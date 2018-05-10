Successfully reported this slideshow.
Question 2 evaluation

  1. 1. Q U E S T I O N 2 How effective is the combination of your main product and ancillary tasks?
  2. 2. How? Throughout all my products, to assure that they advertise our film trailer successfully I decided to carry elements throughout products to allow the audience to create links between the products and the film. This would allow the audience to make clear links throughout the package and make it more effective.
  3. 3. Film Title  The film title for out trailer ‘Deluded’ is shown on my film poster as well as on the trailer to maintain professionalism between products. I decided to use a font on my film magazine as I believed it would make the splash more eye catching on the page. Personally, I feel that our film title is unique due to the old colour scheme as well as interesting font used connoting mystery. Font used within trailer and on film poster. Font used on film magazine.
  4. 4. Key Imagery Throughout my products I decided to use key scenes from the trailer on my ancillary tasks as the bathroom scene and school scene being memorable to the audience. Therefore the audience would be able to make a link between the trailer and the poster or magazine cover due to the viewing a familiar shot. On my film magazine, I decided to use a significant shot from the film trailer from the bathroom scene which reveals a medium over the shoulder two shot of the two main characters of Morgan and his imaginary friend’s reflection in a mirror. This connotes the good and evil sides as well as the relationship between the two characters. Furthermore, on my film magazine I also included an image revealing the two main characters in a long two shot. I believe this image is not as effective as the bathroom shot although it reflects the relationship between the characters as well as the age of the character of Morgan due to the school setting reflected from the lockers behind the characters.
  5. 5. Costume Furthermore, the key prop included in all products is the mask due to creating the mystery behind the character of the imaginary friend. Due to being plain, it is emotionless therefore the audience are unable to understand what the character feeling throughout all products. In addition, throughout all products the characters of Morgan and the imaginary friend are consistent, therefore the audience are not confused by different costume used within each product. I also believe this portrays professionalism due to the consistency of costume throughout.
  6. 6. Themes These images taken from the trailer reveal the key themes reflected throughout. This includes murder, revenge, delusion, pursuit and mental illness. From using various settings such as a dark unused alley to set the death as well as using a psychiatrist meeting, it reflects the various themes clearly to the audience. By also including the same settings as well as shots on my film magazine and poster, it allows the trailer to clearly compliment the products and give the audience a clearer understanding of the narrative.

