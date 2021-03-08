Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
LH:0988.299.180 Lê Nhật 0909.128.725 (Email/Skype:thietbimayvanphonggiare@gmail.com) Sửa Máy Chấm Công Thẻ Giấy Các Hãng:R...
MÁY CHẤM CÔNG + Máy Chấm Công Thẻ Giấy + Máy chấm công RONALD JACK RJ 2200A + Máy chấm công RONALD JACK RJ 2200N + Máy chấ...
+ Máy chấm công RONALD JACK RJ 880 + Máy chấm công SEIKO QR 350 + Máy chấm công SEIKO QR 6560 + Máy chấm công SEIKO QR 656...
+ Máy chấm công ROBOTRON 2300 + Máy chấm công ROBOTRON 5300 + Máy Chấm Công Bằng Thẻ Cảm ứng + Máy chấm công RONALD JACK K...
+ Máy chấm công RONALD JACK 5000AID + Máy chấm công RONALD JACK 5000A Pro + Máy chấm công RONALD JACK F4- VISTA + Máy chấm...
+ Máy chấm công RONALD JACK SC103 + Máy chấm công RONALD JACK 5000A + Máy chấm công RONALD JACK 3000A + Máy chấm công F4 -...
+ Máy đếm tiền HENRY HL 2020UV + Máy đếm tiền HENRY HL 2800UV + Máy đếm tiền HENRY HL 3500UV + Máy đếm tiền HENRY HL 3600U...
++ Ngoài Ra Chúng Tôi Còn Cung Cấp: + Ruy băng máy chấm công thẻ giấy + Giá để thẻ chấm công + Thẻ chấm công các loại + Th...
Sửa Máy Chấm Công Ra Vào Ronald Jack F18 Tại Đồng NAi
Sửa Máy Chấm Công Ra Vào Ronald Jack F18 Tại Đồng NAi
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Sửa Máy Chấm Công Ra Vào Ronald Jack F18 Tại Đồng NAi

18 views

Published on

Lê Nhật:0988.299.180 (zalo-Viber) Liên Hệ:0909.128.725
Sửa Máy Chấm Công Ra Vào Ronald Jack F18 Tại Đồng NAi

Published in: Art & Photos
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Sửa Máy Chấm Công Ra Vào Ronald Jack F18 Tại Đồng NAi

  1. 1. LH:0988.299.180 Lê Nhật 0909.128.725 (Email/Skype:thietbimayvanphonggiare@gmail.com) Sửa Máy Chấm Công Thẻ Giấy Các Hãng:Ronald Jack,Wise eye,Osin,Silicon,Metrol,.............. CHUYÊN :Sửa Phần Mềm Máy Chấm Công Mitaco ,Wise Eye,attendance management,......... Phần Mềm Chấm Công-Tính Lương,Phần Mềm Nhân Sự Tiền Lương….. Phần Mềm Bán Hàng,…….. Vệ Sinh Và Bảo Trì Tận Nơi giá rẻ nhất TP.HCM LH:0988.299.180 Lê Nhật 0909.128.725 (Email/Skype:thietbimayvanphonggiare@gmail.com) Phanmemmaychamcong.blogspot.com
  2. 2. MÁY CHẤM CÔNG + Máy Chấm Công Thẻ Giấy + Máy chấm công RONALD JACK RJ 2200A + Máy chấm công RONALD JACK RJ 2200N + Máy chấm công RONALD JACK RJ 3300A + Máy chấm công RONALD JACK RJ 3300N
  3. 3. + Máy chấm công RONALD JACK RJ 880 + Máy chấm công SEIKO QR 350 + Máy chấm công SEIKO QR 6560 + Máy chấm công SEIKO QR 6561 + Máy chấm công UMEI RJ 2200A + Máy chấm công UMEI RJ 2200N + Máy chấm công UMEI NE-5000 + Máy chấm công UMEI NE-6000 + Máy chấm công UMEI CD 9820 + Máy chấm công TIMMY T 180S + Máy chấm công TIMMY 6SB + Máy chấm công WISE EYE WSE- 7500A + Máy chấm công WISE EYE WSE- 7500D + Máy chấm công OSIN O-200P + Máy chấm công OSIN O-960 + Máy chấm công OSIN O-3300
  4. 4. + Máy chấm công ROBOTRON 2300 + Máy chấm công ROBOTRON 5300 + Máy Chấm Công Bằng Thẻ Cảm ứng + Máy chấm công RONALD JACK K-300 + Máy chấm công RONALD JACK S300 + Máy chấm công RONALD JACK S400 + Máy chấm công RONALD JACK S200 + Máy chấm công RONALD JACK SC403 + Máy chấm công RONALD JACK SC103 + Máy Chấm Công Vân Tay + Máy chấm công HITECH X628 + Máy chấm công RONALD JACK X628 + Máy chấm công RONALD JACK U160 + Máy chấm công RONALD JACK 3000TID + Máy chấm công RONALD JACK 3000AID
  5. 5. + Máy chấm công RONALD JACK 5000AID + Máy chấm công RONALD JACK 5000A Pro + Máy chấm công RONALD JACK F4- VISTA + Máy chấm công RONALD JACK F708 + Máy chấm công RONALD JACK F701 + Máy chấm công RONALD JACK F8 + Máy chấm công RONALD JACK H3 + Máy chấm công RONALD JACK T6 + Máy chấm công ABRIVISION USA-260 + Máy chấm công ABRIVISION USA-680 + Máy Chấm Công Kiểm Soát Cửa Ra Vào + Máy chấm công RONALD JACK SC403
  6. 6. + Máy chấm công RONALD JACK SC103 + Máy chấm công RONALD JACK 5000A + Máy chấm công RONALD JACK 3000A + Máy chấm công F4 -VISTA + Máy Chấm Công Nhận Diện Khuôn Mặt & Vân TayiFace 302 + Máy Đóng Công Văn, Thiết bị ghi nhận thời gian + Máy đóng công văn SEIKO TP-20 + Máy đóng công văn NIDEKA AP-10 + Máy Tuần Tra Bảo Vệ, Máy giám sát bảo vệ đi tuần - Máy tuần tra bảo vệ GS 6000C - Máy tuần tra bảo vệ GS6000B - Máy tuần tra bảo vệ GS-6000E + MÁY ĐẾM TIỀN & PHÁT HIỆN TIỀN GIẢ + Máy đếm tiền HENRY HL 2100UV + Máy đếm tiền HENRY HL 2010UV
  7. 7. + Máy đếm tiền HENRY HL 2020UV + Máy đếm tiền HENRY HL 2800UV + Máy đếm tiền HENRY HL 3500UV + Máy đếm tiền HENRY HL 3600UV + Máy đếm tiền giá rẻ HL 2050 + Máy Soi Tiền, Đèn Soi Tiền Phát Hiện Tiền Siêu Giả + Máy soi tiền Đô La Henry V20 + Máy soi tiền MAGIC EYE-01 + Máy kiểm tra tiền giả MAGIC EYE-02 + Máy kiểm tra tiền siêu giả MAGIC EYE- 03 + Máy Hủy Tài Liệu, Máy Hủy Giấy, Máy Hủy Đĩa + Máy hủy giấy TIMMY BCC5 + Máy hủy giấy TIMMY BCC12 + Máy hủy giấy TIMMY BCC15 + Máy hủy giấy TIMMY BS16T
  8. 8. ++ Ngoài Ra Chúng Tôi Còn Cung Cấp: + Ruy băng máy chấm công thẻ giấy + Giá để thẻ chấm công + Thẻ chấm công các loại + Thẻ cảm ứng, thẻ chip + Thẻ nhân viên, thẻ từ, thẻ VIP + Phần mềm chấm công TAS 2008, TAS 2010 + Phần mềm chấm công chuyên nghiệp MITA 2010 + Phần mềm nhân sự, tính lương chuyên dùng + Dịch vụ in ấn trên thẻ nhân viên, thẻ cảm ứng + Dịch vụ sửa chữa Máy Chấm Công, Máy Đếm Tiền, Máy Hủy Giấy và các loại máy văn phòng khác

×