21sbai1.ppt

Aug. 22, 2022
21sbai1.ppt

Aug. 22, 2022
Economy & Finance

Economy & Finance

21sbai1.ppt

  1. 1. KHOÁ HUẤN LUYỆN KỸ NĂNG DÙNG MÁY TÍNH Trình bày: Nguyễn Bích Phượng
  2. 2. Giới thiệu nội dung  Mục tiêu khóa học  Các khái niệm cơ bản về máy tính  Các phần mềm thông dụng  Sử dụng Internet  Kết luận
  3. 3. Mục tiêu  Cập nhật kiến thức tin học cơ bản  Sử dụng hiệu quả các phần mềm máy tính  Truyền đạt kỹ năng cho người khác
  4. 4. Các khái niệm cơ bản về máy tính  Bộ xử lý (CPU)  Bàn phím  Chuột  Màn hình  Máy in
  5. 5. Các phần mềm thông dụng  Ms Word – Cách soạn thảo văn bản – Chèn hình ảnh  Ms Excel – Khởi tạo bảng tính – Công thức và hàm – Sắp xếp và lọc dữ liệu – Vẽ đồ thị
  6. 6. Sử dụng Internet  Trình duyệt  Thư điện tử  Tìm kiếm thông tin trên Internet
  7. 7. Kết luận  Sự cần thiết của khóa học  Phương hướng phát triển tiếp theo – Bổ sung một số kỹ năng khác theo yêu cầu của người học – Điều chỉnh thời lượng của mỗi nội dung cho phù hợp với đối tượng.

