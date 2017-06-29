cach lam my pham handmade

CÁCH LÀM MỸ PHẨM HANDMADE TẠI NHÀ  Mỹ phẩm handmade đang ngày một trở nên phổ biến, với những ưu điểm như hoàn toàn tự nh...
cách làm mỹ phẩm handmade tại nhà

  1. 1. CÁCH LÀM MỸ PHẨM HANDMADE TẠI NHÀ  Mỹ phẩm handmade đang ngày một trở nên phổ biến, với những ưu điểm như hoàn toàn tự nhiên, không chất bảo quản độc hại, mang lại những tác dụng tốt cho da.
  2. 2. CÁCH LÀM MỸ PHẨM HANDMADE TẠI NHÀ  Giới thiệu tới các bạn các bước làm mỹ phẩm
  3. 3. CÁCH LÀM MỸ PHẨM HANDMADE TẠI NHÀ  1. Lựa chọn nguyên liệu khi làm mỹ phẩm: Hầu hết đều được sử dụng những nguyên liệu gần giống với mỹ phẩm công nghiệp bao gồm bơ, tinh dầu, sáp,… được nhập khẩu từ Mỹ, Pháp
  4. 4. CÁCH LÀM MỸ PHẨM HANDMADE TẠI NHÀ 2. THÀNH PHẦN VÀ QUÁ TRÌNH THỰC HIỆN LÀM MỸ PHẨM HANDMADE:  Nên sử dụng những nguồn nước sạch, nước cất hay nước khoáng để đảm bảo an toàn. Không nên sử dụng nước máy vì trong nước máy vẫn chứa vi khuẩn.
  5. 5. CÁCH LÀM MỸ PHẨM HANDMADE TẠI NHÀ 3. SỬ DỤNG  Nên sử dụng thử mỹ phẩm handmade lên một vùng da nhỏ, vùng da nhạy cảm để đảm bảo an toàn.
  6. 6. CÁCH LÀM MỸ PHẨM HANDMADE TẠI NHÀ 4. BẢO QUẢN MỸ PHẨM HANDMADE  Nên sử dụng những mỹ phẩm handmade hoàn toàn tự nhiên, không chứa chất bảo quản, bạn có thể bảo quản mỹ phẩm trong tủ lạnh.

