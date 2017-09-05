Xe côn tay giá rẻ tại việt nam Chung tôi chuyên cung cấp xe côn tay giá rẻ tại việt nam,với các dòng xe côn mới nhất hiện ...
Ngoài ra,bên đơn vị đại lý xe chúng tôi còn hỗ trợ khách hàng mua xe trả góp chỉ với 5 triệu đồng bạn đã có thể sở hữu 1 c...
cạnh tranh của YAMAHA.thiết kế mạnh mẽ và kiểu dáng phong cách hứa hẹn sẽ đem đến cho bạn nhiều giá trị tuyệt vời trong nă...
Hi vọng,với 1 vài dòng xe này sẽ giúp cho ban có nhiều kế hoạch đầu tư mua xe,ngoài ra chúng tôi còn phân phối các dòng xe...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Xe con tay gia re tai viet nam

62 views

Published on

Xe côn tay giá rẻ tại việt nam mua bán xe côn tay uy tín hàng chính hãng,giao hàng miễn phí trên toàn quốc.LH:0906.930.514

Published in: Business
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
62
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Xe con tay gia re tai viet nam

  1. 1. Xe côn tay giá rẻ tại việt nam Chung tôi chuyên cung cấp xe côn tay giá rẻ tại việt nam,với các dòng xe côn mới nhất hiện nay mang các thương hiệu hàng đầu chuyên phân phối các dòng xe mang thương hiệu hàng đầu việt nam như: YAMAHA,HONDA.là 1 trong những thương hiệu đã tạo ra nhiều tiếng vang và có sức ảnh hưởng rất nhiều trong những năm gần đây,với những dòng xe côn tay giá rẻ hiện nay được trang bị hệ thống phun xăng hiện đại nhất,với hộp số 6 cấp,4 kỳ xi lanh đơn có tác dụng làm mát động cơ khi vận hành,và đặc biêt công suât của dòng xe côn này lên đến 9.000v/phút và Moment xoắn lên đến 15N/ms. những mẫu xe con tay gia re tai viet nam Giúp bạn tiết kiệm nhiên liệu hiệu quả cũng như giúp chiếc xe vận hành ổn định khỏe hơn và dòng xe này tương đối mạnh,không những vậy trên thị trường ô tô tải hiện nayvới dòng xe này đang được hết sức ưa chuộng và yêu thích cũng như giá thành hợp lý cũng như rẻ hơn so với những đối thủ khác.
  2. 2. Ngoài ra,bên đơn vị đại lý xe chúng tôi còn hỗ trợ khách hàng mua xe trả góp chỉ với 5 triệu đồng bạn đã có thể sở hữu 1 chiếc xe mang phong cách hiện đại nhất hiện nay,kiểu dáng hiện đại,trẻ trung là mẫu xe 2017 được nhiều người tin dùng,hi vọng với những thông tin này sẽ giúp ích cho bạn khi đầu tư mua xe 1 cách đúng đắn nhất. 1 số mẫu xe côn tay giá rẻ tại việt nam đang được ưu chuộng hiện nay. Xe côn tay HONDA MSX 125cc là dòng xe 125 phân khối hiện đại nhất được trang bị hệ thống phanh ABS bó cứng bánh xe giúp xử lý trong những đoạn đường khó,với dòng xe này hiện nay có giá 50 triệu bạn có thể góp xe vay cao và chỉ với 5-10 triệu đồng bạn đã sử dụng 1 chiếc xe chất lượng cao. xe con tay gia re tai viet nam Xe côn tay HONDA CB150R dòng xe này đã lột xác hoàn toàn so với phiên bản cũ trước đây với dòng xe này là sản phẩm cao cấp đối thủ
  3. 3. cạnh tranh của YAMAHA.thiết kế mạnh mẽ và kiểu dáng phong cách hứa hẹn sẽ đem đến cho bạn nhiều giá trị tuyệt vời trong năm 2017. các mẫu xe con tay gia re tai viet nam Xe côn tay HONDA SONIC dòng xe này có phân khối 125Km.h dòng xe này khá mạnh thuộc tip dòng xe dành cho phược thủ đi xa 1 kiểu dáng mới đầy ấn tượng,rất thích hợp cho người thích motor sử dụng.
  4. 4. Hi vọng,với 1 vài dòng xe này sẽ giúp cho ban có nhiều kế hoạch đầu tư mua xe,ngoài ra chúng tôi còn phân phối các dòng xe tải hino mang thương hiệu nhật bản bạn có thể ghé thăm hay có nhu cầu có thể liên hệ qua SDT:0906.930.514 để được tư vấn chi tiết. Nguồn: Xehinomiennam.com

×