Top 5 diễn viên phim Hồng Kông nhiều phim "rác" nhất là ai? Mặc dù đều là những cái tên vô cùng nối tiếng thế nhưng những ...
Mới đây, bộ phim Thượng Cổ Tình Ca do Huỳnh Hiểu Minh đóng chính cũng nhận về phản hồi tiêu cực từ phía khán giả. Dựa trên...
[caption id="attachment_613" align="aligncenter" width="620"] Top 5 diễn viên phim Hồng Kông nhiều phim "rác" nhất[/caption]
  1. 1. Top 5 diễn viên phim Hồng Kông nhiều phim "rác" nhất là ai? Mặc dù đều là những cái tên vô cùng nối tiếng thế nhưng những ngôi sao này cũng sở hữu một lượng phim "rác" khổng lồ đáng kinh ngạc. Đây là những bộ phim có kịch bản không được đầu tư cũng như diễn xuất của các diễn viên còn kém. Và sau đây là 5 cái tên đã được khán giả đích thân bình chọn. 1. Cảnh Điềm Ngay thời gian bắt đầu sự nghiệp Cảnh Điềm đã được giao nhiều vai lớn như: Âu Dương Tuyết trong Sử Thi Của Một Người Con Gái, Y La trong Tôn Tử Đại Truyện. Tuy nhiên, có vẻ như nữ diễn viên không dành được nhiều sự yêu mến từ phía khán giả. Nhiều dự án phim được dự đoán sẽ là bom tấn nhưng một lần nữa sự xuất hiện của cô khiến nó trở thành bom xịt. Số lượng bộ phim mà cô tham gia là rất lớn tuy nhiên vẫn không thể lấy được tình yêu của khán giả dành cho mình. Vai Thẩm Trân Châu trong Đại Đường Vinh Diệu gần đây cũng chỉ được nhận xét là khá khẩm hơn so với tất cả những tác phẩm dở tệ của cô trước đó. 2. Huỳnh Hiểu Minh Nam diễn viên điển trai có rất nhiều những vai diễn đốn tim khán giả như: Hứa Văn Cường trong Tân Bến Thượng Hải, sĩ quan Điền trong Phong Thanh hay Thành Đông Thanh trong Đối Tác Trung Quốc... Thế nhưng, anh cũng phải nằm trong danh sách những diễn viên có nhiều phim rác bởi các vai diễn mà anh đã nhận trong: Bên Nhau Trọn Đời, Phụ Nữ Nhõng Nhẽo Thường May Mắn, Bạch Phát Ma Nữ...
  2. 2. Mới đây, bộ phim Thượng Cổ Tình Ca do Huỳnh Hiểu Minh đóng chính cũng nhận về phản hồi tiêu cực từ phía khán giả. Dựa trên bình luận của nhiều người, Huỳnh Hiểu Minh vẫn diễn theo phong cách "gồng" và "lố", khiến nhân vật Xích Vân trở nên thiếu điểm nhấn cũng như na ná các vai diễn "tổng tài" trước đây của anh. Những người hâm mộ anh vẫn đang hy vọng anh có thể lấy lại được phong độ như xưa ==> Xem thêm: Top 3 bộ phim Hồng Kông hay nhất 2017 3. Lưu Diệc Phi Có lẽ không ai không biết đến "thần tiên tỷ tỷ". Tuy nhiên, Lưu Diệc Phi cũng nằm trong danh sách những diễn viên có nhiều phim "rác" do diễn xuất của cô không được cải thiện trong những năm gần đây. Các dự án điện ảnh mà cô nàng tham gia đều chỉ thành công ở mức trung. Cách diễn của cô không quá đặc biệt, nhạt nhòa, thiếu hấp dẫn.
  3. 3. [caption id="attachment_613" align="aligncenter" width="620"] Top 5 diễn viên phim Hồng Kông nhiều phim "rác" nhất[/caption] Những tác phẩm điện ảnh như: Hóa Ra Anh Vẫn Ở Đây, Tình Yêu Thứ Ba, Đổng Tước Đài, Lộ Thủy Hồng Nhan... là những cái tên trong danh sách đó. Theo congvien.org được biết thì mới đây Tam Sinh Tam Thế Thập Lý Đào Hoa bản điện ảnh vừa mới ra rạp của Lưu Diệc Phi cũng nhận lại phản hồi không tốt từ phía người xem.

