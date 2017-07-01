GIÁ XE FORD THÁNG 7/2017 GIÁ XE FORD THÁNG 7/2017 Website: https://fordthd.blogspot.com/ Hotline: 096.8888.241 Ford Fiesta...
Giá xe Ford tháng 07

Giá xe Ford tháng 07

  1. 1. GIÁ XE FORD THÁNG 7/2017 GIÁ XE FORD THÁNG 7/2017 Website: https://fordthd.blogspot.com/ Hotline: 096.8888.241 Ford Fiesta Giá xe Ford Fiesta 2017 5 cửa 1.5L AT Sport: 515 triệu VNĐ Giá xe Ford Fiesta 2017 4 cửa 1.5 AT Titanium: 510 triệu VNĐ Giá ôtô Ford Fiesta 2017 Ecoboost 1.0 AT: 550 triệu VNĐ Để có GIÁ XE FORD tốt liên hệ: 096.8888.241 gặp Triều.
  2. 2. GIÁ XE FORD THÁNG 7/2017 GIÁ XE FORD THÁNG 7/2017 Website: https://fordthd.blogspot.com/ Hotline: 096.8888.241 FORD FOCUS 2017 • Giá xe Ford Focus 2017 1.5L Sport AT 5 cửa: 750 triệu VNĐ • Giá xe Ford Focus 2017 1.5L Titanium AT 4 cửa: 750 triệu VNĐ • Giá ôtôFord Focus 2017 1.5 Trend AT 5 cửa: 610 triệu VNĐ • Giá xe Ford Focus 2017 1.5L Trend AT 4 cửa: 610 triệu VNĐ • Để có GIÁ XE FORD tốt liên hệ: 096.8888.241 gặp Triều.
  3. 3. GIÁ XE FORD THÁNG 7/2017 GIÁ XE FORD THÁNG 7/2017 Website: https://fordthd.blogspot.com/ Hotline: 096.8888.241 FORD ECOSPORT 2017 Giá xe Ford ECOSPORT Titanium: 580 triệu VNĐ Giá ôtô Ford ECOSPORT Titanium SVP: 590 triệu VNĐ Giá xe Ford ECOSPORT Trend MT: 520 triệu VNĐ Để có GIÁ XE FORD tốt liên hệ: 096.8888.241 gặp Triều.
  4. 4. GIÁ XE FORD THÁNG 7/2017 GIÁ XE FORD THÁNG 7/2017 Website: https://fordthd.blogspot.com/ Hotline: 096.8888.241 FORD EVEREST 2017 Giá xe Ford EVEREST 2x2L Titanium 4x2 2016: 1 tỷ 180 triệu VNĐ Giá xe Ford EVEREST 2x2L Titanium 4x2 2017: 1 tỷ 240 triệu VNĐ Giá ôtô Ford EVEREST 2x2L Trend 4x2 2016: 1 tỷ 60 triệu VNĐ Để có GIÁ XE FORD tốt liên hệ: 096.8888.241 gặp Triều.
  5. 5. GIÁ XE FORD THÁNG 7/2017 GIÁ XE FORD THÁNG 7/2017 Website: https://fordthd.blogspot.com/ Hotline: 096.8888.241 FORD RANGER 2017 Giá xe Ford Ranger Wildtrak 3.2L 4x4 AT: 870 triệu VNĐ Giá xe Ford Ranger Wildtrak 2.2L 4x2 AT: 830 triệu VNĐ Giá xe Ford Ranger XLT 2.2L 4x4 MT: 720 triệu VNĐ Giá ôtô Ford Ranger XLS 2.2L 4x2 AT: 650 triệu VNĐ Giá ôtô Ford Ranger XLS 2.2L 4x2 MT: 620 triệu VNĐ Giá xe Ford Ranger XL 2x2L 4x4 MT: 580 triệu VNĐ Để có GIÁ XE FORD tốt liên hệ: 096.8888.241 gặp Triều.
  6. 6. GIÁ XE FORD THÁNG 7/2017 GIÁ XE FORD THÁNG 7/2017 Website: https://fordthd.blogspot.com/ Hotline: 096.8888.241 FORD TRANSIT 2017 Giá xe Ford Transit LX 2017: 810 triệu VNĐ Giá ôtô Ford Transit LX SVP: 820 triệu VNĐ Giá xe Ford Transit Luxury 2016: 840 triệu VNĐ Giá ôtô Ford Transit Luxury 2017: 865 triệu VNĐ Giá xe Ford Transit Limousine: Liên hệ Để có GIÁ XE FORD tốt liên hệ: 096.8888.241 gặp Triều.
  7. 7. GIÁ XE FORD THÁNG 7/2017 GIÁ XE FORD THÁNG 7/2017 Website: https://fordthd.blogspot.com/ Hotline: 096.8888.241 Để có GIÁ XE FORD tốt liên hệ: 096.8888.241 gặp Triều.

