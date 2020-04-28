Successfully reported this slideshow.
Adapting Lesson Study to Support Tertiary STEM Student Success: Examining Faculty Roles Juliet Langman, Jorge Solís, Nguye...
Today’s goal: To discuss two themes tied to faculty engagement in Lesson Study in tertiary STEM setting. Case study of one...
LA-STEM Framework Connecting previous work on STEM education and literacy drawing on analytical frameworks (discourse anal...
UTSA a HSI: Background & Context Report on Year 1 (Data from January 2019 - December 2019) of a 4 year study designed to: ...
Spring 2019 Summer 2019 Fall 2019 Cycle 1: New Lesson Cycle 2: New Lesson Post-Semester Cycle 3: New Lesson Cycle 4: Revis...
Data Sources
Finding 1: Faculty transformation in teaching orientation and awareness Faculty participants: ❏ developed meta-awareness l...
Excerpt: Clarifying Disciplinary Language 1 EGR 2 When we say ratios, we always say the ratio of x to y or .. 2 EGR 1 I wo...
Fig 2. Final version of target lesson handout Cycle I (1/30/2019) The following paragraph describes a physical reality. Ca...
Finding 2: Adaptation of Curriculum Syllabus & Learning Goals LGs should “explicitly communicate the key ideas and the lev...
Example: Adaptation of syllabus & learning goals Fig 2. Syllabus schedule before changes Fig 3. Syllabus schedule after ch...
Conclusion Sustainable changes: ❏ LS invites groups to examine a single learning challenge ❏ In case of EGR 2323 LS, we se...
Contact Information: juliet.langman@utsa.edu jorge.solis@utsa.edu lina.martincorredor@utsa.edu nguyen.dao@utsa.edu Website...
  1. 1. Adapting Lesson Study to Support Tertiary STEM Student Success: Examining Faculty Roles Juliet Langman, Jorge Solís, Nguyen Dao, Lina Martín Corredor, and Victor Mendez AERA Lesson Study Symposium: “Implementing Lesson Study for Professional Development in Higher Education” April 28, 2020
  2. 2. Today’s goal: To discuss two themes tied to faculty engagement in Lesson Study in tertiary STEM setting. Case study of one Lesson Study. 1. Faculty transformation 2. Curriculum adaptation Project Transforming STEM Undergraduate Education through Academic Literacy, Mentoring and Professional Development
  3. 3. LA-STEM Framework Connecting previous work on STEM education and literacy drawing on analytical frameworks (discourse analysis, ethnography, educational policy) applied to a new context (Fies & Langman 2011; Garza & Langman, 2014; Langman, 2014; Langman & Hansen-Thomas, 2017; Solís, 2017; Solís, Bravo, & Mosqueda, 2017; Solís, Kattan, & Baquedano-López, 2009) Lesson Study Approach: Faculty collaboratively plan, teach, & observe target lessons, with the goal of improving student learning (Wood & Cajkler, 2017). LA-STEM Framework: Rooted in belief that literacy skills support success across all academic disciplines and are a necessity for students learning STEM concepts (Lee, Quinn, and Valdés, 2013; Téllez, Moschkovich, and Civil, 2011). Academic Literacy: The language of schooling required to develop and display expertise in particular disciplines (Gee, 2012; Langman & Thomas, 2017; Schleppegrell, 2004).
  4. 4. UTSA a HSI: Background & Context Report on Year 1 (Data from January 2019 - December 2019) of a 4 year study designed to: ❏ increase diversity in the STEM workforce. ❏ address inequities of Latinx achievement in tertiary STEM. ❏ engage in curriculum change through examination of key learning challenges in gateway engineering courses. Initial survey: 501/749 students in 2 gateway courses student ethnicity. Passing rates non-Latino: 61%/ Latino: 56% EGR faculty: 14% Latino EDU faculty: 39% Latino
  5. 5. Spring 2019 Summer 2019 Fall 2019 Cycle 1: New Lesson Cycle 2: New Lesson Post-Semester Cycle 3: New Lesson Cycle 4: Revised Lesson Translating proportionality word problems. Writing and plotting functions involving the Unit Step Function. * TA training * Syllabus redesign * Learning goal redesign Definition of Laplace Transform and its application to functions of the type. Definition, properties, and application of the Unit Step Function. Participants 2 EGR faculty 2 COEHD faculty 2 COEHD GRAs 2 EGR faculty 2 COEHD faculty 2 COEHD GRAs 2 EGR faculty 2 COEHD faculty 2 COEHD GRAs 1 EGR GRA 2 EGR faculty 2 COEHD faculty 2 COEHD GRAs 1 EGR GRA 2 EGR faculty 2 COEHD faculty 2 COEHD GRAs 1 EGR GRA Overview of Lesson Study cycles Year 1
  6. 6. Data Sources
  7. 7. Finding 1: Faculty transformation in teaching orientation and awareness Faculty participants: ❏ developed meta-awareness leading to adapted pedagogical practices ❏ clarified disciplinary language / enhanced academic literacy ❏ expanded reach of teaching beyond classroom (considering sustainable change)
  8. 8. Excerpt: Clarifying Disciplinary Language 1 EGR 2 When we say ratios, we always say the ratio of x to y or .. 2 EGR 1 I would say I know and I say with respect to 3 EDU 1 you say the ratio of = 4 EGR 1 = Y with respect to X is... 5 EGR 2 But how do you say the whole thing? 6 Like before Y what would you say for the word X? 7 EGR 1 The ratio of Y with respect to X ENG LS Meeting 1/24/2019, Completing Cycle 1
  9. 9. Fig 2. Final version of target lesson handout Cycle I (1/30/2019) The following paragraph describes a physical reality. Can you translate it into a differential equation? The rate at which the water level h rises in a vertical cylindrical tank is proportional to the difference between the rate at which water is pumped into the tank and 0.3 times the square root of the height h of water in the tank. As an engineer, you will encounter such sentences, sometimes even paragraphs, that describe a physical reality. Translating them into equations will be important if you are to make use of the mathematical tools obtained from this and other courses. For such translating, one of the most important phrases to know the meaning of is “is proportional to”. To say that y is proportional to x means that y is equal to some constant multiplied by x. That constant is called a “constant of proportionality”. If, for example, the constant of proportionality is 3, then y = 3x. And in the case in which y = 3x, if x is increased from 10 to 15, then y would be increased from 30 to 45. As an engineer, you will encounter sentences, sometimes even paragraphs, that describe a physical reality and need to be translated into an equation before they can be solved. Imagine that you would need to translate the following into an equation: The rate at which the fluid level h rises in a vertical cylindrical tank is proportional to the difference between the rate at which fluid is pumped into the tank and 0.3 times the square root of the height h of fluid in the tank. Translating sentences (aka word problems) into equations will be important if you are to make use of the mathematical tools obtained from this and other courses. For such translating, it is important to know the meaning of the phrase “is proportional to”. So for example, to say that “y is proportional to x” means that: “y is equal to some constant multiplied by x” or “the ratio of y over x is a constant” or “the ratio of y with respect to x is a constant” or “the ratio of y to x is a constant ” Fig 1. Draft of target lesson handout Cycle I (1/17/2019)
  10. 10. Finding 2: Adaptation of Curriculum Syllabus & Learning Goals LGs should “explicitly communicate the key ideas and the level at which students should understand them in operational terms” (Perkins, 2010, p. 32) The team revised the syllabus to make the LGs more accessible to students by: ❏ Truncating the descriptions to make them more concise and explicit ❏ Labeling LGs for reference purposes ❏ Linking LGs with learning topics and expectations ❏ Initiating the creation of the recitation syllabi
  11. 11. Example: Adaptation of syllabus & learning goals Fig 2. Syllabus schedule before changes Fig 3. Syllabus schedule after changes
  12. 12. Conclusion Sustainable changes: ❏ LS invites groups to examine a single learning challenge ❏ In case of EGR 2323 LS, we see cyclical growth in: a. Focus on academic literacy b. Extension of change activities beyond the lesson and the class c. Building on lessons to affect teaching in future lessons d. Extension of team to engage all faculty and sections e. Extension of team to engage TAs. ❏ Next semester: focus on measuring learning outcomes
  13. 13. Contact Information: juliet.langman@utsa.edu jorge.solis@utsa.edu lina.martincorredor@utsa.edu nguyen.dao@utsa.edu Website: http://engineering.utsa.edu/buildi ngcapacity/ Transforming STEM Undergraduate Education through Academic Literacy, Mentoring and Professional Development project is funded by the National Science Foundation’s Improving Undergraduate STEM Education: Hispanic- Serving Institutions (HSI Program). Grant #1832388

