Thuốc Xarelto điều trị và dự phòng huyết khối

https://nhathuocantam.org/thuoc-ke-don/thuoc-dong-mau/thuoc-xarelto-rivaroxaban/
Xarelto của công ty Bayer Pharma, thành phần chính rivaroxaban, là thuốc chống đông đường uống thế hệ mới, dùng để điều trị dự phòng thuyên tắc tĩnh mạch ở bệnh nhân rung nhĩ không do bệnh lý van tim, dự phòng đột quỵ, ngoài ra, thuốc còn điều trị và dự phòng huyết khối tĩnh mạch sâu, thuyên tắc phổi. Thuốc được bào chế ở dạng viên nén bao phim hình tròn màu đỏ, mỗi viên chứa hàm lượng rivaroxaban.
