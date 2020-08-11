Mot so-website-bai-van-mau-danh-cho-hoc-sinh-phan-1(1)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Tạp chí văn học https://tapchivanhoc.com Một số website bài văn mẫu dành cho học sinh (phần 1) Author : Thanh Hòa Categories : Bài văn hay Trong bài viết này mình xin chia sẻ một số website bài văn mẫu hay (phần 1) dành để tham khảo cho học sinh. Mình lựa chọn theo các tiêu chí chủ quan sau: (1) có nhiều bài viết, (2) cập nhật liên tục, (3) chất lượng bài viết, (4) có trang liên hệ. Dưới đây là list website văn mẫu có thể sẽ giúp ích cho bạn khi học tập môn Ngữ văn. Nếu thấy bài viết này hay hãy chia sẻ bài viết để nhiều bạn học sinh khác biết nữa nhé. Cảm ơn các bạn rất nhiều. Loạt bài thuộc chủ đề này: Một số website bài văn mẫu dành cho học sinh (phần 1) Một số website bài văn mẫu dành cho học sinh (phần 2) Một số website bài văn mẫu dành cho học sinh (phần 3) Một số website bài văn mẫu dành cho học sinh (phần 4) vanmau.edu.vn Tổng hợp các bài văn mẫu hay, bài giảng văn học, kiến thức văn học ,đề thi ôn tập môn văn học các cấp cho học sinh, sinh viên. Chia sẻ bài văn hay tại https://tapchivanhoc.com
  2. 2. Tạp chí văn học https://tapchivanhoc.com baivanhay.com Tổng hợp những bài giảng văn học mới nhất, chia sẻ bài tập làm văn mẫu đạt điểm cao và đề thi học sinh giỏi Văn các cấp học phổ thông từ lớp 2 đến lớp 12. vanmauhocsinh.com Kho tàng những bài văn hay các lớp 2-12, tuyển chọn nhiều bài văn mẫu chất lượng cao và đạt kết quả tốt trong các kỳ thi của học sinh giỏi Văn các cấp sẽ giúp các em luyện tập nâng cao kiến thức môn Ngữ văn hiệu quả. Chia sẻ bài văn hay tại https://tapchivanhoc.com
  3. 3. Tạp chí văn học https://tapchivanhoc.com taplamvan.edu.vn Kho tàng tài liệu văn học chọn lọc, tổng hợp những bài làm văn hay nhất của học sinh tất cả các lớp từ tiểu học đến trung học phổ thông. vanmauonline.com Tuyển chọn hơn 30.000 bài làm văn mẫu chọn lọc mới nhất dành tặng cho các bạn học sinh. Tổng hợp và chia sẻ nhiều bài văn mẫu hay nhất của học sinh trên toàn quốc. Chia sẻ bài văn hay tại https://tapchivanhoc.com
  4. 4. Tạp chí văn học https://tapchivanhoc.com vanmauphothong.com Trang văn mẫu phổ thông các cấp dành cho học sinh các cấp, những bài tập làm văn hay nhất, tuyển chọn những bài văn mẫu điểm cao của học sinh cấp phổ thông. baivietvan.com Tuyển tập hơn 10.000 bài viết văn mẫu hay nhất của các bạn học sinh giỏi Văn trên toàn quốc. Chia sẻ những bài văn hay đạt điểm cao trong các kỳ thi viết văn các cấp. Chúc các em học tập tốt! Chia sẻ bài văn hay tại https://tapchivanhoc.com
  5. 5. Tạp chí văn học https://tapchivanhoc.com vantonghop.com Chuyên trang chia sẻ những bài văn mẫu hay của các bạn học sinh giỏi Văn trên toàn quốc, tổng hợp bài văn mẫu đạt điểm cao trong các kỳ thi môn Ngữ văn. khovanmau.com Tổng hợp hơn 10.000 bài văn mẫu hay nhất mọi thời đại, các bài soạn văn mẫu chọn lọc, tuyển chọn đề bài tập làm văn và bài thi kiểm tra làm văn của các bạn học sinh yêu văn đạt điểm cao ở các kỳ thi trên khắp cả nước. Chia sẻ bài văn hay tại https://tapchivanhoc.com
  6. 6. Tạp chí văn học https://tapchivanhoc.com vanmauhaynhat.com Hơn 15000 bài làm văn mẫu hay nhất mọi thời đại dành cho học sinh phổ thông, tổng hợp những bài văn mẫu đạt điểm cao của học sinh giỏi môn Văn trên khắp cả nước. vanhocnhanhoc.com Chuyên trang tổng hợp và chia sẻ nhiều bài tập làm văn hay của học sinh trên khắp cả nước. Thư viện văn mẫu đạt điểm cao của học sinh giỏi môn Ngữ văn. Chia sẻ bài văn hay tại https://tapchivanhoc.com
  7. 7. Tạp chí văn học https://tapchivanhoc.com vanmauhoctro.com Những bài làm văn mẫu hay nhất của học sinh, tuyển chọn nhiều bài văn mẫu chọn lọc mới nhất giúp làm tài liệu văn tham khảo để các em học sinh học tốt môn Ngữ văn hơn nữa. kenhvanmau.edu.vn Tổng hợp hơn 8.000 bài làm văn mẫu của rất nhiều bạn học sinh giỏi Văn trên toàn quốc, các em hoàn toàn có thể dùng để tham khảo đạt điểm số cao trong kỳ thi viết bài tập làm văn. Chia sẻ bài văn hay tại https://tapchivanhoc.com
  8. 8. Tạp chí văn học https://tapchivanhoc.com khotangvan.com Chuyên trang tổng hợp những bài văn mẫu chọn lọc, tuyển chọn các bài tập làm văn hay nhất, chia sẻ những bài văn mẫu hay đạt điểm cao của các bạn học sinh giỏi các cấp. bailamvan.edu.vn Tổng hợp nhiều bài văn mẫu tham khảo cho học sinh. Chia sẻ hơn 2000 bài văn mẫu tổng hợp được ban biên tập biên soạn kỹ lưỡng. Chúc các em học sinh ôn thi tốt và dành điểm cao môn Văn. Chia sẻ bài văn hay tại https://tapchivanhoc.com
  9. 9. Tạp chí văn học https://tapchivanhoc.com Hy vọng list website văn mẫu này sẽ giúp các bạn nhiều trong học tập. Nhớ theo dõi và đón đọc những phần tiếp theo của loạt bài này nhé. Powered by TCPDF (www.tcpdf.org) Chia sẻ bài văn hay tại https://tapchivanhoc.com

