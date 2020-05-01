LUẬN VĂN TỐT NGHIỆP ĐỀ TÀI Tăng cường thu hút FID của Malaysia vào VN

Successfully reported this slideshow.
i LỜI CAM ĐOAN Tôi xin cam đoan đây là công trình nghiên cứu của tôi. Các số liệu, kết quả nêu trong chuyên đề là trung th...
ii MỤC LỤC LỜI CAM ĐOAN.............................................................................................i MỤC ...
iii 2.1.1. Về tình hình kinh tế Malaysia.......................................................16 2.1.2. Về tình hình đầu ...
iv 3.2. Định hướng thu hút vốn FDI từ Malaysia vào Việt Nam trong thời gian tới. ............................................
v DANH MỤC CHỮ VIẾT TẮT APEC Diễn đàn hợp tác kinh tế Châu Á – Thái Bình Dương ASEM Diễn đàn hợp tác Á – Âu BOT Hợp đồng x...
vi DANH MỤC CÁC BẢNG BIỂU Bảng 2.1: Lượng vốn các nước ASEAN đầu tư vào Việt Nam từ 2010-2015 ...............................
vii LỜI MỞ ĐẦU 1. Tính cấp thiết của đề tài. Tăng trưởng và phát triển là mục tiêu của tất cả các quốc gia trên thế giới, ...
viii cũng như các ngành dịch vụ có giá trị cao, tiềm năng lớn như: y tế, giáo dục, đào tạo cũng sẽ được ưu tiên, khuyến kh...
ix 5. Kết cấu của khóa luận. Ngoài các phần như mở đầu, danh mục chữ viết tắt, danh mục bảng biểu đồ và danh mục tài liệu ...
1 CHƯƠNG 1: NHỮNG VẤN ĐỀ CƠ BẢN VỀ ĐẦU TƯ TRỰC TIẾP NƯỚC NGOÀI 1.1. Khái niệm, đặc điểm của đầu tư trực tiếp nước ngoài 1....
2 Từ một số khái niệm trên có thể hiểu một cách khái quát về đầu tư trực tiếp nước ngoài như sau: “Đầu tư trực tiếp nước n...
3 - Hoạt động đầu tư trực tiếp nước ngoài chịu sự chi phối của đồng thời nhiều hệ thống pháp luật, bao gồm luật pháp của c...
4 * Hình thức hợp đồng hợp tác kinh doanh: Đây là một văn bản được ký kết giữa một chủ ĐTNN và một chủ đầu tư trong nước (...
5 * Hình thức doanh nghiệp 100% vốn từ nước ngoài: Đây là hình thức các doanh nghiệp hoàn toàn thuộc quyền sở hữu của tổ c...
6 hơn 50% tổng số vốn yêu cầu. Vì thế gần 50% số vốn còn lại phải được huy động từ bên ngoài để bù đắp sự thiếu hụt đó.  ...
7 • Thu hút vốn đầu tư FDI góp phần tạo công ăn việc làm cho địa phương và tăng nguồn thu cho ngân sách nhà nước: Khu vực ...
8 • Các lĩnh vực và địa bàn đầu tư phụ thuộc vào sự lựa chọn của các nhà đầu tư, mà nhiều khi nó không theo ý muốn của nướ...
9 nước có xu hướng ngày càng giảm, kèm theo hiện tượng thừa tương đối tư bản. Bằng ĐTRNN, họ tận dụng được lợi thế về chi ...
10 • Khi các doanh nghiệp thực hiện việc ĐTRNN thì trong nước sẽ mất đi khoản vốn đầu tư, khó khăn hơn trong việc tìm nguồ...
11 1.4.2. Các nhân tố ảnh hưởng tới việc thu hút FDI 1.4.2.1. Các nhân tố từ nhà đầu tư  Xu hướng và chiến lược ĐTRNN của...
12 nội dung hợp tác có ý nghĩa thiết thực đối với Việt Nam như đàm phán thiết lập các khu mậu dịch tự do, phát triển bền v...
13 nước tùy theo các mức độ khác nhau. Những nước có nền kinh tế năng động, tốc độ tăng trưởng cao, cán cân thương mại và ...
14 1.5. Sự cần thiết thu hút FDI đối với các nước đang phát triển Đối với một nước đang phát triển, nền kinh tế đang cần n...
15  Thứ ba, thu hút vốn đầu tư FDI góp phần tạo công ăn việc làm cho địa phương và tăng nguồn thu cho ngân sách nhà nước:...
16 CHƯƠNG 2: THỰC TRẠNG THU HÚT VỐN FDI TỪ MALAYSIA VÀO VIỆT NAM 2.1. SƠ LƯỢC VỀ MALAYSIA 2.1.1. Về tình hình kinhtế Malay...
LUẬN VĂN TỐT NGHIỆP ĐỀ TÀI Tăng cường thu hút FID của Malaysia vào VN

Full download Chương 1,2,3 : LH ZALO 0342855050
LUẬN VĂN TỐT NGHIỆP ĐỀ TÀI Tăng cường thu hút FID của Malaysia vào VN

LUẬN VĂN TỐT NGHIỆP ĐỀ TÀI Tăng cường thu hút FID của Malaysia vào VN

  1. 1. i LỜI CAM ĐOAN Tôi xin cam đoan đây là công trình nghiên cứu của tôi. Các số liệu, kết quả nêu trong chuyên đề là trung thực, xuất phát từ thực tế của đơn vị thực tập. Hà Nội, 03 tháng 05 năm 2016 Sinh viên Nguyễn Thị Thu
  2. 2. ii MỤC LỤC LỜI CAM ĐOAN.............................................................................................i MỤC LỤC ......................................................................................................ii DANH MỤC CHỮ VIẾT TẮT ........................................................................v DANH MỤC CÁC BẢNG BIỂU ....................................................................vi LỜI MỞ ĐẦU...............................................................................................vii CHƯƠNG 1: NHỮNG VẤN ĐỀ CƠ BẢN VỀ ĐẦU TƯ TRỰC TIẾP NƯỚC NGOÀI...........................................................................................................1 1.1. Khái niệm, đặc điểm của đầu tư trực tiếp nước ngoài...............................1 1.1.1. Khái niệm đầu tư trực tiếp nước ngoài ............................................1 1.1.2. Đặc điểm của đầu tư trực tiếp nước ngoài........................................2 1.2. Các hình thức FDI..................................................................................3 1.3. Vai trò của đầu tư trực tiếp nước ngoài....................................................5 1.3.1. Đối với nước tiếp nhận đầu tư.........................................................5 1.3.2. Đối với nước đầu tư. ......................................................................8 1.4. Hoạt động thu hút vốn đầu tư trực tiếp nước ngoài.................................10 1.4.1. Khái niệm của hoạt động thu hút vốn đầu tư trực tiếp nước ngoài...10 1.4.2. Các nhân tố ảnh hưởng tới việc thu hút FDI ..................................11 1.4.2.1. Các nhân tố từ nhà đầu tư .......................................................11 1.4.2.2. Các nhân tố từ nước nhận đầu tư.............................................12 1.5. Sự cần thiết thu hút FDI đối với các nước đang phát triển ......................14 KẾT LUẬN CHƯƠNG I ...............................................................................15 CHƯƠNG 2: THỰC TRẠNG THU HÚT VỐN FDI TỪ MALAYSIA VÀO VIỆT NAM...................................................................................................16 2.1. SƠ LƯỢC VỀ MALAYSIA...............................................................16
  3. 3. iii 2.1.1. Về tình hình kinh tế Malaysia.......................................................16 2.1.2. Về tình hình đầu tư ra nước ngoài của MalaysiaError! Bookmark not defined. 2.2. Mối quan hệ Malaysia và Việt Nam...... Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.2.1. Mối quan hệ ngoại giao Việt nam- MalaysiaError! Bookmark not defined. 2.2.2. Mối quan hệ kinh tế Việt nam- MalaysiaError! Bookmark not defined. 2.3. THỰC TRẠNG THU HÚT VỐN FDI CỦA MALAYSIA VÀO VIỆT NAM ........................................................... Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.3.1 Quy mô và tốc độ tăng trưởng......... Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.3.2. Cơ cấu vốn đầu tư.......................... Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.3.2.1. Theo ngành.............................. Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.3.2.2. Theo địa phương ...................... Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.3.2.3. Theo hình thức đầu tư............... Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.4. ĐÁNG GIÁ VIỆC THU HÚT VỒN FDI CỦA MALAYSIA VÀO VIỆT NAM TRONG THỜI GIAN QUA................. Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.4.1. Những kết quả đạt được ................. Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.4.2.Những hạn chế, tồn tại và nguyên nhân.Error! Bookmark not defined. CHƯƠNG 3: GIẢI PHÁP TĂNG CƯỜNG THU HÚT FDI CỦA MALAYSIA VÀO VIỆT NAM............................................ Error! Bookmark not defined. 3.1. ĐỊNH HƯỚNG THU HÚT VỐN FDI CỦA VIỆT NAM................Error! Bookmark not defined.
  4. 4. iv 3.2. Định hướng thu hút vốn FDI từ Malaysia vào Việt Nam trong thời gian tới. ............................................................... Error! Bookmark not defined. 3.3. GIẢI PHÁP TĂNG CƯỜNG THU HÚT FDI CỦA MALAYSIA VÀO VIỆT NAM.................................................. Error! Bookmark not defined. 3.3.1. Nhóm giải pháp về pháp luật, chính sách.Error! Bookmark not defined. 3.3.2. Nhóm giải pháp về xúc tiến đầu tư. ... Error! Bookmark not defined. 3.3.3. Nhóm giải pháp về nguồn nhân lực. .. Error! Bookmark not defined. 3.3.4. Nhóm giải pháp về cơ sở hạ tầng....... Error! Bookmark not defined. 3.3.5. Nhóm giải pháp về công tác giải phóng mặt bằng.Error! Bookmark not defined. 3.3.6. Nhóm giải pháp về môi trường đầu tưError! Bookmark not defined. 3.3.7 Nhóm giải pháp tự do hóa tài chính.... Error! Bookmark not defined. KẾT LUẬN..................................................... Error! Bookmark not defined. TÀI LIỆU THAM KHẢO................................ Error! Bookmark not defined.
  5. 5. v DANH MỤC CHỮ VIẾT TẮT APEC Diễn đàn hợp tác kinh tế Châu Á – Thái Bình Dương ASEM Diễn đàn hợp tác Á – Âu BOT Hợp đồng xây dựng – Kinh doanh – Chuyển giao BT Hợp đồng xây dựng – Chuyển giao BTO Hợp đồng xây dựng – Chuyển giao - Kinh doanh CNH – HĐH Công nghiệp hóa – Hiện đại hóa ĐTNN Đầu tư nước ngoài ĐTRNN Đầu tư ra nước ngoài FDI Đầu tư trực tiếp nước ngoài FII Đầu tư gián tiếp nước ngoài IMF Quỹ tiền tệ thế giới M&A Mua bán và sáp nhập doanh nghiệp ODA Vốn hỗ trợ phát triển chính thức UBHH Ủy ban hỗn hợp UNCTAD Hội nghị liên hợp quốc tế về thương mại và phát triển WTO Tổ chưc thương mại thế giới TPP Hiệp định đốitác xuyên Thái Bình Dương EU Liên minh Châu Âu GDP Tổng sản phẩm quốc nội TNCs Công ty xuyên quốc gia
  6. 6. vi DANH MỤC CÁC BẢNG BIỂU Bảng 2.1: Lượng vốn các nước ASEAN đầu tư vào Việt Nam từ 2010-2015 ....................................................................... Error! Bookmark not defined. Bảng 2.2 : Tình hình thu hút vốn FDI từ Malaysia vào VN từ 2010-2015..Error! Bookmark not defined. Bảng 2.3: Tình hình đầu tư trực tiếp của Malaysia vào Việt Nam theo cơ cấu ngành từ 2010 đến 2015. .................................. Error! Bookmark not defined. Bảng 2.4: Tình hình đầu tư trực tiếp nước ngoài từ Malaysia vào Việt Nam từ năm 2013-2015................................................ Error! Bookmark not defined. Bảng 2.5: Cơ cấu đầu tư trực tiếp nước ngoài của Malaysia vào Việt Nam theo địa phương từ năm 2010 đến năm 2015 ............ Error! Bookmark not defined. Báng 2.6: Tình hình đầu tư FDI của Malaysia vào Việt Nam theo địa phương từ 2013-2015....................................................... Error! Bookmark not defined. Bảng 2.7: Cơ cấu đầu tư trực tiếp nước ngoài của Malaysia theo hình thức đầu tư từ 2010 đến 2015............................................. Error! Bookmark not defined. Bảng 2.8: Tình hình đầu tư trực tiếp nước ngoài của Malaysia vào Việt Nam theo hình thức đầu tư từ 2013-2015.......................... Error! Bookmark not defined. Biểu 2.1: Kim ngạch xuất nhập khẩu của Việt Nam và Malaysia từ năm 2010- 2015................................................................ Error! Bookmark not defined.
  7. 7. vii LỜI MỞ ĐẦU 1. Tính cấp thiết của đề tài. Tăng trưởng và phát triển là mục tiêu của tất cả các quốc gia trên thế giới, là thước đo về sự tiến bộ trong mỗi quốc gia. Điều này càng có ý nghĩa quan trọng đối với các nước đang phát triển trong quá trình theo đuổi mục tiêu tiến kịp và hội nhập với các phát triển. Mà thực trạng của các nước đang phát triển là tình trạng thiếu vốn nghiêm trọng. Trong đó vốn lại là điều kiện tiên quyết cho sự tăng trưởng và phát triển cần phải huy động vốn từ bên ngoài. Trong các đối tác đầu tư trực tiếp nước ngoài vào Việt Nam hiện nay, Malaysia vẫn luôn được đánh giá là một trong những nhà đầu tư quan trọng hàng đầu và đầy tiềm năng đối với Việt Nam. Việc thu hút được nhiều và có các biện pháp để sử dụng hiệu quả các dự án đầu tư FDI từ Malaysia sẽ đem lại cho Việt Nam nhiều lợi ích lâu dài. Để tiếp tục thu hút FDI của Malaysia, từ năm 2010, cũng như trong những năm tiếp theo, hoạt động ngoại giao kinh tế của cơ quan Đại diện Việt Nam tại Malaysia đã chú ý thu hút các dự án công nghệ hiện đại, thân thiện và tăng cường sự liên kết giữa các khu vực; xúc tiến đầu tư vào các ngành, lĩnh vực tạo ra các sản phẩm có lợi thế cạnh tranh, sản phẩm có khả năng tham gia mạng sản xuất và chuỗi giá trị toàn cầu, như công nghệ cao, cơ khí, công nghệ thông tin và truyền thông, công nghệ sinh học, công nghệ môi trường và các ngành sử dụng năng lượng sạch, năng lượng tái tạo, vật liệu mới… Bên cạnh đó, cũng có một số lĩnh vực khác sẽ được tập trung thu hút đầu tư, như đầu tư vào các khu, cụm công nghiệp, công nghiệp, nông nghiệp; chế biến và bảo quản sản phẩm nông nghiệp, gồm cả thủy, hải sản. Các lĩnh vực phát triển kết cấu hạ tầng giao thông,
  8. 8. viii cũng như các ngành dịch vụ có giá trị cao, tiềm năng lớn như: y tế, giáo dục, đào tạo cũng sẽ được ưu tiên, khuyến khích thu hút đầu tư. Xuất phát từ tình hình thực tế nêu trên và qua thời gian thực tập tại Cục Đầu tư nước ngoài – Bộ Kế hoạch đầu tư, em đã mạnh dạn chọn đề tài “Tăng cường thu hút đầu tư trực tiếp nước ngoài của Malaysiavào Việt Nam” tìm hiểu thực trạng đầu tư trực tiếp nước ngoài của Malaysia vào Việt Nam. Từ đó, đưa ra một số giải pháp từ phía nhà nước và từ phía các doanh nghiệp nhằm tăng cường thu hút vốn FDI của Malaysia vào Việt Nam. 2. Mục đích nghiên cứu. Mục đích nghiên cứu của đề tài là tìm hiểu về tình hình thu hút vốn FDI từ Malaysia vào Việt Nam, từ đó đề ra các giải pháp giúp tăng cường thu hút vốn FDI phù hợp với định hướng của Nhà nước. 3. Đối tượng và phạm vi nghiên cứu. - Đối tượng nghiên cứu: Hoạt động thu hút vốn FDI vào Việt Nam. - Phạm vi nghiên cứu: + Về không gian: Các dự án có vốn FDI của Malaysia vào Việt Nam. + Về thời gian: từ 2010– 2015. 4. Phương pháp nghiên cứu. - Vận dụng cơ sở lý luận đã được nghiên cứu ở trường. - Thông kê các số liệu theo các chỉ tiêu số lượng, quy mô, cơ cấu đầu tư qua các năm và phân tích mối quan hệ giữa chúng. - Áp dụng so sánh các chỉ tiêu tương ứng để đưa ra các nhận xét, nhìn nhận cụ thể.
  9. 9. ix 5. Kết cấu của khóa luận. Ngoài các phần như mở đầu, danh mục chữ viết tắt, danh mục bảng biểu đồ và danh mục tài liệu tham khảo, luận văn được trình bày theo kết cấu sau: Chương 1: Một số lý luận cơ bản về đầu tư trực tiếp nước ngoài. Chương 2: Thực trạng thu hút vốn đầu tư trực tiếp nước ngoài từ Malaysia vào Việt Nam. Chương 3: Giải pháp tăng cường thu hút vốn đầu tư trực tiếp nước ngoài từ Malaysia vào Việt Nam.
  10. 10. 1 CHƯƠNG 1: NHỮNG VẤN ĐỀ CƠ BẢN VỀ ĐẦU TƯ TRỰC TIẾP NƯỚC NGOÀI 1.1. Khái niệm, đặc điểm của đầu tư trực tiếp nước ngoài 1.1.1. Khái niệm đầu tư trực tiếp nước ngoài Xuất phát từ nhiều khía cạnh, góc độ, quan điểm khác nhau, hiện nay trên thế giới đã có rất nhiều khái niệm khác nhau về FDI: Theo Tổ chức thương mại thế giới (WTO): “Đầu tư trực tiếp nước ngoài xảy ra khi một nhà đầu tư từ một nước (nước chủ đầu tư) có được một tài sản ở nước khác (nước thu hút đầu tư) cùng với quyền quản lý tài sản đó”. Phương diện quản lý là thứ để phân biệt FDI với các công cụ tài chính khác. Trong phần lớn trường hợp, cả nhà đầu tư lẫn tài sản mà người đó quản lý ở nước ngoài là các cơ sở kinh doanh. Trong những trường hợp đó, nhà đầu tư thường hay gọi là “công ty mẹ” và các tài sản được gọi là “công ty con” hay “chi nhánh công ty”. Theo quỹ tiền tệ quốc tế IMF, FDI được hiểu là một khoản đầu tư với những quan hệ, theo đó một tổ chức trong một nền kinh tế (nhà đầu tư trực tiếp) thu được lợi ích lâu dài từ một doanh nghiệp đặt tại một nền kinh tế khác. Mục đích của nhà đầu tư trực tiếp là muốn có nhiều ảnh hưởng trong việc quản lý doanh nghiệp đặt tại nền kinh tế khác đó. Hội nghị Liên hợp quốc về thương mại và phát triển UNCTAD đưa ra khái niệm FDI trong Báo cáo đầu tư thế giới năm 1996: “Đầu tư trực tiếp nước ngoài là đầu tư có mối liên hệ, lợi ích và sự kiểm soát lâu dài của một pháp nhân hoặc thể nhân (nhà ĐTNN hoặc công ty mẹ) đối với một doanh nghiệp ở một nền kinh tế khác (doanh nghiệp FDI hoặc chi nhánh nước ngoài hoặc chi nhánh doanh nghiệp).”
  11. 11. 2 Từ một số khái niệm trên có thể hiểu một cách khái quát về đầu tư trực tiếp nước ngoài như sau: “Đầu tư trực tiếp nước ngoài(FDI) tại một quốc gia là việc nhà đầu tư ở một nước khác đưa vốn bằng tiền hoặc bất kỳ một tài sản nào khác vào quốc gia đó để có được quyền sở hữu và quản lý hoặc quyền kiểm soát một thực thể kinh tế tại quốc gia đó với mục tiêu tối đa hóa lợi ích của mình”. Như vậy, bản chất của đầu tư trực tiếp nước ngoài (FDI): Là sự di chuyển một khối lượng nguồn vốn kinh doanh dài hạn giữa các quốc gia nhằm thu lợi nhuận cao hơn. Đó chính là hình thức xuất khẩu tư bản để thu lợi nhuận cao hơn. Do đi kèm với đầu tư vốn là đầu tư công nghệ và trí thức kinh doanh nên hình thức này thúc đẩy mạnh mẽ quá trình công nghiệp hóa - hiện đại hóa ở nước nhận đầu tư. 1.1.2. Đặc điểm của đầu tư trực tiếp nước ngoài Ngoài các đặc điểm vốn có của hoạt động đầu tư, đầu tư trực tiếp nước ngoài còn có các đặc trưng khác: - Nhà ĐTNN trực tiếp tham gia hoặc tự mình quản lý, điều hành đối tượng bỏ vốn. Đặc điểm này giúp phân biệt FDI với FII, cụ thể là: đối với FII thì nhà đầu tư không trực tiếp tham gia quản lý doanh nghiệp, mà chỉ góp vốn theo một tỷ lệ nhất định theo quy định của pháp luật. - Các bên tham gia dự án FDI có quốc tịch khác nhau, văn hoá khác nhau, đồng thời sử dụng nhiều ngôn ngữ khác nhau. Do đó, trong các doanh nghiệp FDI thường xảy ra những xung đột, mâu thuẫn do những khác biệt nói trên giữa nhà đầu tư, lao động nước ngoài với nhà đầu tư và lao động nước sở tại.
  12. 12. 3 - Hoạt động đầu tư trực tiếp nước ngoài chịu sự chi phối của đồng thời nhiều hệ thống pháp luật, bao gồm luật pháp của các quốc gia xuất thân của các Bên và luật pháp quốc tế. - FDI được thực hiện thông qua nhiều hình thức đầu tư có tính đặc thù. Đó là việc hình thành các pháp nhân mới có yếu tố nước ngoài, hoặc là sự hợp tác có tính đa quốc gia trong các hình thức hợp đồng hợp tác kinh doanh, BOT, BT… hoặc tạo ra những khu vự đầu tư tập trung đặc biệt có yếu tố nước ngoài như: khu chế xuất, đặc khu kinh tế mở… - Hầu hết hoạt động ĐTNN đều gắn liền với 3 yếu tố: hoạt động thương mại, chuyển giao công nghệ, di cư lao động quốc tế, chuyển giao kỹ năng quản lý doanh nghiệp ở nhiều hình thức và mức độ khác nhau. - FDI gắn liền với quá trình hội nhập kinh tế quốc tế. Trong đó, chính sách về đầu tư trực tiếp nước ngoài của mỗi quốc gia tiếp nhận thể hiện chính sách mở và quan điểm hội nhập kinh tế quốc tế về đầu tư của quốc gia đó. 1.2. Các hình thức FDI. Hình thức đầu tư trực tiếp nước ngoài là cách thức nhà đầu tư ở một nước có thể và được phép áp dụng để chuyển đổi quyền sở hữu vốn (bằng tiền hoặc bất kỳ tài sản nào) của mình thành quyền sở hữu và quản lý hoặc quyền kiểm soát một thực thể kinh tế ở một nước khác. Với quan niệm này, mọi cách thức huy động vốn FDI từ bên ngoài của nước chủ nhà hoặc các cách thức nhà đầu tư sử dụng số vốn của mình nhằm đạt được quyền sở hữu và quản lý hoặc quyền kiểm soát một thực thể kinh tế ở nước ngoài đều được xem là hình thức đầu tư. Tùy vào mức độ sở hữu vốn của nhà đầu tư mà FDI tồn tại ở nhiều hình thức khác nhau:
  13. 13. 4 * Hình thức hợp đồng hợp tác kinh doanh: Đây là một văn bản được ký kết giữa một chủ ĐTNN và một chủ đầu tư trong nước (nước nhận đầu tư) để tiến hành một hay nhiều hoạt động sản xuất kinh doanh ở nước chủ nhà trên cơ sở quy định về trách nhiệm và phân phối kết quả kinh doanh mà không thành lập một công ty, xí nghiệp hay không ra đời một tư cách pháp nhân mới nào. Hình thức đầu tư trực tiếp nước ngoài này có đặc điểm: + Cả hai bên cùng hợp tác kinh doanh trên cơ sở văn bản hợp đồng đã ký kết giữa các bên về sự phân định trách nhiệm, quyền lợi và nghĩa vụ. + Không thành lập một pháp nhân mới, tức là không cho ra đời một công ty mới. + Thời hạn của hợp đồng hợp tác kinh doanh do hai bên thoả thuận, phù hợp với tính chất hoạt động kinh doanh và sự cần thiết để hoàn thành mục tiêu của hợp đồng.Vấn đề vốn kinh doanh không nhất thiết phải được đề cập trong văn bản hợp đồng hợp tác kinh doanh. * Hình thức doanh nghiệp liên doanh: doanh nghiệp liên doanh được thành lập giữa một bên là một thành viên của nước nhận đầu tư và một bên là các chủ đầu tư ở nước khác tham gia. Một doanh nghiệp liên doanh có thể gồm hai hoặc nhiều bên tham gia liên doanh. Đặc điểm của hình thức liên doanh này là: + Cho ra đời một doanh nghiệp mới, với tư cách pháp nhân mới và được thành lập dưới dạng công ty trách nhiệm hữu hạn. + Thời gian hoạt động, cơ cấu tổ chức quản lý của doanh nghiệp liên doanh được quy định tùy thuộc vào luật pháp cụ thể của mỗi nước. + Các bên tham gia liên doanh phải có trách nhiệm góp vốn liên doanh, đồng thời phân chia lợi nhuận và rủi ro theo tỉ lệ góp vốn.
  14. 14. 5 * Hình thức doanh nghiệp 100% vốn từ nước ngoài: Đây là hình thức các doanh nghiệp hoàn toàn thuộc quyền sở hữu của tổ chức cá nhân nước ngoài và do bên nước ngoài tự thành lập, tự quản lý và hoàn toàn chịu trách nhiệm về kết quả kinh doanh. Đặc điểm của các công ty này là: + Được thành lập dưới hình thức công ty trách nhiệm hữu hạn và là một pháp nhân mới ở nước nhận đầu tư. + Hoạt động dưới sự chi phối của Luật pháp nước nhận đầu tư. * Các hình thức khác: Đầu tư vào các khu chế xuất, khu phát triển kinh tế, mua lại và sáp nhập, công ty mẹ con, chi nhánh công ty nước ngoài, thực hiện những hợp đồng xây dựng - vận hành - chuyển giao (B.O.T), hợp đồng xây dựng – chuyển giao – kinh doanh (B.T.O), hợp đồng xây dựng – chuyển giao (B.T). Những dự án B.O.T thường được chính phủ các nước đang phát triển tạo mọi điều kiện thuận lợi để thực hiện việc nâng cấp cơ sở hạ tầng kinh tế. 1.3. Vai trò của đầu tư trực tiếp nước ngoài 1.3.1. Đối với nước tiếp nhận đầu tư FDI là một trong những nguồn vốn quan trọng để bù đắp sự thiếu hụt vốn đầu tư góp phần tạo ra động lực cho sự tăng trưởng và phát triển. Hầu hết các nước đang phát triển đều rơi vào vòng luẩn quẩn đó là thu nhập thấp dẫn đến tiết kiệm thấp, vì vậy đầu tư thấp rồi hậu quả lại là thu nhập thấp. Tình trạng luẩn quẩn này chính là điểm nút khó khăn mà các nước này phải vượt qua để hội nhập vào quỹ đạo kinh tế hiện đại. Nhiều nước lâm vào tình trạng trì trệ của nghèo đói bởi lẽ không lựa chọn và tạo ra điểm đột phá chính xác. Vốn ĐTNN đóng vai trò như một “cú huých” phá vỡ vòng luẩn quẩn của sự nghèo đói. FDI bổ sung nguồn vốn cho đầu tư khi mà tích luỹ nội bộ nền kinh tế còn thấp. Đối với các nước nghèo và kém phát triển, nguồn vốn trong nước huy động được chỉ đáp ứng
  15. 15. 6 hơn 50% tổng số vốn yêu cầu. Vì thế gần 50% số vốn còn lại phải được huy động từ bên ngoài để bù đắp sự thiếu hụt đó.  Thúc đẩy sản xuất trong nước, tăng thu cho ngân sách nhà nước. Đặc biệt là dòng vồn FDI không ảnh hưởng đến nợ Chính Phủ. Vốn ĐTNN đóng vai trò như một “cú huých” phá vỡ vòng luẩn quẩn của sự nghèo đói. FDI là nguồn quan trọng để khắc phục tình trạng thiếu vốn mà không gây nợ cho các nước nhận đầu tư. Không như vốn vay nước đầu tư chỉ nhận một phần lợi nhuận thích đáng khi công trình đầu tư hoạt động có hiệu quả. Hơn nữa lượng vốn này còn có lợi thế hơn nguồn vốn vay ở chỗ. Thời hạn trả nợ vốn vay thường cố định và đôi khi quá ngắn so với một số dự án đầu tư, còn thời hạn vốn FDI thì linh hoạt hơn.  FDI có ưu điểm hơn các hình thức huy động vốn nước ngoài khác, phù hợp với các nước đang phát triển. Các doanh nghiệp nước ngoài sẽ xây dựng các dây chuyền sản xuất tại nước sở tại dưới nhiều hình thức khác nhau. Điều này sẽ cho phép các nước đang phát triển tiếp cận công nghệ tiên tiến, kỹ năng quản lý hiện đại. Thông qua đầu tư trực tiếp nước ngoài, các công ty (chủ yếu là các công ty đa quốc gia) đã chuyển giao công nghệ từ nước mình hoặc từ nước khác sang nước nhận đầu tư. Mặc dù còn nhiều hạn chế do những yếu tố khách quan và chủ quan chi phối, song điều không thể phủ nhận được là chính nhờ sự chuyển giao này mà các nước chủ nhà nhận được những kỹ thuật tiên tiến cùng với nó là kinh nghiệm quản lý, đội ngũ lao động được đào tạo, rèn luyện về nhiều mặt (trình độ kỹ thuật, phương pháp làm việc, kỷ luật lao động… Tuy nhiên, việc có tiếp cận được các công nghệ hiện đại hay chỉ là các công nghệ thải loại từ các nước phát triển lại tùy thuộc vào nước tiếp nhận đầu tư trong việc chủ động môi trường đầu tư hay không.
  16. 16. 7 • Thu hút vốn đầu tư FDI góp phần tạo công ăn việc làm cho địa phương và tăng nguồn thu cho ngân sách nhà nước: Khu vực có vốn FDI đã tạo ra chỗ làm việc trực tiếp, ngoài ra còn tạo công ăn việc làm cho hàng vạn lao động gián tiếp trong lĩnh vực xây dựng, cung ứng nguyên liệu cho sản xuất…Góp phần giảm tỷ lệ thất nghiệp, làm cho nguồn nhân lực phát triển cả về số lượng và chất lượng; đồng thời tạo điều kiện khai thác có hiệu quả nguồn tài nguyên thiên nhiên và góp phần tăng thu ngân sách nhà nước. • Với các nước đang phát triển thì FDI giúp thúc đẩy chuyển dịch cơ cấu sản xuất, phá vỡ cơ cấu sản xuất khép kín theo kiểu tự cung tự cấp. Đầu tư sẽ góp phần giải quyết những mất cân đối về phát triển giữa các vùng lãnh thổ, đưa những vùng kém phát triển thoát khỏi tình trạng nghèo đói. Phát huy tối đa những lợi thế so sánh về tài nguyên, địa lý, kinh tế, chính trị… Cơ cấu ngành, cơ cấu công nghệ, cơ cấu sản phẩm và lao động, cơ cấu lãnh thổ sẽ được thay đổi theo chiều hướng ngày càng đáp ứng tốt hớn các nhu cầu phát triển kinh tế – xã hội của đất nước. Tuy vậy, FDI cũng có mặt trái, đó là: • Nhà ĐTNN có thể kiểm soát thị trường địa phương, làm mất tính độc lập, tự chủ về kinh tế, phụ thuộc ngày càng nhiều vào nước ngoài. Thông qua các công ty xuyên quốc gia là những bên đối tác nước ngoài để chúng ta có thể tiêu thụ hàng hóa vì các công ty này nắm hầu hết các kênh tiêu thụ hàng hóa từ nước này sang nước khác. Vậy nếu càng dựa nhiều vào đầu tư trực tiếp nước ngoài, thì sự phụ thuộc của nền kinh tế vào các nước công nghiệp phát triển càng lớn. Và nếu nền kinh tế dựa nhiều vào đầu tư trực tiếp nước ngoài thì sự phát triển của nó chỉ là một phồn vinh giả tạo. Sự phồn vinh có được bằng cái của người khác.
  17. 17. 8 • Các lĩnh vực và địa bàn đầu tư phụ thuộc vào sự lựa chọn của các nhà đầu tư, mà nhiều khi nó không theo ý muốn của nước tiếp nhận đầu tư. Điều đó cũng đồng nghĩa với việc chủ động trong bố trí cơ cấu đầu tư bị hạn chế. Nước nhận đầu tư khó chủ động trong việc bố trí cơ cấu đầu tư theo ngành và theo vùng lãnh thổ, vì chủ đầu tư quốc tế chỉ quan tâm đến lợi nhuận. • Hiệu quả chuyển giao công nghệ chưa cao. Các công nghệ được chuyển giao thông qua con đường FDI thường là những công nghệ không mới, ít nhiều đã lạc hậu so với thế giới và so với nước đi đầu tư. Còn các công nghệ mới mà nước đi đầu tư có khả năng khai thác hiệu quả trong nước thì họ không thực hiện chuyển giao do sợ bị cạnh tranh. Ngoài ra, hoạt động chuyển giao cũng diễn ra chậm và nhiều khi không nghiêm túc so với chuyển giao công nghệ thông qua các dự án ODA. • Tạo ra sự cạnh tranh giữa doanh nghiệp FDI với các doanh nghiệp trong nước. Nếu chính sách, pháp luật cạnh tranh không đầy đủ còn dễ dẫn tới tình trạng doanh nghiệp nước ngoài chèn ép doanh nghiệp trong nước. Có thể dẫn đến suy giảm sản xuất hay là tác nhân làm phá sản các doanh nghiệp trong nước vì họ là đối thủ cạnh tranh giàu kinh nghiệm và quá mạnh về tiềm lực kinh tế. • Ngoài ra, FDI còn có các tác động tiêu cực khác đến nền kinh tế nước tiếp nhận mà nhà nước rất khó hoặc chưa đủ khả năng để quản lý như: hiện tượng trốn thuế, hành vi gian lận trong kinh doanh, khai thác cạn kiệt tài nguyên thiên nhiên, gây ô nhiễm môi trường. 1.3.2. Đối với nước đầu tư. • Nước đi đầu tư có thể tận dụng được lợi thế so sánh của nước nhận đầu tư. Đối với các nước đi đầu tư, họ nhận thấy tỷ suất lợi nhuận đầu tư ở trong
  18. 18. 9 nước có xu hướng ngày càng giảm, kèm theo hiện tượng thừa tương đối tư bản. Bằng ĐTRNN, họ tận dụng được lợi thế về chi phí sản xuất thấp của nước nhận đầu tư để hạ giá thành sản phẩm, giảm chi phí vận chuyển đối với việc sản xuất hàng thay thế nhập khẩu của nước nhận đầu tư, nhờ đó mà nâng cao hiệu quả của vốn đầu tư. • Kéo dài chu kỳ sống của sản phẩm thông qua chuyển giao công nghệ. Thông qua đầu tư trực tiếp, các công ty của các nước phát triển chuyển được một phần các sản phẩm công nghiệp (phần lớn là các máy móc thiết bị) ở giai đoạn cuối của chu kỳ sống của chúng sang nước nhận đầu tư để tiếp tục sử dụng chúng như là sản phẩm mới ở các nước này hoặc ít ra cũng như các sản phẩm đang có nhu cầu trên thị trường nước nhận đầu tư, nhờ đó mà tiếp tục duy trì được việc sử dụng các sản phẩm này, tạo thêm lợi nhuận cho các nhà đầu tư. • Thông qua đầu tư trực tiếp nước ngoài, các nhà đầu tư có thể mở rộng thị trường, tránh được hàng rào bảo hộ mậu dịch của nước nhận đầu tư khi xuất khẩu sản phẩm là máy móc thiết bị sang đây để góp vốn và xuất khẩu sản phẩm tại đây sang các nước khác (do chính sách ưu đãi của các nước nhận đầu tư nhằm khuyến khích đầu tư trực tiếp nước ngoài, chuyển giao công nghệ và sản xuất hàng xuất khẩu của các cơ sở có vốn ĐTNN), nhờ đó mà giảm được giá thành sản phẩm, tăng sức cạnh tranh với hàng nhập từ các nước. • Đầu tư trực tiếp nước ngoài sẽ khuyến khích xuất khẩu của nước đi đầu tư. Cùng với việc đem vốn đi đầu tư sản xuất ở các nước khác và nhập khẩu sản phẩm đó về nước với một số lượng lớn sẽ làm cho đồng nội tệ tăng. Điều này sẽ ảnh hưởng đến tỷ giá hối đoái của đồng nội tệ so với đồng ngoại tệ có xu hướng giảm dần. Sự giảm tỷ giá hối đoái này sẽ có tác dụng khuyến khích các nhà sản xuất trong nước tăng cường xuất khẩu, nhờ đó tăng thu ngoại tệ cho đất nước. Tuy nhiên, FDI cũng có những bất cập đối với nước chủ đầu tư, đó là:
  19. 19. 10 • Khi các doanh nghiệp thực hiện việc ĐTRNN thì trong nước sẽ mất đi khoản vốn đầu tư, khó khăn hơn trong việc tìm nguồn vốn phát triển cũng như giải quyết việc làm. Do đó trong nước có thể dẫn tới nguy cơ suy thoái, vì thế mà nước chủ nhà không đưa ra những chính sách khuyến khích cho việc đầu ĐTRNN. • ĐTRNN thì doanh nghiệp sẽ phải đối mặt với nhiều rủi ro hơn trong môi trường mới về chính trị, sự xung đột vũ trang của các tổ chức trong các quốc gia hay những tranh chấp nội bộ của quốc gia hay đơn thuần chỉ là sự thay đổi trong chính sách và pháp luật của quốc gia tiếp nhận… tất cả những điều đó đều khiến cho các doanh nghiệp có thể rời vào tình trạng mất tài sản cơ sở hạ tầng. Do vậy mà họ thường phải đầu tư vào các nước ổn định về chính trị cũng như trong chính sách và môi trường kinh tế. 1.4. Hoạt động thu hút vốn đầu tư trực tiếp nước ngoài 1.4.1. Khái niệm của hoạt động thu hút vốn đầu tư trực tiếp nước ngoài Cùng với hoạt động ngoại thương, các hoạt động thu hút FDI trên thế giới đang ngày càng phát triển mạnh mẽ với nhiều phương pháp, hình thức tuỳ thuộc vào đặc điểm của từng quốc gia. Các phương pháp và hình thức đó chung quy lại cũng là quá trình xây dựng môi trường đầu tư trực tiếp nước ngoài nhằm tạo điều kiện không những cho vốn ĐTNN mà cả vốn đầu tư trong nước (phần vốn góp của nước sở tại trong liên doanh) cũng được thực hiện một cách thuận lợi và hiệu quả. Về bản chất, thu hút FDI chính là hình thức nhập khẩu vốn (đối với nước tiếp nhận đầu tư) và xuất khẩu vốn (đối với nước ĐTRNN), một hình thức cao hơn xuất nhập khẩu hàng hoá.
  20. 20. 11 1.4.2. Các nhân tố ảnh hưởng tới việc thu hút FDI 1.4.2.1. Các nhân tố từ nhà đầu tư  Xu hướng và chiến lược ĐTRNN của nước nhà đầu tư. Khi môi trường kinh tế chính trị trong khu vực và thế giới ổn định, không có sự biến động khủng hoảng thì các nhà dầu tư sẽ tập trung nguồn lực để đầu tư ra bên ngoài và các nước tiếp nhận đầu tư có thể thu hút được nhiều vốn FDI. Ngược lại, khi có biến động thì các nguồn đầu vào và đầu ra của các dự án thường thay đổi, các nhà đầu tư gặp khó khăn rất nhiều về kinh tế nên ảnh hưởng trực tiếp đến hiệu quả FDI. Sự thay đổi về các chính sách của nước chủ nhà để phù hợp với tình hình thực tế, đòi hỏi các nhà ĐTNN phải có thời gian tìm hiểu và thích nghi với sự thay đổi đó. Hơn nữa, tình hình của nước đầu tư cũng bị ảnh hưởng nên họ phải tìm hướng đầu tư mới dẫn đến thay đổi chiến lược ĐTNN của họ. Chẳng hạn, cuộc khủng hoảng tài chính tiền tệ ở châu Á trong thời gian qua đã làm giảm tốc độ đầu tư FDI vào khu vực này. Hàng loạt các nhà đầu tư rút vốn hoặc không đầu tư nữa vì sợ rủi ro cao.  Quan hệ kinh tế - chính trị của nước đầu tư và nước tiếp nhận đầu tư. Hoạt động đầu tư còn phụ thuộc không nhỏ và quan hệ chính trị kinh tế của nước đầu tư và nước tiếp nhận đầu tư. Các hoạt động đối ngoại sôi nổi sẽ góp phần tạo xung lực, đưa quan hệ kinh tế với các đối tác đi vào chiều sâu, phục vụ thiết thực và hiệu quả cho công cuộc phát triển kinh tế xã hội của đất nước. Mối quan hệ kinh tế - chính trị tốt đẹp lâu dài giữa hai quốc gia sẽ là nhân tố thúc đẩy hoạt động đầu tư trực tiếp nước ngoài của hai nước. Nước tiếp nhận đầu tư có thể đưa ra nhiều chính sách ưu đãi và tạo điều kiện cho các nhà ĐTNN. Trong hội nhập kinh tế quốc tế, Việt Nam đã chủ động tham gia tích cực và tranh thủ các diễn đàn quốc tế như APEC, ASEM, ASEAN… để thúc đẩy các
  21. 21. 12 nội dung hợp tác có ý nghĩa thiết thực đối với Việt Nam như đàm phán thiết lập các khu mậu dịch tự do, phát triển bền vững hỗ trợ kết nối và thu hẹp khoảng cách phát triển, kinh tế biển bảo vệ môi trường và nguồn nước; nỗ lực cùng các nước ASEAN thúc đẩy xây dựng Cộng đồng Kinh tế ASEAN… 1.4.2.2. Các nhân tố từ nước nhận đầu tư • Nhân tố chính trị. Đối với nhân tố chính trị, đây là vấn đề được quan tâm đầu tiên của các nhà ĐTNN khi có ý định đầu tư vào một nước mà đối với họ còn nhiều khác biệt. Khi đó một đất nước với sự ổn định và nhất quán về chính trị cũng như an ninh và trật tự xã hội được đảm bảo sẽ bước đầu tạo cho nhà đầu tư tâm lý yên tâm tìm kiếm cơ hội làm ăn cũng như có thể định cư lâu dài. Môi trường chính trị ổn định là điều kiện tiên quyết để kéo theo sự ổn định của các nhân tố khác như kinh tế, xã hội. Đó cũng chính là lý do tại sao các nhà đầu tư khi tiến hành đầu tư vào một nước lại coi trọng yếu tố chính trị đến vậy. • Nhân tố pháp lý. Pháp luật và bộ máy hành pháp có liên quan đến việc chi phối hoạt động của nhà đầu tư ngay từ khi bắt đầu tìm kiếm cơ hội đầu tư cho đến khi dự án kết thúc thời hạn hoạt động. Đây là yếu tố có tác động trực tiếp cũng như gián tiếp đến hoạt động đầu tư. Nếu môi trường pháp lý và bộ máy vận hành nó tạo nên sự thông thoáng, cởi mở và phù hợp với thông lệ quốc tế, cũng như sức hấp dẫn và đảm bảo lợi ích lâu dài cho các nhà đầu tư thì cùng với các yếu tố khác, tất cả sẽ tạo nên một môi trường đầu tư có sức thu hút mạnh đối với các nhà ĐTNN. • Nhân tố kinh tế. Đối với nhân tố kinh tế, bất cứ quốc gia nào dù giàu hay nghèo, phát triển hoặc đang phát triển đều cần nguồn vốn nước ngoài để phát triển kinh tế trong
  22. 22. 13 nước tùy theo các mức độ khác nhau. Những nước có nền kinh tế năng động, tốc độ tăng trưởng cao, cán cân thương mại và thanh toán ổn định, chỉ số lạm phát thấp, cơ cấu kinh tế phù hợp thì khả năng thu hút vốn đầu tư sẽ cao. • Nhân tố văn hóa - xã hội. Môi trường văn hóa – xã hội ở nước nhận đầu tư cũng là một vấn đề được các nhà đầu tư rất chú ý và coi trọng. Hiểu được phong tục tập quán, thói quen, sở thích tiêu dùng của người dân nước nhận đầu tư sẽ giúp cho nhà đầu tư thuận lợi trong việc triển khai và thực hiện một dự án đầu tư. Thông thường mục đích đầu tư là nhằm có chỗ đứng hoặc chiếm lĩnh thị trường của nước sở tại với kỳ vọng vào sức tiêu thụ tiềm năng của nó. Chính vì vậy, mà trong cùng một quốc gia, vùng hay miền nào có sức tiêu dùng lớn, thu nhập bình quân đầu người đi kèm với thị hiếu tiêu dùng tăng thì sẽ thu hút được nhiều dự án đầu tư hơn. • Nhân tố cơ sở hạ tầng và chất lượng lao động. Để đảm bảo cho hoạt động đầu tư được hiện thực hóa và đi vào hoạt động đòi hỏi quốc gia tiếp nhận đầu tư phải đảm bảo một cơ sở hạ tầng đủ để đáp ứng tốt nhất các nhu cầu đầu tư kể từ lúc bắt đầu triển khai, xây dựng dự án cho đến giai đoạn sản xuất kinh doanh khi dự án đi vào hoạt động. Đó là cơ sở hạ tầng công cộng như giao thông, liên lạc… các dịch vụ đảm bảo cho sinh hoạt và sản xuất như điện, nước cũng như các dịch vụ phục vụ cho hoạt động sản xuất kinh doanh như ngân hàng - tài chính. Bên cạnh đó nước sở tại cũng cần quan tâm đến việc trang bị một cơ sở hạ tầng xã hội tốt, đào tạo đội ngũ chuyên môn có tay nghề, nâng cao trình độ nhận thức cũng như trình độ dân trí của người dân, luôn ổn định tình hình trật tự an ninh - xã hội, có như vậy mới tạo nên sức hấp dẫn lớn đối với các nhà ĐTNN.
  23. 23. 14 1.5. Sự cần thiết thu hút FDI đối với các nước đang phát triển Đối với một nước đang phát triển, nền kinh tế đang cần nhiều vốn, công nghệ để phát triển hơn thì nguồn vốn FDI là một trong những sự lựa chọn hàng đầu. Bởi vì những lý do chính sau đây:  Thứ nhất, thu hút vốn đầu tư FDI góp phần chuyển dịch cơ cấu kinh tế: Chuyển dịch cơ cấu kinh tế là quá trình phát triển của ngành kinh tế dẫn đến sự tăng trưởng khác nhau giữa các ngành và làm thay đổi tương quan giữa chúng so với một thời điểm trước đó. Đầu tư chính là phương tiện đảm bảo cho cơ cấu kinh tế được hình thành hợp lý. Vốn đầu tư FDI chủ yếu đầu tư vào các ngành công nghiệp, dịch vụ, từ đó giúp chuyển dịch cơ cấu kinh tế của các địa phương theo hướng CNH - HĐH. Hoạt động thu hút vốn đầu tư FDI còn tác động mạnh mẽ đến chuyển dịch cơ cấu vùng, hình thành và phát huy vai trò của vùng trọng điểm, đồng thời tăng cường tiềm lực kinh tế cho các vùng khó khăn, thúc đẩy mối liên hệ, giao lưu kinh tế liên vùng, đảm bảo phát triển kinh tế bền vững. Định hướng và biện pháp thu hút vốn đầu tư FDI hợp lý còn tác động đến cơ cấu thành phần kinh tế, và tác động đến mối quan hệ giữa đầu tư khu vực nhà nước và khu vực tư nhân. Đầu tư công cộng của nhà nước phải có tác động lôi kéo, dẫn dắt mà không làm suy giảm lấn át đầu tư tư nhân.  Thứ hai, thu hút vốn đầu tư FDI góp phần tăng cường khoa học kỹ thuật và nâng cao năng lực quản lý điều hành kinh doanh: Thu hút vốn đầu tư FDI sẽ làm cho trình độ khoa học được tăng lên thông qua các dự án đầu tư được triển khai, thay thế các thiết bị công nghệ lạc hậu. Đối với các nước đang phát triển, mặc dù tích lũy vốn và công nghệ thấp nhưng cũng có những lợi thế của người đi sau tiếp thu, thích nghi và làm chủ công nghệ có sẵn, do đó rút ngắn thời gian và giảm rủi ro trong áp dụng công nghệ mới. Đồng thời thu hút vốn đầu tư FDI sẽ góp phần nâng cao được trình độ quản lý, năng lực điều hành của một số nhà doanh nghiệp.
  24. 24. 15  Thứ ba, thu hút vốn đầu tư FDI góp phần tạo công ăn việc làm cho địa phương và tăng nguồn thu cho ngân sách nhà nước: Thu hút vốn đầu tư FDI còn góp phần tạo ra công ăn việc làm, giảm tỷ lệ thất nghiệp, làm cho nguồn nhân lực phát triển cả về số lượng và chất lượng; đồng thời tạo điều kiện khai thác có hiệu quả nguồn tài nguyên thiên nhiên và góp phần tăng thu ngân sách nhà nước. KẾT LUẬN CHƯƠNG I Chương 1 đã đi sâu tìm hiểu lý luận chung về đầu tư trực tiếp nước ngoài, bước đầu nhận thức được khái niệm đúng đắn về FDI, bản chất, đặc điểm cũng như các hình thức của FDI. Từ đó thấy được những nhân tố tác động dẫn đến tăng cường thu hút hay cản trở việc đầu tư trực tiếp nước ngoài và sự cần thiết phải thu hút nguồn vốn này của nước đầu tư đến nước tiếp nhận đầu tư.
