…” “………………” “Supongo que los niños ricos llegan a aprender un montón de trucos extrafalarios.” Fugo murmuró algo en voz baja. “¿Mm?” Dijo Mista, sin dejar que eso pasase desapercibido. “¿Qué has dicho? Si tienes algo que decir, suéltalo.” Fugo retorció uno de sus labios a un lado. “No es nada,” chirrió. Mentía; quería rechazar la implicación que Mista había juzgado sin motivo. Mista levantó una ceja, pero dejó el asunto. “Vale, entonces dime… ¿hay algo que tengas que decirme? ¿algo que quieras saber? Contestaré lo que pueda.” Fugo se quedó en silencio porun largo momento y entonces se aclaró. “¿Es verdad que ha… muerto?”
  8. 8. Había un tinte de pena en sus ojos. Cuando Mista se dio cuenta, Mista frunció el ceño y se dirigió a Sheila E. “Sheila E, cubre tus orejas.” Asintió y se tapó los oídos consus dedos, contan fuerza que era un milagro que no sangraran. Selló cualquier sonido externo. Su obediencia era casi patológica, pero Mista no estaba preocupado. Miró hacia Fugo y dijo, “Entonces… ¿escuchastelo de la muerte de Buccellati?” El color se fue de la cara de Fugo. Todo sucuerpo empezó a temblar, y sus dientes temblequearon. Era como si de repente le hubieran lanzado a una ventisca. “Narancia y Abbacchio también murieron. ¿Recuerdas lo que dijiste?” Fugo no contestó. “No estáis mirando a la realidad. No podéis sobrevivir solo convuestros ideales. No podemos vivir fuera de la mafia.” Fugo recordabaesas palabras. Nunca las olvidaría. Esas palabras le hicieron abandonar al hombre al que le apostaríahasta su vida. ¿Había cometido un error? ¿Era el él ignorante hacia todo los que estaba ocurriendo? Luchaba contra esa pregunta todos los días desdeaquello. Y ahora la respuesta – o parte de ella – se encontraba frente a él. Una de las 5 personas que abandonó ese día. “Mista… ¿es cierto?” Su voz tambaleó. Su pregunta no era particularmente específica, pero Mista dio una ligera sonrisa. “¿Entonces has escuchado los rumores? ¿Qué has oído?”
  9. 9. “Qué…” Fugo se detuvo, y observó a Sheila E. Mista hizo que se cubriera las orejas para que no oyera lo que iba a decir. Le tomó mucho coraje seguir hablando. “Lo que oí fue que el jefe finalmente decidió mostrarse. Y su nombre…” “¿Su nombre?” “Era Giorno Giovanna. Dijeron que el jefe de Passione tenía solo dieciséis años – y que su juventud fue una de las razones por las que mantuvo en secreto su identidad. Pero aparecieron traidores, e intentaron descubrir su identidad, algo que hizo que una chica inocente se mezclara en asuntos de la mafia, y casi llega a todauna guerra… así que no vio ninguna razón más para esconderse y se reveló al fin.” “Si, y sabes que eso es una mentira. Tú estabas connosotros cuando todo se vino abajo.” La pistola de Mista seguía apuntando a la cabeza de Fugo. “Estabas con nosotros antes de que Diavolo – el verdadero jefe – matara a Buccellati y a los demás.” La garganta de Fugo se sentía seca, pero no se atrevió a tragar. “Giorno se unió a la banda específicamente para derrotar al jefe y tomar su puesto. Buccellati le estaba ayudando desde el principio. Tiene sentido, ¿a que sí?No pareces sorprendido. Desdeel momento en que se unió al equipo, Giorno no era un recluta ordinario. Nunca pareció un novato, y Buccellati siempre le trataba como un compañero en el que confiaba y no un subordinado. Giorno insiste en que hasta eran compañeros, pero la verdad es… que Buccellati estaba trabajando para Giorno. De todas formas, así es como me lo parecía a mí. Estaba preparado para dar la vida por el sueño de Giorno – y lo hizo. Se llevó a Diavolo con el.” “………..” “Giorno se movía veloz y eficazmente, solidificando su poder. Era algo hermoso de ver. Esta es la parte que escuchaste, ¿cierto? No estábamos escondiéndonos, precisamente.” “Si… el príncipe gangster secreto haciendo limpieza en el inframundo. Es una leyenda urbana. Y dicen que tú eres su número dos, Mista.” “Wow, en esa parte te equivocas. La gente solo asume que el pistolero es la mano derecha, pero el verdadero número dos es Polnareff. Yo soy el número tres. Piénsalo – si tomas el número dos unas dos veces, tienes un cuatro. El cuatro
  10. 10. da mala suerte. No pienso en acercarme a ese número. El tres está mucho más a salvo.” El tono de Mista se suavizó un poco. “¿Polnareff? Ese nombre es Francés.” “No lo conoces. Y su nombre no es algo que te vaya a dar nada bueno. No encontrarás nada sobreel.” “………….” Todo esto era claramente información muy secreta. Una vez más, Fugo se preguntó que hacía el ahí. Todo era demasiado para él. ¿Matar al jefe y tomar su lugar? Era cosade locos. Así que dejó el equipo de Buccellati. Entonces, la última noche, Sheila E lo localizó. Enviada por la reformada Passione. Él supo que ese día llegaría… pero no se esperaba esto. El poder quetiene no lo tendría el antiguojefe ni en sus sueños. Hace seis meses, Passione era poderosa… al menos, para un sindicato de crimen organizado. Tenían conexiones en negocios, en las fuerzas armadas, en el gobierno; sobornos ycoerción conseguían todo lo que ellos quisieran. Pero esto no. Traerle a un estadio de UEFA de cinco estrellas como el de Guiseppe Meazza significaba rechazar a miles de fans, y posponerel partido a pesar de los contratos de emisión con televisiones de todo el mundo. Eso tomaba podermás allá de cualquier presidente. Más allá de todo lo que soñabael antiguo Passione. Y el dirigible que sobrevolaba pertenecía a la fundación Speedwagon. Uno de los centros de investigación más famosos del mundo, y no eran conocidosporhacerles favores a reyes del crimen. Fugo no tenía ni idea de que alguien les contactaría. Pero si estaban aquí para investigar algo, sería… …yo. ¿Qué máspodría ser? Fugo podíasentir los ojos de Mista vigilándole. Sheila E también estaba observándole. “¡Fugo! ¿Qué piensas?” Preguntó Mista. “¿Te consideras un traidor? ¿Crees que abandonaste a Buccellati cuando más lo necesitaba? ¿Te deja la culpabilidad dormir por las noches?” “…………..” “Debo admitirlo… podrías haber tenido razón. Quiero decir, Buccelatti la ha palmado. No viniste, así que tú sobreviviste. Yo solo sobreviví porque soyun tío mega-buenazo y super suertudo que nació bajo una estrella bendecida, pero tú no tenías eso de ventaja. Tú habrías muerto. No tenías ninguna posibilidad de
  11. 11. haber sobrevivido la locura que era la lucha entre Diavolo y Giorno. Eras lo suficientemente inteligente de ver eso. Siempre lo fuiste.” “…………” “Así que hasta ese punto, no tengo nada contra ti. El problema es el ahora. ¿Qué pretendes hacer?” “………..” Cuando Fugo se quedó en silencio, Mista hizo gestos de quitarse los dedos de las orejas. Sheila E lo hizo con un audible “pop”y se quedó firme. Preparada para luchar en cualquier segundo. “Fugo” dijo Mista, con calma. “Enséñanos tu Stand.” Los ojos de Sheila E eran cada vez más como dagas. La cara de Fugo encontró un nuevo tono de palidez. “Enséñanos a Purple Haze.” “………..” Fugo chirrió sus dientes, pero hizo lo que le habían dicho. El cuerpo de Fugo empezó a estar borroso,y entonces se dobló, como una neblina de calor. Y entonces, el doble dio un paso al frente. Era como si su alma se hubiera liberado de su piel, moviéndose como si tuviera vida propia. Parte de su personalidad dada forma – esto era su ‘Stand.’ Era un mosaico, tenía más de zombie que de hombre. Sus ojos anchos y con sed de sangre. Fugo lo llamaba Purple Haze. Era otro aspecto de Fugo, un poder únicamente para él, uno de los más temerosos del mundo. “Grrrrr... sssllluuuuuuurrrrr” Purple Haze chirrió sus dientes irritadamente, su saliva corría por debajo de su barbilla. Fugo odiaba mirarle. Era tenebroso. Muy tenebroso. Pero Mista ni pestañeó al verlo. “Así que, Fugo” dijo, manteniendo su arma firme. “Sabes la razón por la que te hemos llamado a un sitio como este a plena luz del día. ¿A que si?” Fugo no dijo nada. “Fugo, tu Stand está loco y es muy peligroso. El virus asesino que tu Purple Haze expande pudre todo lo que infecta hasta que se derritan y mueran.
  12. 12. No hay manera de defenderse contra él. No hay manera de controlar lo que infecta. No discrimina. Es vicioso. Es la muerte personificada. Fugo permaneció en silencio. “Pero sé que a ese virus no le gusta la luz. Sé que su rango es solo de cinco metros, tú sabes que lo sé.” “Es cierto.” “Así que, aquí, en este lugar, en esta distancia, en este clima. Tu Purple Haze no tiene ninguna oportunidad de luchar contra mis Sex Pistols” El arma que Mista sujetaba era un arma ordinaria, cargada con balas ordinarias… pero Fugo podía ver cosas pequeñajas flotando en el aire entre ellas, como si fueran pequeñas hadas molestas. Ese era el Stand de Mista. Las balas que el disparaba seguían caminos inesperados, pasabanpor cualquier defensa, y acertaban siempre donde más dolía. Fugo podía expandir el virus hasta donde él quisiera, pero Mista estaba a veinte metros de distancia. Nunca le podría alcanzar. En un campo abierto y con el solacechando… el virus se desvanecería en poco tiempo y sería indefenso. Nadie más estaría involucrado; Fugo casiseguro que moriría. Y la chica… Fugo podíasentir los ojos de Sheila taladrándose dentro de su espalda. Era un peón sacrificial. Si el hiciera algo inesperado, era su trabajo lanzarse hacia él. Sabíaque el virus la infectaría, la mataría. Pero ella no pensaría dos veces en quitarse la vida. Sabía desdeel momento que la vio que ella podría hacerlo. Parecía ser ese tipo de persona. No había forma de escapar. “Lo sé, Mista,” dijo Fugo. Podíanotar su voz temblar. Pero forzó su voz para hablar. “Séque si quisieras matarme, ya lo habrías hecho.” “¿Oh…?” Mista alzó una ceja. “No pareces tú, Fugo. Antaño, cuando tu espalda estaba contra la pared, estallabas y hacías alguna locura.” “……….” “Debo admitir, cuando decidiste no seguir a Buccellati, me quitaste un peso de encima. Si explotaras en el momento equivocado y esparcieras ese virus por todos lados, todos moriríamos. Eso sería estúpido ¿a que si?” Estaba insultando a Fugo. Eso estaba claro, pero algo más estaba claro…
  13. 13. Está haciendoesto deliberadamente. Está intentandocabrearme. Quiere que luche con él. Darle una excusa para queme dispare. Está seguro de quepuede matarmeantes de que haga dañoa Sheila E. Fugo estaba seguro, seguro del por qué le habían traído aquí Aspiró profundamente y dijo. “Portodos lados no.” “¿Qué?” “No puedo esparcir el virus por todos lados. Solo seis veces. Solo hay seis cápsulas de virus en las manos de Purple Haze. Solo puedo atacar seis veces en un solo día. Ya lo sabes.” La mirada de Mista se volvió más relajada. Fugo había conseguido calmar el ambiente. “Entonces te lo preguntaré de nuevo, Fugo. ¿En qué estás pensando ahora mismo?” “Nunca he traicionado a Passione. ¿No es cierto, Mista?” “Ya veo,” Mista apretó sus labios y dio un suspiro. “Elegiste esas palabras muy cautelosamente. Siempre fuiste inteligente. Sabes lo que debes hacer, ¿verdad? ¿Sabes cómo probartu lealtad a Giorno? “¿Probar?” “Para probar que no eres nuestro enemigo, tienes que matar a alguien que si lo es. Si no puedes, entonces te mataremos a ti.” No había nada de falso en su tono de voz. No era una amenaza hueca, ni una bravata falsa. Simplemente la verdad. Una orden, una entregada conautoridad. Hace seis meses, cuando ellos eran matones de bajo rango, Mista no sonaba tan intimidante. Él había crecido. La diferencia entre ellos era abismal. Los dientes de Fugo querían temblequear, pero los forzó para que estuviesen quietos. Se sentía como una rana congelada ante la mirada amenazante de una serpiente. Pero al menos consiguió una manera para que no le ejecutaran. De nuevo. Esto deberíahaber sido un alivio, pero en cambio, Fugo se encontró muy… de mal humor. La amargura se hizo una burbuja dentro de él, y era todo lo que podíahacer para que se quedara ahí dentro. Era una espinosa bilis que quemaba como si fuera fuego, pero que aun así permanecía terriblemente fría. “Grrrrrrraaaaaaaaaagggghhhhhh.”
  14. 14. Purple Haze rugió repentinamente. El sonido era como un tirón que empujó la atención de Fugo hacia él. “Basta,” dijo Mista frunciendo el ceño. “Haz que se marche.” Fugo dejó que su doble entrara de vuelta a su interior. Detrás de él, Sheila E dio un bufido. “¿No puedes ni hacer que tu cosase quede quieta? ¿No tienes ningún autocontrol en absoluto?” Fugo no podíanegárselo. “No empecéis a pelearos todavía,”dijo Mista. “Vais a estar trabajando juntos.” Fugo pestañeó hacia él. “¿Trabajar juntos?” “Y no solo vosotros dos, tendréis ayuda. Estos no son tipos a los que os podéis enfrentar solos.” “¿Tipos?” “Tu objetivo es un hombre, pero tiene a todo un equipo protegiéndole. Si no tienes un equipo, no ganarás. Es la lección más básica sobrelas tácticas.” Mista fijó la mirada hacia Fugo y la mantuvo. Sus ojos le decíana Fugo todo lo que necesitaba saber. Este objetivo era duro. Un escalofrío atravesó su espalda. “Si tiene un equipo, entonces…” Mista asintió. “Gente que permanecía en el viejo Passione. El equipo de Narcóticos.” * A más o menos la misma hora, en un almacén al bordede la Villa San Giovanni, un pueblo pequeño en el Stretto di Messina (Estrecho de Mesina), las piezas ya estaban en movimiento. Los llantos de un hombre hicieron eco a través de la habitación poco iluminada. Un chico se quedó frente a el. Mejillas hundidas, ojos sorprendentemente grandes. Concortes sobre todos los rincones de su piel, hasta en sus pestañas y labios. No todas eran heridas. La mayoría aún tenían costras en ellas, en una paleta de desagradables colores. Incluso en este momento, el chico estaba haciendo un tajo con su cuchillo. Cortándosesu propia mejilla.
  15. 15. “¡Gigigigigigigigigigi!” El chico otorgó versiones orales de los efectos de sonido que imaginaba que acompañaban su corte. Apenas parecíavivo y sus ojos aparentaban no tener rumbo. Cuando al fin terminó más o menos de rajar su propia piel, empezó a decir habladurías incoherentes. “El hombre moderno,” comenzó, “está incompleto. Consumir toda clase de mierda es… insuficiente. No me refiero a nutrición o el ejercicio o… digo que en comparación al hombre primitivo, ¡Había algo en sus vidas, su día a día, que ya no está!” Su garganta crepitó de forma repentina y algo salió volando. Tosió una costrade una herida que tenía dentro de la garganta. “Es como si dijeran que no se sienten vivos, no de verdad. Voy en serio, no te estoy engañando, serrrrrrrious bizzzzzznesss.” Había sangre deslizándose porsu boca, pero el chico no aparentaba notarlo. “¿Así que qué pasa? Bueno, he aquí la cosa súper seria. Cuando una forma de vida no tiene suficiente poderpara vivir… se extinguen. Sin falta. ¡Cómo los pandas! Están acabaaaaaaaaaados. Solo comen bamboo. Nada más. No hay esperanza para ellos. A la humanidad también le queda poco. ¡Estamos intentando tanto ser civilizados para esconderel hecho de que no tenemos nada por lo que vivir! No sé quién dijo toda esta mierda, pero alguien lo hizo, y yo… tengo que evitarlo, tengo que sentirme vivo, así que…” Empezó a cortarse de nuevo. “El dolor hace que todo se sienta real. ¡Llama a la vida que hay en mí! Sin ello, me extinguiré y… y… y no quiero extinguirme…” “……………….” “Umm… así que… ¿qué? Tú… ¿te llamabas Harry? ¿Halley? No, ¿Sale? Algo así, ¿verdad?” Había ligereza en su tono, como si estuviera hablándole a un viejo amigo. El hombre, cuyo nombre era Sale, estaba cubierto en sudor, su frente se arrugó en líneas de preocupación. Este era un momento de crisis para él. Él también era un ex-miembro de Passione; en tiempos pasados combatió contra Mista y Giorno persiguiendo el tesoro de uno de los líderes de la mafia, Polpo. Al igual que a Fugo, le ordenaron probarsu lealtad.
  16. 16. “Pero tu nombre, Sale… ¡es un nombre muy salado! ¿Lo pillas? ¡Porque significa sal! ¡Jajajajajajajajajajajajajajajajajajajajajajaja! ¡Sale! ¡Salado! ¡Joder, que divertido! Se rio tanto que le faltaba el aire, pero cuando se dio cuenta de que Sale no se reía con él, su risa se disipó. “Oye, te estoy hablando,” gruñó. “Y cuando Vittorio Cataldi te habla, será mejor que no le ignores. O espera… ¿quizás es que… no tienes modales?” “…………..” “¿Hoooolaaaaa? ¿Quién de nosotros tiene razón aquí? ¿Yo? ¿Siendo cortés, hablando claramente y teniendo sentido? ¿O tú? ¿Sentado ahí en un silencio desagradable y sin decir ni una puñetera cosa? No importa de que forma lo mires, la respuesta es yo, ¿a qué si? No tienes ningún argumento en contra, ¿verdad? No me sorprende. “……………..” “¿O sí?Si tienes algún problema conmigo, muéstramelo. Muéstrame tu Stand. Déjame ver lo que Kraft Work puede hacer.” Sale era bastante más viejo que Vittorio, pero el chico claramente tenía la ventaja. “…………..” Todo sobreel chico hizo que el pelo de Sale se pusiera de punta. Sale había vivido muchos peligros, hasta luchó contra Mista y vivió para contarlo. Pero nunca había estado tan asustado. Los ojos de bicho lunático del muchacho se fijaban en él. Ventanas hacia un alma que tenía carencias. A pesar de sus habladurías sobrela humanidad y la civilización, los ojos de este chico probabanque no tenía futuro. No había ningún brillo esperanzador, ningún signo de lo que se podría convertir. Sin sueños, ni esperanza, ni pasión. Solo la hostilidad que salía de su boca. ¿D-de verdad que es parte del equipo de narcóticos? ¿El equipoque conseguía beneficios de once cifras? Sale lo encontraba difícil de creer. En el viejo Passione, ellos eran el equipo en el que todos soñabanunirse, el equipo que conseguíatodo lo que quería, que chupaban de la teta de Dios. Eran los reyes del mundo, con todo el dinero y mujeres que quisieran, capaces de hacer todo lo que querían. O eso pensaban todos.
  17. 17. Aun así este niño tenía una mente simple, ignorada, maleducada, sin preocuparsepornada salvo por cualquier cosaque le irritara en cualquier momento. Y… Erp… La mirada de Sale se alejó de la de Vittorio, había una tercera figura en la habitación, sentándose en el rincón, moviéndose solo para respirar. Su piel era sorprendentemente pálida, y sus labios casi tan pálidos como su piel, teniendo nada más que una pizca de rojo. Su figura estaba escondida entre las sombras. Sus ojos vacíos se fijaban en la nada. Estaba tarareando una canción con una voz tan baja que apenas se podíaoir. “La, lala…..lalalala, lala, la…….” Era una famosa canción Siciliana, Vitti ‘na crozza (“He Visto una Calavera”). Lo que debería haber sido una canción rápida y optimista era casi irreconocible, su pronunciación era floja y mal articulada. Era joven, aún era una moza. Su pelo se deslizaba sobreel suelo. Era muy, muy largo, como si se hubiera olvidado cortarlo, o hubiera olvidado que ir al peluquero fuera una opción. Estaba sentada desganada en el suelo, si silueta estaba marchita y frágil, su cuello pálido temblaba bajo el peso de su cabeza, parecíacomo si se fuera a partir en cualquier secundo. “La, lala, ley lo ley la, la la……” Su nombre era Angelica Attanasio. Su Stand se llamaba Night Bird Flying. Aparentaba ser nada más que un pajarito volando porel lugar, no parecía ser peligroso. Pero había conducido a Sale y a su compañero Zucchero hacia aquí, a este agujero de la muerte. Sale fijó toda su atención en Angelica, pero ella lo ignoró. No lo hacía por bravata, simplemente la chica no se daba cuenta ni de su presencia. Algo de saliva corríaporsu barbilla. Había sangre en ella. Sangraba por la boca. Estaba claro que era drogadicta.
  18. 18. Pero este chico sin deseos de futuro y esta drogadicta sin mucho tiempo de vida… estos fallos patéticos de la vida habían arrinconado a Sale, un hecho que le hacía rabiar. Mordió su labio tan duramente que sangró, pero no podíasentir el dolor. Y no porqueestaba tan enfadado que no le afectaba. Night Bird Flying le había contaminado, ya no podíasentir dolor. El mundo pordebajo de sus pies se tambaleaba. Era todo lo que podía hacer para mantenerse de pie. Se sentía mareado, y esa sensación no desaparecía, su sensación de balance no retornaba. No podíani moverse conrapidez, ninguno de sus trucos usuales podrían funcionar. Un asalto directo era la única opción. Sale miró a Vittorio. “¡Ki, kikikikikiki, kikiiiiiii!” El chico se estaba cortando de nuevo. El lado de su cuchilla era como un espejo, y Sale se veía reflejado en ella. Esa daga… Sale había estado echando un vistazo en la daga. De la misma manera que Mista era un pistolero, Vittorio era un especialista de cuchillos. Pero en una batalla contra Stands, un filo ordinario sería casiinútil… ¿así que cual función secreta tenía? El Kraft Work de Sale tenía la habilidad de hacer que los objetos se quedasen quietos en el sitio en el que estuvieran. Podíaser disparado con balas, clavado concuchillos, pero en el momento en que tocaran su piel, él podíapararlos para que no le hicieran daño alguno. Así que una daga no sería un problema. Normalmente. ¡Claro… no tengo nada quetemer! A estas alturas había perdido la habilidad de hacer decisiones racionales. Había sobrevivido hasta este punto respetando las limitaciones de su propio Stand, y huyendo cuando creía que estaba en peligro. Pero no logró hacer eso aquí. “La, lala, ley la ley la, leylalala…” Tal y como Angelica, no podíapensarlas cosas claramente. Vittorio paró de cortarse y le dio una mirada fría. “Vamos. Tu Stand… y mi Dolly Dagger… ¿Cuál de ellas tiene el derecho a existir? ¡Averígüenoslo!” El momento en el que la daga se alejó de la piel del chico, Sale se abalanzó hacia delante.
  19. 19. Si Vittorio iba a intentar apuñalarle, Sale le dejaría hacerlo. Haría que la daga se detuviera, y entonces haría lo mismo conel cuerpo del muchacho. Pero aunque cerraba la distancia, la punta de la hoja nunca le apuntó. No solo hizo ningún movimiento para atacar conla navaja, ni siquiera se movió. Simplemente se quedó parado, esperando, no intentaba ni defenderse. Era extraño, no era natural. Pero Sale estaba demasiado cerca para detenerse ahora. Tenía que seguir, y lo hizo, clavando su puño en el cuerpo indefenso de Vittorio. Detuvo el corazón del chico, matándolo instantáneamente. No había manera de detenerlo. Había ganado… o eso pensaba. El pie del chico se alzó… ... y le dio una patada. Sale salió volando y rodó porel suelo. ¡Imposible!, pensó. ¡Le había dado al chico en el pecho!Miró hacia arriba, y Vittorio se estaba inclinando, tenía las manos en su pecho, obviamente sentía dolor. “Ugh…” dijo haciendo un quejido. Consudor corriendo porsu cara. Pero debería estar muerto. ¿Cómo? Se preguntó Sale, y justo entonces se dio cuenta de algo totalmente extraño. Había algo flotando entre ellos en el aire. Era de un color rosa rojizo, y parecía… pegadizo. Como si fuera carne. Como un órgano… pequeño, compacto, redondo. Sale lo reconoció. Un corazón… Un corazón sacado del pecho de alguien, fijado en el aire. …pero…¿de quién…? La cabeza de Sale de repente miró hacia abajo. Había perdido las fuerzas para mantenerla, y el peso de su cabeza la empujaba hacia abajo… que hacía que mirara al hueco vacío de su pecho. El ataque de Sale había sido rechazado y le había afectado a el mismo. Pero no tenía ya tiempo de averiguar porqué. Sin corazón para vivir, su cuerpo anhelaba sangre, y su consciencia se desvanecía para no despertar jamás. Con un simple golpe, el corazón de Sale cayó al suelo, libre del poder que lo sostenía.
  20. 20. “¡Aaaghhhhhh…!” Vittorio se encogía en el suelo por la agonía. “¡Massimo!” gritó, llamando a alguien fuera del almacén. “¡Massimo, ayuda!” La puerta del almacén se abrió de repente. La luz llenaba el lugar, y un hombre alto se adentró. Estaba arrastrando algo, parecíaalguna clase de sábana de plástico, pero la dejó tirada cuando vio a Vittorio. “¿Ya has hecho una de tus locuras?” habló, su voz viajaba como si el viento corriera a través de un agujero en un muro. “¡Corre! ¡Mi corazón! ¡No late bien! ¡Se ha parado en un treinta por ciento!” “Ya te lo advertí, Vittorio, tú Dolly Dagger solo puede reflejar el 70% del daño. No puedes esperar que alguien te haga daño y que te vayas de rositas.” Mientras hablaba, el hombre alto se acercó al chico, y le dio un duro golpe en el pecho, haciendo que Vittorio se caiga. Angelica se rio histéricamente. “¡Dios, no seas tan bruto!” dijo Vittorio mientras se levantaba. Ya no sentía dolor. Cuando el hombre le tocó, todas sus funciones vitales volvieron a la normalidad. El hombre le ignoró y se dirigió a Angelica. “¿Ya está?” preguntó. Ella asintió. “No hay nadie más por aquí. Nadie en absoluto. Nadie que nos mire.” Cuando terminó de hablar señaló conel dedo a la cosade plástico que había tirado. “Excepto eso” “Mm,” dijo, mirando a lo que señalaba Angelica. “Oh, ¿es el?” dijo Vittorio. “¿Zuccchero?He oído quepuede desinflar cosas. Se acercó para verlo de cerca. Lo examinó cuando se acercó, tenía la forma de un hombre. Como un hombre conforma de globo con el aire fuera de el… y se estaba retorciendo. “En su gran mayoría los usuarios de Stand no pueden usar sus poderes en sí mismos, pero este tío sí que puede.” “Si. Y cuando está tan desinflado puede deslizarse por lugares estrechos y acercarse a sus oponentes. Así es como él y Sale nos arrinconaron.” “¡Jajaja, mala suerte! Tenemos a Angelica, conella nadie nos coge por sorpresa.”
  21. 21. Vittorio pisó al hombre plano, restregando su pie contra el. “Ugh, que asco, siento sus latidos.” “Aunque está desinflado su corazónaun funciona. Sin embargo mi Manic Depression ha hecho imposible que se controlase.” El hombre alto miró hacia su oponente abatido sin ninguna emoción. Massimo Volpe. Ese era el nombre de ese tipo, el hombre que era tan peligroso que estaba en el tope de la lista negra de Giorno. Su existencia era tal problema que mientras que fuera eliminado, los demás en su mando estarían autorizados para huir. Pero al mirarle de cerca parecía un típico muchacho tímido. No era alguien que daba una impresión muy intimidante. Era italiano, pero tenían un cuerpo angular y huesudo que lo hacía parecer Irlandes. Su nariz era delgada, así como sus ojos y cejas. Vittorio siguió jugueteando con los restos de Zucchero. “Así que no puede inflarse, pero… ¿tampoco podemos torturarle? ¿O puede hablar así?” “¿Quién sabe? Ya nadie puede salvarlo.” “Joder, tu Manic Deppresion es tan poderoso quees exagerado.” Un miembro más de su grupo entró a la habitación, un hombre viejo. “Maldita sea, Massimo. Te dije que no lucharas a menos que fuera necesario. Vittorio y yo podemos encargarnos de enclenques como estos. Deberías dejar que te protejamos a ti y a Angelica.” La cara del hombre estaba cubierta de arrugas, pero su espalda estaba recta, y sus movimientos eran enérgicos. “¡Oh, Kocaqi!” Dijo Angelica contono feliz, se lanzó hacía él y restregó su rostro en su muslo como si fuera un gato saludando a su dueño. El le dio palmaditas en la cabeza sin quitar la mirada sobreMassimo. “¿Me has escuchado Massimo? Eres el corazóndel equipo. Solo existimos por ti.” “Pero tú eres el líder, Vladimir. Solo hago lo que tú dices.” El corazón de Massimo no parecíaser honesto. Habían tenido esta conversación antes. “Sé que no lo ves,” Vladimir Kocaqi suspiró. “Podrías dominar el mundo, ¿sabes? Con un Stand como el tuyo, podrías estar porencima de todos los hombres.” “Y tú también. Nadie puede vencer a tu Rainy Day Dream Away.”
  22. 22. “Oooooh, ooooh, ¿y yo?, Mi Dolly Dagger también es bastante buena, ¿a qué si?” “Jajajajajaja, ¡todos somos geniales” Una mente brillante en un cuerpo viejo. Un hombre al que no le importaba nada. Un chico que hacía las cosas sin pensar. Una chica drogadicta. Este era el equipo de narcóticos, y era lo que Passione buscabasin cesar. Nombre del Stand: Dolly Dagger Dueño: Vittorio Cataldi (16) Poder = A Velocidad = A Alcance = C Duración = A Control= B Desarrollo = C Habilidad = El 70% del daño recibido es transferido a quienquiera que esté reflejado en la hoja de la daga. (El 30% restante es recibido con normalidad.) El Stand está poseyendo a una antigua espadade la era Napoleonica. Refleja todo el daño, incluidas las balas y ataques virales.
  23. 23. Un Stand nacido de un fuerte deseo de querer probaruna inocencia personal y transferir la culpa y la responsabilidad hacia otros. II. me voglio fâ ‘na casa……………………………..Amorde Marinero
  24. 24. Cuando Illuso, miembro del equipo de asesinos de Passione estaba investigando antes de su combate contra Fugo, el informe que le fue dado sobreel muchacho decíaesto: “Nacido en el 1985 descendiente de una familia adinerada napolitana. Extremadamente inteligente, con in CI de 152; aceptado en la universidad a los 13 años de edad. Sin embargo… parece poseer un temperamento sorprendentemente corto. Discutía conmuchos profesores, y eventualmente golpeó a uno de ellos con un diccionario de 4 kilogramos. Cuando le expulsaron, el espiral de sufrimiento por el que bajaba seguía hasta que conoció a Bucellati y le acogió.” Este resumen no era equívoco, sin embargo no tenía la historia completa. No le habían aceptado en la universidad porsu mente superior, sino por un trato, un soborno deuna cantidad de dinero enorme. La familia de Fugo no era de dinero viejo. Habían adquirido su fortuna de manera legalmente cuestionable, y porinvertir arriesgadamente en África poco antes de la segunda Guerra Mundial, que hizo arruinar a sus acreditadores pero llenaron sus propios bolsillos. “¡Debemos tener un título!” era el mantra que repetía el abuelo de Fugo, que nació como una persona común y corriente. Para conseguir esa meta, casó a el padre de Fugo conla hija de un noble que estaba en la bancarrota, y el tercer hijo de ese matrimonio fue Pannacotta Fugo. Sus hermanos mayores eran ordinarios, sin nada que los hiciera destacar en sus nombres o naturalezas. Solo Fugo mostraba promesas de grandeza desdeuna edad temprana. Su abuelo le mimaba, estaba seguro de que haría subir la reputación de la familia… y al mismo tiempo, le apresuraba para que consiguiera el éxito. Fue enseñado todo lo que podíaserenseñado, y parecía ser un genio en todos los campos. Sueducación fue correspondientemente acelerada. Era increíblemente hábil, y hacía maestría de todo lo que tocara, pero toda esa excelencia significaba que habían límites que solo el percibía. Como nos pasa a todos, sus talentos tenían sus límites… pero lo que más le importaba a él eran los límites que el encontraba en el arte y en la academia.
  25. 25. La música había alcanzado su culmen con Bach y Mozart. La escultura y la pintura ya no podíanmejorar desde Miguel Ángel y Da Vinci. La arquitectura acabó con Scamozzi y Bernini. Las matemáticas con Gauss y Hegel. Si lo mejor de lo mejor vivió hace cientos de años, ¿qué me queda hacer a mí? Cuando era un crío, este tipo de pensamientos le bajaban la moral. Pero si intentaba expresar estos sentimientos a sus tutores, ellos le miraban porencima del hombro y le hablaban con hostilidad. Fugo se encontraba sin amigos y odiado. Aquellos que le rodeaban habían nacido de clase alta. Y que alguien cuya familia había comprado su título fuera tan obviamente superior les resultaba irritable. Su única fuente de tranquilidad era su abuela. “No te preocupes, Panni. Las cosas puede que sean duras ahora, pero el Señor te protegerá.” Una y otra vez, ella le decíaesas mismas palabras, le tenía una tarta siempre en el horno. Era la única persona que le dejaba relajarse. Pero el resto de su familia la consideraba una vergüenza. Era la hija de un granjero, casada consu abuelo antes de que fuera rico, atascada en sus viejas maneras mientras que el resto de la familia luchaba para mejorarse. Si Italia no fuera un país católico, si el divorcio no fuera pecado, la habrían dejado de lado hace mucho tiempo. Pero era la única de la familia que le hablaba a Pannacotta Fugo conel corazón. Todos los demás solo veían lo que necesitaban que se convirtiera. Apenas hablaba consus padres, sus hermanos envidiaban la atención que recibía, y abusaban de él cuándo estaban a solas conél. Pero la sonrisa de su abuela hacía que Fugo lo aguantara todo. Hasta que murió. Para entonces, Fugo estaba viviendo ya lejos de casa, estudiando en la Universitá di Bologna Él quería volar hacia casa de inmediato, y atender a su funeral, pero su abuelo lo prohibió. No había necesidad. Fugo no podíacreer lo que escuchaba. Tuvo un examen el día que murió, y lo suspendió. El profesorlo llamó a su oficina.
  26. 26. Desde el momento en el que cruzó la puerta el profesorestaba furioso. Creía que los resultados mostraban que Fugo no le tomaba en serio; era tan bueno en todas las otras clases, ¿Cómo podíaser tan malo en esta? “¿En qué estás pensando?¡Esto es una materia esencial! ¡Tómatelo en serio! ¿¡Cómo te atreves a mirarme así!?” Cegado porlas palabras del profesor, Fugo admitió que su abuela había muerto. Esto hizo enfurecer más al profesor. “¡No seas ridículo! ¡Tu familia no dijo nada de eso, e incluso si fuera verdad, es una excusa infantil y patética! ¿Tú abuela? ¡Crece de una vez! ¡No puedes dejar que te lleve en brazos para siempre!” A estas alturas, Fugo ya no le escuchaba. Sin darse cuenta había cogido el diccionario del escritorio del profesor, y le estaba golpeando una y otra vez con él. Ni siquiera estaba furioso. No sentía odio; no quería matar al hombre. Su corazón estaba lleno con una petrificada y cierta razón de que este hombre no podíaser perdonado. No había otra manera. Desde ese día, Fugo ya no era de la clase alta. Golpeó a los guardias de seguridad que venían corriendo, y fue arrestado. En la sala de interrogatorios, el policía, confuso, explicó, “Hemos contactado a tu familia, pero han dicho que no te conocen. Nadie va a sacarte de aquí. Si no cambian su opinión, serás enviado a un orfanato.” Fugo no dijo nada en respuesta. Permaneció en silencia en su celda en silencio porel tiempo que mantuvieran allí… hasta que un hombre vino a verle. No había visto al hombre antes, pero era joven. Cuando le preguntó, el hombre dijo que solo tenía diecisiete años. “Mi nombre es Bruno Buccellati. Te he estado vigilando. Me parecíaque valía la pena conocerte.” Fugo sabíalo que era con solo mirarle. “¿Eres un gangster?” preguntó. Buccellati asintió. “Lo soy. ¿Cómo lo has sabido?” “Vistes bien, pero no pareces ser de la clase alta. Te mueves demasiado bien para ser un estudiante, pero no tienes la postura de un soldado. ¿Qué más podrías ser?” “Veo que eres tan rápido como dicen, e igual de atrevido. No pareces temerme, ¿por qué?” “No es como si no tuviera miedo…” “No solo eso, la situación en la que te encuentras es bastante horripilante. Tus padres te han abandonado”
  27. 27. Fugo echó una amarga carcajada. “No – lo que hacen es temerme.” “¿?” “Si lo que hice sale a la luz, pensarán que dañará la reputación de la familia. Su única opciónes desheredarme, insistir en que no tengo ninguna conexión con ellos. Están aterrados.” Buccellati frunció el ceño. “Pareces muy calmado a pesar de todo. ¿Golpeaste a ese hombre para dañar a tus padres?” “No, nunca los tuve en mente. Simplemente no podíaperdonarle, o cualquier otra cosa.” “Hmm…” Buccellati puso su mano en la barbilla, pensando. “Siacabas en un refugio de menores, ¿qué pasará contigo?” “Nada que me preocupe,” Fugo se encogió de hombros. “Me darán la educación mínima que se requiera y entonces me echarán a la calle.” “¿Así que no tienes intención de irte a casa?” “¿A casa?” Por un segundo, Fugo no sabíade lo que hablaba. Cuando se dio cuenta de eso, Buccellati asintió. “Si no tienes un lugar mejor al que ir, ¿Qué me dices si me ayudas con mi trabajo?” Al final, Fugo se dio cuenta de que el joven gangster le estaba entrevistando. “Quieres decir… ¿unirme a tu banda?” “No es mía, sigo siendo un matón. Ni siquiera tengo a nadie a mi servicio. Como tú mismo has dicho, nací siendo de clase baja – soyel hijo de un pescador. Mi padre estaba orgulloso de su trabajo, y a mí tampoco me avergüenza – pero no estoy muy bien educado, como se diría. Necesito amigos sabios y con coraje. Amigos como tú.” Buccellati miró directamente hacia sus ojos. Fugo encontró su mirada y la mantuvo. Era una sensación extraña. Le estaban pidiendo unirse a una organización criminal, a un rango incluso más bajo que un matón. Y sin embargo, ese hombre le recordabaa su abuela. ¿Era porqueno mentía? ¿Era solo porque simplemente decíalo que sentía? “¿Me necesitas?” “En efecto” “¿Qué te hace decir eso?” “Cuando hablaste de tus padres, no vi ningún deseo de venganza. Debes odiarles, pero no de forma obsesiva. Yo me enfado fácilmente. Podíaservirme alguien conmadurez.”
  28. 28. “¿Madurez? Mi temperamento es tan explosivo que golpeé a un profesoren la cabeza conun diccionario.” Los ojos de Buccellati se encogieron. “Tuvo suerte.” “¿Eh?” “Tuvo suerte de que no le mataras. Perdiste la cabeza completamente. Nunca paraste a pensar que podríamorir.” Fugo no encontraba palabras para hablar. “Vine a verte porque quería mirarte en el ojo.” Buccellati continuó. “Quería saber qué tipo de personaeras.” “………” “Tienes los mismos ojos que tenía yo a los doce. Los ojos de un asesino. Por alguna razón, tú tienes los ojos de alguien que puede matar sin pensarlo dos veces.” Buccellati pausó para ver qué efectos tenían las palabras que estaba diciendo. “No tienes ninguna oportunidad de rehabilitarte. Poreso te estoy invitando. Ya no puedes vivir en su mundo.” * Fugo yacía en una cama poco confortable en un hotel barato, con su mirada vagando por el techo. Si no hubiera conocido a Buccellati, ¿qué le habría pasado? Nunca podríahaber sobrevivido en el mundo normal, pero ser el miembro de una mafia desdeel principio fue una ventaja tan enorme que era difícil pensar que otro camino podríahaber escogido. No… lo vi con mis propios ojos. Fugo había visto a un chico cuya vida fue similar a la que Fugo podríahaber vivido. Narancia Ghirga Si no hubiera… Alguien tocó a la puerta e interrumpió su soliloquio. La puerta estaba abierta, pero Sheila E tocó de todas maneras. “Hola, estoy llamando a la puerta.” Dijo. Fugo se sentó y la observó. Ella sacudió su propia barbilla al verle “Ven. Han enviado refuerzos.” Fugo se levantó y atravesó el pasillo. Sheila E lo siguió, dejando que tomara el liderazgo.
  29. 29. “¿Porqué dejaste la puerta abierta? Cualquiera podríahaber entrado.” “No puedo escuchar a la gente venir si la cierro.” “¿Eres claustrofóbico?” “………….” “He oído quetu Stand te mata si te infecta. ¿Cómo descubristeeso?” “Buccellati me ayudó. Infectó una porción de mi costilla, y empezó a derretirse. El cortó esa parte ágilmente y salvó el resto de mi cuerpo.” “¿Bruno Buccellati? ¿El que murió? Dicen que era muy bueno, Giorno confiaba en el completamente. A ti te desperdiciaron junto a él.” La historia que ella escuchó fue algo diferente, pero… “Si” Dijo Fugo, sin argumentos contra eso. “Tu podersolo funciona en un máximo de cinco metros más o menos,” Sheila E continuó. “Pero si puede infectarte, entonces necesitarías permanecer un metro más lejos que el alcance del virus. Necesitas acercarte, pero no permanecer tan cerca. Es un Stand difícil de usar.” “………….” “Puedo entender porqué prefieres estar en una zona abierta. Pero tus enemigos no te dejarán acomodarte.” “Lo se.” Sheila E no parecíaescucharle. Frunció el ceño y bajó el tono de voz. “Bueno… este tío que han enviado para ayudar. Murolo. ¿Has oido hablar de el?” “No. El nombre no me suena.” “Quizás no debería decir esto… pero encuentro difícil confiar en el. Será mejor tener cuidado.” “¿Qué quieres decir?” “Ya lo descubrirás cuando lo veas,” dijo en tono ceñudo. Al fondo del piso había una puerta. Cuando se acercaron, una voz gruñó desdedentro. “¡Ahhhh, ah ah ah, parad! ¡No toquéis, no toquéis! ¡Las vibraciones me vuelven majareta! ¡Sé que estáis ahí así que no toquéis!” Las palabras retumbaron fuera del hombre. Fugo echó una mirada a Sheila E, pero ella simplemente frunció el ceño y no dijo palabra. Fugo se encogió de hombros e intentó pasar sin tocar a la puerta. Pero estaba cerrada y no abría. “Um… ¿te importa abrir?” preguntó, con educación. “No tienes remedio.” “Um… ¿qué…?”
  30. 30. “Lo que acabas de decir. ¿Por qué lo has dicho?” “¿Porqué qué?” “¿Estabas siendo educado porqueen el fondo sabes que no puedes llegar a la altura del Sr. Murolo y querías mostrar tus respetos?¿O simplemente estabas dando una muestra de educación nominal hacia alguien de quien no tienes una opinión certera? ¡Habla claro!” Fugo se giró y miró a Sheila E de nuevo. Su labio inferior estaba sobresaliendo pero aún se negaba a decir nada. “Um,” dijo Fugo, “Si eres el hombre que Mista envió, entonces creo que dijo que debíamos seguir tus instrucciones.” Eso pareció funcionar. Hubo un largo silencio, pero al fin oyó el sonido de la cerradura abriéndose. Esperó a que la puerta se abriera, pero esto no pasó, y eventualmente alcanzó el pomo y abrió porsi mismo. La habitación era mucho más grande que la de Fugo, pero era un hotel barato así que… no tan enorme. Un hombre estaba sentado en una silla en el centro de la habitación. Un… hombre con gustos antiguos. Parecía que había salido directamente de una película mafiosa de los años 30, y vestía ropa que estaba diseñada para demostrar que era parte de la mafia. Llevaba un sombrero Borsalino... lo cual era raro, ya que no estaba en el exterior. Había una bufanda alrededor de sus hombros. La impresión que daba en general era que estaba intentando tan duramente ser elegante que acababa siendo bastante cómico. Fugo intentó disimularlo, pero ese hombre le recordaba al primer hombre al que Polpo le ordenó matar conPurple Haze. Su objetivo era un hombre de otro sindicato que era responsable de vender drogas en la ciudad. Llevaba un traje caro, pero rogó porsu vida y vendió a su propia gente. Sentía que este hombre parecía similar. “Así que…” dijo el hombre, mirando sobreFugo. “¿Eres el chico con ese Stand que es extremadamente peligroso? ¿Pannacotta Fugo?” “Sí, soyyo.” “Pues pareces un debilucho. Un novato que no sabe nada de la calle y que aprendió todo en libros. ¡Pensé que serías un asesino nato! Oh bueno. Mi nombre es Cannolo Murolo, soyun miembro de Passione. Lidero el equipo de Análisis de Información.” “No lo lideras. Eres el único miembro,” dijo Sheila E, con la intención de sonar maleducada.
  31. 31. Murolo le echó una mirada. “Cállate, Sheila E. Sé que fuiste la intermediaria entre los guardaespaldas del jefe y esos traidores de La Escuadra di Esecuzione (Equipo de Asesinos). La mafia no confíaen ti, así que te han enviado en esta misión para limpiar tu nombre.” Sheila E ni parpadeó. “A ti también, Murolo. Mista me lo dijo. Le diste información a Risotto después de que nos traicionara.” Murolo se puso blanco como si hubiera visto un fantasma, y poco después, se tornó rojo. Se levantó de golpe, casi tirando la silla. “¡N-no! ¡No digas ridiculeces! ¡Yo solo… ni sabíaque nos había traicionado! ¡Y… y no es como si le hubiera dado información importante! Solo reconstruí una fotografía quemada que trajeron. No había nada en la foto aparte de la Estación de Santa Lucía, en Venecia. La que tiene las estatuas con leones – hay fotos de ella por todos lados. ¿¡A quién le importa!? ¡No puede haber significado nada!” “No sé yo, Mista sonaba como si la hubieras cagado bastante.” “Aaaaaaaaaaaagh, ¡deja de inventarte mierdas! ¿¡No le habrás contado alguna mentira sobremí, no!?” “Simplemente dije la verdad.” “¿¡La verdad desdeel punto de vista de quien!?” Los dos parecíanestar preparados para ponersea darse de hostias. Fugo interrumpió, harto de tanta tontería. “Si no os importa, me gustaría hablar de este trabajo. Claramente a todos nos han jodido a basede bien, así que no creo que haya tiempo para vuestras peleas de niños pequeños.” Murolo cerró el hocico, y con un tono malhumorado se sentó en su silla. Sheila E estaba imperturbable, pero aun así, echó un bufido. Murolo tosió, intentando recuperar la compostura, y poco después puso unos documentos sobre la mesa. Una de las fotografías hizo que Fugo frunciera el ceño. Reconocíaa la persona que estaba en ella. “¿El es…?” “¿Hm? ¿Lo conoces?¡Sospechoso!” “¿Era parte de Passione?” “¡Yo hago las preguntas aquí! ¿Cómo conoces a este hombre? ¡Massimo Volpe era un agente de alto secreto! ¡Nadie sabíasobreel!” “¿Secreto?”
  32. 32. Fugo no podíaescondersu confusión. ¿Qué estaba ocurriendo? Conocíaal hombre. Pero antes de que se lanzara a este mundo criminal sangriento. “Volpe… es un antiguo amigo mío,” dijo. Murolo y Sheila E le echaron miradas de sospecha. “¿De qué hablas? ¡Él es diez años más viejo que tú!!” “Estaba en la universidad cuando tenía trece años. Università di Bologna. Volpe estaba en la misma clase que yo.” Fugo cogió la foto y la miró más de cerca. Las mismas ojeras oscuras debajo de sus ojos, los que así mismos parecían estar hechos de cristal nublado, apenas había cambiado. * Passione antiguamente había ganado la confianza de la gente luchando contra los abusos de otras organizaciones. Todo eso era una patraña; el fundador, Diavolo, lo veía simplemente como una manera efectiva de aumentar su influencia de manera rápida. Cuando tenía un área bajo su control, la venta de drogas a la que el mostraba estar en contra, se volvió un mercado abierto para sus propias drogas. Pero tratar con drogas requiere conexiones en los países dondelos materiales crecen, e importarlos no es algo fácil tampoco. Para un sindicato que se estaba ampliando, eso acarreaba muchos problemas. Pero como bien usó un joven hombre negro llamado Frank Lucas la guerra de Vietnam como manera de traer heroína a América, usando transportes militares que estaban libres de inspecciones, formando conexiones directas a granjas en la jungla con soldados enlistados, la venta de drogas de Passione fue un gran éxito gracias a un truco especial que solo tenían ellos. El nombre de ese truco… es Manic Depression. El Stand de Massimo Volpe. “Resumiendo, el Stand de Volpe le permite crear narcóticos,”Murolo explicó. Estaba informando a Sheila E y Fugo de lo poco quesabía. “Incluso Giorno no sabíade su existencia, pero después de que Buccellati matara a Diavolo, todo lo que escondíaempezó a surgir. Incluyendo la verdadera naturaleza de su negocio de narcóticos. Pregunta a cualquier otro sindicato, te mirarán confusos, y te dirán que no tienen ni idea de cómo está importando las drogas. Te dirán que la mierda apareció como de la nada en las calles, como si fuera magia. Porquelo es. Volpe está usando su Stand para convertir sal o rocas de sal en drogas.” “Escuchérumores de que las drogas de Passione no eran las mismas que las demás – de que estaban “frescas”y “caducabanrápido.”
  33. 33. “Ese rumor es cierto. Cuando el efecto el Stand pasa, las drogas se convierten otra vez en sal normal y corriente. Y ese límite de tiempo era perfecto para mantener el negocio bajo control. Si alguien intentara almacenarlas, o hervirlas, era obvio. Parte de la razón porla que Diavolo tuvo tanto poderde forma tan rápida era porque tenía un sexto sentido para saber quien le iba a traicionar, y tomar acciones contra ellos.” “Al menos hasta que Giorno se dio cuenta.” “El equipo de Risotto intentó matar a Diavolo, asumiendo que podrían controlar sus rutas de importación y monopolizar su negocio. Esos idiotas no tenían ni idea de que estaba ocurriendo. ¡No hay rutas! Incluso si hubieran ganado, no tendrían nada en las manos.” “Eran completos gilipollas, menos mal.” Sheila E bufó. Fugo alzó una ceja. Sonaba demasiado acalorada. Murolo también lo notó. “¿Qué? ¿Tienes algo contra ellos?” Por un momento, los ojos de Sheila E se volvieron fríos. “Me uní a Passione para matar a alguien en ese equipo.” “¿Qué?” “Me tomó un largo tiempo para localizarle, pero supeque era parte de ese equipo. Un hombre llamado Illuso – aunque más que un hombre es un maldito demonio de mierda venido del averno.” “¿Illuso? ¿Qué puñetas te hizo el?” Murolo sonrió. “Mató a mi hermana,” Sheila E siseó. La sonrisa de Murolo desapareció. Sheila E le devolvió la sonrisa con un tono antipático. “Era mi único familiar vivo. Clara me crió cuando mis padres murieron. Cuando él la mató, vine aquí en busca suya. Incluso estaba preparada para las consecuencias. Pero murió antes de que yo pudiera matarlo. Hice todo esto para acabar conél y al final ni valió la pena. ¿Pero sabes lo que me dijo Giorno?” “Illuso murió en la peor forma que te puedas imaginar. Sufrió más de lo que imaginas. No sé si eso te ayudará en algo, pero en los treinta segundos que le tomó morir, se arrepintió de cadadecisión que tomó en la vida. Incluyendo la muerte de tu hermana. Nosotros nos encargamos de que lo hiciera.”
  34. 34. “Sentí como si el solhubiera salido detrás de una nube y brillara para mí. Todos esos años los gasté en mi venganza, diciéndome a mí misma que si acabara con conIlluso, mi hermana descansaríaen paz… pero preguntándome también si era en realidad cosamía. Si era solo una vendetta egoísta. Esos pensamientos me tenían aprisionada. Pero Illuso pagó pormatar a Clara. La justicia ganó. Y le debía a Giorno todo. Haría lo que fuera para pagarle esa deuda. Ya no tengo nada porlo que preocuparme.” Había una luz en sus ojos, como si estuviera embrujada. Más que gratitud, era como si el espíritu de su difunta hermana la hubiera poseído. “Espera. Un momento, quieta pará’” Murolo dijo conun rostro ceñudo. “Entonces, ¿te uniste a nosotros porvenganza? ¿Por eso trabajabas como mensajera de la Squadra di Essecuzione? Eso quiere decir… ¡que básicamente te uniste a nosotros para traicionarnos! ¿¡Crees que confiaremos en ti después de decirnos algo así!?” “Teníaplaneado tener el permiso del jefe antes de matar a Illuso. No considero eso traicionar a nadie.” “¡Pero nunca hablaste conGiorno en ese momento! ¡Ni siquiera sabías que Diavolo no era el jefe!” “Pues…” “Esto no está bien. ¡Eres un lastre! Eres como un caballo con anteojeras, no te enteras de nada. No podemos permitirnos esa clase de molestia cuando vamos en contra de estos tipos.” Sheila E mostraba resentimiento. “Soymás útil que tú,” murmuró. Murolo la ignoró, y simplemente la observó con sospechaen sus ojos. Fugo no dijo nada mientras todo esa discusión pasaba. Mejor dicho, no sabía que decir. Diavolo le ordenó a él y a sus amigos luchar contra la Squadra di ezecuzione. El mismo Fugo luchó contra Illuso, junto a Abbacchio y Giorno. Si se lo contara, no se lo creería. Y Giorno y Abbacchiohicieron gran parte del trabajo; yo solo le di el golpe final. No sé si siquiera fuera yo tan bueno combatiendo. Sheila E no necesitaba repetir el hecho de que Fugo era un inútil, él ya lo pensaba. “Bueno… ¿sabemos dóndeestá Volpe?” preguntó, intentando cambiar el tema. Murolo le lanzó una mirada. “Esto es inútil.” Dijo.
  35. 35. “… ¿Qué?” “¡No me estáis enseñando el respeto que merezco! Mista me dijo que hiciera lo que pudiera. Las órdenes de los peces gordos dejaron claro que yo estaba al mando, así que quizás deberíadejarlo pasar… pero me jode. Será mejor que te enseñe una lección.” Murolo sacó algo del bolsillo de su traje. Una baraja de cartas. No había caja, solo las cartas. Empezó a barajar, y lo hizo como si pareciera un profesional. Cortaba las cartas como un mago. Las puso en sus hombros y las deslizó hacia su mano, entonces las extendió sobre la mesa y les dio la vuelta de atrás hacia delante de una pasada de mano. “¿Qué diablos estás haciendo?” preguntó Fugo. Murolo le ignoró, y continuó barajando. Se quitó el sombrero y metió las cartas dentro. Después lo puso encima de la mesa, con las cartas aun dentro. Murolo empezó a imitar un redoble de tambor consu boca, mirando expectante a aquellos dos. Ellos nada más se quedaron observándolo con los ojos en blanco. “¡Aplaudid!” susurró. “¡Sino aplaudís, no responderán!” Con mucha vergüenza, Fugo aplaudió. Sheila E no lo hizo y Murolo le gruñó, pero lo dejó pasar. Empezó a hacer el sonido de redoble de tambor de nuevo, y lentamente levantó su sombrero. Las cartas estaban debajo. Pero tomaron la forma de una torre, como si fuera magia. Una torre de una altura siete veces mayor que la de su sombrero. Murolo se puso el sombrero, y la torre empezó a moverse como si tuviera vida propia. Cada carta tenía pequeñas piernas y manos, y empezaron a girar. “¡Somos la Troupe Watchtower!” Las cartas corearon como una escena de una serie de dibujos animados. All Along The Watchtower – el Stand de Cannolo Murolo. *
  36. 36. “¡Damas y caballeros, bienvenidos al espectáculo!” ¡Somos 53 cartas, y estamos aquí para entreteneros! ¡Yo soy el Joker, y soyvuestro anfitrión esta noche! “¡Ah, joker, joker. Siempre te gustó bromear.” “¡Estas sonlas espadas!¡Si las sacas de sus casillas, no hay nada que no puedan hacer! ¡Son tan cabezotas como lo son de peligrosas!” “Oh, espadas, espadas, sea lo que sea que signifique ese símbolo.” “¡Y esos sonlos corazones!¡Sus corazones inspiran envidia, y esa envidia lleva al miedo!” “Jajajaja, corazones, corazones, la verdad es que es un poco asquerososilo piensas bien.” “¡Y estos sonlos bastos – parecen tréboles, y confían en su suerte, que es tan solo un 50-50!.” “Jojojo, bastos, bastos, todostenéis tréboles de tres hojas y aun así los tréboles de cuatro hojas sonmuy comunes.” “¡Y porúltimo pero no menos importante, los diamantes! ¡Están seguros de que el dinero hace que el mundo gire y que ellos sonlos más valiosos!” “¡Pffff, diamantes! ¡Para impresionar a alguien solo se necesitan joyas de imitación!” Las cartas cantaron y danzaron a lo largo de aquella rutina. “¿Qué cojo…?” Susurró Fugo. “Cállate y mira.” Interrumpió Murolo con un siseo. Las cartas continuaron su numerito. “Hoy estamos tras Vladimir Kocaqiy su equipo de narcóticos. ¿Dónde, oh dondepueden estar?” “Ugh, Kocaqi, aleja a ese viejales de mí.” “Era un gangster mucho antes de que Passione existiera, un hombre callado hasta que lo traicionas, Si lo haces te matará a ti y a todo a quien conoces.” “Ayudaba a Diavolo, pero cuando murió, él y su equipo huyeron a esconderse.” “Y todos los otros tres, están igual de chalados.” “¡Volpe!” “¡Vittorio!”
  37. 37. “¡Angelica!” “¡Todosy cada uno adictos a sus propia drogas!” “¿Y?” “¡Pos eso!” “¡No conocenel dolor! ¡Puedes darles mil palos, aun así no caerán!” “¡Mierda, mierda, mierda, mierda, mierda, esos mamones me cagan de miedo! ¡Son lo peor!” “Así que… ¿tu Stand tiene el poderde leer las cartas? ¿Una clase de adivinación?” “Nada tan poco confiable. Mis cartas dicen la verdad. Nada más y nada menos.” “¿Si? Pues la verdad es que no están siendo muy específicas…”Sheila E frunció el ceño. El espectáculo, sin embargo, estaba descontrolándose. “¡Los majaras son imbéciles!” “¡Tú sí que eres imbécil, matao’!” “¡Cállate, siete de diamantes! ¡Vete al fondo de la baraja, donde mereces estar!” “¿¡Qué coño dices!? ¡Eres na’ más que el seis de espadas!¡Yo soyun número más alto que tú!” “Pues menos mal que no soy igual de gilipollas.” “¿¡A quien llamas gilipollas, comemierda!?” “Parad de pelearos ya, cojones, que sois los dos unos idiotas.” “¡Tú lo que tienes es una cara que no te la quita ni tu mae’!” “¿Y tú quién coño te crees que eres?” “¡Nunca me has caído bien! ¡Con esos aires de grandeza que pareces una reina mora, flipao’!” “¡Si eres tú el que ha empezado!” “Dios, parecéis unos niños, no me puedo creer que estéis discutiendo” “¡Tú a callar, que callado estás más bonito!” “¿¡Qué niño ni que niño, a que te pego, perroflauta!?” Y se pusieron a pelear. Se daban puñetazos en los números de las cartas, dejándose KO uno a uno. Si todos los números de una carta eran heridos, la carta se quedaría en blanco y se caería. Los reyes y las reinas se estrangulaban, mientras que los jinetes levitaban conansiedad, hasta eventualmente ser atacados en masa
  38. 38. por los números. Cartas tras cartas cayeron de la torre, dejándose caer lentamente sobrela mesa. En poco tiempo, todo aquello se derrumbó y dejó atrás nada más que un montón. El cuatro de corazones se tambaleó antes de quedarse de pie encima de la pila de cartas derrumbadas, susurró “¡Taormina!” y se cayó. Murolo aplaudió. Después de aplaudir, dio señas para que le siguieran la corriente. Fugo aplaudió sin ganas, Sheila E ni se molestó. Sin levantarse, las cartas se deslizaron porsi mismas a lo largo de la mesa hasta el bolsillo del traje de Murolo. El espectáculo se acabó. “¿Pero qué cojones…?” Dijo Sheila E. “Nuestros Stands reflejan nuestra propia mente… y en tu caso es muy obvio. Estás tan obsesionado conla jerarquía que hasta la predicción de las cartas es una mierda.” “¡No es una mierda! ¡Han dicho dóndeestaban! ¡Ahora sabemos dondese escondeKocaqi!” Murolo hinchó su pecho. Fugo puso su mano en la barbilla, pensando sobre lo que dijeron las cartas. “Taormina está en Sicilia,” dijo. Eso podríasuponerun problema. Sicilia usualmente los tenía. * “¿Fugo?” Sentado en la oscuridad, Massimo Volpe no podíaevitar preguntar de nuevo. “¿Pannacotta Fugo?” Mario Zucchero estaba cubriendo la silla frente a Volpe, como si fuera una camisa mojada que habían dejado ahí para que se seque. Estaba tan plano que no podíaproducirningún sonido audible en absoluto, y ningún sonido que hiciera formaba palabras que se entendieran. Por fortuna, Massimo tenía experiencia en reconocerlos sutiles movimientos de la piel, y podíaentender lo que Zucchero decíaen base a la forma en la que sus labios se movían. “Deja de hablar de la épocaen la que luchaste contra el equipo de Buccellati. Lo que quiero saber es esto, ¿había un hombre llamado Fugo que era parte de su equipo? Zucchero hizo un quejido. “Tenían casi la misma edad, entonces. No puedo decir que haya pensado en el desdeque lo expulsaron, pero… sí que puedo verle uniéndose a la mafia de nuevo.”
  39. 39. Hubo un débil quejido. "Viste los Stands de Narancia y Fugo como las más amenazantes, así que fuiste a por ellos primero, ¿no?" "Ese chico llamado Narancia ya está muerto." Dijo Kocaqi. "Giorno Giovanna hizo una generosa donación en su nombre a una iglesia en Napoles. La misma iglesia en dondehicieron su funeral. Pero no he oido nada parecido con respecto a Fugo." "Así que eso significa que si es nuestro enemigo." "¿Y qué, érais amigos o algo?" Preguntó Angélica. "Él no tenía amigos," se rió Massimo. "El era escurridizo, tenía un palo metido en el culo y siempre iba con aires de superioridad. Aparte, tenía un temperamento del copón." "¿Ah si?" Vittorio habló. "¿Peor que el mío?" "Casi. No podíacreer que alguien como él podíaser parte de un equipo." "Buccellati ascendió al poderal conseguir el favor de Polpo," Kocaqi explicó. "Y una de las razones era porquetenía un hombre que podíamatar a muchos enemigos con rapidez. O bueno, eso es lo que unos posibles rumores dicen. La gente tenía miedo de ir tras él, y se aventajaba de ese hecho." "¿Y ese hombre era Fugo? Puedo creermelo. Parece que es ese tipo de persona, de alguna manera. Pretende ser un sabelotodo, pero escondelo que verdaderamente pensaba." "¿Cómo se siente pelear contra un amigo?" Preguntó Angelica. "Ya lo he dicho, él no tenía amigos." Angelica se acercó a Massimo y puso sus brazos a su alrededor. "¡Ay, Massimo! ¿Por qué siempre frunces el ceño? ¿Tienes hambre?" "No estoy frunciendo el ceño." "Me estaba preguntando esto por un laaaaaargo tiempo. Creo que tu sonrisa sería adorable. ¿Puedes intentar sonreir? ¿Lo puedes hacer por mí?" "Ya sonrío, ¿no lo ves?" "No, quiero decir una sonrisa de verdad." Agarró los bordes de su bocay intentó tirar para arriba con ellos. "No sirve," se quejó. Un poco desangre cayó porsus labios. Massimo lo limpió en silencio. Llamó a Manic Depression y hizo que le acariciara la espalda.
  40. 40. Angelica Attanasio nació con una horrible enfermedad sanguínea. Le hacía sentir algo parecido a agujas fluir por sus venas. No había medicina, y ningún Stand podíahacerle sentir mejor. Solo Massimo Volpe había sido capaz de liberarla de ese dolor, de ralentizar el progreso de esa enfermedad. Kocaqi y Vittorio los miraron en silencio. Kocaqi poco después segiró hacia Zucchero. "Si nos encontraron estos tipejos, podemos asumir que un equipo más poderosoestá en su camino. Es posible que no podamos huir de ellos." "¡Entonces luchemos contra ellos! ¡Protegeré a todos!" Proclamó Vittorio, meneando su daga. "No," Dijo Kocaqi, conun tono muy serio. "Tú quédate conAngelica y Massimo. Yo iré. Si la especialidad de Fugo es un masacre indiscriminado, yo soy la mejor elección para luchar contra él."
  41. 41. III. 'a vucchella……………………………..LabiosTentadores.......... Los viajeros en Italia deben estar preparados para las huelgas - o sciopero, como lo llaman los locales.
  42. 42. Una huelga nacional parará todos los metodos de transporte, cerrará los museos, y dejará a los turistas sin nada que admirar. Daba la casualidad de que los trabajadores en los puertos del alrededor del Estrecho de Messina estaban en huelga ese día, cancelando las entradas a los ferris, y convirtiendo lo que era un popular puerto en un pueblo fantasma. "¿Hemos causado nosotros este sciopero?" Preguntó Fugo. Murolo solo le sonrió, pero no contestó. Passionepodríahaberlo hecho, de todos modos. Siempre había una clase de influencia del mundo criminal detrás de la mayoría de huelgas. Una vista como la de unos mafiosos aclarando detalles de negocios ilegales justo en medio de trabajadores en huelga era algo de lo más común en Italia. "Vale. El almacén donde encontraron manchas de sangre está por aquí." Dijo Sheila E, tomando el liderazgo. Los demás la siguieron. La puerta al almacén tenía un cartel de "No pasar" colgado en ella. Sheila E le dio una sacudida al pomo, y cuando descubrió que estaba cerrada, llamó a su Stand. "Voodoo Child..." susurró, y la puerta se lanzó hacia dentro, conun golpe poderosodel que nadie se había percatado. "Tenía la llave." Dijo Murolo, pero Sheila E le ignoró. Se metió dentro y su Stand la siguió. Voodoo Child era un Stand poderoso pero de poco alcance, su forma era como una sombra llena de pinchos, y nunca se alejaba de su dueña. Cuando Sheila E alcanzó la oscuramancha roja del suelo, Voodoo Child empezó a dar puñetazos en el suelo del alrededor conpuños de hierro. "¡Erierierierierierierieri...! Gritando como si no le faltara aire en los pulmones, siguió dando golpes en el suelo... cómo un niño enfadado. El suelo acementado pronto empezó a quebrarse, con varias fisuras corriendo a través de el. Un momento después, las fisuras comenzaron a cambiar. Todas las fisuras se convirtieron en un par de labios. Los labios se juntaron, y después empezaron a hablar al mismo tiempo. "El gilipollas ya tiene a otra chica comiendo de su mano." "No saben lo mucho que me he gastado en las tragaperras." "Puede que me haya pasado conla
  43. 43. paliza que le he dado al chaval." "Tengo que culparle pormi cagada de alguna manera." "¡Lo odio tanto! Tengo que empezar otro rumor sobreél." No había conexión alguna, ningún contexto, ningún sentido común que formara una conversación en estas palabras sueltas. Solo... Oh, Fugo pensó. Estas son todas las cosas quela gente queha trabajadoen este almacén ha dicho. Cosas que no querían que nadiemásoyeran - pensamientosy sentimientos que se han metido bajo el suelo, siendo atrapadaspor su culpabilidad ysu odio propio, rondando este lugarhasta queel Stand de Sheila E los ha llevado a la superficie. Ella dijo que estaba buscando al hombre que mató a su hermana; esta búsquedaestaba reflejada en el poderde su Stand. Le permitía buscarpistas, descubrir pecados, y tomar su venganza. Ella tenía una personalidad determinada y una mente clara. Todo lo contrario a mí... Fugo dejó de pensar en ello. No llevaba a nada bueno. Prefería no pensar en lo que su Stand, Purple Haze simbolizaba sobresu estado mental. Sheila E buscó entre todas la voces. Todas ellas inútiles, hasta que solo quedó una. "Te obedezco. Obedezco. Obedezco. Obedezco." "¡Es él!" dijo Fugo. "¡Es la voz de Volpe!" "Así que sí que lucharon aquí," asintió Murolo. "No somos los primeros a los que han mandado contra ellos - el último grupo fue abatido aquí. Los cuerpos estarán durmiendo con los pececitos a estas alturas." "¿Pero qué quiere decir?" Sheila E preguntó. "¿Siente Volpe culpabilidad por seguir el liderazgo de Kocaqi? No lo entiendo. Si quisiera estar al mando, y estuviera escondiendo ese sentimiento, Voodoo Child lo hubiera dicho." Echó la mirada hacia Fugo. "No lo se," dijo. "No lo conozco muy bien." Murolo sacudió una mano, de una forma que le hacía sentir superior. "No es como si necesitaramos su perfil. Lo importante es que esto prueba que la profecía de mi Watchtower era cierta. ¡Se fueron de este puerto, cruzaron el estrecho, y se dirigieron a Teormina! Hinchó su pecho con orgullo. Sheila E hizo un circulo con los ojos y suspiró. "Supongo que tienes razón." "Hemos venido aquí para asegurarnos, y ya lo estamos. Vámonos."
  44. 44. Se dirigieron al yate que esperaba en el puerto. La única vía hacia Sicilia durante una huelga era usar un barco privado. Cuando vio el yate que les fue prestado, Fugo tragó saliva. Era el mismo modelo que el Lagoon que Buccellati tenía. Recordó la primera vez que vio ese Lagoon. * "¡Joder! ¡Esto es la polla! ¿¡Es esto realmente de Buccellati!?" Narancia estaba danzando conexcitación. Tenía diecisiete años, pero sus ojos brillaban como los de un niño de seis. "Eso es lo que dijo," contestó Fugo. Estaba seguro de que Buccellati les había invitado al yate para alguna misión secreta, y estaba demasiado tenso como para disfrutar de la experiencia. Pero esa idea no había entrado en la cabeza de Narancia - era capaz de disfrutar simplemente del concepto de una expedición en un yate. Fugo sacudió su cabeza. "¿Tú que piensas, Abbacchio?" Abbacchio no había dicho nada por un tiempo, y su respuesta fue el silencio. El había sido un policía antes, y su silencio cargaba peso. Fugo se había acostumbrado, pero había visto a Abbacchio hacer a niños llorar simplemente con quedarse callado... y mirándolos, sin ningún ápice de culpabilidad. Era ese tipo de hombre. "Me pregunto si este es el momento," dijo Fugo. "............" "No se de que es capaz este tal Giorno, pero si estamos trayendo a un novato a bordo, debeser la hora." "............." "Seguro que hacen de Buccellati un capo," Fugo dijo excitado. "Tiene los resultados, tiene el apoyo, deberían haberle subido de rango hace mucho, pero..." "No especules," Abbacchio siseó. "Es tú debilidad, Fugo. Piensas demasiado. Piensas cosas que ni deberías pensar." Fugo se mordió la lengua. "Nuestro papel es hacer lo que Buccellati nos diga. Poner nuestra fe en él. Eso es todo. ¿Me equivoco? Confiar en el... pero no en este tío nuevo. Ten cuidado con él."
  45. 45. "¿De veras? Pero Buccellati le ha traido. ¿Confías en Buccellati pero no en el hombre en el que él confía? ¿No es eso contradictorio?" "Cállate. Son dos cosas diferentes y lo sabes." Narancia vino corriendo hacia ellos de nuevo. "¡Vamos a hacer una foto! ¡Poneos todos en frente del barco!" Fugo no pudo evitar sacar una sonrisa. "Buena idea," dijo Mista, que estaba detras de ellos. "Buccellati, tú también. Novato, tú vas a hacer la foto." Le lanzó a Giorno una cámara, y se quedó enfrente del yate. Buccellati sacudió la cabeza, pero se puso en posición poco después. "Vale, mirad todos hacia aquí." Dijo Giorno, como si hubiera hecho fotos un millón de veces antes. Los alineó conla foto a los cinco y el Lagoon detrás de ellos, y hizo la foto. Con el cielo azul como fondo. * Pero el cielo hoy era gris y nublado. Me preguntoquéle habrá pasadoa esa foto... Lo había olvidado completamente. Habían tomado el yate hacia Marina Grande, en Capri. Buccellati se había convertido en capo, pero a cambio tuvo la carga de salvaguardar a la hija del jefe, ya que era el objetivo de la Squadradi Esecuzione. Nadie tuvo la oportunidad de llevar la cámara a desvelar. La película podríaestar todavía dentro de la cámara. Podríaestar en cualquier parte. Para cuando Fugo se arrastró fuera de su soliloquio, había tierra a la vista, y Murolo los estaba dirigiendo más cerca de la costa. Sicilia. La isla había sido conquistada porlos Fenicios, Griegos, Arabes, Normandos, y más aún, pero hasta hoy en día los habitantes se siguen definiendo como Sicilianos - no Italianos. Pero la cultura había asimilado muchas influencias, tantas que no era ya posible ver lo que era autenticamente Siciliano. Más de una iglesia tenía trazos tanto de estilos Arábicos cómo Nordicos. Había formado parte de toda la historia como un centro de intercambio en medio del mar. Uno de los filósofos griegos más grandes de la historia, Arquímedes, había hecho de Sicilia su hogar, eligiéndolo como el lugar en el que pasar su conocimiento... antes de morir a manos de los invasores.
  46. 46. El lugar hacía nacer la luz y la oscuridad de manera igualitaria. "El mayor espectáculo humano, comedia y tragedia en igual mesura," escribió el autor Giuseppe Fava, antes de ser asesinado porla mafia conla que hacía una campaña en contra. Cuando las fuerzas Aliadas llegaron aquí durante la Segunda Guerra Mundial, la derrota del Axis se volvió certera, y la historia nunca volvió a ser la misma. Era ese tipo de lugar. Fugo se mantuvo de pie, mirando hacia los precipicios conforme se acercaban. "¿Tierra a Fugo?" Sheila E dijo, justo detrás de él. Fugo dio un salto. "Um... hola," dijo contono nervioso. "Porfavor dime que no te vas a acojonar solo porqueVolpe y tú os conocíais." "No, nada porel estilo." "Es la raíz de la maldad. No puede seguir vivo." "Ya, ya, el cuento de que las drogas son malas." "No lo entiendes," dijo Sheila E. "Sé lo que estás pensando. 'Si quieren tomar drogas, dejadlos. Es su elección. Si quieren morir, ¿a quien le importa cómo lo hacen?' ¿A que si?" "..............." "Eso es un error. No es la carne lo que las drogas devoran - es el alma. Los cuerpos humanos producennarcóticos de forma natural en respuesta al sufrimiento - nos ayudan a superar ese dolor. Pero si nos rendimos a los narcóticos, eso no hace nada a la causa de esa dolencia. Al contrario, la multiplica. Pero la persona que toma las drogas es menos y menos consciente de ello. Ese dolor se transmite a sus familiares, a la gente inocente de su alrededor. Toman ventaja de su debilidad. Aquellos que venden drogas están insultando al mundo y a aquellos que viven en él. Insultan a la humanidad, insultan a la dignidad, insultan al futuro, insultan a la vida misma. Se merecen todo lo que van a conseguir." Sheila E habló como si estuviera leyendo un guión. Como si hubiera memorizado un discurso que alguien le había dado, y lo estaba repitiendo palabra por palabra. Alguien a quien ella le confiaría hasta la vida. Giorno Giovanna. Le seguía ciegamente. Si el le dijera que se muriera, no pensaría dos veces. Dejaría que el virus de Fugo consumiera su vida. Por eso la habían mandado con él.
  47. 47. Fugo había visto a personas confiar en otras de esta manera antes - confiar en ellas más de lo que confiaban en ellas mismas. Reconocíala desesperaciónque había detrás de esa confianza. Recordó lo que ese chico le dijo. "Buccellati... ¿qué debería hacer? ¿Debería venir? Estoy asustado. Pero si tú me ordenasvenir, si tú me dices '¡Ven conmigo!' entonces encontraré el valor. No estaré asustadode nada queme digashacer." Los ojos de Sheila E tenían el mismo brillo que los de Narancia en ese instante. Narancia... No había sido siempre así. Su fe en Buccellati no la consiguió en un día. Narancia había vivido su propia vida antes de que viniera Buccellati, había sufrido a su manera, había luchado sus propias batallas. Fugo sabíaaquello más que nadie. Ya que... Yo fuí el que hizo que Narancia conociera a Buccellati. * Buccellati había llamado a Fugo para invitarle a su restaurante favorito para discutir un trabajo. Estaba llegando tarde y corriendo cuando vio a un chico. El chico estaba rebuscando entre los cubos debasura de la parte trasera del restaurante, comiendo restos de vegetales y cogiendo la carne de restos de huesos de sopa. Tenía el aspecto de cualquier otro crío vagabundo. La economíaestaba hecha un lío, y había gente cómo el en cualquier rincón. Normalmente Fugo habría pasado tras el sin mirar atrás. ¿Pero entonces por qué se paro y miró? Porquecuando el chico vio que Fugo lo estaba mirando, no parecía apenado, avergonzado, ni siquiera cabreado. Tenía un aire de resignación, como si hace mucho hubiera aprendido que nada que dijera o que le dijeran pudiera cambiar nada. Fugo aprendería después que la infección de los ojos del chico había crecido tanto que le habían dicho que moriría a causa de ello. Pero lo que Fugo sintió en ese momento no era esa clase de resignación; nada
  48. 48. tan intenso. Era una resignación muy casual. Demasiado casual cómo para que a Fugo le diera pena, o lo viera con enfado. El nombre del chico era Narancia Ghirga. Sus ojos se encontraron, y un segundo después - por razones que ni el mismo entendió - Fugo ando hacia el chico, le cogió del brazo y lo llevó al restaurante. El chico no intentó librarse, se dejó llevar. Fugo no paró a ver cómo reaccionaría. Justo al entrar al restaurante llamó a Buccellati, "Quiero ofrecerle algo de spaghetti. No te importa, ¿verdad?" El dueño del restaurante parecíasorprendido, pero Buccellati ni parpadeó. Les llamó conla mano a los dos y empujó su propio plato hacia Narancia. Sin siquiera mirar en la dirección de Fugo. Fugo sabíaque haría eso. Buccellati tenía cariño a los niños. Especialmente aquellos que tenían problemas. Fugo después se preguntó si simplemente llevó a Narancia simplemente para encubrir su propia tardanza, pero solo porqueno sabía la verdadera razón. Cuando Buccellati notó la enfermedad de Narancia, llamó a un taxi y lo llevó directamente al hospital. Fugo estaba solo en el restaurante. No se encontraba con apetito, y empujó sin ganas la comida de su plato. La mirada de Narancia le daba yuyu. Sentía como si había visto esa mirada antes. Tenía el sentimiento de conocerel vacío en sus ojos. "Odio decir esto, señor Fugo," dijo el dueño del restaurante. Este era territorio de Buccellati, y parte del trabajo de Fugo era proteger los negocios en él. "Pero no pude ir dando comida a la gente así como así. Si se llega a saber, podríamos tener a una multitud de pordioseros fuera del local pidiendo lo mismo." Dijo tan delicadamente como le fue posible. "No te preocupes," Fugo dijo seriamente. "Él no tiene amigos." ¿Por qué estaba tan seguro? En realidad no lo tenía tan claro, pero sabía como si fuera un hecho que él tenía razón. "Aun así..." "Ya te he oido. No lo volveré a hacer, y me aseguraré de que Buccellati también lo sepa." El dueño echó un suspiro. "Buccellati puede ser demasiado benevolente. Supongo que es por eso que mi madre le admira tanto, pero uff... me gustaría hasta pagar un poco más de dinero de protección para que él fuera más estricto en estos asuntos." "Nadie te está dando problemas porahora, ¿a que si? Déjalo estar."
  49. 49. "Me gustaría tener clientes de clase alta. Con bolsillos más profundos. Me jode toda esta gente pobretona." Las palabras del dueño hicieron hervir la sangre de Fugo repentinamente. Golpeó su plato de comida, rompiendolo. Se había vuelto majara. Cuando estos ataques violentos de rabia le venían, no podíaparar. No sabía lo que él mismo era capaz de hacer. El dueño se alejó, asustado. sin expresión en su cara, nisiquiera le miraba, Fugo sacó su cartera. Trozos del plato estaban todavía clavados en su mano, que estaba quemada y sangrando. Lanzó la cartera al dueño. "Porel plato y los problemas. Quédate el cambio." Y al decir eso, se fue del restaurante. No se molestó en pensar por qué estaba tan enfadado. Seis meses después, se encontró a Narancia en la calle. El chico vino hacia él. "¡E-eh! Eres tú, ¿a que sí?Eres el tío que me ayudó." La enfermedad ocular de Narancia se había curado, ya estaba sano de nuevo. Fugo casi se arrepintió. No le gustaba cuando los extraños eran tan amigables con él. Pero Narancia hablaba conuna desesperaciónevidente. "Te estaba buscando. No se quien más puede ayudarme." Cuando vio los ojos del chico, Fugo se detuvo. Eran diferentes. No eran los mismos ojos que había visto antes. "Eres un gangster, ¿a que sí? Dicen por ahí que eres la mano derecha de Buccellati. Todos te admiran." "Te llamabas Narancia, ¿no es así?¿Qué es lo que quieres?" "Um, necesito que me hagas un favor. Estoy muy agradecido porlo que habéis hecho, por supuesto. Y quiero agradeceroslo. ¿Puedo unirme a tu banda?" "¿Qué te ha dicho Buccellati sobreesto?" Fugo sabíaexactamente lo que le dijo, Narancia miró a sus pies, con una expresión derrotada. "Vete a casa, crío. Ve a la escuela." "Entonces hazlo." "¡No digas eso! Q...quiero decir... um..." Narancia balbuceó, incapaz de formar ninguna protesta coherente. Sin embargo Fugo sabíaexactamente lo que el chico quería decir.
  50. 50. "No puedes confiar en tus padres y la escuela no te enseña nada más que una sarta de mentiras, ¿verdad?" Narancia parecía sorprendido. "S-si... ¿cómo lo sabías?" "Déjalo, criajo. Así es el mundo." "Déjame en paz, tío. Tú también te has sentido cómo yo. Cuando ves a Buccellati sientes algo, cómo si estuviera en tu pecho, justo aquí, todo se siente como si estuviera en paz. Te sientes lo suficientemente fuerte cómo para enfrentarte a todo. Cuando se enfadó, la manera en que lo hizo, enfadarse porun crío sucio cómo yo... mis padres, esos profesores - solo se enfadaban porqueera su deber hacerlo. Pero él..." Habían lágrimas en los ojos de Narancia. Pero no podíancubrir el brillo. La resignación se fue. La desesperanza en sus ojos que tenía cuando estaba arraigado a ese basurero se había desvanecido. Conocera Buccellati le había dado un futuro. Le había dado un sueño...decómo deseaba vivir. Fugo finalmente entendió porqué ayudó a Narancia ese día. Él era como yo solía ser. Estaba cómo yo lo estaba, cómo cuandoestaba en la estación de policía; solo, antes de que Buccellati me salvara. Estaba certero de que nadie le iba a ayudar, le había dado la espalda a todo. Cuando vio eso, Fugo se acercó y le ayudó. Pero él era diferente ahora. Sus ojos no eran cómo los de Fugo. No era cómo el antiguo Fugo, ni como el Fugo nuevo - la luz en sus ojos era algo más. "Porfa tío. Te prometo que no se lo diré a Buccellati..." Estaba literalmente rogándole. Cogiendose de la manga de Fugo. Si Fugo le rechazara, no se rendiría. Pero si empezara a preguntar por Passione porlos rincones, seguramente acabaría muerto. Fugo respiró profundamente y suspiró. "Gírate, Narancia." Dijo tranquilamente. "¿Hm? ¿Por qué?" "Solo hazlo." Confuso, Narancia giró la cabeza. Frunció el ceño... y luego dio un gañido. "¿Q-Qué cojones es eso? ¿Es un fantasma o algo? ¡Puedo ver a través de él!" Fugo asintió. "Si puedes ver a Purple Haze, tienes potencial." "¿Eh? ¿Qué?" "Podrás pasarla prueba de Polpo sin problemas. Seguramente salgas vivo."
  51. 51. Fugo hizo desaparecer a Purple Haze. Narancia le observó. "¿Es eso un sí?¿Me dejarás unirme?" "Te introduciré a la banda. Lo que pase después ya es cosatuya. Cuando conozcas al capo, intenta no actuar cómo un imbécil." Narancia frunció el ceño. "¡No soyun imbécil!" "Decir eso hace que lo parezcas, mocoso." "¿Por qué actúas con tanta superioridad?" "¿Qué?" "Me llamas un mocoso. Sabes quesoy mayor que tú, ¿no?" "¿Y qué? Yo he estado en la mafia porun año." "Si, pero..." A Narancia no parecíagustarle que le trataran de manera inferior. Fugo sabía por qué. No quería que nadie le apisoteara salvo Buccellati - no le importaba la jerarquía de Passione. "Vale, prometo no llamarte mocoso nunca más." "¿Te estás riendo de mí?" "Me puedes llamar Fugo. Estamos en paz." "¿Estás seguro de que no puedo convencerte para que me llames señor'?" "Ni de puta coña. No voy a llamar 'señor' a un imbécil. Además, nisiquiera Buccellati nos deja llamarle así." "Ah. Espera, ¿me acabas de llamar un imbécil?" "Buccellati odia a los imbéciles." "Oh-oh" ...en esos tiempos, Fugo y Narancia eran iguales. Buccellati los había salvado a los dos. Trabajaban para pagarle el favor. No había mucha diferencia entre ellos. Pero ahora Narancia estaba muerto. Y Fugo tenía que matar al equipo de los narcóticos para demostrar que no es un traidor. ¿Cual de ellos era superior? Narancia estaba convencido de que la edad era lo más importante. ¿Qué pensaría él de esto?

