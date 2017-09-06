Bí quyết khiến cho môi bạn luôn hồng tự nhiên. Rất nhiều cách làm môi hồng tự nhiên đơn giản hiệu quả. Cô gái cảm thấy khô...
Điều chỉnh chế độ ăn uống: Đôi môi màu đen là dấu hiệu cho thấy chế độ ăn uống của bạn có ít vitamin B. Cung cấp đủ vitami...
Bí quyết khiến cho môi bạn luôn hồng tự nhiên

  1. 1. Bí quyết khiến cho môi bạn luôn hồng tự nhiên. Rất nhiều cách làm môi hồng tự nhiên đơn giản hiệu quả. Cô gái cảm thấy không thoải mái với môi tối và thường áp dụng các biện pháp mạnh mẽ để làm giảm bóng tối. Tuy nhiên, có những phương pháp tự nhiên đơn giản đối với môi tươi sáng, hồng. Pink là màu ban đầu của môi khi chúng ta sinh ra, nhưng cuối cùng, với sự thiếu chăm sóc, đôi môi dần dần thay đổi màu sắc. Môi khiến phụ nữ không thoải mái và làm cho khó trang trí, tìm hiểu tại sao đôi môi không thể giữ được màu sắc tự nhiên và phương tiện hiệu quả! Nguyên nhân của quầng thâm - Sử dụng nhiều son môi và son môi, không đảm bảo chất lượng. - Phơi nắng thường xuyên. - Thường uống các loại đồ uống nóng chứa caffein, chẳng hạn như cà phê và trà nóng. - Anh ta cắn và liếm môi. - Hàm lượng sắt trong cơ thể có thể thúc đẩy sự hình thành của môi đen. Khi lượng sắt trong cơ thể tăng lên hoặc trở nên quá lớn, sắc tố trên môi thay đổi và dần dần chuyển sang màu đen. - Hàm lượng vitamin B rất thấp. - Mức hormone thay đổi do tuổi, nhiễm trùng, bệnh tật và các yếu tố khác. "Có rất nhiều khói." - dị ứng và thương tích. - Môi bị hỏng và khô kéo dài cũng có thể dẫn đến mất điện. - Di sản: nếu các thành viên trong gia đình có đôi môi đen, bạn có thể trông giống nhau. Nếu đôi môi của bạn là di truyền, những nỗ lực của bạn để làm giảm bóng tối là tạm thời, khi bạn ngừng chăm sóc, nó sẽ trở lại với cùng một màu sắc.
  2. 2. [caption id="attachment_83" align="aligncenter" width="580"] Bí quyết khiến cho môi bạn luôn hồng tự nhiên[/caption] Các biện pháp để cải thiện quầng thâm, tối Bảo vệ môi khỏi ánh nắng mặt trời: Bạn nên sử dụng kem chống nắng bất cứ khi nào bạn đi ra ngoài dưới ánh mặt trời, bởi vì ánh sáng mặt trời có thể làm tăng lượng chất nhuộm màu trong môi bạn. Tránh thực phẩm có thể làm cho môi tối, tối: Thuốc lá, cà phê và trà không chỉ làm hỏng răng, mà còn là một tội phạm. Loại bỏ tất cả các loại thực phẩm nếu bạn không muốn đôi môi của bạn tối hơn. Ẩm dưỡng: Đừng nghĩ rằng mùa đông là cần thiết để giữ ẩm đôi môi của bạn. Ngay cả trong những tháng hè nóng bức, đôi môi cũng cần kem giữ ẩm, đây là một cách đơn giản và hiệu quả để loại bỏ môi khô, tối. Chọn một loại kem giữ ẩm hoặc dưỡng môi với các loại dầu thiết yếu như là lô hội, mật ong, dầu hạnh nhân, sáp ong, dầu mỡ, bơ đậu phộng, dầu ô liu, vitamin C, vitamin A ... Nếu bạn thường xuyên thức khuya hãy đọc bài cách trị thâm quầng mắt để có những mẹo hay cho mình nhé! Ngoài ra, bạn cũng nên sử dụng son môi với SPF. Lip Cream với SPF tối thiểu 15 sẽ giữ cho môi bạn mượt mà. Nếu son môi giữ đôi môi của bạn sâu, dừng ngay lập tức. Loại bỏ thói quen liếm môi: Liếm môi của bạn là một tội phạm, buộc đôi môi của bạn để crack nhiều hơn nữa. Liếm môi của bạn sẽ loại bỏ dầu tự nhiên để bảo vệ môi, môi khô, môi rát và do đó làm tan chảy đôi môi của bạn. Mặc dù khá khó chịu, nhưng tôi cố gắng từ bỏ thói quen này.
  3. 3. Điều chỉnh chế độ ăn uống: Đôi môi màu đen là dấu hiệu cho thấy chế độ ăn uống của bạn có ít vitamin B. Cung cấp đủ vitamin B sẽ ngăn không cho môi khô và tạo cho bạn làn da hồng hào. Uống nước rất quan trọng: Uống nước tốt hơn cho cơ thể, làm cho da và đôi môi của bạn đẹp hơn - mỗi ngày uống khoảng 8 ly nước! ==> Xem thêm: Chia sẻ bí quyết làm môi hồng tự nhiên Tẩy da chết: Nhẹ nhàng loại bỏ da chết trên môi nếu bạn muốn nó trở lại màu ban đầu của nó và giúp loại bỏ son môi hoặc son bóng từ môi, làm cho đôi môi của bạn mịn màng. Bạn có thể sử dụng bàn chải đánh răng và nhẹ nhàng áp dụng lông vào môi trên và môi dưới, nhẹ nhàng áp dụng một vài giây. Nếu bạn không có một bàn chải đặc biệt, bạn có thể ngâm khăn và nhẹ nhàng xoa nó lên môi, như thể bạn chải nó bằng một bàn chải, và sử dụng nước ấm sẽ mang lại kết quả tốt hơn. Hoặc trộn đường và mật ong, sau đó chà xát môi, mật ong là một chất chống oxy hóa tự nhiên giúp bảo vệ đôi môi, và đường sẽ loại bỏ môi. Sau đó áp dụng son dưỡng môi để có hiệu quả tốt nhất. Chú ý khi chọn son môi: Bạn phải cẩn thận khi lựa chọn thương hiệu phù hợp với mình. Khi bạn nhận thấy sự thay đổi màu môi tự nhiên của bạn, ngay lập tức ngừng sử dụng son môi. Bạn có thể thử đặt kem che khuyết điểm trên môi bạn trước khi sử dụng son môi. Bồn massage lưng: Để có đôi môi đẹp mịn, mềm và không khô, bạn nên dùng chỉ hai lần một ngày massage xoa bóp với Vaseline hoặc kem dưỡng môi có chứa vitamin A và vitamin D. Xem bác sĩ da liễu: Nếu bạn đã thử nhiều cách và chưa thấy kết quả, hãy liên hệ bác sĩ da liễu của bạn. Họ có thể cung cấp cho bạn son môi hoặc các thủ tục khác để làm sáng đôi môi của bạn và cho đôi môi của bạn một màu sắc tự nhiên hơn. Làm ẩm môi bằng các phương pháp tự nhiên Chanh và mật ong: Lấy một hỗn hợp nước ép chanh, mật ong và glycerin lên môi, đây là cách điều trị khá hiệu quả cho môi sậm màu. Áp dụng hàng ngày trong vài tuần để xem kết quả.

