Thuốc Xarelto điều trị và dự phòng huyết khối

Jan. 22, 2022
https://nhathuocantam.org/thuoc-ke-don/thuoc-dong-mau/thuoc-xarelto-rivaroxaban/
Xarelto của công ty Bayer Pharma, thành phần chính rivaroxaban, là thuốc chống đông đường uống thế hệ mới, dùng để điều trị dự phòng thuyên tắc tĩnh mạch ở bệnh nhân rung nhĩ không do bệnh lý van tim, dự phòng đột quỵ, ngoài ra, thuốc còn điều trị và dự phòng huyết khối tĩnh mạch sâu, thuyên tắc phổi. Thuốc được bào chế ở dạng viên nén bao phim hình tròn màu đỏ, mỗi viên chứa hàm lượng rivaroxaban.
#Xarelto #nhà_thuốc_an_tâm ; #antampharmacy ; #an_tâm_pharmacy ; #nhathuocantam; #Xarelto_nhathuocantam ; #thuocXarelto

Thuốc Xarelto điều trị và dự phòng huyết khối

  1. 1. Menu Search Trang chủ >> Thuốc kê đơn >> Thuốc đông máu >> Thuốc Xarelto (Rivaroxaban): Công dụng và cách dùng ố ( )
  NHÀ THUỐC AN TÂM  Đổi trả trong 30 ngày kể từ ngày mua hàng  Miễn phí 100% đổi thuốc  Miễn phí vận chuyển theo chính sách giao hàng  0937.542.233 Gọi tư vấn (8:00-22:00) Sản phẩm liên quan Thuốc Xarelto (Rivaroxaban): Công dụng và cách dùng (đánh giá)  0 đã bán 1. Tên thành phần hoạt chất: Rivaroxaban 2. Hãng sản xuất: Bayer. 3. Quy cách: Hộp 1 vỉ x 14 viên 4. Dạng bào chế: Viên nén bao phim 5. Xuất xứ thương hiệu: Đức . Thuốc cần kê toa: Có 1,540,000 ₫ TÌM NHÀ THUỐC (Đến xem và mua hàng) QUAN TÂM Nhận thông tin hữu ích từ An Tâm Danh mục: Thuốc đông máu, Thuốc kê đơn Từ khóa: Công dụng thuốc Xarelto, công dụng Xarelto, Liều dùng Xarelto, Mua thuốc Xarelto, Nhà thuốc an tâm, tác dụng phụ Xarelto, tác dụng Xarelto, Thuốc Xarelto giá bao nhiêu, Thuốc Xarelto mua ở đâu, xarelto, Xarelto thuốc gì Xarelto 20 Lovenox 4000
  3. 3. Nội dung bài viết [Ẩn] 1 Mời bạn đang ký nhận thông tin 2 Thông tin thuốc Xarelto 3 Xarelto là thuốc gì? 4 Dược lực học Xarelto 5 Dược động học Xarelto 6 Cơ chế hoạt động của hoạt chất 7 Thuốc Xarelto có tác dụng gì? 8  Thận trọng trong quá trình sử dụng thuốc 9 Những loại thuốc khác có thể tương tác với thuốc Xarelto? 10 Ai không nên dùng thuốc? 11 Đối với phụ nữ mang thai & cho con bú 12 Người đang làm việc, lái xe hay điều khiển máy móc 13 Liều dùng và cách sử dụng Xarelto như thế nào? 14 Liều dùng thuốc Xarelto 15 Cách sử dụng thuốc Xarelto 16 Tác dụng phụ của thuốc Xarelto 17 Thuốc Xarelto giá bao nhiêu? 18 Mua thuốc Xarelto ở đâu uy tín, giá rẻ 19 Cách bảo quản thuốc 20 Hướng dẫn mua hàng và thanh toán 21 Lanoderm MotherCare: Công dụng và cách dùng 22 Adapt Stoma Powder là gì? Công dụng và cách dùng 23 Thuốc nacurgo gel: Công dụng và cách dùng 24 Kem chống nắng skin aqua dưỡng da trắng mịn 25 Tinh dầu bio oil: Công dụng và cách dùng 26 Xarelto 20 27 Lovenox 4000 28 Lovenox 6000 Xarelto là thuốc gì? Liều dùng và cách dùng thuốc như thế nào? Giá thuốc, mua thuốc Xarelto ở đâu? Hãy Cùng Nhà Thuốc An Tâm tìm hiểu qua bài viết này. Lưu ý với quý đọc giả bài viết chỉ mang tính chất tham khảo. để điều trị một cách hiệu quả và đúng các bạn nên sử dụng theo đúng chỉ định từ bác sĩ. Thông tin thuốc Xarelto Tên thành phần hoạt chất: Rivaroxaban Hãng sản xuất: Bayer. Quy cách: Hộp 1 vỉ x 14 viên Dạng bào chế: Viên nén bao phim Xuất xứ thương hiệu: Đức Thuốc cần kê toa: Có Độ tuổi: Trên 18 tuổi Xarelto là thuốc gì?
  4. 4. Xarelto là một loại thuốc theo toa, được gọi là thuốc chống đông máu hoặc làm loãng máu. Thuốc được sử dụng để điều trị và ngăn ngừa các cục máu đông nguy hiểm trong cơ thể bạn. Dược lực học Xarelto Rivaroxaban là thuốc chống đông máu liên kết trực tiếp với yếu tố Xa. Sau đó, nó ngăn chặn hiệu quả sự khuếch đại của dòng thác đông máu, ngăn ngừa sự hình thành huyết khối. Rivaroxaban là một loại thuốc chống đông máu không cần thiết vì hai lý do. Trước hết, nó không liên quan đến antithrombin III (ATIII) để phát huy tác dụng chống đông máu. Thứ hai, nó là một tác nhân uống trong khi heparin không phân đoạn và heparin trọng lượng phân tử thấp được sử dụng rộng rãi chỉ để sử dụng qua đường tiêm. Mặc dù thời gian thromboplastin từng phần được kích hoạt (aPTT) và HepTest (một thử nghiệm được phát triển để kiểm tra các heparin trọng lượng phân tử thấp) được kéo dài theo cách phụ thuộc vào liều lượng, cả hai thử nghiệm đều không được khuyến cáo để đánh giá tác dụng dược lực học của rivaroxaban. Dược động học Xarelto Hấp thu: Rivaroxaban được hấp thu nhanh chóng với nồng độ tối đa (C max) xuất hiện sau 2 – 4 giờ sau khi uống. Sự hấp thu theo đường uống của rivaroxaban là gần như hoàn toàn và sinh khả dụng đướng uống khá cao (80-100%). Phân bố: Thuốc gắn kết cao với protein huyết tương cao khoảng 92% đến 95%, chủ yếu với albumin. Thể tích phân bố vừa phải với Vss khoảng 50 lít. Chuyển hóa: Khoảng 2/3 liều dùng rivaroxaban được chuyển hóa, nhờ CYP3A4, CYP3A5, CYP2J2 và cơ chế độc lập với CYP. Thải trừ: Khoảng 2/3 rivaroxaban được bài tiết vào nước tiểu (36% dưới dạng không đổi và 30% dưới dạng chuyển hóa không hoạt động). 1/3 còn lại của liều dùng được thải trừ qua phân, (7% ở dạng thuốc không thay đổi và 21% ở dạng chất chuyển hóa không có hoạt tính). Cơ chế hoạt động của hoạt chất Rivaroxaban ức chế cạnh tranh yếu tố Xa tự do và đông máu. Yếu tố Xa cần thiết để hoạt hóa prothrombin (yếu tố II) thành thrombin (yếu tố IIa). Thrombin là một protease serine cần thiết để kích hoạt fibrinogen thành fibrin, đây là một mạng lưới lỏng lẻo hoàn thành quá trình đông máu. Vì một phân tử của yếu tố Xa có thể tạo ra hơn 1000 phân tử thrombin, các chất ức chế chọn lọc yếu tố Xa rất hữu ích trong việc chấm dứt sự khuếch đại của quá trình tạo thrombin. Tác dụng của rivaroxaban là không thể đảo ngược. Thuốc Xarelto có tác dụng gì? Điều trị huyết khối tĩnh mạch sâu (DVT). Một DVT là một cục máu đông hình thức trong một tĩnh mạch sâu bên trong cơ thể của bạn. DVT thường hình thành trong tĩnh mạch ở chân
  5. 5. của bạn, nhưng chúng cũng có thể hình thành ở cánh tay của bạn. Điều trị thuyên tắc phổi (PE). PE là một cục máu đông chặn máu chảy vào phổi của bạn. PEs phát triển khi DVT bị tách ra khỏi tĩnh mạch và di chuyển qua dòng máu đến phổi của bạn. Giảm nguy cơ mắc DVT hoặc PE khác. Xarelto có thể được sử dụng nếu bạn vẫn có nguy cơ bị cục máu đông sau ít nhất 6 tháng điều trị DVT hoặc PE trước đây. Ngăn ngừa DVT và PE sau phẫu thuật thay khớp háng hoặc đầu gối. Xarelto được sử dụng vì những loại phẫu thuật này làm tăng nguy cơ hình thành cục máu đông. Ngăn ngừa cục máu đông ở những người nhập viện với bệnh nội khoa cấp tính có nguy cơ đông máu. Xarelto được sử dụng cho mục đích này vì bạn có nguy cơ đông máu cao hơn nếu bạn nằm trên giường hoặc bạn không thể di chuyển nhiều. Đối với việc sử dụng này, bác sĩ có thể kê đơn Xarelto trong thời gian bạn nằm viện và trong một khoảng thời gian sau khi bạn xuất viện. Ngăn ngừa cục máu đông và đột quỵ ở những người bị rung nhĩ (A-fib) không phải do vấn đề về van tim. A-fib là tình trạng loại nhịp tim không đều có thể làm gián đoạn lưu lượng máu xung quanh cơ thể của bạn. Tình trạng này làm tăng nguy cơ bị các cục máu đông có thể di chuyển đến các bộ phận khác của cơ thể, chẳng hạn như não. (Cục máu đông di chuyển đến não của bạn có thể dẫn đến đột quỵ) Ngăn ngừa cục máu đông có thể gây đau tim, đột quỵ hoặc tử vong ở những người bị bệnh mạch vành (CAD). Ngăn ngừa một số biến chứng do cục máu đông ở những người bị bệnh động mạch ngoại vi (PAD). Thận trọng trong quá trình sử dụng thuốc Nếu bạn bị rung nhĩ (tình trạng tim đập không đều, làm tăng khả năng hình thành cục máu đông trong cơ thể và có thể gây đột quỵ) và đang dùng rivaroxaban để giúp ngăn ngừa đột quỵ hoặc cục máu đông nghiêm trọng, bạn có nguy cơ cao bị bị đột quỵ sau khi bạn ngừng dùng thuốc này. Đừng tự ý ngừng dùng rivaroxaban mà không có sự tư vấn của bác sĩ. Xarelto có thể khiến bạn dễ chảy máu hơn. Gọi cho bác sĩ ngay nếu bạn có các dấu hiệu chảy máu như: chảy máu nướu răng, chảy máu cam, kinh nguyệt nhiều hoặc chảy máu âm đạo bất thường, tiểu ra máu, phân có máu hoặc hắc ín, ho ra máu hoặc nôn mửa giống như bã cà phê, đau đầu, hoặc chóng mặt / ngất xỉu. Bạn không nên sử dụng Xarelto nếu bạn có van tim nhân tạo. Nhiều loại thuốc khác có thể làm tăng nguy cơ chảy máu khi dùng chung với rivaroxaban. Nói với bác sĩ của bạn về tất cả các loại thuốc bạn đã sử dụng gần đây. Xarelto có thể gây ra cục máu đông rất nghiêm trọng xung quanh tủy sống của bạn nếu bạn trải qua một vòi tủy sống hoặc được gây tê tủy sống (ngoài màng cứng). Cho bất kỳ bác sĩ nào đối xử với bạn rằng bạn đang dùng rivaroxaban. Những loại thuốc khác có thể tương tác với thuốc Xarelto? Các loại thuốc khác có thể ngăn ngừa cục máu đông hoặc gây chảy máu có thể làm tăng nguy cơ tác dụng phụ có hại nếu dùng chung với Xarelto. Tuy nhiên, trong một số trường hợp, bác sĩ của bạn có thể khuyến nghị bạn tiếp tục dùng thuốc nếu cần thiết.
  6. 6. Ngoài ra, một số loại thuốc nhất định có thể ảnh hưởng đến hoạt động của hoặc bị ảnh hưởng bởi Xarelto do tương tác hóa học của chúng. Các loại thuốc có thể tương tác với Xarelto bao gồm: Ketoconazole Thuốc ức chế protease HIV (ví dụ: ritonavir, indinavir) Erythromycin Carbamazepine Phenytoin Rifampin St. John’s wort Các loại thuốc khác có thể làm tăng nguy cơ chảy máu nếu dùng chung với Xarelto bao gồm: Sử dụng mãn tính thuốc chống viêm không steroid (NSAID) Aspirin Warfarin Clopidogrel Enoxaparin Có thể cần thay đổi liều lượng nếu bạn cần dùng bất kỳ loại thuốc nào trong số này cùng với Xarelto. Ai không nên dùng thuốc? Bệnh nhân quá mẫn với Xarelto hoặc với bất cứ thành phần nào của thuốc Đối với phụ nữ mang thai & cho con bú Rivaroxaban thường không được khuyến cáo trong thời kỳ mang thai. Người ta không biết liệu Xarelto có bài tiết qua sữa mẹ hay không. Do nhiều loại thuốc đi vào sữa mẹ và có khả năng gây hại cho trẻ bú mẹ, nên thận trọng khi sử dụng Xarelto cho người cho con bú. Người đang làm việc, lái xe hay điều khiển máy móc Các phản ứng có hại như ngất và chóng mặt đã được báo cáo khi sử dụng thuốc. Những bệnh nhân gặp phải những phản ứng bất lợi này không nên lái xe hoặc sử dụng máy móc.
  7. 7. Liều dùng và cách sử dụng Xarelto như thế nào? Liều dùng và cách sử dụng Xarelto như thế nào? Liều dùng thuốc Xarelto Liều dùng của thuốc sẽ khác nhau đối với những bệnh nhân khác nhau. Thực hiện theo đơn của bác sĩ hoặc các chỉ dẫn trên nhãn. Thông tin sau đây chỉ bao gồm các liều lượng trung bình của thuốc này. Nếu liều của bạn khác, đừng thay đổi nó trừ khi bác sĩ yêu cầu bạn làm như vậy. Xarelto để phòng ngừa huyết khối tĩnh mạch sâu: Người lớn: 10 miligam (mg) mỗi ngày một lần trong 35 ngày. Liều bắt đầu nên được thực hiện ít nhất 6 đến 10 giờ sau khi phẫu thuật. Trẻ em: Việc sử dụng và liều lượng phải được xác định bởi bác sĩ của bạn. Xarelto để phòng ngừa huyết khối tĩnh mạch sâu: Người lớn: 10 miligam (mg) mỗi ngày một lần trong 12 ngày. Liều bắt đầu nên được thực hiện ít nhất 6 đến 10 giờ sau khi phẫu thuật. Trẻ em: Việc sử dụng và liều lượng phải được xác định bởi bác sĩ của bạn.
  8. 8. Xarelto để phòng ngừa huyết khối tĩnh mạch sâu tái phát và thuyên tắc phổi: Người lớn: 10 miligam (mg) một lần mỗi ngày có hoặc không có thức ăn sau ít nhất 6 tháng điều trị bằng thuốc làm loãng máu. Trẻ em: Việc sử dụng và liều lượng phải được xác định bởi bác sĩ của bạn. Xarelto để phòng ngừa đau tim, đột quỵ và các vấn đề nghiêm trọng về tim ở bệnh nhân mắc bệnh mạch vành: Người lớn: 2,5 miligam (mg) 2 lần một ngày cùng với aspirin (75 đến 100 mg mỗi ngày một lần), uống cùng hoặc không cùng thức ăn. Trẻ em: Việc sử dụng và liều lượng phải được xác định bởi bác sĩ của bạn. Xarelto để phòng ngừa giảm đột ngột lưu lượng máu đến chân, cắt cụt chi, đau tim và đột quỵ ở bệnh nhân mắc bệnh động mạch ngoại vi: Người lớn: 2,5mg 2 lần một ngày cùng với aspirin (75 đến 100 mg mỗi ngày một lần), uống cùng hoặc không cùng thức ăn. Trẻ em: Việc sử dụng và liều lượng phải được xác định bởi bác sĩ của bạn. Xarelto để ngăn ngừa đột quỵ và cục máu đông ở bệnh nhân rung nhĩ không do nguyên nhân: Người lớn – 15 hoặc 20 miligam (mg) mỗi ngày một lần, uống vào bữa ăn tối. Trẻ em: Việc sử dụng và liều lượng phải được xác định bởi bác sĩ của bạn. Xarelto để ngăn ngừa cục máu đông ở những người nhập viện vì bệnh cấp tính: Người lớn: 10 milligram (mg) mỗi ngày một lần trong bệnh viện và sau khi xuất viện trong tổng thời gian khuyến nghị là 31 đến 39 ngày, dùng cùng hoặc không cùng thức ăn. Trẻ em: Việc sử dụng và liều lượng phải được xác định bởi bác sĩ của bạn. Xarelto để điều trị huyết khối tĩnh mạch sâu và thuyên tắc phổi: Người lớn: Lúc đầu, 15 mg 2 lần một ngày, uống cùng với thức ăn trong 21 ngày đầu tiên. Sau đó, bác sĩ có thể cho bạn dùng 20 mg mỗi ngày một lần, uống vào cùng thời điểm mỗi ngày với thức ăn. Trẻ em: Việc sử dụng và liều lượng phải được xác định bởi bác sĩ của bạn. Cách sử dụng thuốc Xarelto Thuốc Xarelto dùng đường uống, uống thuốc cùng với một ít nước.
  9. 9. Đọc kỹ thông tin sử dụng: chỉ định, chống chỉ định, tác dụng, tác dụng phụ, liều dùng, cách dùng… chi tiết trên tờ hướng dẫn sử dụng thuốc Xarelto. Nên làm gì trong trường hợp dùng quá liều? Gọi ngay cho Trung tâm cấp cứu 115 hoặc đến trạm Y tế địa phương gần nhất. Tất nhiên, bạn cần ghi lại và mang theo danh sách những loại thuốc bạn đã dùng, bao gồm cả thuốc kê toa và thuốc không kê toa. Nên làm gì nếu quên một liều? Nếu bạn quên dùng một liều thuốc, hãy dùng càng sớm càng tốt. Nhưng nếu gần với liều kế tiếp, bạn hãy bỏ qua liều đã quên và dùng liều kế tiếp vào thời điểm như kế hoạch. Không dùng gấp đôi liều đã quy định. Tác dụng phụ của thuốc Xarelto Các tác dụng phụ nhẹ của Xarelto phổ biến hơn có thể bao gồm: Mệt mỏi (thiếu năng lượng) Đau bụng Đau lưng Co thắt cơ Chóng mặt Ngất xỉu Khó ngủ Ngứa Hầu hết các tác dụng phụ này có thể biến mất trong vòng vài ngày hoặc vài tuần. Nhưng nếu chúng trở nên nghiêm trọng hơn hoặc không biến mất, hãy nói chuyện với bác sĩ hoặc dược sĩ của bạn. Tác dụng phụ nghiêm trọng Các tác dụng phụ nghiêm trọng từ Xarelto có thể xảy ra bao gồm: Tăng nguy cơ chảy máu Phản ứng dị ứng nghiêm trọng Tăng nguy cơ đông máu nếu bạn ngừng dùng Xarelto Nguy cơ đông máu tủy sống hoặc ngoài màng cứng nếu bạn tiêm tủy sống khi đang dùng Xarelto
  10. 10. SẢN PHẨM NỔI BẬT Thuốc Xarelto giá bao nhiêu? Lưu ý giá thuốc có thể thay đổi theo thời điểm và địa điểm Nhà thuốc an tâm chỉ đưa ra giá thuốc mang tính chất tham khảo. Để biết giá thuốc Xarelto cụ thể vui lòng liên hệ nhà thuốc an tâm Sđt: 0937542233. Mua thuốc Xarelto ở đâu uy tín, giá rẻ Nhà thuốc an tâm là địa chỉ uy tín chuyên bán thuốc Xarelto giá rẻ Liên hệ Nhà Thuốc an tâm 0937542233 mua bán thuốc Xarelto uy tín tại Tp HCM, Hà nội, Tp Đà Nẵng, Tp Cần Thơ,… toàn quốc. Cách bảo quản thuốc Bạn nên bảo quản thuốc ở nhiệt độ phòng, khô thoáng, tránh tiếp xúc trực tiếp với ánh sáng mặt trời. Bạn không nên bảo quản thuốc trong tủ lạnh. Bạn hãy giữ thuốc tránh xa tầm tay trẻ em. Bạn không vứt thuốc vào toilet hoặc đường ống dẫn nước. Hướng dẫn mua hàng và thanh toán Nhấp vào tìm nhà thuốc để tìm ngay địa chỉ nhà thuốc gần bạn nhất. Nếu có bất kì câu hỏi nào hãy nhấp vào BÌNH LUẬN bên dưới thông tin và câu hỏi của bạn về bài viết thuốc Xarelto. Chúng tôi sẽ giải đáp mọi thắc mắc cho bạn. Tác giả: BS. Võ Mộng Thoa Bài viết trên chỉ mang tính chất tham khảo, không thay thế cho việc chẩn đoán hoặc điều trị y khoa. Đọc giả chỉ nên thực hiện theo đúng chỉ định của bác sĩ đang điều trị cho bạn. Nhà Thuốc An Tâm từ chối trách nhiệm nếu có vấn đề xảy ra. Nguồn Tham Khảo: Xarelto ngày truy cập 08/01/2022: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rivaroxaban Xarelto ngày truy cập 08/01/2022: Thuốc đặc trị 247
  11. 11. Lanoderm MotherCare: Công dụng và cách dùng Adapt Stoma Powder là gì? Công dụng và cách dùng Thuốc nacurgo gel: Công dụng và cách dùng Kem chống nắng skin aqua dưỡng da trắng mịn
  12. 12. XEM THÊM CÁC SẢN PHẨM TƯƠNG TỰ Tinh dầu bio oil: Công dụng và cách dùng Xarelto 20 READ MORE
  13. 13. Lovenox 4000 READ MORE Lovenox 6000
  14. 14. HÌNH ẢNH NHÀ THUỐC Lovenox 6000 READ MORE
  15. 15. XEM THÊM CÁC BÀI VIẾT LIÊN QUAN Xarelto 20 Lovenox 4000 Lovenox 6000 Đánh giá Thuốc Xarelto (Rivaroxaban): Công dụng và cách dùng CHƯA CÓ ĐÁNH GIÁ NÀO 5 S 0% | 0 đánh giá 4 S 0% | 0 đánh giá 3 S 0% | 0 đánh giá
  16. 16. VỀ CHÚNG TÔI Giới thiệu Hệ thống cửa hàng Chính sách đổi trả Chính sách giao hàng Chính sách bảo mật Kiểm tra hóa đơn điện tử DANH MỤC Thực phẩm chức năng Dược mỹ phẩm Thuốc không kê đơn Thuốc kê đơn Hỏi đáp Hoạt chất ĐÁNH GIÁ NGAY Chưa có đánh giá nào. 2 S 0% | 0 đánh giá 1 S 0% | 0 đánh giá Họ tên (bắt buộc) Email (bắt buộc) Hỏi đáp Không có bình luận nào Mời bạn tham gia thảo luận, vui lòng nhập tiếng Việt có dấu. Anh Chị GỬI
  17. 17. Hoạt chất TƯ VẤN MUA HÀNG KẾT NỐI VỚI CHÚNG TÔI 0937 54 22 33 © 2018. Nhà Thuốc An Tâm. Địa chỉ: 05 Quang Trung, Phương Hiệp Phú, Quận 9, TP.Hồ Chí Minh. Điện thoại: 0937542233. Email: lienhe@nhathuocantam.org Lưu ý: Nội dung trên Nhà Thuốc An Tâm chỉ mang tính chất tham khảo. Hãy tham khảo ý kiến của bác sỹ không tự ý sử dụng thuốc khi không có chỉ định của bác sỹ. PASS: NTAT123@

