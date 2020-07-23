Successfully reported this slideshow.
The Future of Learning Ecosystem | A KMS Company Digital Transformation July 2020
  1. 1. The Future of Learning Ecosystem | A KMS Company Digital Transformation July 2020
  2. 2. 1 Introduction IntroductionDigital Transformation For a decade, SCORM (Sharable Content Object Reference Model) has been an industry standard for computer-based learning and online education. It's been a universal language between computer systems, which is typically referred to as the Learning Management System (LMS). The SCORM standard enables all eLearning content and LMSs to work with each other. Also, it lets content authors distribute their content to a variety of LMSs. But over time, SCORM reached its limit. It’s true that SCORM can work okay as long as the learners sit in front of a computer and take a ready-made course. Yet in today's world, learning has grown beyond the computers. Learners have different ways to learn such as watching a video, reading content on websites, writing an article, searching through the knowledge base, posting a thread and discussing it on a forum, building personal projects, and so on. Learning can happen anytime and anywhere—via learners’ phones and tablets, via Youtube, Linkedin, or any potential technologies that may emerge along their learning paths in the future. This paper discusses the evolution of eLearning standards and explores the future trends of the learning ecosystem.
  3. 3. 2 Experience API Experience API, also known as Tin Can API or xAPI, is considered the next generation of SCORM and also is the latest eLearning standard. It's able to handle all the ways that people learn today. It redeﬁned the scope of learning systems to account for all types of learning such as Quiz, Book, Forum Post, or Classroom. The Experience API is all about activity streams. It describes every ongoing activity and saves the information in a central store that any device can talk to. This central location is known as the Learning Record Store (LRS). An LRS could stand alone but there are more interesting possibilities when it’s paired up with an LMS. For example, learners could have a smartphone with a learning app installed. When they ﬁnish learning something in this app, the LMS sends data about this achievement to LRS. This is possible with SCORM too, but SCORM stores information simply this way: John completed a course on "New Hire Introduction" with a score of 90%. An Experience API-capable app could do way more than that. Aside from documenting the results of John's learning experience, Experience API stores additional details about the process through which John undergoes and then completes his learning experience. Experience APIDigital Transformation John attempted "New Hire Orientation course". John experienced "Company Vision and Department structure". John experienced "Information Security Quiz". John answered "What does CIA stand for?" incorrectly. John completed "Information Security Quiz" with a score of 50%. Experience API describes how a learner undertakes and completes his learning experience like this:
  4. 4. 3 With such detailed information, we can see where learners stumble most frequently, spend the most time, or where they give up. Besides storing messages in the form of "someone did something", Experience API includes other details such as the context and the results. The context adds additional meaning to the results. Because Experience API is many times more capable than SCORM, it now is a universal language that best describes a learner's learning experience, and it can revolutionize the way learning management works. Experience APIDigital Transformation LMS LRS TIN CAN API Quiz Book Forum Post Classroom
  5. 5. 4 One example usage of Experience API is Adaptive Pathway A learner chooses and completes an ofﬂine learning activity, such as a one-on-one discussion with the teacher. The teacher marked this activity as done. That information, after being fed into LRS, will trigger the unlock event for a particular e-learning module. These events and triggers, for example, could be voucher(s) for the next learning course. The end goal is to retain learners/customers. It will create a blended learning experience for the learners. This concept grows beyond traditional ofﬂine-only events, where learners might get boring with repetitive activities. One example usage of Experience API is Adaptive PathwayDigital Transformation Ofﬂine Learning LRS 10010011010101 LMS 10010011010101
  6. 6. Learning Experience Platform – LXP By plugging LRS and Experience API into enterprise architecture, data across tools and technologies, or between online and ofﬂine, can be blended into a single and standardized format. This capability will offer real-time data dashboards and reporting tools, allowing for a 360-degree view of the learners and their experience. The full architecture forms what people call "Learning Experience Platform" (or LXP). It focuses on delivering a personalized learning experience that goes beyond the traditional LMS. It functions as the content aggregation layer between the organization's digital learning assets (online courses) and learning that happens outside of the LMS. This emerging trend is the direction that digital leaders are heading to. They improve their products and services, giving their customers a better experience. Focusing on customers/learners, they found that certain touchpoints need to be improved or that the expectation is changed. Learning Experience Platform – LXPDigital Transformation 5
  7. 7. Learning Experience Platform – LXPDigital Transformation 6 LXP 2 Search Courses in Progress 5 Courses Completed 16h 25m Spent on Training 8 Trophies Earned Tai Le Tai Le Applications Director Applications Director, KMS Solutions Progress Marketing Basics I started my career as a network engineer. In the past 16 years, I coded, tested, and delivered applications. When I have nothing to do, I do road cycling Business English Project Management Advanced Budgeting Upcoming events
  8. 8. Learning Experience Platform – LXPDigital Transformation 7 The "old" LMS mostly served as a central catalog of learning resources. If the content is not rich enough, it will search for the alternative. Today, given the bombardment of offerings from giants such as Google, Facebook, Youtube, there’s a rich variety of content, video, audio, and text at learners’ ﬁngertips. Traditional LMS was merely static content, or a collection of static slides, courses, exams. Learners were pushed by trainers or teachers through the course in a linear manner. Now thanks to LXP, learners receive personalized recommendations based on their historical activities or their learning path. They may also discover popular courses that their peers took. This way, learners ﬁnd the learning experience more engaging and useful. Content update in LMS takes time. Traditional LMS provides limited content or often fails to update fast enough. Whereas with LXP, administrators could add relevant and useful content from any source. Training designers now ﬁnd it easier to add videos, slideshows, or blog posts to the platform for the learners to review or discuss as a required activity. The way people interact with technology now is different from the past. When learners want to learn something, they search for speciﬁc topics from the course catalog, from Youtube, from Webinars, blog posts, and other online content, at the exact moment they need them. If they want to go in-depth into a particular topic, they continue to dig deeper. Learners instinctively feel a sense of achievement once they pass a milestone or make certain progress. The leaderboard fulﬁlls this need for recognition. It shows everyone's progress, allowing learners to know where they are in comparison with the crowd. Points, badges, trophies, and certiﬁcations reward learners for passing exams or completing courses and challenges. 1 2 3 4
  9. 9. ConclusionDigital Transformation CONCLUSION Traditional learning management systems are falling behind. They aren't meeting the needs of new learning styles and the widespread adoption of mobile technologies. Now you should start thinking about unlocking new business capabilities with extensive integration at the technology platform level. Before you make any decision, consider your use cases or team up with a technology partner to explore the proof of values as there is no one-size-ﬁts-all solution. Learner-focused and socially-enabled platforms will be the winner in the digital age. ABOUT KMS SOLUTIONS KMS Solutions works closely with leading software companies across the globe to bring the most advanced and innovative technologies to Asia Paciﬁc. The focus is to help organizations achieve their business goals through world-class ﬁt-for-purpose solutions and proven industry best practices. KMS Solutions’ success is ultimately measured by the positive impact that it makes to the client’s business. To learn more about us, visit: https://kms-solutions.asia/

